Nowadays, we are bombarded with advertisements everywhere we go. Social media is flooded with them, from blatant commercials to sneaky sponsored posts, and you’re likely to encounter dozens of ads while walking down the street. They’re plastered on billboards, all over buses and required viewing before any film.

We can’t get away from marketing, which means that most advertisements just blur together. But if something is particularly hilarious, whether it was intended to be or not, it might just stand out from the crowd. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of some of the funniest advertising placement fails people have ever spotted out in the wild. Enjoy scrolling through these ads that somehow ended up in the most unfortunate places, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you laugh!

#1

Former Daycare Left Some Signage Up When They Had To Sell The Property

Window advertisement with infant and toddler signs placed separately, creating an advertising placement fail that amuses viewers.

Happygravestone Report

    #2

    Heart Failure And McDonald's

    Two adjacent ads with a confusing placement fail: heart failure awareness next to McDonald’s $1 burger deal on a roadside billboard.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    Perfect Ad Placement

    Billboard ad for fire-themed movie next to sign for Cremation Society, showing advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    reddit.com Report

    It’s not easy to create great advertisements. In fact, most of us aren’t fans of ads or commercials in general, so we’re more likely to try to ignore or skip through them whenever possible. And when it comes to why so many ads are failures, Bullseye Media notes that being too “sales-y” is a huge problem. We don’t like to feel like a company is pressuring us or trying to shove their message down our throats. So if they’re trying too hard, potential customers are immediately turned off.

    Companies also need to know their audience if they want to have a successful ad. While they might want to sell to everyone, that’s just not going to be realistic for the majority of brands. If they can hone in on their demographic, they can find a way to speak those customers’ language and appeal to them specifically.    
    #4

    Catholic School Bus Design Fail

    An elderly man unintentionally interacts with a bus ad showing advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    197six Report

    #5

    That's Funny

    Roadside McCrispy ad placed next to a crematorium sign, illustrating an advertising placement fail that made people laugh.

    WallStreetMav Report

    #6

    The Greatest Ad Placement Ever

    Hockey players sitting behind an ad banner where the placement creates a humorous optical illusion, an advertising placement fail.

    Robolegg Report

    Another mistake companies often make in advertising is failing to have clear goals, Bullseye Media says. Before running an ad, they must know exactly what they would like for the results of that ad to be. Do they want to bring in more customers on Wednesdays for dinner? Are they looking to get more customers who have children? Or are they trying to boost their sales of a certain bundle? The company should always know what they’re chasing.

    So what should businesses be doing to have successful ads? Well, Harvard Business Review reports that it’s wise to follow the ADPLAN framework. And the first aspect of this is: Attention. When creating an ad, it’s crucial that it will grab consumers’ attention. Whether that means including a catchy slogan, a popular song or a celebrity cameo, the advertisement better hook customers. 
    #7

    They Didn't Plan On People Opening The Window

    Bus advertisement with a man's face distorted by window placement, a clear example of advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    ghatroad Report

    #8

    Company Called Lampoo And Their Cr**py Van Branding

    Black van with an advertising placement fail showing the word POO instead of a fashion brand name.

    Sedalin Report

    #9

    She Chose Nothing

    Nerf toy advertisement next to a condolence message for Queen Elizabeth II, showcasing an advertising placement fail.

    ElyianaMagic Report

    Next, ad creators should be looking to make something distinct. The average person is exposed to thousands of advertisements every single day, so we’re definitely ignoring the vast majority of them. Not only does the ad need to be unique, but it also needs to set the company apart from its competitors. This requires creativity and ingenuity, but it’s worth it when a brilliant ad starts bringing in plenty of sales!    
    #10

    Good Catch

    Bus with a poorly placed university ad where exhaust pipe covers the model's face, showcasing advertising placement fails.

    shaaninani Report

    #11

    This Ad At A Bus Stop

    Man in an advertising placement fail interacts humorously with a trash bin, illustrating advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    Funny Bus Ad

    Bus ad with a person whose legs align humorously with the painted figure, an example of advertising placement fails.

    singingsprocket Report

    The next feature of ads that can make or break them is: the positioning of the brand. Does it actually make the company look trustworthy and reliable? It’s crucial for commercials and ads to position their brand in a positive light that will bring customers in. It’s not about one specific product, and ideally, it’s not a generic ad that will blur into the background of incessant advertising. But it will make a company stand out, and it will show just how special they are.
    #13

    Shocked By This Bus Design

    Baby face distorted by bus window frame in a humorous example of advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    meltshake Report

    #14

    I’m Trying To Get Home

    Flooded street with a road closed sign below an ironic advertising placement displaying the phrase Get home fast.

    dcoughl02 Report

    #15

    Hunger?

    Advertising placement fail showing a hunger charity ad above a Snickers candy bar promo causing confusion.

    r_il Report

    Another key factor in advertising is linkage. According to Harvard Business Review, this is what companies need to consider to assure that consumers actually associate their ad with their brand. For example, it’s great to have a clever or hilarious commercial that amuses viewers. But it’s pointless if they forget a few minutes later what company the ad was even for.  

    #16

    Accidentally Snowman

    Humorous advertising placement fail showing a man with bus light positioned as a long nose on the ad.

    huopak Report

    #17

    Welcome To El Paso, Texas

    Advertising placement fail showing a mascot cutout awkwardly positioned next to a large trash can indoors.

    AwarenessRough5444 Report

    #18

    Superb Ad Placement At Stuttgart International Airport

    Advertising placement fail showing a distorted face on an airport shopping poster next to restroom sign causing humor.

    Spetchen Report

    Next up is amplification, i.e., what will people take away from the message of the ad? It’s great to take risks and have bold ads that stand out, but if the message is completely lost, then the whole thing was pointless. Sometimes, an ad that thinks too far outside of the box means that consumers will only discuss what they saw in a commercial, rather than the actual brand or product that the ad was for in the first place. 
    #19

    Truly Perfect Wording

    Steep wooden stairs with an inaccessible wheelchair ramp and an ironic Home Depot ad highlighting advertising placement fails.

    Slimsteffer Report

    #20

    Umm What

    Bus ad placement fail showing a surprised woman whose eyes align awkwardly with bus windows, creating a humorous advertising placement fail.

    salti3 Report

    #21

    Not Sure If This Billboard Placement Was Intentional, But It Sure Got A Chuckle Out Of Me

    Billboards showing an advertising placement fail with conflicting messages that made people laugh instead of buy.

    TheMerkabahTribe Report

    Finally, Harvard Business Review notes that advertisers must consider net equity. Commercials and advertisements must be consistent with the brand that already exists, or they can be confusing for consumers. Go off of the associations that customers already have with your brand; there’s no need to try to reinvent the wheel every time you create an ad campaign. 
    #22

    Just Riding The Bus

    Boy giving thumbs up on a bus advertisement, blending awkwardly with the reflection for an advertising placement fail.

    prosto_mokasin Report

    #23

    Emotional Damage

    Billboard with a hair loss ad placed above a political banner, illustrating advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    CoconutShawarma Report

    #24

    First Terrible Ad Placement I've Gotten

    Red Bull energy drink ad placement shown below article about energy drink ingredient risks, highlighting advertising placement fails.

    AHgFG Report

    Are you enjoying these hilarious advertising fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe were spotted in real life, and feel free to let us know in the comments below what the worst advertisement you’ve ever spotted was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring facepalm-worthy ad fails, we’ve got the perfect list for you to read next right here!
    #25

    Well, Uh.... Thanks For The Warning?

    Hospital advertising placement fail showing a sign claiming one great hospital in Nebraska among 100 in America.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    Life Has A Certain Poetry To It

    Car crashed into a brick building under an eye care sign, showcasing a humorous advertising placement fail.

    GraniteCapybara Report

    #27

    This Bus Keyhole

    Family photo on a vehicle with a speech bubble and the text Follow Me, an example of advertising placement fails.

    good_pencil Report

    #28

    This Ad Is Going To Hell

    Skull hanging from chain in a streaming ad fail for Final Destination Bloodlines on HBO Max causing advertising placement laughs.

    cueball86 Report

    #29

    The Tail Light Placement On These Bus Ads Is Either C**ppy Or Genius

    Bus advertisement with a man whose eyes align with red bus lights, an example of advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    reddit.com Report

    #30

    Face On A Bus

    Bus with a makeup advertisement misaligned, creating an advertising placement fail that amuses passersby instead of selling.

    FlexibleOW Report

    #31

    Only M**ders In This Building

    Large building advertisement placement fail showing a vertical Disney+ poster next to a Holiday Inn sign under a blue sky.

    WarlordPete Report

    #32

    Lube Ad

    Two billboards displaying legs positioned to appear as if attached to cars illustrate advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    Bakgon Report

    #33

    Bus Ad Fail

    Bus advertising placement fail showing distorted face due to design elements, a humorous example of advertising placement fails.

    llamapizza Report

    #34

    The Poster On The Back Of This Bus

    Double-decker bus with a large face ad creating an unintended funny advertising placement fail on the street.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    To Advertise With A Billboard

    Billboard advertising placement fail partially obscured by tree branches at night, illustrating advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    QueenPickleTheFirst Report

    #36

    This Ad For A Lawyer On The Bus

    Bus advertising placement fail showing a man’s face humorously distorted by the window design causing a laugh.

    TheGoatATL Report

    #37

    Classic Cr**py Bus Ad Design

    Bus advertisement placement fail showing two women, one holding a wine bottle, creating a humorous visual effect.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    This Bus In Tokyo

    Bus advertisement placement fail shows a woman's face distorted by the handle, illustrating funny advertising placement fails.

    sozialabfall Report

    #39

    The Side Of This Day Care Bus

    Bus side advertisement featuring kids with backpacks, an example of advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    Graveprowler Report

    #40

    This Travel Agency Ad On A Bus

    Bus advertisement placement fail showing a distorted smiling woman with a camera causing a humorous visual effect.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    Someone Didn't Quite Think That One All The Way Through

    Bus advertisement fail showing a smiling woman with braces aligned awkwardly with the bus's rear lights and features.

    gerald1 Report

    #42

    Weird Placement Of Ads That Makes A Mlb Legend Look Like He's Taking A Dump And Has Large Fingers For Legs

    Man holding hearing aids in a humorous advertising placement fail highlighting digital hearing aids priced at $495.

    baroqueworks Report

    #43

    Deportation Story With Ad For Moving Service - Cringe

    Smiling mover holding a box with logo, cardboard sign listing local, long distance, commercial moving services in advertising placement fail.

    Budget_Following_960 Report

    #44

    Ad Placement…

    Woman in red skirt standing on high electrical equipment, an example of advertising placement fails that made people laugh.

    Crazy-Wave-4948 Report

    #45

    Unfortunate Linkedin Ad

    Advertising placement fail on Reddit with a mismatched B2B LinkedIn ad in a social media discussion thread.

    HansNiesenBumsedesi Report

    #46

    And Ad For Sofas, Beneath A Video On 9 Firefighters Who Died In A Sofa Store Fire

    Living room furniture with an elephant painting, an example of advertising placement fails that made people laugh instead of buy.

    ProbablyNotYourSon Report

    #47

    Did Reddit Put This Ad With This Post On Purpose? No Way That Is Random, Right?

    Screenshot of a Reddit post criticizing gambling ads with a promoted Luckyland Slots advertisement below.

    bbychill_ Report

    #48

    These Two Posters Shouldn't Be Together

    Movie billboards showing advertising placement fails with a confusing mix of comedy and drama posters side by side.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Best Ad Placement Ever

    Batman animated character with a custom suits for men ad overlay showing an advertising placement fail example.

    KuqX Report

    #50

    Horrible Bus Design

    Bus advertisement with overlapping text and images causing a confusing advertising placement fail that makes people laugh.

    knowledge-of-de-wei Report

    #51

    On The Back Of A Bus

    Bus advertisement with a young man smiling next to a sign showing an advertising placement fail.

    ChuffDaMagicDragon Report

    #52

    Inappropriate Diaper Ad Placement

    News article showing a controversial advertising placement fail involving a child product and serious crime headlines.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    Ad Placement. You're Doing It Wrong

    Packages of mini donuts displayed next to a fitness sign reading commit to be fit, an advertising placement fail.

    GerstoodJope Report

    #54

    Yess Milk

    Supermarket aisle labeled as milk with shelves stocked with juice and condiments, an example of advertising placement fails.

    Padroram Report

    #55

    (Un)fortunate Ad Placement In Reddit Feed

    Advertisement placement fail featuring a humorous quote about last-minute surprises and team productivity tools.

    staypuftbadger Report

    #56

    Nice Ad Placement Reddit!

    Reddit post with a child story followed by a Shark vacuum ad, showing an example of advertising placement fails.

    CrazySam7 Report

    #57

    Hair Loss Started To Happen, But The Ad Wasn't Supposed To

    Reddit post showing advertising placement fail with a man in an orange hoodie and a male vitality supplement ad below.

    Financial-Week-9151 Report

