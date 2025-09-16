ADVERTISEMENT

Confidence is key to a lot of success in life, but it's not some magic solution that allows someone to circumvent reality. However, that has never stopped a certain kind of person who, by the looks of it, makes it their life’s mission to embarrass themselves publicly.

So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from this group dedicated to folks sharing and shaming people who were 100% confident about something they were completely wrong about. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace yourself for some secondhand embarrassment, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1

Well Maybe That’s Her Favorite Kind Of Yogurt

Screenshot of a social media thread showing people being way too confident but embarrassingly wrong about cow names and yogurt.

general_kael04 Report

    #2

    "No Nation Older Than 250 Years"

    Social media post showing a confident but embarrassingly wrong historical claim about America's age.

    Anon-Zer0-Quazar Report

    #3

    A+ Biology

    Screenshot of an online debate where someone confidently claims cow milk is made for humans but is corrected about biology.

    Jacked_Shrimp Report

    #4

    Love This

    Twitter exchange showing people being way too confident but embarrassingly wrong about washing dishes with cold or hot water.

    Anonymous_Browser_ Report

    #5

    Oh, Lavern

    Tweet showing confident but incorrect claim about pronouns in the Bible, illustrating times people were embarrassingly wrong.

    AdmiralDragonXC Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously. The fact that there are people grown adults with jobs and children of their own who insist they hate pronouns or that we need to get rid of pronouns, etc. absolutely boggles my mind. It’s a part of speech, you literally can’t even say “I hate pronouns“ without using pronouns.

    #6

    Apparently Peeing Is A Type Of Birth Control

    Online conversation showing embarrassment and confidence, illustrating people being embarrassingly wrong with overconfidence.

    Curious_Bar348 Report

    #7

    Rule

    Twitter thread showing confident grammar corrections that highlight people being embarrassingly wrong in language use debates.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    Indian Billionaires

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a confident but embarrassingly wrong misunderstanding about Native American poverty and Indian billionaires.

    Final-Description625 Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's only one type of Indian apparently.

    #9

    An Mistake

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread showing people confidently correcting grammar but ultimately being embarrassingly wrong.

    OnePlayerReady Report

    #10

    Why Don’t Tattoo Places Just Euthanize Their Clients

    Screenshot of a confident but embarrassingly wrong post suggesting tattoo places offer euthanasia to clients.

    endlesscosmichorror Report

    Upstaged75
Community Member
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How bad are the tattoos if you need to k**l people beforehand? 😂

    #11

    My Friend, Who For Some Reason Doesn’t Believe Helen Keller Was Real, Can’t Do Basic Math

    Text message conversation showing a confident but embarrassingly wrong calculation of someone's age using birth and death years.

    SuperJTB2015 Report

    #12

    They’re Not Completely Off, I Guess

    Twitter exchange where someone confidently mistakes Georgia the country for a U.S. state, showing embarrassing wrong facts.

    Mindless-Run5641 Report

    #13

    Abigail Must See This Reply As An Instant Win

    Tweet exchange showing a confident but embarrassingly wrong comment about gender identity, highlighting overconfidence online.

    MindOf99 Report

    #14

    Imagine Being Called Out By A Book

    Tweet claiming NEWS stands for notable events weather and sports with a Merriam-Webster reply showing confidence but being wrong.

    reddit.com Report

    Ripley
Community Member
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rule of thumb - very few words originated as acronyms. Laser, scuba, radar are acronyms, but not many others (and definitely not swearwords!)

    #15

    God Bless The American Education System

    Reddit thread showing confident but incorrect political term limit comment, example of being embarrassingly wrong online.

    KnavishFob Report

    Upstaged75
Community Member
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And thank goodness for that! Although I would have been fine with Obama sticking around a bit longer.

    #16

    Big Brain Time

    Twitter exchange showing confidence in math facts leading to embarrassment, illustrating people way too confident and wrong online.

    zulqarnain_ch Report

    #17

    Vanilla Abstract

    Redacted user asking about vanilla abstract in oven, with another user confidently replying about post modern vanilla, showing embarrassing confidence.

    Malaluan31 Report

    #18

    That's The Language 570 Million People Speak In *Latin* America

    Screenshot of a social media post showing confident but embarrassingly wrong statements about a Latin teacher job ad.

    Hambjerre123 Report

    #19

    Asos Giving Us Both A Discount Code And An Education

    ASOS app notification with a confusing math question, showcasing times people were way too confident and embarrassingly wrong.

    AromaticPurchase9 Report

    #20

    Just Use Your Brain

    Twitter post showing people confidently but embarrassingly wrong about a math problem, highlighting confidence fails.

    LEC1224 Report

    #21

    Belgian Whistles

    Text image showing a humorous example of being confidently wrong with the phrase Belgian whistles misunderstood.

    stormtrooper00 Report

    #22

    Stand Office

    Text message exchange showing someone confidently misunderstanding the phrase stand-offish, illustrating embarrassing confidence fail.

    chunkyyeti Report

    #23

    "An Authentic Italian Thanksgiving Dinner"

    Text message where someone confidently states wanting to experience an authentic Italian Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner before they die.

    Hans-Pottermann Report

    #24

    I Really Don’t Know How To Simplify It More For This Guy

    Screenshot of a conversation where someone confidently miscalculates 300 seconds, showing embarrassing confidence mistakes.

    alltheworldschances Report

    #25

    Apparently Women Lose Their Autism After Having A Kid

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing people confidently making and questioning incorrect statements.

    SabishiSushi Report

    #26

    On A Post Requesting The Calorie Count Of Fried Chicken That Was Sitting On A Scale Showing 60g

    Reddit users debate calorie measurement confusion, showing people being way too confident but embarrassingly wrong in their logic.

    Expensive_Goal_4200 Report

    Ripley
Community Member
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Soooo, a kg of fried chicken has the same calories as a kg of watermelon? Sounds like an *awesome* diet (if only it would actually work that way).

    #27

    Just Turn It Off

    Tweet from a confident business owner refusing menstrual leave, showing examples of people being embarrassingly wrong in their beliefs.

    mulhollandl0ver Report

    Upstaged75
Community Member
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂😂 All these years and I had no idea I could simply turn it off!

    #28

    All This Time I Could’ve Just Told My Teachers I Didn’t Agree With Their Math

    Screenshot of a social media debate showing people confidently but embarrassingly wrong about driving 2000 miles in a day.

    Thaplayer1209 Report

    #29

    The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread where people confidently argue incorrect meanings of the word trinity.

    thegovtknows Report

    Upstaged75
Community Member
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my lord....how do you get to be so stupid yet SO convinced you're correct???

    #30

    The Restaurant Listed Their Hours As 11 AM To 12 PM

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing a confident but embarrassingly wrong explanation about time and restaurant hours.

    Evil_Chaos_DX Report

    #31

    Just Breathe, Just A Few Breaths

    Reddit thread showing users confidently debating the difference between breathe and breath, highlighting embarrassing wrong confidence.

    pizzaintensifies Report

    #32

    I Wonder What Could It Be

    Car dashboard showing speed in km/h and mph with arrows highlighting confusion, illustrating embarrassing confident mistakes.

    slckening Report

    #33

    Had To Confirm This Is Really What They Mean. Damsel In This Dress

    Text message exchange humor showing overconfidence and misunderstanding in a funny conversation about a damsel in distress.

    OmenLW Report

    Bonesko
Community Member
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are 2 damsels. Save the one in this dress, not that dress.

    #34

    Job Prescription

    Social media comment showing someone being way too confident and embarrassingly wrong about actors and their roles.

    Temporary_PE_Coach Report

    #35

    Apparently Europe Has No Food And No "Tech"

    Social media posts showing people being way too confident but embarrassingly wrong about living in Europe without a car.

    Priamosish Report

    #36

    Thats Not How Monitor Size Is Measured

    Customer review showing confident error about monitor size, illustrating people being embarrassingly wrong with measurement claims.

    reddit.com Report

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some folks don’t know that screen size is measured diagonally….

    #37

    Gas Doesn't Weigh Anything

    Person confidently blowing what looks like a cloud of smoke, with online comments debating cloud weight.

    YaBoiJones Report

    #38

    Another Day Of Texans Overestimating How Big Texas Is

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing confident but embarrassingly wrong facts about miles of roads in Texas and the U.S.

    For context, this was a discussion on speed cameras in Europe.

    To be clear - Texas has between 590k-680k miles of road (depending on which source you believe). European Union (not all of Europe, just the EU member states) has over 3 million.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    Can't Wait To Tell Skin Cancer About That

    Text about sunscreen history and misconceptions illustrating people being embarrassingly wrong with overconfidence.

    jeron_gwendolen Report

    #40

    Wireless PC's Don't Exist

    Reddit post showing a confident but wrong comment about wireless PCs, highlighting embarrassing tech misconceptions.

    the123king-reddit Report

    #41

    Ducks Are Not Birds

    Screenshot of a social media argument showing embarrassing confidence and being wrong about ducks and birds.

    Organic_Valuable_610 Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes of course, I meant “duck” is actually a synonym for “bird”. 🙄

    #42

    Passive Income

    Tweet debating passive income options, showcasing confident but embarrassingly wrong financial advice.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Big Brain Move From This Fella

    Social media comments showing people being way too confident while embarrassingly wrong about geography facts.

    batstewart Report

    Upstaged75
Community Member
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's quite easy to verify that Somoa and Somalia are NOT the same thing. 🙄

    #44

    Blood Is Blue Apparently

    Text conversation showing someone confidently wrong about blood color, illustrating embarrassing confidence mistakes.

    Mundane_Son4631 Report

    #45

    So Close

    People showing confidence while embarrassingly wrong in a social media thread about time in line and math confusion.

    TheGayestOfTheGays7 Report

    #46

    The Point Of Twins

    Screenshot of a social media argument showing people being way too confident but embarrassingly wrong about twins.

    Dressagediva Report

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, reason number 3,452 on this list of why S*X EDUCATION MATTERS!

    #47

    Redditor Invents Time Travel

    Reddit post claiming to have figured out time travel with a theory about the speed of darkness, showing confidence but likely wrong.

    StepMumSanta Report

    #48

    Aunt Rap Runner

    Text message chat showing someone confidently misspelling entrepreneur as aunt rap runner, an example of being embarrassingly wrong.

    jin_of_the_gale Report

    #49

    Well He's Not Lying

    Tweet showing a funny example of people being way too confident but embarrassingly wrong about word usage.

    ladyhaja Report

    #50

    Chickens Aren't Animals

    Screenshot of social media replies showing people confidently being embarrassingly wrong about chickens being animals or birds.

    DUNLEITH Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy probably also thinks that “taxonomy” is the study of tax codes…

    #51

    An Interesting Way Of Adding Percentages

    Twitter conversation about handwashing habits with CDC statistics and an image of magnified bacteria showing confident yet wrong beliefs.

    crapigavein Report

    #52

    Trying To Act Smarter Than A Real Medical Professional

    Twitter exchange showing a confident claim about pneumonia causes proved embarrassingly wrong by a medical professional.

    BigCballer Report

    Upstaged75
Community Member
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shut up Jessi. You lost. Even the Republicans didn't want you. 🤣

    #53

    $15 An Hour = $100k Per Year

    Screenshot of a social media argument showing embarrassing confidence in unrealistic salary claims at Taco Bell.

    Borizwithaz Report

    #54

    British Spelling

    Screenshot of an online exchange showing people confidently correcting spelling but being embarrassingly wrong.

    SaltyStU2 Report

    #55

    Apparently (Red) Is A High School English Teacher. The Confidence In How Incorrect She Was. I'm Concerned For Said Students

    Facebook screenshot showing a grammar argument exemplifying people being confidently wrong in an embarrassing way.

    DnnyDevito Report

    Upstaged75
Community Member
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Appaently you don't. Or you're lying about your profession.

    #56

    Neither Films Nor Geography Are This Guy’s Specialist Subject

    Social media conversation showing people confidently making wrong statements about countries, highlighting embarrassing mistakes.

    apex204 Report

    #57

    Switching From 24 Frames Per Second To 60 Would Make Movies Too Long

    Twitter users debating frame rates in a confident but embarrassingly wrong discussion about movies and fps length.

    Thumbs0fDestiny Report

    #58

    The Education System Has Failed Ya'll

    Screenshot of Twitter debate showing people confidently but embarrassingly wrong about basic math problem 2 plus 2 times 4.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Time Is Hard

    Comment incorrectly stating the time change from 12 pm to am, showing overconfidence and an embarrassing mistake.

    fallriver1221 Report

    #60

    Science Isn't For Everyone

    Man in glasses explaining theory in a video with comments showing people embarrassingly wrong and overconfident.

    Melodic-Toe-6985 Report

    #61

    Some Would Say Its Not All Black And White

    Social media post showing someone embarrassingly wrong about ancient Egyptians' ethnicity with overconfident tone.

    reddit.com Report

    #62

    Those Darn Coniferous Cats

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing someone confidently wrong about cats' diets, exemplifying embarrassing misunderstandings.

    Lawliet1031 Report

    #63

    I'd Like To Solve The Puzzle

    Tweet showing embarrassing confident mistake about Wendy's slogan with a witty reply offering to buy a vowel.

    tiltedlens Report

    #64

    And That’s Why I I’m Never Taking A DNA Test

    TikTok screenshot of a story about DNA test results and people being embarrassingly wrong about heritage.

    Ok-Bother-7611 Report

    #65

    Chemistry

    Online conversation showing people confidently debating basic science facts but embarrassingly wrong about water and ice density.

    FilaGerila Report

    #66

    I Turned Off My Car’s A/C And Now I’m Not Getting Any Cool Air

    Social media discussion showing confident yet embarrassingly wrong comments about how an air conditioner works.

    crooked_kangaroo Report

    #67

    Nobody Could Ever Have 1.5 TB Of Ram?

    Comments debating 1.5TB of RAM showcasing people being embarrassingly wrong in a confident technology discussion.

    olly1999 Report

    #68

    This Comment

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing people confidently and embarrassingly wrong about sponges and plastic fibers.

    Indie_Dragon-897 Report

    #69

    Metric System At It Again

    Screenshot of a social media debate showcasing people being way too confident and embarrassingly wrong about the metric system.

    scndaccount112 Report

    #70

    Spain In Pain

    Screenshot of a confident but wrong online discussion about European and South American countries.

    scndaccount112 Report

    #71

    Sour Crowd

    Plate with sausage slices and sauerkraut mistakenly called cheese in a humorous example of being embarrassingly wrong.

    Tazaroth Report

    #72

    Math Is Hard

    Social media screenshot showing people confidently making embarrassingly wrong math calculations in comments.

    Fridnd Report

    #73

    It's Up North But Not America

    Twitter poll showing Drake as top North American hip hop artist, followed by a comment debating the geographic classification.

    Balloon_911 Report

    #74

    Ah Yes, HO2

    Comment claiming dihydrogen monoxide is not water, showing overly confident but embarrassingly wrong statement.

    Firewall506 Report

    #75

    On A "People Before 500 BC" Type Meme

    Online discussion showing confident but incorrect argument about dates before 500 BC, illustrating being embarrassingly wrong.

    Dennis_DZ Report

    #76

    We’ve Been Pronouncing Chemistry Wrong This Whole Time

    Social media conversation showing embarrassing moments of people being way too confident but embarrassingly wrong.

    catfishman112 Report

    #77

    As Car Goes? Mmm, Delicious

    Customer review praising pasta, wine selection, and car quality, showcasing confidence but potentially embarrassingly wrong.

    GeckoRoamin Report

    BarBeeGirl
Community Member
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to read this aloud to realize they were trying to say escargot 😂

    #78

    Going To The Gym Doesn’t Change Your Physique

    Tweet thread showing confident yet embarrassingly wrong opinions about genetics and gym affecting physique.

    rode__16 Report

    #79

    A True Genius

    Social media post showing flat earth theory idea with gear illustration, highlighting confident but embarrassingly wrong claims.

    chocotaco3030 Report

    #80

    Music Publication Gets Called Out For Incorrect Reporting By The Guy They're Reporting On

    Tweet showing a music producer confidently stating a new album is not a rock record, illustrating embarrassing wrong confidence.

    whatsaphoto Report

    #81

    Carbon Monoxide Is Not Dangerous

    Reddit thread showing confident but incorrect arguments about carbon monoxide dangers near wildfires, illustrating embarrassing wrongness.

    theSeiyaKuji Report

    #82

    But It's Less Sugar, Right Guys?

    Recipe ingredient list with a highlighted reviewer comment showing confident but wrong sugar measurement.

    ssesses Report

    #83

    That Is Your Opinion. You’re Entitled To It But It’s Also Completely Medically Incorrect

    Screenshot of online comments showing people confidently sharing opinions but being embarrassingly wrong in the conversation.

    cranialbone Report

    BarBeeGirl
Community Member
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The silence you hear so everyone scrolling past this nonsense

    #84

    English Teacher Misspelled Psychology After Calling Out Students For Spelling It Wrong

    Chalkboard filled with misspelled words and notes demonstrating times people were way too confident but embarrassingly wrong.

    Terrible_Onions Report

    #85

    That's Not How Averages Work

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing people confidently being embarrassingly wrong about win rates.

    Daming06 Report

