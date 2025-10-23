ADVERTISEMENT

Gift-giving is supposed to be a joyful way to show appreciation, love, or just a bit of holiday cheer. However, let’s be honest, it can quickly turn awkward when you try to be too clever or give something that mirrors your own quirky tastes.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) had had enough of his sister’s kid-themed gifts, so he decided to play around and mirror her action. Unfortunately, it didn’t sit well with her, and that left him wondering if he was the bad guy.

More info: Reddit

A good rule of thumb when choosing a gift is if you wouldn’t want it for yourself, think twice before wrapping it up for someone else

Family exchanging gifts by a decorated Christmas tree, capturing a joyful moment with kid’s photos and a dog picture prank.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author’s sister has a yearly tradition of gifting him items plastered with her kids’ photos, which he would usually store away quietly

Text from a man trolling his sister by gifting a picture of his dog instead of kid's photos, causing sister's fury.

Text excerpt about a man trolling his sister who gifts kid’s photos annually by giving a picture of his dog back.

Image credits: Fair-Measurement

Two girls happily opening presents by a decorated Christmas tree, capturing a family moment with kid’s photos and gifts.

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Tired of the recurring theme, he decided to turn the tables and give her a framed photo of his dog in a tie, along with a Starbucks card

Man trolls sister who gifts him kids photos annually by giving back a picture of his dog, sparking her fury.

Text excerpt showing a man explaining why he avoided hanging up a large photo to not offend his sister during Christmas, related to man trolling sis with kid’s photos.

Text showing a man describing how he gifts his sister a framed photo of his dog dressed in a tie, trolling her annual kid’s photos.

Image credits: Fair-Measurement

Framed photo of a dog wearing a tie, used as a playful gift in a man trolls sis kid’s photos prank.

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

When his sister received it, her face fell before asking what she was supposed to do with the gift, to which he responded jokingly that she could display it like he does her gifts

Text excerpt showing a man trolling his sister by gifting a photo of his dog instead of kid’s photos, sparking fury.

Text post about a man trolling his sister by gifting a photo of his dog instead of kid’s photos, sparking fury.

Image credits: Fair-Measurement

Most family members found the prank funny and harmless, while some argued that dogs aren’t comparable to humans

The OP was at his parents’ place for Christmas Eve with his family, and they started opening up their Christmas presents. He noted that his sister had a yearly tradition of giving gifts plastered with her children’s faces on them. From magnets to blankets, and while the intention was sweet, the OP admitted he didn’t have a “shrine” for these gifts and usually just stashed them away.

Over the years, the gifts ranged from small trinkets to a massive tapestry that could cover an entire wall, but despite the awkwardness, he never voiced his discomfort. However, that year, he decided to turn the tables, so he took a photo of his dog dressed in a tie and presented it, framed, to his sister, a playful nod to the years of kid-centric gifts he had endured.

He even threw in a $25 Starbucks card to soften the blow and add a practical touch. The gift was meant to be a funny one, but when the sister received it, her face dropped before asking what she was supposed to do with the photo, to which he responded that it would look good on her coffee table in the same way he often just kept her gifts away.

The OP noted that most of their family members were on his side, except for the few who found it funny but still insisted that dogs couldn’t be compared to humans. While that wasn’t the point of the gift, the OP believed it was funny but still needed unbiased opinions from netizens.

To dig deeper into the psychology behind the holiday gift drama, Bored Panda spoke with clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who explained that people often give gifts reflecting their own tastes or family traditions because of a quirk called “egocentric bias”.

Woman in green sweater looking confused and frustrated, representing sister furious about dog photo prank gift.

Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“We naturally view the world through our own experiences and assume others will enjoy the same things we do,” Madondo said, adding that “it’s not about being selfish, it’s just an automatic shortcut the brain takes when choosing gifts.”

She stated that even awkward presents usually come from genuine care, and that people often overestimate how well they can intuit someone else’s preferences, a phenomenon called the empathy gap. When we asked why recipients often seem polite even when a gift doesn’t land, Madondo explained that most people quietly accept gifts to avoid awkwardness or hurting feelings.

“Smiling and saying thank you often outweighs expressing true discomfort,” she said, highlighting that politeness, guilt avoidance, and social anxiety lead to what she calls silent compliance when people internalize unease rather than speak up, making it easier to just navigate the moment with a smile.

Finally, we asked why humor sometimes backfires, especially in close relationships, as in the case of the OP, and Madondo stated that “playful jokes tap into emotional and social sensitivities. That’s exactly why what might be funny to you may not land the same way to another.”

Netizens sided with the OP, seeing the dog photo as a funny and harmless response to years of kid-centric presents. They criticized the sister’s gifts as over-the-top and tacky, and praised the humor in the dog photo and the practicality of the gesture, suggesting they would gladly display a similar gift themselves.

Have you ever received a gift you didn’t know what to do with? How did you handle it? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens praised the humor in the dog photo and the practicality of the gesture, suggesting they would gladly display a similar gift themselves

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a man trolls his sister by sending a photo of his dog instead of kids’ pictures.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a man trolls his sister by asking for a picture of her dog dressed up.

Comment about man trolling sister who gifts kid’s photos annually by giving a photo of his dog instead, causing fury.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment asking to see the dog picture related to the man trolling his sister with a pet photo.

Comment stating it's tacky for the sister to complain about the gift in the man trolls sis who gifts him kid’s photos story.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man trolling his sister with a dog photo instead of kid’s pictures.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a man trolling his sister by gifting a dog photo instead of kid’s photos.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man trolling sis by gifting a dog photo instead of kid’s photos annually.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man trolling his sister with a dog photo instead of kid’s photos.

Screenshot of an online comment mocking sister’s annual kid photo gifts by sharing a dog picture instead, causing fury.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying YTA for not paying the pet tax, related to man trolling sis with dog photo.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment supporting pettiness, related to man trolling sis with a dog photo instead of kid’s pictures.

Comment discussing a man trolling his sister by gifting dog photos in response to annual kid’s photo gifts, causing her fury.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man trolling his sister with a dog photo gift instead of kid’s photos.