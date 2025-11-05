Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Sues Half-Brother After He Refuses To Waste The Family Health Fund For Her Plastic Surgeries
Group of young adults reacting with surprise and concern while viewing a phone, discussing family health fund plastic surgeries.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman Sues Half-Brother After He Refuses To Waste The Family Health Fund For Her Plastic Surgeries

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Blood relations can get extremely complicated, especially when it comes to money. After all, we hear so many stories about relatives clashing constantly, all because they want their familial wealth. Sometimes, it enables people to turn into the worst versions of themselves.

Speaking of families, this one was caught in a major conflict over a health fund created by their grandpa, who left it in his grandson’s care. This guy used it to help two of his half-siblings, so the youngest came after it for her plastic surgeries. Here’s what happened when he refused to give it to her!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The greed for money can turn anyone into a villain, and they can even fight with their family

    Man lifting young boy outdoors under trees, symbolizing family health fund dispute, woman suing half-brother over plastic surgeries.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster was his mom’s affair child, so she abandoned him with her parents, who raised him as their own, and left him all the inheritance

    Text screenshot showing a question about refusing to pay for half sister's plastic surgery from family health fund.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background stating a 32-year-old man born from his mother Clara’s infidelity, revealing family relationship details.

    Text showing a person listing their four siblings with ages and genders, related to a woman suing half-brother over family health fund use.

    Woman sues half-brother after he refuses to use family health fund for her plastic surgeries dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background discusses family roles, highlighting a grandma as caretaker and grandpa as strict but caring.

    Text excerpt describing a woman suing her half-brother over family health fund used for plastic surgeries.

    Text on screen discussing a woman suing half-brother over family health fund usage for plastic surgeries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    Young child with curly hair wearing a white shirt standing on grass, symbolizing family health fund and plastic surgery conflict.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Apart from the life insurance and the house, his grandpa also left a health fund in his care, which only the poster and his half-siblings could use

    Text on white background stating a family health fund dispute involving a woman suing her half-brother.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a family health fund and managing inheritance related to life insurance and property.

    Text explaining family health fund rules allowing use only for emergencies for self and half-siblings, excluding others.

    Text excerpt discussing payment for IVF and appendix removal related to family health fund and medical expenses.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman talking to man, appearing upset during a discussion about family health fund and plastic surgeries dispute.

    Text discussing plans for multiple plastic surgeries including breast, nose, and hips, impacting the family health fund.

    Image credits: anon

    Woman in surgical cap being examined by doctor preparing for plastic surgery in a medical clinic setting.

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He had helped out two of his half-sisters with this fund for an IVF and appendix removal, so the youngest felt entitled to the money for her plastic surgeries

    Text excerpt discussing refusal to approve plastic surgery from a family health fund due to lack of emergency or necessity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a woman suing her half-brother over family health fund use for plastic surgeries.

    Woman upset and confronting half-brother over refusal to use family health fund for plastic surgeries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update about woman confronting siblings over family health fund misuse for plastic surgeries dispute.

    Text about a family health fund dispute involving a woman suing her half-brother over plastic surgeries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background stating a personal explanation about paying for IVF due to mental health impact.

    Woman suing half-brother over family health fund refusal for plastic surgeries, discussing appearance and desire to be special.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman frustrated after half-brother denies using family health fund for her plastic surgeries, discussing the conflict.

    Image credits: anon

    Of course, he refused, but then she lied to her sister, sued him, and started a massive fight between the whole family

    Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) and the family drama that he was caught in. The thing is, he’s an affair baby, and his mom’s (Clara) husband refused to raise another man’s son, so Clara abandoned him with her parents. Even though the grandparents were mad at their daughter, they were very loving towards OP and raised him like their own child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Research suggests, “Abandonment disrupts the developmental pathways within the developing brain. In turn, this affects the survivor’s stability, self-esteem, and ability to create and maintain adult relationships.” However, despite everything, the poster grew up to be a kind person, and you will shortly see how he acted generously towards his family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, his grandma passed away at 61 because of a heart attack, while his grandpa’s cancer took him away when he was 71. Without hesitation, the old man left OP as the sole beneficiary of his $300K life insurance, and he also got the house worth $280K. Apart from this, grandpa had also made a health fund, which the poster and his half-siblings could only use for emergencies.

    The kind poster had helped two of his half-sisters with this for an IVF and appendix removal, so the youngest one felt that she was also entitled to it. However, the reason she needed it was for plastic surgeries to look “special” for her boyfriend. Experts claim that people with a sense of entitlement are often greedy about money because they believe they’re owed more than others.

    Four young adults sitting on a couch, looking shocked while viewing a phone, illustrating family health fund dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This woman definitely believed so because she just lost it when the poster refused to help her with the money. God knows what lies she told her other sisters, but they were suing their half-brother because of it, and he was simply stumped. Apparently, it’s not the first time that they had done this, but grandpa was there to make sure that everything was okay back then.

    Data has revealed that in the US, 15% of siblings fight over money, just like the ones in our story. After he vented online, netizens had advised OP to hire a lawyer, or the entitled half-sister might spark more trouble for him. However, here’s the twist, because the poster updated that he spoke to his other half-siblings and found out that they had no clue about the youngest’s plastic surgery plan! 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The upsetting thing is that their mother tried to enable her daughter’s lifestyle, which pissed off the other sisters. It has been observed that enabling kids can make them entitled, and it looks like Clara was just adding fuel to the woman’s behavior. Well, the poster invited everyone to his house to explain that the fund was only for serious health issues.

    However, it sparked a screaming match among them, and OP was so fed up that he just wanted to go to bed. Since the story is quite old, I hope he didn’t really end up in any legal trouble because of this woman. A lot of people online said that he should just cut off these people, as they were clearly taking advantage of him. 

    Would you do that if you were in his shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were shocked by the woman’s entitlement, and advised the poster to cut off the whole family, so they wouldn’t mooch off him

    Reddit comment discussing a family dispute where a woman sues half-brother over health fund and plastic surgeries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman suing half-brother over family health fund misuse for plastic surgeries.

    Comment explaining family health fund rules and criticizing woman suing half-brother over plastic surgery costs.

    Comment discussing family health fund responsibility and criticism of luxury plastic surgeries in an online forum post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a dispute over using family health funds for plastic surgeries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman suing her half-brother over using family health fund for plastic surgeries.

    Comment discussing plastic surgery as elective and insurance coverage debated in a family health fund dispute.

    Comment on forum post defending woman suing half-brother over use of family health fund for plastic surgeries.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman suing her half-brother over family health fund plastic surgeries.

    Comment on a woman suing her half-brother over family health fund refusal for her plastic surgeries.

    Comment on a forum post refusing to pay for plastic surgeries, related to woman suing half-brother over family health fund usage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman suing her half-brother over family health fund refusal for her plastic surgeries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    money
    plastic surgery
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    3

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plastic surgery like this is NOT NECESSARY but simply a product of profound vanity. The idea that it should be funded from an emergency medical fund is ridiculous.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would enjoy calling that sibling out for being so shallow.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously not justified. I'm sure Clara and Greg weren't happy to be named though :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plastic surgery like this is NOT NECESSARY but simply a product of profound vanity. The idea that it should be funded from an emergency medical fund is ridiculous.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would enjoy calling that sibling out for being so shallow.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously not justified. I'm sure Clara and Greg weren't happy to be named though :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT