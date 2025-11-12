Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pregnant SIL Pays Nieces To Help Out, Mom Stops Sending Them Over After The Money Stops Coming
Pregnant sister-in-law handing money to a young girl, depicting paying nieces to help out in a family setting.
Family, Relationships

Pregnant SIL Pays Nieces To Help Out, Mom Stops Sending Them Over After The Money Stops Coming

tarasenko_odessa
Oleg Tarasenko BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you get any allowance for doing chores as a child? I didn’t. Money was tight in my family when I was a kid, so I had to find various part-time jobs from my teen years to have some pocket money. But the kids in our tale today were a little luckier financially.

In fact the story we’re about to tell you today, from the user broodymamma, actually evokes mixed feelings. On the one hand, the mom here is concerned about her children getting paid for doing chores for their pregnant aunt. On the other hand, she seems quite petty here. However, let’s just cut to the chase and read on.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Giving your kids regular allowance is great, helping your relatives is no less great – so why not combine these two virtues?

    Pregnant sister-in-law paying niece ten-dollar bill as mom stops sending nieces after money stops coming.

    Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post is the mom of 9, her elder kids are teens – and their auntie, the author’s SIL, is pregnant with her fifth child

    Text post asking if it's wrong to stop sending kids to help pregnant SIL after promised payment stopped, seeking honest opinions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post asking if it's wrong to stop sending kids to help pregnant SIL after promised payment stopped, seeking honest opinions.

    Text excerpt discussing a pregnant sister-in-law paying nieces to help out and family tensions after payments stop.

    Text excerpt discussing a pregnant sister-in-law paying nieces to help out and family tensions after payments stop.

    Text message asking if nieces can help with supper and bedtime, mentioning willingness to pay for help.

    Text message asking if nieces can help with supper and bedtime, mentioning willingness to pay for help.

    Text excerpt about a pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out, causing mom to stop sending them after payments end.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out, causing mom to stop sending them after payments end.

    Image credits: broodymamma

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pregnant sister-in-law paying nieces to help out, as mother stops sending them after payments end.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The mom-to-be asked the author to let her elder kids come and help her around the house for some pay – and they all agreed

    Text excerpt showing a personal story about support during pregnancy and family help with nieces and financial exchanges.

    Text excerpt showing a personal story about support during pregnancy and family help with nieces and financial exchanges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about managing a rota for daughters to help after school, related to pregnant SIL pays nieces to help out.

    Text about managing a rota for daughters to help after school, related to pregnant SIL pays nieces to help out.

    Text excerpt showing payment rates for nieces helping out, related to pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out arrangement.

    Text excerpt showing payment rates for nieces helping out, related to pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out arrangement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about pregnant SIL paying nieces for help and mom stopping visits after payments stop due to tight finances.

    Text excerpt about pregnant SIL paying nieces for help and mom stopping visits after payments stop due to tight finances.

    Image credits: broodymamma

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman smiling and holding cash and smartphone indoors, illustrating pregnant SIL paying nieces for help scenario.

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Then, one day, the SIL told she can’t afford paying any more – but the author responded she won’t send her kids to help her then

    Text on a white background about a pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out, then mom stopping visits after payments ceased.

    Text on a white background about a pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out, then mom stopping visits after payments ceased.

    Text message expressing kids' disappointment that no one came over despite expecting company to help out.

    Text message expressing kids' disappointment that no one came over despite expecting company to help out.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a person replying about nieces spending time with cousins in family interaction discussion.

    Text excerpt showing a person replying about nieces spending time with cousins in family interaction discussion.

    Text message quote about pregnant SIL paying nieces for help and no longer sending them after money stops coming.

    Text message quote about pregnant SIL paying nieces for help and no longer sending them after money stops coming.

    Image credits: broodymamma

    Pregnant sister-in-law paying nieces to help out in the kitchen while mom stops sending them after money stops coming.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman admits that their family actually is rather tight on money at the moment, so her decision is mostly based on this

    Screenshot of text discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out and mom stopping visits after payments end.

    Screenshot of text discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out and mom stopping visits after payments end.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image showing a quote about chaos in the house when one of the nieces helping out is missing each evening.

    Text image showing a quote about chaos in the house when one of the nieces helping out is missing each evening.

    Text excerpt discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out, and mom stopping sending them after money stops coming.

    Text excerpt discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out, and mom stopping sending them after money stops coming.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a pregnant SIL paying nieces for help and the mom stopping visits after money stopped coming.

    Text excerpt discussing a pregnant SIL paying nieces for help and the mom stopping visits after money stopped coming.

    Image credits: broodymamma

    The author took heat for this decision both from the SIL and her own husband and decided to take it online seeking for support

    So, the Original Poster (OP) says she has a large family – nine kids in total – and that the older ones are very responsible. So, when her SIL, a mom of four herself and pregnant with her fifth child, asked her niblings to come help her around the house for a reasonable fee, they happily agreed.

    The SIL’s eldest child is seven years old, and they all were just thrilled to have their cousins ​​visit regularly and spend time with them. The author created a schedule for visiting the auntie for the kids, and it came to about £25 ($30) a week for 10 hours total. The mom thought these were perfectly reasonable terms.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    No, the kids would’ve been happy to help for free too – especially since they’re on good terms with their aunt, who used to help the OP too (though, our heroine notes, she later repaid her in other ways). But money has been tight in the family lately, so she’s glad the kids now have the opportunity to get some pocket money.

    So, when the SIL later frankly admitted that she couldn’t afford to pay the children for their help any more, the author told her that if that happened, they wouldn’t come anymore too. The SIL, of course, was upset, and the OP’s husband even told that the spouse was being mean. So the lady decided to take this online, seeking advice and support.

    Pensive woman with long blonde hair in a blue blouse thinking at home with a bookshelf in the background.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It should be noted that experts actually have different opinions on whether or not to give children allowances for chores. For example, the authors of this dedicated article on the Mommy’s Little Helper note that paying children for chores in fact teaches them the value of money, motivates them to help, and fosters independence as well.

    On the other hand, there are also numerous shortcomings: it may promote the “pay me” mentality in children, can actually undermine teamwork, and might not be sustainable long-term. The opponents of this concept also argue that giving kids allowances for chores can lead to arguments. For example, as in the situation we described.

    “A considerable number of studies have found that children and adults alike are less successful at many tasks when they’re offered a reward for doing them – or for doing them well,” Happy Family quotes Alfie Kohn’s book “Unconditional Parenting: Moving from Rewards and Punishments to Love and Reason.” And well, our case today isn’t about helping own family, but rather relatives.

    So what do people in the comments to the original post think about this? Well, most commenters noted that the author seems more petty than reasonable. Especially considering that the SIL helped her for free before. Perhaps the most logical advice from the responders was to let the kids decide for themselves what to do. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most commenters, however, noted that the author sounds quite petty here, and also urged her to let her kids decide for themselves

    Comment on a forum discussing a pregnant sister-in-law paying nieces to help, and the mom stopping visits after payments cease.

    Comment on a forum discussing a pregnant sister-in-law paying nieces to help, and the mom stopping visits after payments cease.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the ethical views on paying nieces to help out during pregnancy in a family setting.

    Comment discussing the ethical views on paying nieces to help out during pregnancy in a family setting.

    Comment on family helping pregnant SIL, discussing nieces' involvement and family dynamics after money stops coming.

    Comment on family helping pregnant SIL, discussing nieces' involvement and family dynamics after money stops coming.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background discussing payment expectations from pregnant SIL paying nieces for help.

    Comment text on a white background discussing payment expectations from pregnant SIL paying nieces for help.

    Comment thread discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces to help, and mom stopping visits when money stops coming.

    Comment thread discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces to help, and mom stopping visits when money stops coming.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out and related family dynamics.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out and related family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment about a pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out, and the mom stopping visits after money stops coming.

    User comment about a pregnant SIL paying nieces to help out, and the mom stopping visits after money stops coming.

    Forum text discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces for help, and mom stopping visits after money stops coming.

    Forum text discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces for help, and mom stopping visits after money stops coming.

    Comment text on a white background discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces for help and mom stopping visits after money ends.

    Comment text on a white background discussing pregnant SIL paying nieces for help and mom stopping visits after money ends.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a pregnant SIL paying nieces for help and family tensions over money.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a pregnant SIL paying nieces for help and family tensions over money.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    family
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    0

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT