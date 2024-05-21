Whether that means swapping out a food item for another that looks the same yet tastes very different or manufacturing a hilarious misunderstanding, Redditors have recently been detailing some of the most diabolical pranks they’ve ever pulled. Enjoy scrolling through these silly stories, and keep reading to find a conversation with comedian, YouTuber and expert prankster Tom Mabe !

While we all expect to be tricked on April 1st , that doesn't mean we're safe from hijinks during the rest of the year. Because there are plenty of pranksters out there who look for any opportunity to pull a fast one on their loved ones!

#1 Two of my friends have never met each other. Before they spoke I told both of them that the other one was a bit deaf. They shouted at each other for a few minutes before they realized that I'm an a**hole.

#2 I made fake versions of internet explorer that turn your PC off when started in the ICT class at school.

#3 One night I replaced every framed object in my bosses office with a picture of me making a stern face. Posters, certificates, photos, etc. Took like 3 hours because he had like 30 framed things in his office. The next day I made sure I was out doing field work to make him sit with it most of the day. He had a lot of foot traffic to look at his office that day.

To learn more about the wild world of pranks, we reached out to comedian, YouTuber and expert prankster Tom Mabe. Tom was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, sharing that he got into pranking at a young age. ADVERTISEMENT “When I was 8 years old, I built a man out of snow, standing tall in our front yard. I went to bed and woke up to find he was dead. Someone ran him down with their car,” Tom says. After crying about the tragedy, Tom and his mother rebuilt the snowman. But soon after, they found that he had been run over again. “And right then and there, I knew just what I had to do,” the prankster said. “I had a perfect view from my bedroom of the wreck, the lights and sirens. Revenge is sweet because snowman number three was built on top of a fire hydrant. Bam. First prank ever.”

#4 People in school used to always take my Gatorade. So I took an empty bottle, filled it with dyed salt water, and let them take my drink. Not gonna lie, it was hilarious watching one person to spit salt water in the middle of class only for their unbelieving friend to do the same.

#5 I farted under the covers then pointed at the ceiling above my gf and shouted "SPIDER!" So she'd throw the blankets over her head.



(Later when she told her parents, that turned out to be the thing that earned her dad's respect for me. Made him laugh so hard he needed an inhaler.)







UPDATE! She got her revenge.

Sitting on the toilet after a grumbly Stanley steamer.

I reach for the toilet paper to find one square peeled into two very thin squares.

No big deal, there's always a stash under the sink.



No.. there is not. Every roll has been taken out from under the sink.



Okay there's never not toilet paper under the sink. Coincidence?



I'll just send her a text to bring me some paper towels from the kitchen.



I refold the two thin squares into one equally useless square and reluctantly used it



Stanley and his grumbly steamer, in all their arrogance, respawns to remind me who really gets final say.



Back at square one with no squares to spare.

There it is written on the empty roll... the future toast I make, cutting into our wedding cake.

"Hands can be washed!".

#6 I created a fake uniform policy poster for my highschool. It wasn't perfect but people were idiots so they fell for it. It took everyone about a week to actually read the poster and see that it was obviously fake. Some people still showed up on the first day wearing the uniform that i designed. EDIT: the uniform wasn't anything idiotic looking. Just khaki pants, white button shirt, church shoes, and black socks. The outrage was mostly from the fact that people couldnt wear their name brand clothes as a flex.

“I love pranking people who deserve it,” Tom shared. “Standing up for the little guy who's tired of being victimized by bullies: ‘Comic With A Cause.’” The comedian also says that a great prank is one that has a purpose. “For the longest time, I only pranked people who deserved it,” he said. “And if I'm pranking just to be pranking, I try to make it fun-loving and not hurt anyone. I try not to make it mean-spirited, where we both have a good laugh.”

#7 In high school I went into the boys bathroom and replaced all the soap in the dispensers with pancake syrup.

#8 At my high school senior class picnic way back in the late 80's, I spread a rumor that the brownies I brought were pot brownies. Half a dozen kids went to the nurse because they were 'so stoned'.

#9 I lived in Korea for a bit. When my mom came to visit I told my Korean girlfriend it was an American custom to greet older women by touching elbows. I told my mom the same story about Korean customs. It was a thing of beauty. They were not pleased.

Tom also shared a few stories of some of the best pranks he’s pulled off in his time. “When a Telemarketer called me from a cable company, I convinced the guy that he had called a murder scene and that I was a homicide detective and he was our main suspect,” he told Bored Panda. “I kept him on the phone for several minutes and told him to stay put because his local police were on the way to his work to bring him in for questioning.”

#10 I got a Harry Potter calligraphy set for my birthday years ago, it had Hogwarts marked paper, envelopes and everything.







My brother ate all of my birthday chocolates from an aunt that night so I plotted my revenge. Next September I copied out Harry's letter word for word in green ink, only changing the name.







I let him believe he was going to magic school for two whole weeks before I crushed it.

#11 I convinced a coworker for 2 months that the guy she had sat next to for 3 years was named Jay, not Dave. They worked in different departments but sat 3 feet away from each other for years. I got the guy in on it. And his manager. Then later his supervisor, group manager, division manager, and entire department. They bought him new nameplates for his desk, changed stuff in the system, so his name would print as Jay, etc. The only thing they didn't change was his phone number and email. She thought she was going crazy, and when I finally told her she sucker punched me in the stomach and dropped me to my knees (she was a personal trainer in her off hours, so she got me good).





Totally worth it and I laugh about it to this day over a decade later.

#12 Gradually over the course of two weeks moved my coworker's monitors closer to the front edge of the desk. Like 1/4" per move. Until they were so close the keyboard barely fit.



"Stupid small desk," she grumbled, near the end.



I then moved them back, just as slowly, over a few weeks.



She never caught on.

On another occasion, Tom decided to teach a friend a lesson after he had gotten 5 DUIs. “Once, after passing out drunk, we transported him to a fake hospital room which was made to look just like a real hospital room,” he shared. “We had nurses, fake doctors and everything. When he woke up, we had told him that he had been in a coma for 10 years following a wreck he had while drunk driving.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I made a friend believe she was being followed by a garden gnome. For *years*. Many of her friends are involved plus other helpers. She shows up at a B&B in Scotland (that we'd recommended) and there was a gnome in the garden, and it looked *exactly* like the gnome that'd briefly turned up in her yard. Then she saw it on her way to work. Then in Provence. And Germany. It really did look like the same gnome. It was.

#14 My mum's laptop wallpaper was a picture of her granddaughter. I copied the picture 100 times and made her wallpaper a slide show of the same picture over and over again, so the file would change but nothing would change visibly on the monitor. The pictures would change every 10 seconds. On one of the images I painted a tiny little curly moustache on her. So randomly for 10 seconds my niece would have a moustache. My mum thought she was either losing her mind or had a computer virus and everytime the moustache popped up, it was gone by the time she tried to show anyone.

#15 One summer in college, I worked in the registrar's office, registering all the incoming freshmen. A prof who was a mentor to me was teaching freshmen seminar and asked me to hand pick a class for her. Straight A students, high SATs, whatever. So I did. 15 students, all named Sarah.

Another wholesome prank Tom pulled off involved two homeless men that were sitting outside of a fast food restaurant. “From my car, I called the burger joint and told them I was calling from the local law enforcement agency and that we had two undercover agents outside disguised as homeless people doing some undercover surveillance work,” he explained. “I asked if they could possibly bring them some cheese burgers and coffee because they would be out there for a few hours. I told them I could send an officer over later to pay for the food but they were insistent to do it for free and were happy to help,” Tom continued.

#16 The AM supervisor at my office is a short little man who likes to work from a laptop on a rolling adjustable desk. For over a year I gradually raised the height of this desk and watched as he went from sitting on a stool, to an adjustable tall task chair, to standing. Last week he removed the wheels from the desk to lower the height. He doesn't realize it's adjustable.

“I told the person on the phone to just lay the food next to them and not speak with them because we didn't want to blow their cover,” Tom continued. “Five minutes later, an employee of the restaurant brought them food and coffee. The homeless guys were very happy.” If you’d like to check out even more of Tom’s pranks, be sure to visit his YouTube channel Mabe in America!

#17 A friend kept trying to steal my sushi off my plate at a sushi restaurant.



So while she wasn't looking I stuffed it full of wasabi, put a bit of fish back on top to cover my tracks, and pretended to not be looking when she started reaching towards it.



She tossed it into her mouth, started chewing down, and I just swung my head towards her to say "you f****d up"



5 minutes of coughing, muffled screaming, and copious amounts of water later, she had learnt her lesson.

#18 I remember it like it was yesterday. At summer camp my cabin's leaders found a little snake that wasn't doing so well so they decided to put it in an old terrarium in our cabin. A few of the guys were nervous about it. So the next day when the leaders decided the snake was well enough to release, I asked that they keep quiet about releasing it. when the other guys got back to the cabin and found no snake in the terrarium, chaos ensued.

#19 Over a decade ago I worked in the warehouse of a Guitar Center. We dealt with inventory, shipping and receiving. We had a dumpster behind the store in a shared parking lot that people would leave random things in even though it was not a public dumpster. One day we found a a broken beach chair in an open cardboard box. The box had a shipping label on it. It was left in such a way that it was easy to assume that the chair/box combo was left by the same person. We packed the beach chair in another box and shipped it back to the customer. I wish I was there to see the persons face when they received their trash back via UPS.

#20 Once I asked a friend for another friend's phone number. He gave me a teacher's number. I then went on to send multiple messages in a fake angry tone to my unsuspecting teacher.



F**k that diabolical genius of a friend.

#21 I used to work at a science tutoring center when I was in college and my gap year before professional school. One of the things we taught very often was anatomy. So naturally we acquired a few skeletons and various skulls with some variation in how they looked or were marked etc. Well I was closing one night, and I knew my co-worker was opening the next morning early, so before I locked up I assorted ALL of the skeletons and skulls in a...welcome party near the front door. I had one *immediately* at the opening of the only door into the room with several back up skeletons and skulls just behind at a table together watching on. The best part was that you have to turn on the lights manually and that switch is immediately to the side of the door opening, so when she reached down to turn on the lights she had to come face to face with some lifeless skeleton skull in the middle of the shady opening. Needless to say she screamed, and it was loud enough to make our boss come to see if she was ok.



Woke up to some colorful texts lmao. Still proud of that one honestly.

#22 Picked out every last marshmallow from my sister's box of lucky charms. Then took a photo of me eating a bowl of just charms, printed it, and put in the bottom of the bag. I then sealed the bag back up, hot glued the box and back in the pantry it went.

#23 My freshman year of high school the big craze at my school was this fifty pack of Crayola markers (idk why exactly but fads are fads). A friend of mine had a pack that she was obsessed with. She had them organized in the pack in like, a perfect color gradient order. So of course any time she left the room I’d mix her markers up so she had to fix them when she came back.



This went on for a month maybe? And one day in study hall she leaves and she before she leaves turns to me and she says “don’t rearrange my f*****g markers”



So I didn’t.



I rearranged the caps.



You see, these markers were solid white apart from the caps and a little tiny nib at the other end. She got about halfway through “fixing” them when she noticed she was holding a marker with an orange cap and a turquoise nib. I can’t tell you the joy I experienced when she looked at me and said “you didn’t even move the markers did you?”



I laughed so hard I was asked to leave the study hall. She didn’t talk to me for two weeks. 100% worth it.

#24 Flipped the lights on and off while my sister and friends played with a quija board. Hasn’t quite been the same since.

#25 My coworkers in the Chicago office asked me to bring back a phone book and the hotel stationary from my business trip to Kansas City. They were preparing for another coworker's bachelor party for the night before the wedding. The groom was known for drinking to an extent that was considered legendary. After a night of drinking, he woke up on the morning of his wedding in a hotel room. He checked the nightstand and found the Kansas City phone book. the desk was stocked with KC stationary. His friends had clued the front desk staff in on what was happening and convinced them to answer his room phone "Good Morning and welcome to the Kansas City Holiday Inn." It was 5 hours till the wedding, and he was actually only a couple miles from the venue, but the freakout was epic!

#26 I was nine. My dad just had hernia surgery the day prior and was recuperating on the couch. Before I left for school, I put the Martha Stewart channel on and left the remote just beyond his reach. He spent eight hours learning how to arrange pillows on a bed.



He exacted his revenge fifteen years later. I’d just had my emergency c-section and he put Frozen on and left it on a loop while the entire family left for the mall and left the remote just out of my reach.



Revenge is indeed a dish best served cold.

#27 I have an extra mouse in my desk drawer at work- I have the USB plugged in to the docking station of the obnoxious guy a couple cubes away. On days he is particularly obnoxious I will take out the extra mouse and move it around every few minutes... he has never realized because it’s plugged into the docking station and not his laptop. He has even had the laptop replaced. Never noticed... it brings me to tears silently laughing sometimes... I have to be careful not to over do it...

#28 My friend from Palestine was in love with a danish girl. We all lived together abroad with another danish speaking guy. For six months me and my Danish speaking friend would greet each other by saying “Shout up” in Danish. It worked perfectly. Our friend travelled to Denmark telling the whole girl's family to shout up leaving them all very confused and him very mad.

#29 At my last office job we would prank people if they called in sick after a night of drinking. For one guy we [stacked a bunch of Solo cups into his cubicle, so even when he knocked them all over it would still be a hassle to pick them all up. Another guy we covered his cubicle with cobwebs and rigged it so when he pulled his chair hundreds of paper cutouts of him as a spider would rain down on his head. Here is a video of that setup. Even I wasn't immune and had my desk and everything in it covered in tinfoil. In my defense I didn't even want to go out drinking that night and told everyone I was sick and woke up with a very high fever.

#30 Feel like this wasn’t so much evil but more karma. I went to school with this homophobic/islamophobic bible-basher type. Preached absolute hate at the age of 18. So in the last week of 6th Form I ordered a bumper sticker that was a big rainbow flag with the words “I’m so gay I can’t even drive straight!” and stuck it to his rear bumper. Found out from a friend of his that he drove around for 3 days with it on, including to a job interview, a youth group and his own church, where it was discovered by his Pastor...

#31 Two female friends lived together. For some reason they gave their key to me and my buddy while the two girls were away for a week. We put all their underwear in Tupperware, filled the Tupperware with water and put the Tupperware in the freezer. They were sooooo pissed when they got home. It was great.



Same guy friend released two live chickens in a another friend’s apartment. Turns out chickens s**t ALOT. That prank did not go over so well.

#32 Well, when I was 16 and my brothers were 12, one of the twins was eating all of the delicious Yogurt clusters out of my “women’s health cereal” like a monster.



So I decided to be a monster. I got my mom in on it and I told her how I needed more of my “women’s health cereal” for my female development and period support, with my brother next door. My mom explained what female hormones do and we went on our way.



Later I found, I legitimately terrified my brother. I caught him looking in the mirrors checking his chest. For almost a week he’d put things around his chest and I caught him googling estrogen effects. It was especially funny because he was starting puberty and his voice was cracking.



It went on for about a week before my mother made me tell him.

#33 I replaced a single system sound file (the click for the mouse) with a 5-minute version. It started off identical, followed by 4 minutes and 50 seconds of silence, but at the end, it had me screaming. Now, if another system sound would play, it stopped playing the previous sound. My friend would use his computer, and then when he would walk away, it might scream 5 minutes later. He did come to me, but it was for help since I was pretty good with computers (also why he dropped off the PC with me when he first bought it). He explained what was going on was difficult to keep a straight face. He rarely had his speakers on, so it took a while for him to notice. And when it did happen, he was usually pretty far away from the computer to know it came from it. He thought it was something else. It wasn’t until he was working on a paper late one night when it happened. And it happened a lot. Between the terrible microphone and me screaming too loud, my voice wasn’t recognizable. Just a loud noise coming from the speakers. He tried to show me, but I would make sure to never let the time hit 5 minutes. Except for right before I was going to leave. Then I played all interested. I made up a story about how it could be a nasty virus, but then said it only came from awful adult video sites. He was mortified but said he only looked at normal videos. That is when I lost it and had to come clean. Looking back, it was a dangerous bluff, but those were more innocent times. He and I did have some good pranks back and forth for a few years.

#34 In highschool I knew a guy who had one of those locks for his locker that just goes in 4 directions, not numbers. One day I was zoned out, and happened to see him put his combination in. I wrote it down immediately, didn't have a plan, just knew it was too good of an opportunity to miss.I noticed the locker next to his was empty. The next day after class, I waited until he went home. I took everything in his locker and moved it exactly one locker over. Everything was in the exact same place, same shelves, and then I locked it back up.Next morning, he came in to class so confused, and said quietly, "I think... someone moved my locker."Needless to say, all his friends said he was crazy since nothing was stolen, and everything was exactly the same place that he left it. The fact that he had written down his locker number in his planner was attributed as a mistake in writing, and ignored.



So the next day, I moved his locker 5 over.



That was a fun meltdown to watch.

#35 I saw a post about switching around mayo and vanilla pudding- emptied out a mayo jar and cleaned it well, filled it with a few pots worth of vanilla pudding and took it to uni. Our uni is very lax about eating during the lectures, so I waited until midday when I was sitting in the middle of all my friends and they were all eating their lunch.



Cue me taking out the jar of "mayo" and a spoon, popping the lid and taking a big ol' spoonful with a grin. At first only the closest ones noticed, but after the third spoon it was like everyone was frozen around me. Pin-drop silence.



After the fifth spoon someone faux-retched and the spell was broken. The looks of sheer terror and disgust was well worth the pain of eating vanilla pudding (I'm a chocolate kinda gal).

#36 One that was played on me:



I took my SATs (college entrance exams, for those outside the US) on April 1st. (Should have known right? But apparently, I'm not that smart.) That night I went out with a group of friends, and when I got home my mom met me with a serious look on her face. She told me that the testing committee had called, that there had been an error and all test papers from that day were lost. Everyone was being contacted to schedule a date to retake the exam.



She totally sold it. Face, reactions, everything. I bought it hook, line, and sinker. And she let me believe it until lunchtime the next day. My mom is a diabolical person.

#37 At my sisters swim meet, I found an ice machine tucked away in a garage looking thing. So I started collecting the ice and somehow managed to put ice in nearly everyone’s shoe at the meet. It was a wild beautiful moment of pure confusion and chaos. Everyone started freaking out and no one knew it was the little shy girl who secretly enjoyed turmoil:).

#38 Dude was harassing my ex because he used to have her cell phone number. Was being a real f*****g creep. Anyways, I created an email address, signed up to kijiji and placed an ad offering an 80" 3D TV for free with some excuse about a bad breakup and not wanting her to get it... I asked people to only text or call.



I then went to bed and forgot all about it until the next day at work I get a text from my ex asking if I had "done something on kijiji" the dude was begging her to take the ad down and apologizing. I checked the email and there were five pages of responses even though I had told them not to email but to call or text... Dudes phone must have been ringing constantly!



I took the ad down and she never heard from him again.

#39 I can meow just like a cat. In fact I can do it so well that people will often look around for the cat that is not there. This has resulted in several hilarious instances of strangers running around frantically looking for the cat and me sitting off to the side watching. Stray cats will usually stare at me for a couple seconds before continuing doing whatever. Pet cats will usually hold a conversation with me, particularly if they're chatty.

#40 Not sure if this will be seen, but my best new years was that of 1999, i was 9 years old at the time and i worked together with my dad to pull off the greatest prank in history. A few minutes before midnight i synced up a wrist watch with the countdown on tv. My dad pointed me in the direction of the breaker which was in our garage and showed me the lever to pull which would cut all power to the house. Now i dont know if you remember the hype but the year 2000 was supposed to destroy all of our computers and technology sending us back to the stone ages. So the moment grew closer as i watched the seconds tick by on my wrist watch, it soon became apparent that i wouldnt need it as i could hear all my relatives inside counting down 10, 9 , 8 ... 2, 1 ! i pulled the lever at the perfect timing and everything went black. The first thing i heard was from my aunt " OH MY GOD, IT HIT Y2K HIT!!" I was only going to leave the power out for 10 seconds or so but the lever was stuck and i couldnt get it back up for about 2 mins, during which the whole time i heard my family freaking out, then eventually they looked outside and started to wonder why our neighbors still had power, haha thinking back i really wish we would have recorded this probably could have won 10,000 dollars.



TL,DR pulled the greatest prank in history on new years eve 1999.

#41 My brother used my Netflix and I made his profile a kids account. He likes kids shows and movies so he went 2 weeks without noticing. I waited a month or so and randomly changed it again. My timing was impeccable, he was watching The Punisher.

#42 Whenever I was playing hide-and-seek, I’d place stuffed animals in certain locations, such as under the covers on a bed, to make it look like a child was hiding there. I made sure to always hide nearby so I could see or hear the other kid’s reaction when they pulled up the covers to see a pile of stuffed animals. It was so funny.

#43 Out with my flatmates at the pub, one had brought a bunch of mates with him and they were being quite loud whereas I prefer a quieter meeting. Still, I was a bit tipsy too. So, I filled one of the spare shot glasses on the table with vinegar. I assumed when I passed it to him he'd smell it and realise. Nope, he downed that s**t, then coughed and spat it back into the glass.

#44 My bother lives on the west coast, I live on the east coast. One night we discovered that there was about a five minute delay for a "live" show. I saw it on broadcast TV about four minutes before he saw it on Dish satellite.



During the Oscars I called him and screamed at him to turn the Oscars show on. He asked why and I screamed at him again to just turn the show on. He said he was already watching it and I told him to keep watching it because SOMEBODY BLEW UP THE OSCARS!



I then started narrating what was on the screen and pretending like I was talking to a family member who was in the room with me. "I've never seen so much blood!" "Whose arm do you think that Harrison Ford is holding?" "Oh! That's Brad Pitt, without his arm. It's gotta be his." "So. Much. Blood!"



My brother asked me what happened when it all started and I described the light and sound of a bomb going off.



I could hear my brother excitedly telling his wife what they would be seeing.



He asked me when it happened and I told him the last thing that was on the screen was particular part of a song and dance number.



On his TV that moment came and went and he sounded surprised and disappointly said that nothing happened.



"Yeah, I made it all up. Love you, Bro.".

#45 My sister doesn't keep anything in her kitchen that she doesn't use. Extras go straight in the trash or to charity. I started buying duplicates of things she'd gotten rid of and hiding them in the backs of cabinets. I found another of her favorite mug. It had been cracked and then wasn't. One of the kids dropped it and hid the broken pieces in the bottom of the trash. Another one appeared in the cupboard; the kid freaked out. She did a wonderful spit take when she was drinking from her mug and unloaded an identical one from the dishwasher. She had plates with concentric circles, blue on white. I found one with a slightly lighter shade of blue and she wondered if the dishwasher had faded it somehow. Then there was one with the same blue but different rings. And then one with the right blue rings but a different background shade. BTW, its easier to get away with this if you load the dishwasher and wait. I did this weekly for about a year and a half. She was getting very concerned. I finally confessed when she went to switch out her dishes for the seasonal, holiday ones and had more cups than she'd packed... now with saucers she hadn't had the year before.

#46 Not me, but a coworker collected weeks worth of hole punches (the little white cirxles that get punched out). Then he got our boss' car keys and carefully stacked them on the edges of the vents in her car, set the AC dials to max and left them.

#47 Not so much evil, but one of my best pranks that was the most work for such a little reaction.



Was a lifeguard through high school. One of my coworkers ordered chinese food but it was her shift when her food came. I immediately got hold of her fortune cookie, carefully pulled out the fortune, printed off a replica with the exact size and logo on it and even had the numbers on the back. Carefully put the fortune in the cookie.

Then I got a plate for her, put the food on it (like the nice guy that I am) and made it look presentable.



There was a priceless look on her face as she read “Lifeguarding is not for you”.

#48 When my best friend was deployed to the middle east I sent him a card. Inside was a nice little note and a whole bunch of glitter. He opened it while sitting on his bed in full combat gear. He had no vacuum.



I got to hear his account of what happened and another guys point of view. He opens all my holiday cards over trash cans or outside now.

#49 My friend stole the Principal's keys to the school. We used them to change the national anthem. It was on an old tape. He'd sneak in and dub over the tape a few seconds into the song. Once it was Rage Against the Machine ("f**k you I won't do what you tell me") and another time it was sounds from a p*rn.

#50 In highschool, there was a girl that was acting foolish and laying on top of a table that me and some friends were sitting at. Mind this was one of those plastic, folding tables. And we were in JROTC class in the rifle range having some end of the year free time.



I then took it upon myself to fulfill a lifelong dream and tie her shoelaces together. The results were better than I could've ever imagined...



My JROTC instructor entered the room and told this girl to get off the table and that's when it all came together. She hoisted herself off the table with full confidence that her legs would work as they always do. Her uneven weighting of the table caused her and the table to flip over while me and the guys were just sitting there.



At first I was the only one who knew of the shoelaces and was dying of laughter. My friends noticed and started laughing and the instructor laughed some and then told her to do push-ups for causing a commotion.



After typing this out, I realize it looks bad, but I assure you it was all in good fun. It was not mean spirited, but it was evil.

#51 The metal-working teacher at High School was also the caretaker of sorts, and he had a giant ring of keys for every door in the school. My friends stole it, melted all the keys down, and moulded them into one, giant key.

They presented it as their final project (they got an A).

#52 Somebody was stealing gas from the cars on my street. Now I couldve just got a locking gas cap and been fine with it but I'm petty and vengeful. So I bought a 2 gallon gas tank. I filled it halfway with gas and the other half with kerosene and left it in the back of my pickup truck.



Now I'm not saying the person stealing gas was the one who took my gas can but I can tell you that no one on that street ever had an issue with gas stealers as far as I know of.

#53 A friend was being a toxic a*****e so i signed him up to get spam calls for the next 3 days. He received about 50 per day. Funny part is, he was running a small business off his personal number so literally any call could be a new client. He had to answer all of them.

#54 My friend, let’s call him Neil, (because that’s his name...) wanted to prank a mutual friend of ours who was traveling abroad at the time. While this mutual friend was in Sweden, Neil texted everyone in his phone book and told them all that this mutual friend (Chris) had West Nile Virus. (It was a well-known, media-scare disease at the time.)



Well, people went INSANE. This mutual friend Chris was waking up to hundreds of missed calls and texts asking him how he was and if he needed anything while he was in the hospital.



Anyhoo, Neil took a quick break from swarming people’s inboxes with West-Nile-News, and I swiftly changed my contact profile in his phone to, “VERIZON WRLSS”. (And deleted all of our texts.)



After about an hour, I started secretly sending texts to Neil stating, “Your data usage for this month is nearing the maximum on the account.” (this was back in the days before unlimited talk and text, so going over the monthly data plan meant an a**-whooping from your parents.)



“Woah I sent so many texts that Verizon said I’m using almost all may data for the month!” Neil said, and he put his phone away... “k I’m done for the night...”



I waited about five more minutes before sending about ten messages in a row.



“YOUR DATA USAGE FOR THE MONTH IS NOW AT MAXIMUM USAGE, ANY ADDITIONAL CALLS OR TEXTS WILL INCUR A NEW COST OF $10.00USD PER MESSAGE/CALL.”



Before he could read on to the second message I sent he was already in full meltdown-mode.



I just kept sending “YOUR MONTHLY BILL HAS NOW INCREASED TO $249.99 for February”



And with every text, his eyes watered and his blood ran cold at the thought of his dad seeing this bill... all for a harmless prank....



By the end of the night I had sent a running bill up to $790.00 before finally telling him it was all a joke. His mixed look of relief, hatred, appreciation, and impressed was something I’ll never forget, and even brought it up at his wedding ten years later.

#55 When my brother and I were in middle school, my brother liked to skateboard with our next-door neighbor. One day, my brother and the neighbor took the sheet of plywood from under my brother’s upper bunk bed (no one slept in the upper bunk) out of the house and started making a skateboard ramp out of it in the neighbor’s adjacent yard. My parents had explicitly told him that he wasn’t allowed to do that.



Now, in my defense, my brother teased me unmercifully (to the point of tears, on multiple occasions), so keep in mind that he had had it coming for a long time.



Anyway, an evil little plan hatched in my brain. I ran to the upstairs window and yelled down at them, “[brother’s name], guess what?!! Mom knows EVERYTHING and she is SOOO mad.” Then I slammed the window shut and ran to the stairs and waited while watching my mom read the newspaper.



A few moments later, my brother walks in the front door looking worried and says, “mom, I’m so sorry.” My mom (who had no idea what was going on) said, “about what?” While slowly putting the newspaper down. “For making a skateboard ramp out of the wood from the bunk bed.”



“YOU DID WHAT?!!”



At that moment, a wave of shock and realization swept across my brother’s face and our eyes met. I let out the biggest evilest little sister cackle and ran into my room.



We are adults now and still laugh about it from time-to-time.

#56 Working in a hot factory, supervisor and job planner in this enclosed cubicle with a window AC unit in the middle of the shop AKA nice 68* in there while we sweat our a*s off in 95-110*F heat. Kinda hot and pissy and always flies around i kept grabbin the flies alive, walking into the cubicle to ask a usually legit question or say im just coolin off and opening my hand behind my back. I put 14 of those f*****s in there in one shift. He never did catch on i was doing it and the planner was pissed swatting around there were so many flies in there. Supervisor was cleaning out every crevice thinking some food is supporting life now somewhere.

#57 I got pranked, does that count?



Was at a house party at my then girlfriend's place. She knew me really well and knew that I've got a fairly competitive spirit.



The place is really dark.



She turns to me in the dim light and says "(myname) I bet you can't fit an orange in your mouth and eat it all in one bite"



wasn't about to say no to a challenge so I took her up on it, only it wasn't an orange that she'd peeled but a lemon.

#58 I used to work for a cruise line. A passenger asked if the crew lives on the ship full time. I and my co-worker explained that no, the crew leaves every night to fly back to Miami and then returns each morning. She walked away satisfied. After that cruise was over, our manager was sharing the passenger evaluations with us and was confused about one in particular. It was a woman who had stayed on deck 14 and had complained that she couldn’t sleep at night because of the noise of the crew helicopter.



Fact 1: 1,200 crew do not leave every night but do live on the ship



Fact 2: that ship didn’t even have a helipad



Question: wtf was she hearing every night.

#59 Not a prank I pulled off, but one I was victim to. My manager had left me in charge of the store when I was 16 (not legal but that’s a whole other mess) for a whole weekend. Saturday went well and I was happy with how I went, although my paranoid brain is always concerned about whether or not doors are actually locked. I’m the same with my house, but the store was worse. So I make my dad drive down to the store to double check that everything is okay. Fifteen minutes later I get a phone call from him saying “[manager] and the police are here because the door was unlocked and people were inside”. Cue to me on the floor in tears hyperventilating, while my dad is telling my mum (who had since picked up the phone) that he was only kidding and that everything was fine.

#60 Early days of networked PCs. DOS and NetWare. I worked in a computer lab on campus. There weren’t a lot of management utilities available at the time so I, and a few other /student employees, wrote batch scripts and small programs to automate a few things when a student or professor would log on to the network. Having that sort of access led to numerous pranks being pulled but most of us were savvy enough to figure it out and undo the prank.



However, we had two coworkers who liked to loaf a bit too much for our liking. They were not at all technical and had taken the lab assistant job because they thought it was easy money. They had conspired to be assigned to a remote classroom lab (that rarely had any students in it who would need assistance) for most of their working hours. They would just sit around and play games on the PCs while the rest of us were, you know, working. Clearly this could not stand.



I rewrote a piece of code that was executed when every single user signed on. If the username was either one of these two AND they were signing in on a PC in that remote classroom AND it was during their working hours it would look at an innocuous file on the network. The file merely had a few bytes in it which noted how long it had been since this prank had last been triggered, insuring that it would run once or twice a week maximum. If it did activate, it would launch a terminate and stay resident program which would wait a random time, between 5-15 minutes and then drop an image of two dudes 69ing on the monitor for a few seconds and reboot the PC.



Tested it. Put the compiled program in place and deleted the source. Much hilarity ensued for the next two semesters.



EDIT: Well, this seems to have struck a chord with more than a few! Here’s an interesting bit that I did not share initially. This was the late 80s early 90s and decent online porn, much less gay porn, didn’t really exist – think ASCII art. So where did I find this image to use? One day I, and a few of the other student workers, were playing around with a new disk utility that helped visualize where space was being used; an important thing in the days of 20 MB hard drives. We had meant to use it to see where some of our network storage had gone but the utility scanned all the drives on a PC including the networked ones. At the time, as fate would have it, sitting in the CD ROM drive was a Borland Turbo C installation disc. It popped up in the final report as having a single hidden directory(labeled “xxx” of all things) that contained more data than the entirety of the Turbo C installation combined. It was all porn and in high resolution 640x480 VGA glory to boot.



A hidden folder containing nothing but pornography had somehow managed to be included on Borland’s CDROM that had been purchased by thousands of businesses and educational institutions!

#61 I went to a party at someone's house whom I didn't like. First thing I did was go into the bathroom and turn their toilet paper around so the roll was on backwards. Everyone who went to the bathroom there saw what kind of Neanderthals the home owners were.

#62 One year, my sister had to move back into my parent’s house. I was like 15, she was a little older, mid 20s.



April fool’s comes, and i know my sister woke up at like 6am. So i took out the light in the kitchen, put vaseline all on the refrigerator handle, and put a rubber band around the water gun on the sink.



I waited for her to go in the kitchen(i was in my room pretending to be asleep), and all i heard was “S**t.”



Followed by a “S**t!”



Followed by her screaming my name and waking up my parents. My parents were not happy, floor was soaked with water, and it woke both of them up.



I’d do it again tho.



Edit: water gun thing...there is a small little black sprayer to the right of the sink. You pull it out, it has a hose connected to it, and you can spray down dishes and such.

#63 Welded a co-workers boot to the floor. He had worn out the toe caps on his steel toed boots. While he was making a weld kneeling inside a large peice of equipment (on steel) I put a small tack weld on his boot so he had trouble breaking it loose and getting up.

#64 Bought a new TV after saving up for a couple months Next day I played a video on the tv to make it look like it fell and was broken/cracked, and my housemates all individually fell for it. Delighted with myself.

#65 My dad said that he and his mates picked up their very drunk passed out friend with the chair he was on. Put it in the back of a Ute drove him to the middle of nowhere and left him there, chair and all.

#66 Let rip a silent fart and asked my mum if she could smell popcorn, she took a few good sniffs before it hit her.

#67 Mom can't tolerate sweet things. Since she can remember, she never ate sweets. When i was 6 or so, during breakfast, mom left her newly brewed coffee on the table. My older brother encouraged me to put more sugar as a prank. So i did. Mom came back, stirred and than drank and spit out a rocket. We started laughing saying it was a prank, explaining that we put extra sugar in it. She looked at us as if we were stupid. Apparently i put salt instead. Her coffee was at sea salt level.

#68 Kept both regular and honey nut cheerios at the house because my mom and my dad each ate one type and hated the other. Unless you look close, they appear the same so one day I switched the boxes. The looks were priceless.

#69 I worked at a fast food where the boss was too cheap to get AC installed, in the super hot summer days we would all sweat so much that we could wring sweat out of our uniforms.



There was this boy who i had a love hate relationship with, we would always prank each other but mine were always tame, until one day. He left his drink in the back while he was flipping burgers, i grabbed a vinegar packet, cut open a corner and put a straw directly into it and exchanged it with the straw from his drink, moments later, i was in the front of the store and i heard him spit and scream my name while calling me a b***h.



He still high fived me.

#70 My high school had an open campus for lunch, and there was one very popular way to get from the parking lot to the rest of the campus that went between the sports complex and one of the classroom buildings. Coming back from a restaurant i needed to p**s really bad, and my friend that was driving wouldn't stop, so i emptied my cup and pissed in it. Was it gross? Yeah, but i didn't get p**s all over myself or his car, so it was a wash.





When we got back to school, there was still about ten minutes before the bell, so the rush of students was about to begin. I didn't throw the cup away, i sat it on the sidewalk, and waited from a distance. Most everyone who saw it, avoided it. But one poor soul saw it, and got his buddies to slow down to create a little bit of room so that he could run and punt the p**s cup.





He kicked it like it was gonna be the game winning field goal of homecoming. The cup exploded! It went all over his pants. It went all around the area. It was a mess.





One of my friends said he shared a class with the guy during the last half of the day, and everyone else in the class kept murmuring about how this dude pissed himself during lunch and didn't clean up after himself.

#71 Left a message for an investigator that I worked with to call Ellie Fant about a crucial piece of evidence for one of his tough cases. The number I left was for the Toledo Zoo administration offices. The receptionist played along for a few minutes and then let him down easy. The best part is he called on speakerphone from the chief's office.

#72 Not evil but scared the s**t out of my teacher I had brought a usb wireless keyboard that had a trackpad on it I plugged it into the back of my teacher's computer and controlled it through out the class.

#73 My dad retired from the fire department a year ago. I hid a Bluetooth speaker in my parents bedroom and at 3 o’clock in the morning played the fire department tones dropping at full blast. I’ve never seen him in such a confused panic. It was amazing.

#74 My girlfriend at the time got a new iPhone back in like 2010ish. Had read about the ability to change autocorrect.



She takes a shower before going to meet her mom and grandma for lunch. Her mom and her had got the phone together the day before and I guess the guy at the ATT store was being very flirty with her.





I go through and change a ton of common words to really vulgar things, like "f my a" but spelled out.





She texts her mom "I'm ready leaving now" but sends her "I'm so horny leaving need it inside me now" or something similar to that.



Her mom being a very proper lady, is horrified by what her daughter's new phone is doing. I didn't go to lunch so I don't hear about the fallout till later that night.



They were convinced the ATT guy did it. Called customer support and brought it up the chain. Her mom having to repeat all the nasty things the demon inside the phone was making her sweet daughter say.





Well I realized that the joke went too far. Never admitted to it. They didn't find it as funny as I did.

#75 I live in a country where kids have to learn english at school, but it's not an official language or something. One day my classmates really pissed me off, and I was good enough at English that I was the one they cheated off on tests. So good in fact, that I already had the passing grade like barely 3 months in, so I flunked my finals on purpose. I got all questions wrong and let the rest of the class copy from me. It was amazing.

#76 My friend is a gluttonous a*****e always eating my food, specifically any candy I have, so I decided enough was enough. I purchased my self a bag of sugar free gummy bears, set them down, and told him not to touch them and of course, he touched them, he ate about a quarter of the bag before his stomach started to get the rumbleys. Now, I don't know if you know this, but eating sugar free gummy bears is basically like ingesting large quantities of laxatives, and that's just eating like 5 of them, but he ate a quarter of a 1 pound bag, needless to say, the toilet was occupied a while afterwards.



Edit: Probably worth mentioning I purposely used the last of the toilet paper before hand.

#77 My ex called me in a panic one day, begging me to come over. Wouldn't explain what was up, just that I had to come over. We'd split up several years before after the birth of our son, and lived in the same complex. Turns out that a can fell out of the cabinet, and she was CONVINCED that her apartment is haunted. I almost told her she was an idiot, but then thought better of it. Told her I thought she was right, and she should stay the night and perform a sage smudging in the morning. After she left I came back with the spare key she had given me, and stacked all the canned goods in the middle of the kitchen. She called me the following day freaking out.

Over the course of the next following months every time I came over and she wasn't home, I'd let myself in and move something around. Switching pictures on the walls, moved furniture, you name it. She never once asked me or mentioned suspecting a prank. Nope, it's a full on poltergeist.

The culmination of my efforts came in the form of writing "get out" on the bathroom mirror in shaving cream, and carefully dabbing it off. The effect being that when the bathroom got all steamy, the message appeared like magic. She moved soon after, for mostly unrelated reasons.

#78 I have not but my soon to be wife has. For this to make sense, I'll say ahead of time we don't want kids, just our pets. Christmas 2018 I got a card from her. Inside the card was a sonogram and written in the card was a message to the effect of being so excited for this "event" and can't wait to decide on a name. "Tom, Alex, TJ, Braden, Michael....." My stomach dropped to my feet "but I thought we weren't having kids." "Wtf happened to the birth control" "now she wants kids?" "Omg there goes all my money" "bye bye hobbies for the next 20ish years" I'm trying to maintain my composure because I assume it's real and I was about to have a lot of questions. I flip the sonogram over and stuck to the sonogram was a printout of the location of our seats for a Washington Capitals game and written on it "JUST KIDDING WE'RE GOING TO A GAME!" I was so stunned by the sonogram that it did not click at all that the names she used in the message are all players names on the Caps, and the sonogram she just found on the Google. She is dying laughing. I'm trying to figure out where my stomach went. All in good fun,but paybacks are hell.

#79 We had recently moved into a new house and had our plates in one cabinet and our cups in the other cabinet. I switched the plates and cups cabinets and they have since never been changed back, but we still get confused about 3 or 4 years later in our OWN house.

#80 I used to help my mom (a teacher) make quizzes/tests for her history classes. I once made a 30 question true or false test have all false answers.

#81 Not necessarily evil but I did once prank my mom into thinking the Liberian flag emoji is the US flag. Then she posted it on Facebook and I told her she’d been had.



In the 10 seconds it took me to tell her I was just f*****g around, several people had already seen it and nobody noticed. Moral of the story is if you’re in my immediate family don’t trust anything I say.

#82 I work in a male dominated industry. A (female) coworker was telling me about how she saw a snake.



I got her to describe it to me, then informed her it was a "trouser snake" because when it gets startled it runs up the leg of your trousers.



Overheard her telling our coworkers about how she saw a trouser snake.

#83 In high school we stole a bunch of school suspension forms.



We filled them out with our friends details for ridiculous things and just put them in the letterbox whilst walking home



It was very obvious that it was a prank





But this new kid Jono was Korean and new to the country and well we didn't notice straight away





But he wasnt at school Monday, then Tuesday ..... Then our dumbasses realise..



Holy f**k he's at home because he thinks he's suspended.



He's gonna laugh when we tell him it's a joke.





We went to his house after school and knocked



His aunt came to answer and told us he is grounded.



We accepted defeat and it was never mentioned again.

#84 Senior year of high school, my teacher had a record player in their room. At the end of the day, we had a two minute period of silent reflection. I asked if I could play a record during this time, and he said yes. I brought in a record by The Temptations, which he approved.



The bell rings. Everything is dead silent. I place my record on the plate and lower the needle gingerly.



Suddenly, a familiar drum fill is heard, followed by cheesy synth strings. The record that I placed on the turntable was, in fact, not by The Temptations---it was Never Going To Give You Up by Rick Astley.



Everyone in class began yelling, making a ruckus. I had just rickrolled my teacher with a vinyl record. He looked me dead and the eyes and said, "If someone ten years ago had told me that one of my students was going to rick roll me like that.....I would not have become a teacher".

#85 April Fools Day, I was in elementary school and taped of my driveway with yellow tape and drew a chalk outline of a body (mine with the help of a friend).



Neighbor called the police to see what was going on. I got a good talking to by my parents.

#86 In highschool, I was bullied constantly by this kid.... so I stole his cellphone, went to his girlfriends contact and changed her number to mine, so when he’d go to text her I’d get it instead.



Told him all kind of crazy s**t and seriously f****d with his head.

#87 In the breakroom; called my coworker in. I had a chair, plastic cup with an inch of water in it, and a broom in the corner. I asked him to help me stick the cup on the ceiling, climbed on the chair, and he held the cup up with the broom. Then I said 'Wanna see a cool trick?', climbed off the chair and walked away with it. You could hear him cussing and yelling out in the parking lot.

#88 I put hot sauce on my little brothers toothpaste one morning when we were kids. He apparently thought he was being poisoned.

#89 I put a black tip on my thumb with a rubber band and made my little brother think I cut off the circulation, got my entire family in on it, one of them was just calmly eating cheese balls in the corner while my little brother yelled at him to call the police.

#90 Peanut butter on the light switch of the mens room at work. The extra crunchy and nutty kind,.

#91 Despite being office workers it isn't uncommon for people to go out in the sun for lunch or meetings, so work provides sunscreen in the bathrooms in the form of a pump dispenser. The rear of it is pretty nondescript. Every time I go in there I turn it around to the plain side. Occasionally the auto handsoap dispensers run out and/or someone uses the "pump handsoap" they see sitting there.

Hearing someone else use it and then mutter "m**********r" as their hand is covered in greasy sunscreen makes my day.

#92 My girlfriend and I went to a candle store. I had eaten 3 helpings of chili the night before and had bad chili burps. I grabbed one of the candles with a sealable lid, burped into it, and handed it to her to smell, opening the lid right before she leaned in to smell.



She looked extremely confused and then turned to me and said, "Did you burp into this?".

#93 Sneakily placed 10 small alarm clocks around my brother each a minute apart, let me just say he had a rough morning.

#94 I used some blue line masking tape to alter the numbers on the licence plate of a vehicle of a coworker I didn’t like.



Worked a little too well. He got pulled over for having the wrong plate number, charged with altering his plate, and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

#95 In high school, I "obtained" the network admin password and got my bully suspended.



You'd log in with your student ID and you'd get a virtual drive mapped with all your stuff you wanted to save and have access at another work station (this was long before "the cloud" was a thing). I got into the admin's profile and noticed that everyone's "drives" were just folders on this network drive. I went into this dude's folder and found an essay that was due in a few days that was pretty much done. I thought about deleting it.... but then I had a better idea. I randomly slipped in pretty vulgar and disgusting things into his essay.





He never proof read it before printing and submitting it.

#96 Glued a quarter to the floor.

#97 Dude was being a d**k at work and went to take a dump leaving his computer unlocked with Facebook open. We set his privacy settings to most restrictive so he was the only one who could see his own posts. Took him 6 months to realize.



Im pretty sure he thought everyone hated him or just didn't care about his posts during those 6 months.

#98 Coffee grounds in pillowcases and a bed in my friends hotel room to f**k with them. Smelling coffee can trigger some people to stay awake, so I brewed some and put it under the bed. It was bad.

#99 4pm on a Friday me and some workmates lifted another's car off the ground about an inch and put blocks under the axle,

Grass was real long so he couldn't tell it was elevated. We all started leaving when he jumped in his car and it wouldn't accelerate forward. We just left him there all weekend lol.