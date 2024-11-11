Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Neighbors Moan At Woman Who’s 8 Months Pregnant And Using Her Own Pool, Say Her Bikini Is Inappropriate
Friends, Relationships

Neighbors Moan At Woman Who’s 8 Months Pregnant And Using Her Own Pool, Say Her Bikini Is Inappropriate

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The cold weather is coming, and winter is approaching—which means that, paradoxically, there are more and more pool stories. To be honest, I don’t know what actually causes this. Perhaps the cold weather makes us nostalgic for warm water, or perhaps people from warm states want to share this joy with us… But a fact is a fact—here’s another pool story for you!

This time, the author, u/Pregnantpoolta, tells us how her attempt to make her pregnancy easier in the later months almost turned into a confrontation with her neighbors. However, let’s take things in order.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post is in her eighth month of pregnancy and is doing her best to cope with all corresponding inconveniences

    Image credits: Garon Piceli / Pexel (not the actual photo)

    The woman found out that floating in her above-ground pool really helps, so she now spends hours there

    Image credits: Pregnantpoolta

    Image credits:  Juliia Abramova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, it turned out that watching a bikini-clad pregnant lady in her pool somehow ‘ruins’ the neighbors’ deck view

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Pregnantpoolta

    They even tried to complain to the woman’s husband, but he just laughed off

    So, the Original Poster (OP) is now in her eighth month of pregnancy and is trying her best to cope with the inevitable inconveniences. Luckily, she has a large above-ground pool at home, and our heroine has discovered that floating in it helps a lot.

    The pool walls are quite high, almost level with the fence, so from their deck, the neighbors can easily see how she, dressed only in a bikini (the woman finds it easier than putting on a one-piece), spends hours in the pool.

    It would seem that everyone should be happy—but no, the neighbors decided that the idea of a pregnant neighbor in a bikini ruined their deck view completely. One fine day, the neighbor even approached her husband and asked “if she could cover up more in the pool.” It turned out that the neighbors even stopped using their deck because of this.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The husband’s reaction was, “You cannot be serious”—and the neighbors didn’t press, but from that day on, our heroine began to catch numerous dirty looks from them, every time she dove into her pool. The mom-to-be even began to feel guilty that she had caused the neighbors to contemplate her belly—and decided to ask for advice online. Just in case.

    Image credits: Ahmet ÇÖTÜR / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    “It’s really strange, to be honest, that these people even decided to approach their neighbors with such a question. After all, firstly, if the pool is on her property, then why should they care what she does there? Especially if she doesn’t break any laws or rules,” said Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, who Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

    “Secondly, any mother will tell you how difficult it is to cope and move around in the eighth month of pregnancy—so, this solution looks like a real godsend for the expectant mother. However, to avoid any complications, I would still advise consulting a doctor and taking certain precautions.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And as for the issue of confrontation with these neighbors, no one is stopping them, for example, from building a higher fence on their property, if watching a pregnant bikini-clad woman truly offends their aesthetic views so much,” Irina summarized quite ironically.

    Well, the commenters on the original post also unanimously supported our heroine. “They’ll probably be the sort of neighbours that will ask you not to breastfeed while sitting outside because they are offended,” someone wittily wrote. “They need to grow up and get over it—babies don’t come from a cabbage patch, or brought down by a stork.”

    The responders also believe that the OP’s neighbors are simply unreasonable—but, in any case, they have two options. “They can put up a taller fence, or just grow up and be a better neighbor,” another person added. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this story? Have you ever encountered something similar in your experience?

    People in the comments unanimously sided with the author, claiming that her neighbors could build a taller fence—and that’s all

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:  Alesia Kozik / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    0

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda