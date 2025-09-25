ADVERTISEMENT

Mothers-in-law get a bad rap, but let’s face it, some of them really deserve it. Whether they’re constantly reminding you their child could’ve done better, sticking their nose in where it’s not welcome, or stomping all over your boundaries, they can be a bit… extra.

One woman, whose mother-in-law is in the habit of wrecking her sleep, finally had enough and plotted the perfect revenge. She shared her story with an online community, and, frankly, it’s kinda hilarious, but her husband is still demanding an apology.

Mothers-in-law tend to be the butt of countless jokes, but sometimes they really do deserve it

One woman’s mother-in-law was staying with her and her husband for a few weeks, but turned out to be a nightmare to live with

She was in the habit of wrecking the woman’s sleep, knocking on her door late at night, and playing the TV on full blast in the early hours of the morning

Having finally had enough, the woman decided to fight fire with fire, waking the old woman up at odd hours in a series of increasingly terrifying costumes

When her mother-in-law ratted her out to her husband, he demanded she apologize, so she turned to an online community to ask if she was a jerk for saving her sanity with scare tactics

When her mother-in-law moved in “between leases,” the original poster (OP) tried to be gracious. But with her surgeon husband working long, unpredictable hours and her own nail business relying on early-morning prep, the arrangement quickly turned into chaos. Sleepless nights and snide remarks left her on the brink of snapping.

You see, her mother-in-law has some odd habits. Everything from blasting the TV at midnight and knocking on the bedroom door at odd hours, to microwaving snacks at 1 AM and locking herself in the only bathroom every morning. On top of that, she criticizes the fridge, rearranges cabinets, and dismisses OP’s successful career as “just a hobby.”

After weeks of exhaustion, OP finally decided to fight fire with fire. As a skilled makeup artist, she began scaring her mother-in-law awake at all hours. One morning, it was a creepy clown. Another time, an inflatable T-Rex. Then, a grizzly bear look, complete with low growls. Each prank left the old woman terrified and, mercifully, temporarily quieter.

But the petty revenge backfired when the mother-in-law told OP’s husband about her early morning mischief. Furious, he accused OP of cruelty and demanded she apologize. OP feels the opposite, believing she’s the one who deserves an apology for her mother-in-law’s bad behavior, so she turned to netizens for a sense check.

Ah, the sweet art of the perfect prank. There’s nothing else quite like it, especially when it comes served with a not-so-small side of absurdity. A lack of sleep can make people do funny things, sure, but can humor actually help you deal with stress? We went looking for answers.

In her article for VeryWellMind, Elizabeth Scott (Ph.D.) suggests that while you can’t exactly bubble-wrap yourself from life’s curveballs, using humor as your go-to coping mechanism? That’s actually genius-level self-care. And here’s the good news: you don’t need a comedy degree to spot life’s most ridiculous moments.

Start with a smile. The sheer act of smiling, even if you have to fake it, releases feel-good chemicals known as endorphins – it’s basically your brain’s way of giving you a hug. Taking a step back can also help; seeing your situation as an objective observer can help you find the funny side. It’s kinda like laughing in the face of whatever’s stressing you out, kinda like watching a sitcom where you’re the main character.

You can’t really blame OP for turning to the most absurd payback she could think of, considering she was so strung out on a lack of sleep. The pros say not getting enough shuteye drains your mental muscles and puts your physical health at risk – chronic insomnia can even mess with decision-making processes and creativity.

In OP’s case, her decision-making might have gone off the rails a bit, but we’d say there was no problem with her creative spark. And honestly? Sometimes a little chaos is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Who do you think is the real villain here? Are you on team mom-in-law or riding deep with OP’s scare squad? Let us know in the comments!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the woman was not a jerk for pulling the pranks and that her mother-in-law had to go

