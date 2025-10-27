Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Adopts Dog, Horrified After Being Harassed By Previous Owners For Name, Food And Vet Change
Young woman happily embracing dog she adopted, reacting to harassment from previous owners over name and care changes
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Adopts Dog, Horrified After Being Harassed By Previous Owners For Name, Food And Vet Change

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people just can’t let go—whether it’s their ex, their high school glory days, or that one favorite mug they’ve glued back together five times. There’s something oddly comforting about holding on, even when it makes no sense. But sometimes, people take “attachment issues” to a whole new level.

One woman found this out after adopting a sweet dog who came with more emotional baggage than a reality show contestant. Turns out, the hardest part of adopting him wasn’t house training — it was dealing with the humans who couldn’t stop acting like he was still theirs.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    There are many ways to become a pet parent and one of the most common is adoption

    Beagle dog lying on grass, symbolizing woman adopts dog facing harassment over name, food, and vet changes.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    That’s how this woman got her 7 year old beagle she adopted him from the family that no longer could house it

    Woman adopts dog and faces harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet changes after adoption.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman adopts dog and faces harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet care changes.

    Woman adopts dog, facing harassment from previous owners over name, food choice, and veterinary care changes.

    Woman adopts dog, distressed after previous owners harass her about the dog's name, food, and vet change.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elderly woman sitting on a yellow couch, looking concerned while holding a phone and a virtual reality headset.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Only she didn’t anticipate said family to have such a hard time letting go of the dog

    Woman adopts dog and faces persistent harassment from previous owners about name, food, and vet care changes.

    Text excerpt from woman adopting dog, horrified after harassment by previous owners over name, food, and vet change.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Older woman standing by a gate outdoors, looking concerned after adopting a dog and facing harassment from previous owners.

    Image credits: Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Months after the adoption they reached out and started scolding the woman for doing things “the wrong way”

    Woman adopts dog, faces harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet changes after adoption.

    Text about woman adopting dog, facing harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman adopts dog and faces harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet change conflicts.

    Image credits:

    To get rid of them, she decided to ask them to cover pet’s “boarding bill”, which she knew they couldn’t do

    Some time ago, the OP adopted a 7-year-old beagle from an old lady, who could no longer take care of him. The adoption process went smoothly, so the woman thought the dog’s ownership would too.

    For a while it was, until one random day, the previous owner’s daughter found her on Instagram to express the horror the family experienced after learning of the dog’s name change from Thomas to Lucius. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    With that, she also started asking questions about the dog and got offended when the answers weren’t what she wanted. Basically, the previous owners were terrified that the new owner dared to change anything about the dog, from the vet’s office to the food type. And so, they decided to make the OP’s life hell. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The family started calling the author a few times a week, asking stuff about the dog. This annoyed the woman so much that she ended up blocking their number. So, they drove up to her gate with the intention of taking back the dog, which the original poster in no way was going to do. 

    Yet, she decided to play with these insufferable people a little. The OP listed down all expenses she had over 3 months and gave them the bill, knowing they could not afford it. This caused the same daughter, who reached out in the first place, to start blowing up social media with stories about how the author is the jerk who holds their beloved pet hostage. 

    Woman holding and hugging her dog outdoors, illustrating woman adopts dog and challenges with previous owners.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This drama online didn’t affect the original poster that much – she knows the dog is hers legally. Yet, she kind of feels a little bit icky morally. After all, playing around like that with the bill may not be the kindest thing one can do. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the same time, they were constantly breathing down her neck about every little decision about the dog, which wasn’t the kindest thing either. They made the choice to give him up, so they don’t really have a say in how the dog is raised, especially when they see that he’s not being mistreated, just that some small details have changed. 

    Plus, changing dog ownership often can be detrimental to its well-being. The bond between people and dogs tends to become an intense one, sometimes even equal to the one between the mother and the infant. It’s because it releases oxytocin, the so-called love hormone, for both parties during their interactions. 

    Thus, rehoming a dog can be borderline traumatizing for them. Trauma in dogs can manifest in various ways, for example, loss of appetite or overeating; withdrawal; destructive chewing; excessive barking, to name a few. And the thing with dogs is that you cannot really explain the changes to them, unlike what you can do for a human, which makes canines’ trauma even more harmful. 

    It also makes the old owners’ behavior in the story beyond odd. They knew what they were doing by giving up the dog, so their acting out just shows their lack of social awareness. That’s why netizens firmly told the OP that she is doing nothing wrong here – putting annoying people in their place doesn’t make her out to be a jerk. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you agree with netizens’ opinions? What would you have done in the OP’s place? Share all this in the comments! 

    Netizens reassured her that she shouldn’t feel bad for her actions, as coming up with a scheme to get annoying folks out of her hair doesn’t make her a jerk

    Woman adopts dog and faces harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet changes in a tense Reddit discussion.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman adopting a dog and dealing with harassment from previous owners.

    Reddit conversation about woman adopting dog and facing harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman adopting a dog and facing harassment from previous owners about name and care changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online comment defending woman who adopts dog, discusses harassment by previous owners over dog's name and care.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing harassment from previous dog owners after adoption and changes in care.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman adopts dog and faces harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet changes after adoption.

    Comment on Reddit discussing harassment after woman adopts dog, expressing opinion on previous owner's behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing woman adopting dog and facing harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet changes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a woman adopting a dog and harassment from previous owners over name and care changes.

    Comment discussing a woman adopting a seven-year-old dog and facing harassment over name and care changes.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman adopting a dog and facing harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman adopting a dog and being harassed by previous owners about name and care changes.

    Woman adopts dog and faces harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet changes after adoption.

    Comment on woman adopts dog, facing harassment from previous owners over name, food, and vet changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining dog adoption dispute, mentioning previous owners harassing new owner over name, food, and vet care changes.

    Comment explaining dog adoption dispute, mentioning previous owners harassing new owner over name, food, and vet care changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing harassment experienced by a woman adopting a dog about name, food, and vet changes.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Dog
    pet adoption
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    4

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many people rename adopted pets, probably less so if it's had an owner who's been calling it the same name for 7 years, more so if it's a rescue. Still, the previous owner isn't entitled to have it back, or have any say in it, once the transfer is complete, any more than they can with a house or a car, unless there's a genuine suspicion of mistreatment - in which case they have to prove it to the relevant authorities.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA The original owner is clearly unstable and irrational. I would let her know that if I ever hear from her again I will be calling the police.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We renamed our dog that we adopted at age 4 because his given name was too close to our other dog's. He had no problem adjusting to it. Neighbors who do rescue work almost always rename the dogs. Dogs don't care and learn their new call sign quickly. I do feel for the previous owner, though - she probably didn't realize how much she would miss her dog, even if it was causing added stress. Wish the OP had treated her firmly but more gently.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many people rename adopted pets, probably less so if it's had an owner who's been calling it the same name for 7 years, more so if it's a rescue. Still, the previous owner isn't entitled to have it back, or have any say in it, once the transfer is complete, any more than they can with a house or a car, unless there's a genuine suspicion of mistreatment - in which case they have to prove it to the relevant authorities.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA The original owner is clearly unstable and irrational. I would let her know that if I ever hear from her again I will be calling the police.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We renamed our dog that we adopted at age 4 because his given name was too close to our other dog's. He had no problem adjusting to it. Neighbors who do rescue work almost always rename the dogs. Dogs don't care and learn their new call sign quickly. I do feel for the previous owner, though - she probably didn't realize how much she would miss her dog, even if it was causing added stress. Wish the OP had treated her firmly but more gently.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT