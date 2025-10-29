Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Suspects That The Guy She’s Seeing Is Lying About Attending Medical School, He Gets Mad At Her
Couple in a tense argument, woman distressed and covering face while boyfriend accuses her of medical school lie.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Suspects That The Guy She's Seeing Is Lying About Attending Medical School, He Gets Mad At Her

Interview With Expert
We often hear women saying, “All men do is lie,” and I mostly agree with them because of my past experiences. For instance, one of my exes lied about his family business, while the other one lied about his ex, so trusting a new person became tough for me.

Even this woman strongly suspects that her boyfriend might be lying about going to medical school. She has never found any study material at his house or on his laptop, and he refuses to share any proof that he actually goes there. Read on to find out what happened next!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Many people ruin perfectly good relationships by unnecessarily lying to their partners

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The poster dated a guy (Sam) for 4 months, and he claimed that he attended medical school, but the poster found this suspicious

    Image credits: throwaway839427

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Sam worked 40 hours per week in an office, and he always had time to hang out, which was contradictory to what her friend in the same field told her

    Image credits: throwaway839427

    Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She never found any study material at his house or on his computer, and he also couldn’t answer basic questions about the human body

    Image credits: throwaway839427

    She couldn’t take it anymore, so she broke up with Sam without telling him the reason, but he harassed the disturbed poster

    Today, we dive into the dating life of the original poster (OP) as she tells us how a guy (Sam) she was seeing for four months raised her suspicions. Apparently, Sam claimed that he went to medical school, but she started doubting it. The thing is, he worked in an office for 40 hours per week, and still always had time to hang out with her, which is indeed sketchy.

    One of her friends also studied in the same school, and he barely used to get time for anything, much less working. However, here’s Sam, working and spending time with her. OP also found it weird that his house had no papers, textbooks, or anything to suggest that he was a student. What really sealed the deal for her, though, was the fact that he couldn’t tell how many bones there are in an ear or a human body.

    OP remembered it from her high school biology, but a medical student got the basics wrong. That does sound sketchy, doesn’t it? Well, she decided to do a little digging and indirectly asked him for proof about his schoolWell, he had a reason ready up his sleeve to dodge her every time! Anyone would start freaking out at this point, yet her friends called her paranoid, but Redditors opened her eyes.

    She realized how shady he sounds, and broke things off with him. Of course, she didn’t tell Sam the real reason, but despite that, he was furious and even harassed and manipulated her. However, all said and done, she was glad to be rid of him, as she felt scared of a person who could deceive her over something so big. 

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It’s shocking that someone would do something like this. We wanted to understand the reason behind it and what impact it can have on the one who is lied to. That’s why Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor.

    “Honestly, there are a bunch of reasons someone might make up a big lie, like being a medical student, and most of them come down to insecurity or wanting to be seen a certain way. And in a few cases, people lie almost compulsively. It becomes a habit or even a way to escape reality when they’re unhappy with their own life,” she explained.

    Looking at Sam’s behavior after OP broke things off with him, our expert also gave us more insights about him. She claimed that when someone uses guilt and pressure after a breakup, that’s a classic sign of emotional manipulation. It’s not really about love or closure; it’s about regaining control, she added.

    Prof. Lobo believes that when the manipulator feels rejected, they panic and try to pull the other person back by any means, like guilt, flattery, anger, or even pretending to be hurt. She noted that it’s all part of keeping power in the dynamic. However, people like Sam fail to realize that their actions have a deep impact on the victim.

    “Discovering that someone you trusted has been lying can deeply shake your confidence and sense of judgment. It often leads to feelings of betrayal, making you question your own ability to trust others. This emotional hit can lower self-esteem and cause people to become more guarded or suspicious in future relationships,” Prof. Lobo narrated.

    Looks like all Sam gave OP are trust issues! What would you do in her shoes? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    Netizens were horrified that he lied about something so significant, and claimed that he sounds like a very sketchy person

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

