Well, these hotel employees and customers experienced it firsthand, and they shared its aftermath. While some of the stories are simply laugh-out-loud funny , others might leave you feeling hopeful about how humanity and empathy can be so wholesome. Scroll down to check them out for yourself!

As a kid, when I first heard about a “dine and dash” incident, it baffled me how people had the guts to pull off something so risky. In fact, I often had nightmares about falling short of cash while paying a restaurant bill, and how ghastly things got after that.

#1 A table shorted me $30- left me $120 in cash on a $150 tab. Went to the manager asking what to do. He told me I could pay the difference to make the check whole or they'd mark the shortage as a "walk out" and I'd get written up. I asked "what would have happened if they left me nothing and just walked out?" Manager's response was" same two options." Since I wasn't going to pay the difference from my tips and was going to get written up anyway, I told him "my bad. They walked out on the enite tab. I'll take the write up." Pocketed the $120 in cash and got written up.

RELATED:

#2 We once had a family who racked up a $350 bill at a steakhouse, then realized they’d “forgotten their wallet.” The manager made one adult stay behind while the rest went to “get it.” They never came back. The guy sat there for three hours before admitting they ditched him too 💀.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I delivered for Domino's Pizza in the early 2000s. I took an order that went to a apartment complex on the edge of town. When I arrived, the front door was wide open. I knocked on the door and I heard a voice telling me to come in. I walked into the apartment and made my way to the living room. There was a man sitting on the ground. A wheelchair was on the other side of the room. I asked if he was ok and he told me he had to sleep in the floor because he didn't have a bed. I looked around the apartment and noticed he had no furniture. He only had an overhead light and nothing else. I pulled his order out of the bag and told him the price. He then told me he had no money but hadn't eaten in a few days. I was new at the job and didn't know what the policy would be for something like this. I told him I couldn't give him his pizza and apologized over and over. He told me he understood and I left.



When I got back to the store, I told the manager about what happened. He asked me if I wanted to give the guy the pizza. I told him I did but I didn't want to get in trouble. He told me it was ok because he knew I believed the guy and also because of the guy's living situation. The manager walked over to a computer and deleted the order. He then told me to grab a few cans of pop and some wings that were never picked up. He then told me we couldn't do this all the time but there were times when it was the right thing to do and I could make that decision the next time.



I drove back over to the guy's house and knocked on the open door again (he told me to leave the door open because it helped keep the apartment cool. I was called into the apartment and saw the guy was still on the floor. He saw that I was still carrying his order and his face lit up. I told him I was bringing his food back along with some other things. He was so thankful. He told me this food would last him a week and asked me to put everything on the counter. The man them proceeded to thank me. I apologized and told him I wanted to help but I didn't know if it was ok. We talked for a bit before I had to go back to work.



The whole interaction made me sad. The guy was really nice but handed a s**t card in life. He never ordered from us again and I have no idea what happened to him. I wish I had checked on him at least one more time but I didn't and I kind of regret it.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know about you, but some of these stories really hit me hard. It's honestly heartwarming to see how sweet and patient some restaurant staff can be, especially when they’re dealing with tough situations. From going the extra mile for customers having a bad day to showing genuine care for families, kids, or even lonely diners, it’s just wholesome. On the other hand, the actions of a few customers were truly shocking, but the strategies that the restaurants came up with to deal with them were quite hilarious. From sassy signs to creative rules, petty justice can be fun to read about. However, did you know that 1 in 20, or 5%, of diners have walked out of a restaurant in the USA without paying? While that may sound surprising, data also shows that dine-and-dash cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the UK.

#4 My drunk a*s lost my wallet and didn’t realize until after ordering shawarma. I said oh dang my bad I lost my money. Dude was like “nah the orders already in, just take it. But promise to come back!” (Not to repay just to have more food). I went there for 10 years after that and the food was consistently fire. Never forgot my wallet again, I swear they made me a customer for life just by letting a drunk lady eat shawarma at 1am lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Ive seen a mean old drunk pass out after eating. waitress took out his wallet and paid the bill with his cash. probably not legal. she later became manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I own a few restaurants so it depends. If someone walks out on the bill and it's small, I just write it off and go on with my day. If it's big we file a police report. Nothing's ever come of those reports as they're usually tourists from out of state anyways. And btw making staff pay for it is both illegal and unethical, so we don't do that. A few times a customer has stated they can't pay which has caused a bit of a negotiation. Once it was a clearly homeless man who just said he has no money and that was it. Told him no biggy he was just hungry and off he went. Didn't see him again. Another was someone who rang up a whole tab drinking and decided to not give a s**t and flat out refused to pay. He looked more interested in starting a fight then getting out of his bill. The police came and suddenly his wallet was out though. The most I've lost on a walkout was about $100. It's pretty rare in my area to have such problems. 90% of my problems are dealing with weirdos and crazies like the pretend health inspector we had come by.



Also side note my bartender got swindled on a fake $100 one time. Was annoying but I absorbed the cost and I retrained the staff on spotting them. Next day the same guy shows up and says "uhhh did you guys get some funny money yesterday? I had a joke bill in my wallet and might have accidentally used it." So that was nice of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The truth is that dining and dashing is not just 'skipping out' or 'getting away with a free meal.' It's theft and 100% illegal. Depending on which state you're in, getting caught could land you with a pretty serious penalty. Such criminals can face up to six months in jail in some cases, and fines that can go over $5,000. That’s a huge price to pay for a dinner you didn’t want to cover, isn't it? What’s kind of surprising, though, is how many people still think of it as a 'minor' or 'petty' crime, like it’s no big deal. Some folks even try to justify it by saying the food was bad or the service wasn’t up to par, but that doesn’t make it okay to just walk out without paying. If it's genuinely bad, there are proper ways to handle it, like politely talking to a manager or leaving honest feedback, but skipping the bill isn’t one of them.

#7 At a local spot they put your name on a big white board next to the bar, first and last as well as amount owed until you settle your bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 This happened with my dad - he was ordering food at a drive thru in a storm and the electricity shut off as a transformer got hit by lighting. Dad waited in the drive through for a few minutes as the manager told him the generator usually kicks on and he can pay with card. Well generator was busted and my dad had no cash. Manager was nice enough to give him the food no charge but my dad was insistent he pay for it. Manager told him it’s ok and it was just an “act of god” occurrence. Well this didn’t stop my dad. He drove next door to a grocery store, took cash out and drove back with the cash in hand. $20 order turned into $40 for the drive thru workers as a “tip”. He became a priority customer after that one!

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I was a customer once.

Went out to eat and definitely thought I had enough for the bill and a decent tip.

I didn’t.

And I was all cash back then. No card to fall back on.



I was horrified.



Told the server I was short.

She was so nice. Said I didn’t have to tip.

I was like, “I don’t even have enough for the bill!”

She was still cool.



I said I’d be right back.

Not sure she believed me but I went home and grabbed the emergency cash and went right back.

Settled up and gave her a great tip.



She ribbed me a few times when I went back but it was all in fun and.

ADVERTISEMENT

People who dine out, eat a full meal, and then sneak out without paying may feel that they’re getting 'free' food. What they probably don’t realize is who really ends up paying for it. Sadly, in some places, it’s not just the eateries that take the hit. Believe it or not, there are actually a few states where restaurants deduct the cost of that unpaid bill out of the server’s tips. Imagine that you have been running around all day, making sure everyone’s orders are right, dealing with all kinds of customers with a smile, but then, someone skips out on their bill, and you have to pay for it. That definitely sounds awful! Servers already work hard enough for their tips, which in many cases make up most of their income. Having to cover someone else’s crime is like getting punished for doing your job.

#10 When I was a fast food manager, if your card declined and/or you actually told us you forgot your money and if your order was less than $8, I would comp the meal and ask that they call the survey line for the store instead. Pretty against the hotline policy (not supposed to bribe) but you literally didnt have to and I had no way of knowing if you did or not. Just a way to build positive relationships with the customers and help the store numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I realized I didn’t have my wallet because I’d changed purses. I explained, apologized, and left my phone as collateral while I ran back to my apartment for my wallet. I then ran all the way back and, sweaty and gasping, found my waiter to pay. He felt bad that I was trying so hard to fix this and gave me a free drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I used to deliver pizza in college, never exactly saw this play out except one time. I showed up to the guy's house and he handed me a ziploc bag full of change and said "sorry, this is all I have, it should be enough." I was not about to start counting it on his porch, so I gave him the pizzas. Went back to the restaurant and told my manager, he voided the sale and just put the change in the register.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some experts state that the reason for the rise in dine-and-dash cases is probably because of the cost-of-living crisis and rising food prices, which make people desperate. Others suggest it’s just a drop in basic respect for businesses. Plus, with online bookings and no need for cash, it’s become easier for people to disappear without a trace. However, it’s not just about the money. The emotional impact on restaurant staff is huge. Servers and managers work hard to give people a good experience, and when someone skips out on the bill, it feels like a slap in the face. It messes with morale, causes stress, and can make staff feel like they have to be on high alert all the time, which isn’t great for anyone.

#13 My family and I accidentally walked out on luck one time after eating at a restaurant we had been to several times before. It was a smaller family type place, and my mom realized we hadn’t paid while we were still out later that day. We rushed there and apparently the woman who worked the register was very confident we would be back while someone who worked in the back was worried we wouldn’t. We did, indeed, go back and pay lol no harm no foul, we all laughed about it!

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I'm not a restaurant employee but I can tell you what happened to me at a Longhorn.



Their machine declined my bank card, so I told the waitress I was going across the street to get cash from the ATM. My wife never left the table. The manager came out and informed my wife that the cops had been called and they were trespassing her from the property. So she got up and walked outside at their insistence. I got back at the same time the cops showed up. Explained to the cops what happened, the waitress was horrified by the managers response, I was asked to never return and didn't pay a dime. Complained to Longhorn corporate and they sent me twice my bill in gift cards with an apology note. I have never been back.

#15 At Waffle House, you can earn your meal in the parking lot fight club. Or you can just fight your server. But be careful, they don't mess around.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It's surprising that despite facing such bad customers, there are still some servers out there who have the empathy to help the needy. Well, that's it from our end, dear readers, so you can scroll through the rest of the list. Spare a few upvotes for the ones that warmed your heart. Also, if you have ever experienced something similar, don't hesitate to share it with us in the comments below!

#16 I work at a local pizza place, and one time a woman came in with a card we didn't take. She ran out to her car, but she didn't have another form of payment. My manager just gave it to her since it only cost ten dollars. She actually came in a few months later again (this time having a form of payment we take) and she actually paid for it. Was pretty cool.

#17 I wasn't the restaurant employee in this situation, but during college, I worked two jobs and lived with my parents. On their wedding anniversary, I wanted to surprise them with their favorite meals from a local restaurant. My dad LOVED seafood so I ordered him a lobster tail dinner that was listed at "market price." I've never ordered lobster before and I didn't know what "market price" meant. I went to the restaurant to pick it up but I didn't have enough money to pay for it. I didn't know what to do so I offered the hostess all of my money (which was around $40). She didn't know what to do either and she went in the back to get the manager. I was a nervous wreck and started crying. The manager came out and I explained to him what happened. He ended up taking my money and letting me keep the food. I felt horrible after. I was such an idiot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 A lady and her 4 kids walked into our pizza/salad bar place. She had bruises all over her arms and the kids looked scared. She asked me what she could get for $10 just to feed her kids.



I paid for them to have unlimited salad bar out of my pocket, asked the kids what their fav pizza was and went in the back and made it for them.



She kept apologizing for how loud her kids were and asked how long she could be there. The kids weren’t loud at all. They all just seemed scared.



When I brought the pizza out for the kids, I told her I wanted to show her something at the salad bar she might like and once out of earshot of the kids I asked if she was okay or in danger or needed to call anyone.



She just started crying and thanked me, her mom was going to pick them out but they’re some distance away. She asked if she could hug me and I said yes, because she needed it. I’m a woman who hates being touched but I understand that some people need hugs.



I never saw her again and I just hope she got away from whoever was hurting her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I was in a not-so-great time of my life and I went to Wendy’s for lunch one day. When I dug into my purse for my card, it was gone. I apologized to the workers and took my purse to a table and turned it inside out, but it was nowhere to be found. I was so embarrassed and it really was a last straw. I went back to the counter and apologized again, sobbing, and told them to cancel the order. It seemed like the whole crew gathered and said they paid for my order. Then I cried harder lol. Those people really restored my faith in humanity that day. I hope they all have wonderful lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I worked at a diner in college, my pay was $5/hour. I often worked the mid afternoon shift, so if I was lucky, I would go home with $40, including my salary. One afternoon the diner was empty, I was replacing the ice in the pop machine, filling some salt shakers, chatting with the line cooks, typical. A woman comes in, clearly disheveled, shaken. She orders the cheapest thing on the menu, a grilled cheese or tuna sandwich. Maybe a pop. Time comes to pay the bill and she's hunting through her purse, swears she had a $20 on her. She said, I must have left my card at home, can I leave you my licence as collateral? I said, please, it's on me. As someone who was making $5/hr, and I felt bad for her, I knew I was lucky. Worst part is, that comes out of my check, not the restaurants. So I worked 2 and a half hours for free to make sure she could eat. And I'm still proud of that, to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I used to be a server and had this table with 4 guys. Their bill came up to somewhere around $52 and some change. I brought them the bill, and when I went to collect it, the guys were gone and there was only $50 cash on the table. I told my manager, and he removed something from their bill and cashed it out so I would still get something for a tip. It was definitely a s****y thing for those guys to do, but thankfully I had a good manager that made sure it wouldn't come out of my pocket.

#22 In my experience it depends on the situation. If someone ran out on a small check we usually ended up doing nothing, but you'd be banned if you ever dared to show up again.





Some customers would apologize and promise to come back and pay. We would generally just let them go, especially if they were a regular. More often than not they did come back and pay.





Even people who straight up refused to pay would generally just be banned. I remember my manager calling the police just once, on someone trying to walk out after racking up a huge check, and getting into a screaming argument with my manager when he tried to stop him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 One time I was at a local Chinese restaurant with my 10 year old son. To my horror, my wallet, was not in my purse. I did not have one cent or a credit card on me. The let me go home for my money but they made me leave my son there as collateral.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I've only had this happen, maybe 3 times in my 25 years in the industry.



2 were regulars, and they made it good later and made sure to leave extra for the servers.



The other was banned because he was a s**t-a*s busted ner-do-well, and he was no longer welcomed in one of the last bars in town that would offer him service.



I miss the days when local bar/restaurants had a good relationship with each other and we could call and ask about a certain patron and either the manager or bartender would be the first person to tell you if they were a shitstain. Or they'd call ahead and warn you that this f****r was on the way to your place and we just wouldn't serve them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Went to a food cart. They didn’t take cards, we said sorry we’ll be back another time- you paid when you ordered. The guy was like no problem and insisted we take the food. Went to an ATM and went straight back. Gave him double the cost of the food and said thanks so much. Great food and incredible customer service!!

#26 Believe it or not, straight to jail.

#27 The manager comes out and tries to work something out. They will try and get you to call someone who can give payment over the phone. If you can’t do that they’ll try and hold something collateral like your ID to get you to come in tomorrow and pay.



I’ve never seen them call the cops and having you wash dishes is all Hollywood. Besides it taking too long to train you, it’s in violation of a million labor laws and osha laws.



If they truly cannot get a payment they comp the meal and ban you from returning.



My expertise is a low/mid casual dining. No idea what happens at high end establishments.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 When I was a waiter, if you ran off without paying, it came out of the waiters pay.



Only happened a couple of times, and both times the owners did the right thing and paid me out for it.

#29 My wife and I went out to red lobster about 15 years ago, when it was still pretty decent. When the waiter brought our bill I realized I didn’t have my wallet on me. At the time my wife didn’t carry her money if I was with her and it was before you could pay with a phone. I apologized and my wife went home to get our money. Roughly 30-40 minute drive round trip.



It just so happens that this was endless shrimp season. The waiter kept bringing shrimp out about every 5 minutes and even though I told him not to he kept delivering.



I was so stuffed but I didn’t want to waste it. He got a big tip. To this day that was the best service I ever received in a restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 When I was a kid I would buy GamePro magazine every month at the corner store in the morning on the way to school. I would always bring exact change.





One month they increased the price and I didn't notice. I was short 25 cents at checkout. The cashier let me take the magazine and told me I could come back later with the rest of the money.





I went back with the 25 cents that day immediately after school.





It was a very minor thing, but this small kindness became a core childhood memory.

#31 I have had to have a friend pay for my meal occasionally and I get them next time. Once I ordered at Subway and when it came time to pay I realized I had forgotten my wallet. I lived in a small town so I just ran home and got it and was able to pay, nbd. They knew me and where I lived, lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 When i was a teenager, I worked at a sandwich shop that was cash only. We were across the street from a bank, so the few times customers were short, they'd usually run to the bank and come back with cash. I only had one customer that told me they'd come back with cash and didn't. This person happened to be an instructor at a film camp that I was a part of. I thought i knew her pretty well and was shocked that she didn't return with cash. At the end of my shift, i had to explain why the till was short. Not a great moment for me!

#33 Other side of this- There’s a Mexican restaurant I frequent. Like these people know my order when they see me. I once genuinely forgot my wallet after a long day, and the bartender suspended my order after I found out they couldn’t do Apple Pay. He said don’t worry about, they know me, etc. Next day I showed up the minute they opened and made the bill right with a 50% tip.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I had the opposite happen: the waiter walked out on me. We were at a cheap Italian restaurant, eating on the patio. We got there early so one waiter was covering the entire patio, but after he served us our food and wine, a second waiter came on and covered our part of the patio. We finished and asked for the check. The waiter now covering us said that it wasn't his table. We said that the other waiter served us and could *that* waiter give us the bill. The original waiter *also* claimed that he wasn't our server. Finally, we got tired of waiting for people to figure it out, so we tried to recall the prices of what we ordered, added 25% to cover tip and tax and left the cash on the table.

#35 Couple years ago I was working as a waiter at a sushi restaurant. Occasionally we had company conference at the hotel across the street and we would get flooded with people at lunch and dinner. One night a group of 5-6 people attending a conference in town came over to dine. They ordered like $300 worth of food and I was the only one waiting their table. They were nice and very professional. Then, i took my eyes off for one minute and they left without paying. I took the bill and ran over to the hotel lobby in hope I could catch one of them but it was in vain. None of the hotel staff know who I was trying to find. I didnt even have a name. I was so afraid of having to pay the bill out of my own pocket… I was still in college and it’s worth like 3 shifts of work… I came back to the restaurant, stood by their table and just stared into space. The other customers asked me whats wrong and I told them a group left without paying and idk what to do. The owner kept the bill open and didnt make me pay for it. Turns out the customer that asked me whats wrong found one of the guys at that table. Next day he came over to pay and apologized. He said there was some banter and the other group said they would pay for his group so they left. I got a big tip in the end..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 One of my coworkers had a couple who literally ran out on a busy night and my coworker ran after them and tried to knock on there car window but the just drove off and almost ran her over. The table was only like 71 dollars and the owner knew it wasn’t her fault after watching the cameras and just let her void the check. And she proceeded to blast there photos all over local facebook groups (it was a fairly small town) and someone told us they were at the airbnb next to her house. We called the cops and they got arrested and fined like 500 bucks each! So always pay your tabs cause they might come after you!

#37 Not an employee but ate at a small local sub shop outside Bostin once. Didn't realize it was cash or check only and no card and didn't have any cash on me. I offered to walk back to my place and grab a check but they said to not worry about it and pay later. Went back there a few weeks to eat again and paid for the other sandwich. The guy had forgotten about it but I didn't want to not pay for the other meal.