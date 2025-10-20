Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Religious Man Makes Work Life Insufferable By Pushing His Beliefs On Coworkers, They’re Fed Up
Woman frustrated at work as religious man pushes his beliefs, making her work life insufferable and coworkers fed up.
Relationships, Work

Religious Man Makes Work Life Insufferable By Pushing His Beliefs On Coworkers, They’re Fed Up

Religion is a pretty loaded topic; there’s no secret about it. It’s because people have very different relationships with it, and thus, bringing it up can always make everything awkward, cause a disagreement or even a full-blown conflict. 

Yet, apparently, not all people got the memo when it comes to steering clear of religion, especially in formal places like work. That’s what today’s story is about — a man who pushes his beliefs onto coworkers at any chance he gets to the point where it starts to look like he might have malicious intent.

More info: mumsnet

    Typically, most people avoid mentioning religion in formal settings like work in order to avoid possible conflicts

    Frustrated woman at desk with laptop looking stressed while coworker gestures, illustrating work life made insufferable.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Still, there are some folks who will happily bring up this topic, just like the author’s colleague

    Text describing a religious man at work who frequently pushes his beliefs on coworkers, making the work environment difficult.

    Text describing a religious man at work who frequently pushes his beliefs on coworkers, making the work environment difficult.

    Office workers visibly uncomfortable as a religious man pushes his beliefs, making work life insufferable for coworkers.

    Office workers visibly uncomfortable as a religious man pushes his beliefs, making work life insufferable for coworkers.

    Religious man holding a book in a church, reflecting on faith, causing tension with coworkers at work.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This colleague is a young religious man, which wouldn’t be a problem if not for his behavior

    Text excerpt showing a coworker objecting to office music for not aligning with Christian values, causing tension.

    Text excerpt showing a coworker objecting to office music for not aligning with Christian values, causing tension.

    Text excerpt highlighting a religious man pushing beliefs on coworkers, causing workplace tension and frustration.

    Three coworkers in a meeting, one appearing to push beliefs while others look uncomfortable at a modern office table.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He keeps pushing his beliefs onto everyone, no matter if they want to listen to him or not

    Text about a religious man pushing beliefs on coworkers, causing tension and coworkers feeling fed up at work.

    Text about a religious man pushing beliefs on coworkers, causing tension and coworkers feeling fed up at work.

    Text on a white background expressing discomfort with a religious man pushing his beliefs in the workplace.

    Text on a white background expressing discomfort with a religious man pushing his beliefs in the workplace.

    Image credits: ThatLadyLady

    Over time, the situation became so toxic, coworkers started considering to report him

    The OP has a young colleague who’s very religious. The fact that he’s comfortable with his beliefs would be admirable if he didn’t push them onto others. And he does it so often and in a way that many coworkers are starting to get uncomfortable with him. 

    For instance, he starts asking everyone loaded questions about evolution, abortion, gay rights; you get the gist. Then, when they answer in a “non-Christian” manner, he starts lecturing them and won’t drop it even if a person is rattled. 

    He also objects to any music that isn’t worship, criticizes artists for promoting “wrong” values, expresses opinions about women and marriage, and all things like that. The point is that his colleagues don’t inherently have anything against him having these beliefs (even though some of them are rather questionable ones); but they’re against him badgering them with them. 

    After all, there’s a reason why religion usually tends to be among the topics that should be avoided during small talk – not everyone shares your beliefs. In fact, it’s not only frowned upon to bring up during small talk, but in many workplaces overall, too. Human resources professionals often suggest that coworkers steer clear of this topic in order to avoid conflict.

    Man in yellow shirt reading a book indoors, illustrating a religious man pushing beliefs on coworkers at work.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    And conflicts are never good, no matter where they happen. In the work setting, it might impact people’s productivity, team coordination, and overall vibe of the community, so it’s normal to want to avoid them. 

    There’s also the factor of people feeling pressured to join a religion—this aspect plays a part in this topic being taboo in the workplace. That’s why in some places there’s even a suggestion to avoid such expressions as “God bless” or make “Merry Christmas” change to a more neutral “Happy Holidays” one. 

    Sadly, such neutrality is lost in the OP’s office due to the said religious colleague and his antics. And not only was it not neutral there, but kind of toxic too – workers got tired of walking around the dude on eggshells not to wake his sleeper agent instinct to talk about religion. So, they started to wonder – how to deal with this? Would telling him to the manager be a solution? 

    Well, the netizens think that it would be – the coworker who’s making the workplace unbearable, so he must be dealt with somehow, right? And what’s better than to do it through official, proper channels? 

    What do you think? Is telling on the coworker a good choice in this case? What would you do in the OP’s shoes?

    Netizens thought it was a good idea, as dealing with someone like that through official channels is always the most sensible choice

    Text message advising to address a religious coworker pushing beliefs at work, encouraging professional boundaries.

    Text message advising to address a religious coworker pushing beliefs at work, encouraging professional boundaries.

    Text post complaining about a religious man pushing beliefs on coworkers, suggesting involvement of HR due to work life issues.

    Text post complaining about a religious man pushing beliefs on coworkers, suggesting involvement of HR due to work life issues.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a religious man pushing beliefs onto coworkers, making work life difficult.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a religious man pushing beliefs onto coworkers, making work life difficult.

    Comment stating proselytizing at work is unacceptable and should be addressed by management, reflecting coworker frustration.

    Comment stating proselytizing at work is unacceptable and should be addressed by management, reflecting coworker frustration.

    Comment expressing frustration about a religious man making work life insufferable by pushing beliefs on coworkers.

    Comment expressing frustration about a religious man making work life insufferable by pushing beliefs on coworkers.

    Text post discussing how a religious man makes work life insufferable by pushing his beliefs on coworkers.

    Text post discussing how a religious man makes work life insufferable by pushing his beliefs on coworkers.

    Comment expressing frustration over a religious man making work life insufferable by pushing beliefs on coworkers.

    Comment expressing frustration over a religious man making work life insufferable by pushing beliefs on coworkers.

    Comment expressing frustration about a religious man pushing beliefs at work, making coworkers fed up.

    Comment expressing frustration about a religious man pushing beliefs at work, making coworkers fed up.

    Comment warning about religious man making work life insufferable by pushing beliefs on coworkers, who are fed up.

    Comment warning about religious man making work life insufferable by pushing beliefs on coworkers, who are fed up.

    Comment from online forum discussing a religious man making work life insufferable by pushing beliefs on coworkers.

    Comment from online forum discussing a religious man making work life insufferable by pushing beliefs on coworkers.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    johngrimes
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Every comment should be met with, "How is this work related?" and his supervisor should be keeping a log.

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    "Are your clothes mixed fabric, and do you work on the sabbath? In any of those, may we stöne you so you show us your'e a good christian?" - Exodus 15:32-36 (The working on sabbath part). Or - "do you mind if I keep you as a s***e, cause the bible encourages it?"

    peitsch331
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "For God's sake, just f.ckk off, already!", seems to me a pretty good answer ...

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Numbers 15:36 - "Then the Lord said to Moses, “The man must die. The whole assembly must stone him outside the camp.” (If you work on the Sabbath)

    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A good reply would be "You know, we were discussing that very thing at my coven sabbat last week." A better reply would be "Please keep your troglodyte thoughts to yourself."

    johngrimes
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Every comment should be met with, "How is this work related?" and his supervisor should be keeping a log.

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    "Are your clothes mixed fabric, and do you work on the sabbath? In any of those, may we stöne you so you show us your'e a good christian?" - Exodus 15:32-36 (The working on sabbath part). Or - "do you mind if I keep you as a s***e, cause the bible encourages it?"

    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "For God's sake, just f.ckk off, already!", seems to me a pretty good answer ...

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Numbers 15:36 - "Then the Lord said to Moses, “The man must die. The whole assembly must stone him outside the camp.” (If you work on the Sabbath)

    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A good reply would be "You know, we were discussing that very thing at my coven sabbat last week." A better reply would be "Please keep your troglodyte thoughts to yourself."

