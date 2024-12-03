We’ve gathered some of the most unhinged, cursed and hilarious advertisement fails from across the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Mad Men almost managed to convince the world that marketing was made by clever folks in swanky offices, discussing and debating the ins and outs of human wants and needs. Certainly, sometimes that is the case. But there are a lot more ads and companies out there than there are competent marketers.

#1 Anti-Smoking Ad Accidentally Recommends Quitting The Wrong Thing Share icon

#2 Chinese Hair Salon Uses Google Translate To Create An Advertising Banner, But Seems Like Their WiFi Was Down Share icon

#3 That Face Share icon

There is a distinctive difference between cheap, unimaginative ads and marketing so terrible that it actively diminishes your brand’s image. Take, for example, a 2015 ad from Bloomingdales, which included the line “Spike your best friend’s eggnog when they’re not looking.” This is the sort of thing that absolutely begs the question, how did someone think this was ok? Their PR did issue an apology and, in a show of maturity, didn’t just blame it on some rogue marketer. However, the folks calling the shots at Bloomingdales did also approve of this ad, so that raises some questions.

#4 This Ad For Teeth Whitening Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I See Your Car Doors And Bus Windows, And Give You This Share icon

#6 If There Is An Award For Advertising, I'm Sure This One Ain't Up For It Share icon

Some companies will “show” just how much they trust their products by putting themselves at risk. The manufacturers of bulletproof glass come to mind, standing behind their product as someone tests a gun. Very little room for fails here. In 2006, Todd Davis, CEO of LifeLock, a company that sold data protection services put out an ad with his actual social security number.

#7 Taste The Feeling Of Cr*ppy Lenticular Design Share icon

#8 Oh Good, Didn’t Want To Misplace It! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 As Campaign In Munich For The Euro Championship Share icon

The gist was simple, LifeLock’s services were, according to Todd Davis, so effective, that even with his SSN plastered across billboards, scammers and fraudsters would still not be able to do anything. It probably won’t come as a surprise that his identity was stolen over 13 times, and, to add insult to injury, he was made to pay multiple false advertising fines. If your ad is so bad the FTC has to get involved, you messed up. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Somebody Didn't Have His Coffee Share icon

#11 People Will Never Learn To Not Put Faces In Corners Share icon

#12 Goeye Rgelash Share icon

#13 Put Up That Ad For You Boss Share icon

#14 That's A Lot Of Legs For Three Women Share icon

#15 This Habitat For Humanity Van Share icon

#16 Boldly Going Where No Man Has Gone Before Share icon

#17 This Ad Caught My Eyes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Whoopsie, Shanghai Uses Wrong Poster (Fanmade) To Promote Thor Movie Share icon

#19 Drove Past This Malfunctioning Billboard Outside A Major Sports Stadium Share icon

#20 Choose Asia. Choose Wrong Share icon

#21 An Ad On A Game I'm Playing. The More You Look. Not Sure What The Goal Of The Advertiser Was With The Editing Of This Photo, But This Is An Ad For Vacations. Share icon

#22 ‘Oilyfans’ Billboards Show Bp Chief Executive Topless After Earning £10 Million Share icon

#23 This Ad Share icon

#24 This Large Billboard Of A Random Goat Share icon

#25 At A Local Library. Have No Idea What’s Going On Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 That Is Not How That Works Share icon

#27 My Doctor Has The Oddest Old Posters In His Waiting Room Share icon

#28 Saw This At My Local Car Dealer Share icon

#29 Billboard My Wife Found In Indiana Share icon

#30 There Wan An Attempt To Advertise Share icon

#31 Got The Copy Done For That Billboard Share icon

#32 Interesting Billboard On My Way To Work Share icon

#33 Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This Shopped Car At The Mazda Booth At The Portland International Auto Show Share icon

#35 Ad For Bubble Tea In Sydney Share icon

#36 But... Where Did The Snowflake Come From?? Share icon

#37 I Don't Think Mirrors Work Like That Share icon

#38 I Don't Even Have The Words Share icon

#39 This Billboard Has A Clear Message That #sanjose Can't Ignore Share icon

#40 This Billboard Literally Makes No Sense Share icon

#41 Facts Spotted In South Texas Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Advertising Ethical Business Share icon

#43 This Poster Has Wrinkled In It's Stand Rather Amusing Way Share icon

#44 Put Up The Advertisement Boss Share icon

#45 They Should Have Mirrored Her On The Other Side Share icon

#46 This Ad I Saw Knocking Prince Andrew Share icon

#47 These Spa Photos Look Like A Scary Squished Baby Face Share icon

#48 This Billboard I Found In NYC Share icon

#49 Flew Into Dia The Other Day And Saw This Ad. They're Leaning Into It The Conspiracies And I Am *here* For It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Cyberpunk Ad Crashed At The Mall Today Share icon

#51 “I Put That Billboard Up, Boss!” Share icon

#52 One Of The Shops Outside Local Mall. I Don't Even Know Share icon

#53 The Menopause; It's Natural, Irish And Genuinely Works Share icon

#54 I Swear I At First Thought This Was An Ad Telling You To Go Shoot Old People Share icon

#55 Bus Ad That Seems To Be Advertising Human Trafficking Share icon

#56 Cool New Ad! Share icon

#57 I Live In Ghana. This Billboard Is On A Highway Near My House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 This Ad Share icon

#59 Unremoved Movie Poster Makes This Look Like An Animated Horror Movie Share icon

#60 Saw This At A Bus Stop. I'd Say It's AI But The Hands Are Normal Share icon

#61 I Set Up The Billboard, Boss Share icon

#62 A Local Vaccination Clinic Has The File Name Printed On Their Billboard Share icon

#63 The Attention To Detail Is Unreal Share icon

#64 This Real Ad That Reads Like A Cards Against Humanity Entry Share icon

#65 Is Your Child A Cannibal? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 The Model In This Advertisement For Macy's Was Wearing 2 Pairs Of Glasses Share icon

#67 Saw Someone Familiar On A Billboard, But It Looks Like She Had A Stroke Share icon

#68 Passed This Driving Through LA. I Thought It Was A Movie Poster Share icon

#69 This Double Sided Poster In The Sunlight Share icon

#70 This Poster At My School.... Idk, It Just Seems Weird Share icon

#71 The Review And Rating For This New Play Isn't For The Play It's Advertising Share icon

#72 This Asthma Awareness Poster Share icon

#73 This Billboard Was Installed Upside Down Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 An Attempt To Advertise A Special Share icon

#75 There Was An Attempt To Hang A Poster Share icon

#76 Billboard Is Up Share icon

#77 The Poster Is Installed Share icon

#78 I Hung The Sale Poster Up Boss Share icon

#79 Maybe Not The Best Two Billboards Right Next To Each Other... Just Sayin Share icon

#80 I Put Up The Toy Story 1 Poster Boss Share icon

#81 Measure Twice Cut Once Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 Was Shopping For Shoes Then I Saw This Model In The Picture Share icon

#83 This Westfield Mall Ad Looks Like This Girl Is Taking A Dump Share icon

#84 A Catalog For A Clothing Company I Once Worked At. How Was This Cover Ever Approved? Share icon

#85 Nobody Is Wearing A Watch In This Watch Ad Share icon

#86 This Ad Says That Osteoporosis Has No Symptoms, Then Lists The First Symptom Share icon

#87 Something Scary Happened To Their Feet Share icon

#88 This Poster Placement Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 At Putting This Poster Right Side Up Share icon

#91 Someone Clearly Doesn't Know How Layers Work Share icon

#92 The Bloke In This Tesco Poster Is Terrifying. I Wonder What Is Actually Going On Here. It Looks Like Someone Is Being Threatened With A Pizza! Share icon