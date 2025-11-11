Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Martyr Mom” Can’t Handle Her Own Hypocrisy, Storms Out As Kids Berate Her For Refusing To Babysit
Older woman playing with kids using colorful blocks at a wooden table illustrating babysit and martyr mom concept.
Family, Relationships

“Martyr Mom” Can’t Handle Her Own Hypocrisy, Storms Out As Kids Berate Her For Refusing To Babysit

When I was a kid, summers were my favorite time of the year because I could run off to my village and get pampered by my grandparents. From learning to cook with my grandpa to getting personal lessons about farming from my grandma, life was simply amazing.

Not everyone is lucky to have such an incredible family, though. Just look at this grandma who refused to babysit, claiming she had raised her own kids. However, she got mad when her children called out her hypocrisy, as she always took her parents’ help. Here’s what actually happened…

More info: Reddit

    It’s quite sad that not all kids get a chance to bond with their grandparents and experience their love

    Image credits: genika80 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s mom never wanted to babysit her or her siblings’ kids, but she found it hypocritical as she always dumped them on her parents

    Image credits: AffectionateShare508

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One time, when her sister asked their mom if she could babysit, she started saying her usual dialogue that she had “raised her own kids”, but she got mocked

    Image credits: AffectionateShare508

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She found it very disrespectful, but the siblings pointed out that it was the truth, and she pretended to be a martyr mom who never had time for herself

    Image credits: AffectionateShare508

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She called her kids ungrateful, but the siblings reminded her that they were just telling her the truth, so she stormed off in anger

    Image credits: AffectionateShare508

    Then, the siblings got a call from their father, who berated them for “shaming” their mother in such a way

    Today, we dive into a family drama as the original poster (OP) tells us about her hypocritical mom. The thing is, this woman was never willing to babysit her grandkids, would get mad if asked to, or just bail even after she agreed. Well, OP had accepted this side of her, but she had a problem with her mom, considering how she was always reliant on her own parents for help.

    She would always dump the poster and her siblings with their grandparents during summer break and weekends, too. However, when anyone asked her to babysit, she would reply with a “I’ve already raised my kids,” as though she was a martyr who never got time for herself. Well, it was her mom’s hypocrisy that really bothered OP, more than her refusal to babysit.

    One day, they had gathered at her sister’s house, who had her first baby, and she asked if their mom would babysit. The lady started saying her usual dialogue when the poster and her brother mocked her. This didn’t go down well with the woman, and she started lecturing them about disrespect, but OP finally snapped and called her out for not even raising them on her own.

    Even her brother jumped to the rescue, as they were the ones who had to do everything when she was raising them. Obviously, this must have hurt her ego, so the grandma stormed out. She went and tattled to her husband, who called the siblings and told them off for acting “entitled” and “shaming” their mom. 

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After the poster vented online, netizens immediately sided with her, and they agreed that the woman acted like a huge hypocrite. It’s also quite sad to read that the grandma didn’t even feel like bonding with her grandkids. Research suggests that children find unique acceptance in their relationships with grandparents, which benefits them emotionally and mentally. 

    Studies continue to show an increased benefit of being an involved grandparent. There’s evidence to suggest that a loving relationship with a grandparent can have a positive impact on grandchildren, including fewer behavioural and emotional problems. Well, it’s quite unfortunate that the poster and her siblings’ kids won’t get to experience this magical bond with their grandma.

    It seems like the woman knew that what her adult children were saying was the truth, which is why she got so angry in the first place. Another quite bothersome thing is how she got free childcare from her parents, but didn’t admit that she took their help. In fact, she turned into an actor portraying a martyr mom, and this just says a lot about her, doesn’t it?

    Folks online were also curious about where her father was when OP’s mom dropped them off at her parents’ house. Well, the poster mentioned that he was an alcoholic who never really cared about anyone but their mom. Fortunately, the poster has an amazing and involved mother-in-law, so her children will get to experience this wonderful bond with her. 

    What did you think about the mother? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Folks felt that the mom was very entitled, and it was high time that she learnt the truth about herself

    Family
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited)

    It wasn’t the refusal to babysit. It was the “I raised my kids” b******t when she didn’t raise her kids at all. She pawned the off on their grandparents every time they had time off from school, then parents fired the older two when they got bigger. She didn’t even do the minimum to raise her own kids, and now that she’s been called out for it she’s playing the sainted victim. And daddy? Not much better, especially when he didn’t lift a finger to intervene when the kids were still young. He enjoyed not having his kids around on weekends and holidays. Gave him more time to spend at the pub, which was obviously his main priority in life. So both parents/now grandparents were pretty much useless POSs when it came t9 their kids. Well, those chickens have now come home to roost, nd they’ve both been called completely out for it. I can foresee all the kids going NC, or at least bare minimum LC, with them. It’s actually more than they deserve for not cultivating any kind of real relationship at all with their own kids. They are no more than virtual strangers who happen to share DNA with their kids.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

