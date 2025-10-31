ADVERTISEMENT

I am not much of a foodie, so I don’t really contemplate too much about what I eat. However, the ones who truly love it have ongoing debates about things like pineapple on pizza, cutting spaghetti, or eating ketchup on steak. In the end, I think it all comes down to preference.

Speaking of food, this family’s Thanksgiving turned super dramatic because of it. After this brother mocked his sister’s mashed potatoes, their other sister called out his girlfriend’s same dish with raisins. Read on to find out how it ended in her tears and the sisters’ apologies!

It’s common for people to use their cooking skills to impress their partner’s family

Man and girlfriend standing together, smiling and talking to woman, illustrating a roast about sister’s food and raisin potatoes.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster is pretty close with her brother (John), so she was shocked when he invited his new girlfriend (Chelsea) for Thanksgiving

Text excerpt from a post about a man mocking sister’s food, leading to his girlfriend crying over raisin potatoes at Thanksgiving.

Text excerpt discussing a man’s dinner roast and a request to serve raisin potatoes instead of mashed potatoes.

Text excerpt about mashed potatoes from a man starting a roast and watching girlfriend cry over raisin potatoes.

Man mockingly roasting sister’s food while girlfriend watches and cries over raisin potatoes during dinner.

Image credits: BaseVast2471

Bowl of mashed potatoes with herbs and bacon bits on a table featuring green beans and pumpkin soup.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Every year, the poster brings the mashed potatoes, but this time, they served the ones that Chelsea had made, but nobody liked them

Text on a plain white background that reads Everything that could've gone wrong with those potatoes went wrong, related to roast and raisin potatoes.

Man roasting sister’s food and girlfriend upset over raisin potatoes in a humorous family dinner moment.

Text excerpt about a man starting a roast by mocking his sister’s food, leading to an emotional moment over raisin potatoes.

Man with closed mouth and uncomfortable smile reacting to sister’s food and girlfriend crying over raisin potatoes.

Text excerpt about a nephew spitting out a highlighted dish into a tissue during a family meal roast.

Image credits: BaseVast2471

Couple holding hands at a dinner table with food and candles, capturing a moment related to raisin potatoes.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, things got tense after John insulted the poster’s mashed potatoes, so their other sister insulted the ones that Chelsea had made

Text excerpt showing a man mocking his sister’s potatoes during a family roast, sparking laughter and tension.

Text excerpt showing a man mocking his sister’s food with a monotone quote, capturing a roast moment.

Man mocking sister’s food while girlfriend watches upset, focusing on raisin potatoes during a family roast night.

Text excerpt about a man mocking his sister’s food leading to an awkward night with his girlfriend crying over raisin potatoes.

Text excerpt discussing an apology between siblings after a roast about food leads to emotional moments.

Image credits: BaseVast2471

The poster laughed out loud because of the insult, but this upset Chelsea, who ended up in tears, while John got mad at his sisters

Today’s story is about a festival, but it doesn’t really have festive vibes as it ends in tears and awkwardness. The original poster (OP) tells us that she is pretty close to her brother (John). That’s why she was surprised when he introduced his new girlfriend (Chelsea) to the family by bringing her for Thanksgiving dinner.

Now, the poster has always been making the mashed potatoes, but the family decided to serve the ones that Chelsea had cooked. However, when they dug into the food, everything was good apart from Chelsea’s dish. To keep things polite, nobody said anything bad, just smiled and muttered their “mmhhmms” for her sake.

Things got dramatic after OP’s nephew spat them out on a tissue, and Chelsea tried to brush it off with a joke. Probably to cheer her up, John laughed and said that the family must be glad to have a break from the poster’s potatoes, and boy, did it trigger their other sister. She retorted with a monotonous voice, “We are not,” and OP couldn’t help but laugh out loud at this.

Well, Chelsea was so hurt that she teared up, and the rest of the night was completely awkward for everyone. Although OP and her sister apologized to her, John called them jerks. In fact, he stayed mad at the poster for quite some time, so she vented online, seeking advice. This sparked a massive debate, as some sided with her, while few found it very rude.

Two women laughing at a restaurant table, illustrating a roast and emotional reactions over raisin potatoes.

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

People argued that it was indeed a funny remark, which didn’t make the poster a criminal for laughing. On the other hand, some said that John had literally set up his girlfriend in this miserable situation. They felt that Chelsea was the only innocent person in the story, and that she didn’t really deserve such awful treatment.

Considering that it was her first time meeting his family, she might be nervous, so I agree that it’s sad she ended up in tears. Meanwhile, just like the poster, many people were quite taken aback by the “mashed potatoes with raisins” recipe. Well, who better to comment on this than a food expert?

That’s why Bored Panda reached out to Sakshi Kulkarni, a chef at the 5-star restaurant Soho House in Mumbai. She claimed that this combination is not a common practice in most cuisines. However, recipes for mashed sweet potatoes with raisins are more popular, as the sweetness of the raisins complements the flavors of the sweet potato and spices, she added.

Our expert also explained, “In this traditional recipe, the addition of raisins, with their distinct sweetness and chewy texture, generally conflicts with the expected flavor profile of the dish. That being said, some creative or regional recipes might add them, as there are people who enjoy the unique sweet and savory contrast they provide.”

Ultimately, Sakshi strongly believes that whether to include them in mashed potatoes is a matter of personal preference. Spoken like a true chef, right? After all, Chelsea’s family might enjoy them that way. Don’t you think so? Also, do you agree with the Redittors’ verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens were divided, as some said that the poster wasn’t wrong for laughing, but many agreed that the girlfriend was the only innocent one

Screenshot of an online conversation about raisins in food, highlighting a man roasting his sister’s cooking.

Reddit comments discussing how mashed potatoes were ruined by adding raisins, causing an unpleasant taste and texture.

User conversation about family food conflicts, girlfriend upset over raisin potatoes during a roast and dinner.

Reddit user discusses a family roast over raisin potatoes, highlighting sibling and girlfriend reactions during the meal.

Text comments on a forum about a man starting a roast by mocking his sister’s food and his girlfriend’s reaction.

Reddit conversation about raisins in mashed potatoes related to a man roasting his sister’s food and girlfriend crying.

Reddit conversation about man mocking sister’s raisin mashed potatoes, leading to emotional reaction from girlfriend.

Commenter explains how man mocked sister’s food and set up girlfriend with raisin mashed potatoes at dinner.

Reddit comment discussing raisins in mashed potatoes and mentioning two bowls of mashed potatoes offered.

Comment discussing a brother insulting sister’s potatoes, causing family tension and a stubborn refusal to apologize.

Comment discussing a family roast about sister’s food and girlfriend’s emotional reaction to raisin potatoes.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a man mocking his sister’s food and the girlfriend crying over raisin potatoes.

Comment text discussing a man mocking his sister’s food and a girlfriend upset over raisin potatoes.

Screenshot of an online comment mocking sister’s potatoes, highlighting a roast and emotional reaction over raisin potatoes.

Text from online discussion defending sister’s raisin potatoes after man mocks her food and causes girlfriend to cry.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a family argument involving a girlfriend crying over raisin potatoes.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man mocking his sister’s food and his girlfriend crying over raisin potatoes.

Comment discussing family dinner drama involving mashed potatoes and reactions from siblings and a girlfriend.

