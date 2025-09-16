85 Times People Were Way Too Confident When They Were In Fact Embarrassingly Wrong
Confidence is key to a lot of success in life, but it's not some magic solution that allows someone to circumvent reality. However, that has never stopped a certain kind of person who, by the looks of it, makes it their life’s mission to embarrass themselves publicly.
So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from this group dedicated to folks sharing and shaming people who were 100% confident about something they were completely wrong about. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace yourself for some secondhand embarrassment, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.
Well Maybe That’s Her Favorite Kind Of Yogurt
"No Nation Older Than 250 Years"
A+ Biology
From the people who think chocolate milk comes from brown cows.
Love This
Oh, Lavern
Seriously. The fact that there are people grown adults with jobs and children of their own who insist they hate pronouns or that we need to get rid of pronouns, etc. absolutely boggles my mind. It’s a part of speech, you literally can’t even say “I hate pronouns“ without using pronouns.
Apparently Peeing Is A Type Of Birth Control
Rule
Indian Billionaires
An Mistake
Why Don’t Tattoo Places Just Euthanize Their Clients
How bad are the tattoos if you need to k**l people beforehand? 😂
My Friend, Who For Some Reason Doesn’t Believe Helen Keller Was Real, Can’t Do Basic Math
They’re Not Completely Off, I Guess
Abigail Must See This Reply As An Instant Win
Imagine Being Called Out By A Book
God Bless The American Education System
And thank goodness for that! Although I would have been fine with Obama sticking around a bit longer.
Big Brain Time
Vanilla Abstract
That's The Language 570 Million People Speak In *Latin* America
Asos Giving Us Both A Discount Code And An Education
Just Use Your Brain
Belgian Whistles
Stand Office
"An Authentic Italian Thanksgiving Dinner"
I can't wait to collect all those Jewish Easter eggs.
I Really Don’t Know How To Simplify It More For This Guy
Apparently Women Lose Their Autism After Having A Kid
On A Post Requesting The Calorie Count Of Fried Chicken That Was Sitting On A Scale Showing 60g
Just Turn It Off
😂😂 All these years and I had no idea I could simply turn it off!
All This Time I Could’ve Just Told My Teachers I Didn’t Agree With Their Math
The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are
Oh my lord....how do you get to be so stupid yet SO convinced you're correct???
The Restaurant Listed Their Hours As 11 AM To 12 PM
Just Breathe, Just A Few Breaths
I Wonder What Could It Be
Had To Confirm This Is Really What They Mean. Damsel In This Dress
Job Prescription
Apparently Europe Has No Food And No "Tech"
Where do these people get their information from?
Thats Not How Monitor Size Is Measured
Some folks don’t know that screen size is measured diagonally….
Gas Doesn't Weigh Anything
Another Day Of Texans Overestimating How Big Texas Is
For context, this was a discussion on speed cameras in Europe.
To be clear - Texas has between 590k-680k miles of road (depending on which source you believe). European Union (not all of Europe, just the EU member states) has over 3 million.
Can't Wait To Tell Skin Cancer About That
Wireless PC's Don't Exist
Ducks Are Not Birds
Yes of course, I meant “duck” is actually a synonym for “bird”. 🙄
Passive Income
Big Brain Move From This Fella
It's quite easy to verify that Somoa and Somalia are NOT the same thing. 🙄
Blood Is Blue Apparently
So Close
The Point Of Twins
Again, reason number 3,452 on this list of why S*X EDUCATION MATTERS!
Redditor Invents Time Travel
Aunt Rap Runner
Well He's Not Lying
Chickens Aren't Animals
This guy probably also thinks that “taxonomy” is the study of tax codes…
An Interesting Way Of Adding Percentages
Trying To Act Smarter Than A Real Medical Professional
Shut up Jessi. You lost. Even the Republicans didn't want you. 🤣
$15 An Hour = $100k Per Year
British Spelling
Apparently (Red) Is A High School English Teacher. The Confidence In How Incorrect She Was. I'm Concerned For Said Students
Neither Films Nor Geography Are This Guy’s Specialist Subject
Switching From 24 Frames Per Second To 60 Would Make Movies Too Long
The Education System Has Failed Ya'll
Time Is Hard
Science Isn't For Everyone
Some Would Say Its Not All Black And White
Those Darn Coniferous Cats
I'd Like To Solve The Puzzle
And That’s Why I I’m Never Taking A DNA Test
That rich American heritage going back tens of years.
Chemistry
I Turned Off My Car’s A/C And Now I’m Not Getting Any Cool Air
Nobody Could Ever Have 1.5 TB Of Ram?
This Comment
Metric System At It Again
Spain In Pain
Sour Crowd
Math Is Hard
It's Up North But Not America
Ah Yes, HO2
On A "People Before 500 BC" Type Meme
We’ve Been Pronouncing Chemistry Wrong This Whole Time
As Car Goes? Mmm, Delicious
I had to read this aloud to realize they were trying to say escargot 😂
Going To The Gym Doesn’t Change Your Physique
A True Genius
Music Publication Gets Called Out For Incorrect Reporting By The Guy They're Reporting On
Carbon Monoxide Is Not Dangerous
But It's Less Sugar, Right Guys?
That Is Your Opinion. You’re Entitled To It But It’s Also Completely Medically Incorrect
The silence you hear so everyone scrolling past this nonsense