ADVERTISEMENT

Confidence is key to a lot of success in life, but it's not some magic solution that allows someone to circumvent reality. However, that has never stopped a certain kind of person who, by the looks of it, makes it their life’s mission to embarrass themselves publicly.

So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from this group dedicated to folks sharing and shaming people who were 100% confident about something they were completely wrong about. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace yourself for some secondhand embarrassment, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.