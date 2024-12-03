ADVERTISEMENT

Mad Men almost managed to convince the world that marketing was made by clever folks in swanky offices, discussing and debating the ins and outs of human wants and needs. Certainly, sometimes that is the case. But there are a lot more ads and companies out there than there are competent marketers.

We’ve gathered some of the most unhinged, cursed and hilarious advertisement fails from across the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Anti-Smoking Ad Accidentally Recommends Quitting The Wrong Thing

Bus advertisement with text "QUIT SCHOOL," an example of funny ad fails.

Somebody noticed when this was being applied. They either super don't care to an almost impressive degree of apathy, or it cracked them up.

#2

Chinese Hair Salon Uses Google Translate To Create An Advertising Banner, But Seems Like Their WiFi Was Down

Sign on a storefront with text error, reads "Could Not Connect to Translator Service," illustrating a funny ad fail.

#3

That Face

Billboard with a woman's face misaligned due to door frame, showcasing a funny ad fail.

There is a distinctive difference between cheap, unimaginative ads and marketing so terrible that it actively diminishes your brand’s image. Take, for example, a 2015 ad from Bloomingdales, which included the line “Spike your best friend’s eggnog when they’re not looking.”

This is the sort of thing that absolutely begs the question, how did someone think this was ok? Their PR did issue an apology and, in a show of maturity, didn’t just blame it on some rogue marketer. However, the folks calling the shots at Bloomingdales did also approve of this ad, so that raises some questions.
#4

This Ad For Teeth Whitening

Close-up of a smile with extra teeth added, illustrating Funny-Ad-Fails in a humorous whitening product ad.

If you look at the slogan you'll see that this is intentional and eye-catching, so this doesn't really fit here

#5

I See Your Car Doors And Bus Windows, And Give You This

Advertisement misalignment on sliding glass doors, creating a humorous effect.

The text on the left hand side is reversed. I suspect it was a manufacturing mistake.

#6

If There Is An Award For Advertising, I'm Sure This One Ain't Up For It

A humorous ad fail featuring a young girl with a flower in her hair and text about teenagehood.

Some companies will “show” just how much they trust their products by putting themselves at risk. The manufacturers of bulletproof glass come to mind, standing behind their product as someone tests a gun. Very little room for fails here. In 2006, Todd Davis, CEO of LifeLock, a company that sold data protection services put out an ad with his actual social security number.

#7

Taste The Feeling Of Cr*ppy Lenticular Design

Funny ad fails with a distorted image of a person and the words "TASTE THE FEELING" on a poster.

#8

Oh Good, Didn’t Want To Misplace It!

Funny ad fail with a poster suggesting resume submissions above a trash can in a store entrance.

#9

As Campaign In Munich For The Euro Championship

Subway tunnel ad fail featuring a distorted giant face on the ceiling.

The gist was simple, LifeLock’s services were, according to Todd Davis, so effective, that even with his SSN plastered across billboards, scammers and fraudsters would still not be able to do anything. It probably won’t come as a surprise that his identity was stolen over 13 times, and, to add insult to injury, he was made to pay multiple false advertising fines. If your ad is so bad the FTC has to get involved, you messed up.

#10

Somebody Didn't Have His Coffee

Funny ad fail with an upside-down face poster on a city pillar.

#11

People Will Never Learn To Not Put Faces In Corners

Bizarre ad fail with mismatched faces and fashion, creating a funny visual mix-up.

#12

Goeye Rgelash

Storefront with humorous signage fail, showing staggered words for "Gorgeous eyelash extension" in bold letters.

#13

Put Up That Ad For You Boss

Upside-down billboard with a lawn equipment ad, showcasing funny ad fails.

#14

That's A Lot Of Legs For Three Women

Funny ad fail showing a poster with women's upper bodies misaligned with different lower legs in high heels.

#15

This Habitat For Humanity Van

Van with partial text creating a funny ad fail due to sliding door obscuring letters.

#16

Boldly Going Where No Man Has Gone Before

Funny-Ad-Fails: Exhaust pipe hilariously aligns with man's shorts in a wheelchair advertisement on a vehicle.

#17

This Ad Caught My Eyes

Chef pouring soup over food with a face on the sleeve, highlighting funny ad fails.

#18

Whoopsie, Shanghai Uses Wrong Poster (Fanmade) To Promote Thor Movie

Thor and Loki movie poster in a Chinese cinema, featuring a humorous ad fail with incorrect translations.

#19

Drove Past This Malfunctioning Billboard Outside A Major Sports Stadium

Billboard displaying a Windows error message, illustrating a humorous advertising fail.

#20

Choose Asia. Choose Wrong

Signboard displaying satay skewer ad with text "Choose Asia. Choose Wrong," highlighting funny ad fail.

#21

An Ad On A Game I'm Playing. The More You Look. Not Sure What The Goal Of The Advertiser Was With The Editing Of This Photo, But This Is An Ad For Vacations.

Happy family posing by a lake, with the text “Plan Your Dream Trip & Earn In-App Gifts!” showcasing funny ad fails.

#22

‘Oilyfans’ Billboards Show Bp Chief Executive Topless After Earning £10 Million

Billboard with a shirtless man and funny text highlighting CEO pay raise, parodying an OnlyFans theme.

#23

This Ad

Storefront display with controversial "Black Fridays Matter" sign, showcasing a funny ad fail.

#24

This Large Billboard Of A Random Goat

Billboard featuring a goat, illustrating funny ad fails in outdoor advertising.

#25

At A Local Library. Have No Idea What’s Going On

Funny ad fail at Chicago Public Library, showing a person with a foot for a head, holding headphones.

#26

That Is Not How That Works

Pan strainer, leaking water onto a plate of pasta, demonstrating a funny ad fail.

#27

My Doctor Has The Oddest Old Posters In His Waiting Room

A funny ad fail showing a woman holding her skirt, revealing a surprised little boy with the text "Seeing is Believing."

#28

Saw This At My Local Car Dealer

Humorous ad fail with a misaligned car wrap showing a man's face distorted by a trunk seam.

#29

Billboard My Wife Found In Indiana

Billboard showing a funny ad fail with contrasting messages about guns and life rights.

#30

There Wan An Attempt To Advertise

Funny ad fail with a vending machine sign reading "Do the Dew" but missing letters, showing "Do the Ew" instead.

#31

Got The Copy Done For That Billboard

Funny ad fail with a billboard showing a man holding a tire, and text replaced by "WORDS WORDS WORDS."

#32

Interesting Billboard On My Way To Work

Billboard with funny ad fail reading "#YOLO Get Divorced" against a scenic backdrop.

#33

Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising

Levi's ad with comically oversized legs displayed, creating a funny ad fail effect on a busy street.

#34

This Shopped Car At The Mazda Booth At The Portland International Auto Show

Red car on a scenic mountain road, showcasing a humorous advertising fail.

#35

Ad For Bubble Tea In Sydney

A humorous advertisement with a man laughing, holding a drink, featuring funny ad text.

#36

But... Where Did The Snowflake Come From??

Snowflake waffle maker packaging shows a pancake instead, highlighting a funny ad fail.

#37

I Don't Think Mirrors Work Like That

Woman in a white robe facing a bathroom mirror with a humorous ad fail reflected.

#38

I Don't Even Have The Words

Advertisement with funny ad fails message: "15% Savings for ladies who pamper their dads" featuring a woman in lingerie.

#39

This Billboard Has A Clear Message That #sanjose Can't Ignore

Billboard featuring a humorous ad fail with a woman's face replaced by an egg, challenging feminist values and egg consumption.

#40

This Billboard Literally Makes No Sense

Billboard showing a man with stethoscope for all-female nursing wing; humorous ad fail.

#41

Facts Spotted In South Texas

Billboard with text "Everything's bigger in Texas, including our infant mortality rate," showcasing a funny ad fail.

#42

Advertising Ethical Business

Outdoor market booth with a confusing sign about ethical trade and human trafficking, depicting a funny ad fail.

#43

This Poster Has Wrinkled In It's Stand Rather Amusing Way

Ad fail showing a distorted mannequin photo with a zigzag sweater, causing an amusing visual mishap.

#44

Put Up The Advertisement Boss

Funny ad fail on restaurant sign: "Too hot to change sign. Food great, beer cold, we open."

#45

They Should Have Mirrored Her On The Other Side

A funny ad fail with a misaligned double exposure of a woman's face, creating a humorous effect.

#46

This Ad I Saw Knocking Prince Andrew

Billboard with a funny ad fail comparing minimal charges to Prince Andrew, featuring cartoon characters.

#47

These Spa Photos Look Like A Scary Squished Baby Face

Billboard showing funny ad fails with exaggerated makeup and facial features.

#48

This Billboard I Found In NYC

Funny ad fail on a billboard for Manhattan Mini Storage promoting uncluttered apartments.

#49

Flew Into Dia The Other Day And Saw This Ad. They're Leaning Into It The Conspiracies And I Am *here* For It

Lizard in construction gear on an ad with text apologizing for noise, part of a funny ad fail in an airport setting.

#50

Cyberpunk Ad Crashed At The Mall Today

Funny ad fail showing error message over a video game poster, disrupting the display.

#51

“I Put That Billboard Up, Boss!”

A weathered billboard with illegible text, a classic example of funny ad fails, stands in a suburban area.

#52

One Of The Shops Outside Local Mall. I Don't Even Know

Adidas ad fail with a poster misaligned behind a window, creating a humorous image.

#53

The Menopause; It's Natural, Irish And Genuinely Works

Advertisement sign with a woman smiling next to "Let's Talk Menopause" tagline, related to funny ad fails.

#54

I Swear I At First Thought This Was An Ad Telling You To Go Shoot Old People

Humorous advertisement fail featuring a rifle and a message about senior citizens "serving a purpose."

#55

Bus Ad That Seems To Be Advertising Human Trafficking

Advertisement showing human trafficking facts, misplaced next to vibrant real estate promotion; an example of funny-ad-fails.

#56

Cool New Ad!

Billboard showing a computer desktop with icons, illustrating a funny ad fail.

#57

I Live In Ghana. This Billboard Is On A Highway Near My House

Billboard with ironic message warning against reading while driving; an example of funny ad fails.

#58

This Ad

Billboard with dinosaurs under meteor captioned, "Dinosaurs never went to church. Look what happened." Funny ad fails example.

#59

Unremoved Movie Poster Makes This Look Like An Animated Horror Movie

Funny ad fails with a distorted poster for "The Secret Life of Pets" on display at a theater.

#60

Saw This At A Bus Stop. I'd Say It's AI But The Hands Are Normal

Billboard showing a group of people in business attire with awkward expressions; a funny ad fail.

#61

I Set Up The Billboard, Boss

Large roadside billboard displaying a boot error message at night, illustrating funny ad fails.

#62

A Local Vaccination Clinic Has The File Name Printed On Their Billboard

Billboard with "Get Your Double Dose" and placeholder text on top, showcasing a funny ad fail.

#63

The Attention To Detail Is Unreal

Woman holding a credit card with text "So easy to use!" at Jervis Shopping Centre for funny ad fails.

#64

This Real Ad That Reads Like A Cards Against Humanity Entry

Ad for travel insurance with humorous text about "multiple-broken-arms" ruining vacation.

#65

Is Your Child A Cannibal?

Billboard showing a funny ad fail with a humorous dinner message by Family First NZ.

#66

The Model In This Advertisement For Macy's Was Wearing 2 Pairs Of Glasses

Woman smiling with sunglasses reflecting an amusing ad mistake in the background, showcasing funny ad fails.

#67

Saw Someone Familiar On A Billboard, But It Looks Like She Had A Stroke

Billboard with "Need a Room?" text over a smiling woman, promoting Ramada Inn. Funny ad fail on display.

#68

Passed This Driving Through LA. I Thought It Was A Movie Poster

Billboard with "Syphilis Explosion" text, showcasing a funny ad fail in a public space.

#69

This Double Sided Poster In The Sunlight

Man in a suit with smudged print overlay on a home decor advertisement. Funny ad fails in display design.

#70

This Poster At My School.... Idk, It Just Seems Weird

Collage of mismatched facial features in an ad, showcasing funny ad fails.

#71

The Review And Rating For This New Play Isn't For The Play It's Advertising

Aladdin show advertisement with misaligned quote from Cinderella, showcasing a funny ad fail.

#72

This Asthma Awareness Poster

Group of people with blue lips; humorous ad fail about inhaler reliance.

#73

This Billboard Was Installed Upside Down

Upside-down lawyer billboard, a classic example of funny ad fails against a cityscape.

#74

An Attempt To Advertise A Special

McDonald's sign displaying humorous fail, reading "$2 for $5 is back," under a sunny blue sky.

#75

There Was An Attempt To Hang A Poster

Funny ad fail with glasses display blocking man's mustache in poster.

#76

Billboard Is Up

Upside-down billboard on a dock, illustrating a funny ad fail over water in Hamburg.

#77

The Poster Is Installed

Funny-Ad-Fails: Barbie poster mistakenly displayed backwards inside a light box.

#78

I Hung The Sale Poster Up Boss

Store window with sign reading "Nothing Over $??," showcasing a funny ad fail.

#79

Maybe Not The Best Two Billboards Right Next To Each Other... Just Sayin

Two adjacent billboards create a funny ad fail, with mixed messages on quitting smoking and grit.

#80

I Put Up The Toy Story 1 Poster Boss

Toy Story 4 poster humorously labeled as Toy Story 1, showcasing funny ad fails in a cinema display.

#81

Measure Twice Cut Once

Funny ad fail with a woman's face split awkwardly between two glass doors.

#82

Was Shopping For Shoes Then I Saw This Model In The Picture

Store display featuring a woman in sandals with cut-off text, a humorous example of funny ad fails.

#83

This Westfield Mall Ad Looks Like This Girl Is Taking A Dump

Billboard outdoors showing a smiling woman, branded with Nordstrom Rack, H&M, and others, exemplifying funny ad fails.

#84

A Catalog For A Clothing Company I Once Worked At. How Was This Cover Ever Approved?

Ad featuring similar-looking models with "Celebrate Diversity" slogan, a classic example of funny ad fails.

#85

Nobody Is Wearing A Watch In This Watch Ad

Man and child arm wrestling, Timex ad with the phrase "Wear it well", representing funny ad fails.

#86

This Ad Says That Osteoporosis Has No Symptoms, Then Lists The First Symptom

Funny ad fails on a subway, highlighting a lack of osteoporosis symptoms with ironic humor.

#87

Something Scary Happened To Their Feet

Couple standing with mismatched reflections, creating funny ad fail by appearing half-submerged in a pool.

#88

This Poster Placement

Funny ad fail with partially obscured Subway poster featuring athletes holding sandwiches.

#89

What?

Car rooftop sign with humorous text error: "I'm-n-Us, Me 'R' a We, 2 plus 2 = 3," showcasing a funny ad fail.

#90

At Putting This Poster Right Side Up

Upside-down Spider-Man poster in a frame, showcasing a funny-ad-fail in vibrant colors.

#91

Someone Clearly Doesn't Know How Layers Work

Bizarre billboard with cut-off man creating a funny ad fail moment.

#92

The Bloke In This Tesco Poster Is Terrifying. I Wonder What Is Actually Going On Here. It Looks Like Someone Is Being Threatened With A Pizza!

Smiling man holding pizza slice in an ad with awkward slogan, representing funny ad fails.

#93

Did The Billboard Boss

Sign with a cat beside a "DOG" bowl, humorous ad fail.

