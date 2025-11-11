“Martyr Mom” Can’t Handle Her Own Hypocrisy, Storms Out As Kids Berate Her For Refusing To Babysit

ADVERTISEMENT

When I was a kid, summers were my favorite time of the year because I could run off to my village and get pampered by my grandparents. From learning to cook with my grandpa to getting personal lessons about farming from my grandma, life was simply amazing.

Not everyone is lucky to have such an incredible family, though. Just look at this grandma who refused to babysit, claiming she had raised her own kids. However, she got mad when her children called out her hypocrisy, as she always took her parents’ help. Here’s what actually happened…

It’s quite sad that not all kids get a chance to bond with their grandparents and experience their love

The poster’s mom never wanted to babysit her or her siblings’ kids, but she found it hypocritical as she always dumped them on her parents

One time, when her sister asked their mom if she could babysit, she started saying her usual dialogue that she had “raised her own kids”, but she got mocked

She found it very disrespectful, but the siblings pointed out that it was the truth, and she pretended to be a martyr mom who never had time for herself

She called her kids ungrateful, but the siblings reminded her that they were just telling her the truth, so she stormed off in anger

Then, the siblings got a call from their father, who berated them for “shaming” their mother in such a way

Today, we dive into a family drama as the original poster (OP) tells us about her hypocritical mom. The thing is, this woman was never willing to babysit her grandkids, would get mad if asked to, or just bail even after she agreed. Well, OP had accepted this side of her, but she had a problem with her mom, considering how she was always reliant on her own parents for help.

She would always dump the poster and her siblings with their grandparents during summer break and weekends, too. However, when anyone asked her to babysit, she would reply with a “I’ve already raised my kids,” as though she was a martyr who never got time for herself. Well, it was her mom’s hypocrisy that really bothered OP, more than her refusal to babysit.

One day, they had gathered at her sister’s house, who had her first baby, and she asked if their mom would babysit. The lady started saying her usual dialogue when the poster and her brother mocked her. This didn’t go down well with the woman, and she started lecturing them about disrespect, but OP finally snapped and called her out for not even raising them on her own.

Even her brother jumped to the rescue, as they were the ones who had to do everything when she was raising them. Obviously, this must have hurt her ego, so the grandma stormed out. She went and tattled to her husband, who called the siblings and told them off for acting “entitled” and “shaming” their mom.

After the poster vented online, netizens immediately sided with her, and they agreed that the woman acted like a huge hypocrite. It’s also quite sad to read that the grandma didn’t even feel like bonding with her grandkids. Research suggests that children find unique acceptance in their relationships with grandparents, which benefits them emotionally and mentally.

Studies continue to show an increased benefit of being an involved grandparent. There’s evidence to suggest that a loving relationship with a grandparent can have a positive impact on grandchildren, including fewer behavioural and emotional problems. Well, it’s quite unfortunate that the poster and her siblings’ kids won’t get to experience this magical bond with their grandma.

It seems like the woman knew that what her adult children were saying was the truth, which is why she got so angry in the first place. Another quite bothersome thing is how she got free childcare from her parents, but didn’t admit that she took their help. In fact, she turned into an actor portraying a martyr mom, and this just says a lot about her, doesn’t it?

Folks online were also curious about where her father was when OP’s mom dropped them off at her parents’ house. Well, the poster mentioned that he was an alcoholic who never really cared about anyone but their mom. Fortunately, the poster has an amazing and involved mother-in-law, so her children will get to experience this wonderful bond with her.

What did you think about the mother? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

