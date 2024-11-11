Neighbors Moan At Woman Who’s 8 Months Pregnant And Using Her Own Pool, Say Her Bikini Is Inappropriate

ADVERTISEMENT

The cold weather is coming, and winter is approaching—which means that, paradoxically, there are more and more pool stories. To be honest, I don’t know what actually causes this. Perhaps the cold weather makes us nostalgic for warm water, or perhaps people from warm states want to share this joy with us… But a fact is a fact—here’s another pool story for you!

This time, the author, u/Pregnantpoolta, tells us how her attempt to make her pregnancy easier in the later months almost turned into a confrontation with her neighbors. However, let’s take things in order.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The author of the post is in her eighth month of pregnancy and is doing her best to cope with all corresponding inconveniences

Share icon

Image credits: Garon Piceli / Pexel (not the actual photo)

The woman found out that floating in her above-ground pool really helps, so she now spends hours there

Image credits: Pregnantpoolta

Share icon

Image credits: Juliia Abramova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it turned out that watching a bikini-clad pregnant lady in her pool somehow ‘ruins’ the neighbors’ deck view

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pregnantpoolta

They even tried to complain to the woman’s husband, but he just laughed off

So, the Original Poster (OP) is now in her eighth month of pregnancy and is trying her best to cope with the inevitable inconveniences. Luckily, she has a large above-ground pool at home, and our heroine has discovered that floating in it helps a lot.

The pool walls are quite high, almost level with the fence, so from their deck, the neighbors can easily see how she, dressed only in a bikini (the woman finds it easier than putting on a one-piece), spends hours in the pool.

It would seem that everyone should be happy—but no, the neighbors decided that the idea of a pregnant neighbor in a bikini ruined their deck view completely. One fine day, the neighbor even approached her husband and asked “if she could cover up more in the pool.” It turned out that the neighbors even stopped using their deck because of this.

ADVERTISEMENT

The husband’s reaction was, “You cannot be serious”—and the neighbors didn’t press, but from that day on, our heroine began to catch numerous dirty looks from them, every time she dove into her pool. The mom-to-be even began to feel guilty that she had caused the neighbors to contemplate her belly—and decided to ask for advice online. Just in case.

Share icon

Image credits: Ahmet ÇÖTÜR / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“It’s really strange, to be honest, that these people even decided to approach their neighbors with such a question. After all, firstly, if the pool is on her property, then why should they care what she does there? Especially if she doesn’t break any laws or rules,” said Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, who Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

“Secondly, any mother will tell you how difficult it is to cope and move around in the eighth month of pregnancy—so, this solution looks like a real godsend for the expectant mother. However, to avoid any complications, I would still advise consulting a doctor and taking certain precautions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And as for the issue of confrontation with these neighbors, no one is stopping them, for example, from building a higher fence on their property, if watching a pregnant bikini-clad woman truly offends their aesthetic views so much,” Irina summarized quite ironically.

Well, the commenters on the original post also unanimously supported our heroine. “They’ll probably be the sort of neighbours that will ask you not to breastfeed while sitting outside because they are offended,” someone wittily wrote. “They need to grow up and get over it—babies don’t come from a cabbage patch, or brought down by a stork.”

The responders also believe that the OP’s neighbors are simply unreasonable—but, in any case, they have two options. “They can put up a taller fence, or just grow up and be a better neighbor,” another person added. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this story? Have you ever encountered something similar in your experience?

People in the comments unanimously sided with the author, claiming that her neighbors could build a taller fence—and that’s all

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Alesia Kozik / Pexels (not the actual photo)