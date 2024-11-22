ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn't love a home improvement project? It's like a makeover but for your house! Interestingly, most homeowners choose to do it themselves. A whopping 75% of homeowners at least attempt to DIY their home improvement projects.

But whether you do it yourself or leave your house in the hands of specialists, mistakes can still happen. And, sometimes, they're pretty hilarious mistakes. At least for those looking from the outside. So, here we have a list of the funniest and most unfortunate home improvement fails that we've found on the wide web, Pandas, to let you know what to look out for in your renovations journey!

#1

Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job

Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job

Was showering for 10 mins, when I realized, two rooms were in this state.

RealTeslaFan Report

    #2

    What Happens When You're Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall

    What Happens When You're Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall

    fakeaccount572 Report

    #3

    Home Renovation Not Going As Planned

    Home Renovation Not Going As Planned

    Doing some minor ethernet wiring with friends and he slipped. Unharmed other than pride.

    Dancing_Pandas1 Report

    Wouldn't it be nice to buy a home and never have it upgrade and renovate it? It would definitely save us the cash and the hassle, that's for sure! As 59% of American homes were built before 1980, Zippia averages that people renovate their homes every three to five years. When we say "renovate" here, we mean minor upgrades, like painting.

    If people have lived in their house for more than six years, they're more likely to do renovations than to just move to another place. People do major upgrades like whole room remodels less often, and the main reasons for that are either lack of time or money.

    #4

    My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller

    My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller

    KiddieSpread Report

    #5

    Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling

    Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling

    ReallyTightJeans Report

    #6

    Rate My Husband's Paint Job. "It'll Be Fine After A Second Coat"

    Rate My Husband's Paint Job. "It'll Be Fine After A Second Coat"

    Every-Swimmer458 Report

    In the same survey, 50% of the respondents said they intended to do home renovations themselves. At the same time, 56% said they would hire a professional to do at least a part or all the home improvements. The most sought-after professionals are electricians and general contractors.

    People renovate their homes not only for themselves; they're also thinking about the value of their house. In that sense, the renovations that give the biggest yields are those done to the kitchen. Minor kitchen upgrades yield a return of up to 96%, while major upgrades yield around a 50% return on investment.
    #7

    We Are Both Crying Inside, He’s Okay And Super Lucky He Didn’t Fall Above The Stairs

    We Are Both Crying Inside, He’s Okay And Super Lucky He Didn’t Fall Above The Stairs

    reno_life_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Fiancé Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Many At Once

    Fiancé Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Many At Once

    Marleyyy_S Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    My Friend Just Finished A Kitchen Remodel

    My Friend Just Finished A Kitchen Remodel

    SirCadwaladr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Sometimes, I think I'm lucky not to own a home yet. How do people even know when it's time for an upgrade? For example, when do your walls need repainting? The experts at PaintRite Pros write that repainting walls should be a job you do every five years at least. Hallways and corridors suffer the most as they get scuff marks, fingerprints, and other daily wear and tear.
    #10

    Just Finished Installing The New Dishwasher

    Just Finished Installing The New Dishwasher

    ci5ic Report

    #11

    Dad's New Shower Door Install Is Complete

    Dad's New Shower Door Install Is Complete

    dewkiie008 Report

    #12

    My Landlord Installed This Toilet Paper Holder In My Apartment During Renovation. Yes, It Is Glued Onto The Wall. No, None Of The Parts Come Off

    My Landlord Installed This Toilet Paper Holder In My Apartment During Renovation. Yes, It Is Glued Onto The Wall. No, None Of The Parts Come Off

    thriveth Report

    Experts claim that homeowners should also make minor bathroom improvements every five years. This includes painting the walls, updating cabinet finishes, fixtures, and lighting. The carpet is another thing you should replace more often. Although some carpets can last up to 15 years, experts recommend addressing heavy traffic areas like hallways, doorways, and stairs every five years or so.

    #13

    Easy Installation Shower Door, They Said

    Easy Installation Shower Door, They Said

    War00Path Report

    #14

    My House Is Under Renovation And The Mason Assured Me That It Would Only Take Two Days To Close The Roof Up. Now It's Raining

    My House Is Under Renovation And The Mason Assured Me That It Would Only Take Two Days To Close The Roof Up. Now It's Raining

    Vhad42 Report

    #15

    My Airpod Fell Into Paint

    My Airpod Fell Into Paint

    verycoldadventurer Report

    If you don't have carpeted floors and have redwood instead, you should upgrade them every 10 years. That means sanding them down and applying a new finishing coat. I have some personal experience with that, as we redid the wood floors in our family house a few years ago. The sanding machine is loud and can be quite hard to operate because it's so heavy, but the result is totally worth it. More so because you did it yourself!
    #16

    Currently Having The Bathroom Above Our Newly Renovated Kitchen Redone, This Is What I Came Home To Today

    Currently Having The Bathroom Above Our Newly Renovated Kitchen Redone, This Is What I Came Home To Today

    DJSTR3AM Report

    #17

    My Brother-In-Law's Remodeled Basement

    My Brother-In-Law's Remodeled Basement

    ucchan801 Report

    #18

    Me: I Would Like To Remodel My Kitchen To Have More Cabinets. Contractor:

    Me: I Would Like To Remodel My Kitchen To Have More Cabinets. Contractor:

    herzogzwei931 Report

    Experts also recommend replacing your water heater every 10 years. At this point, most of the systems start to decline in quality after 12 or so years, so when you hit that decade milestone, it's a good time to start thinking about a new one. If a water heater starts producing murky water, leaking, rusting, or producing odd sounds, those are signals to replace it too.
    #19

    Just Finished Remodeling My Kitchen And I Broke The Glass Top To My Stove. It Has Been Discontinued. A New Top Costs About $500 And Used Tops Are $250 In Not Good Condition

    Just Finished Remodeling My Kitchen And I Broke The Glass Top To My Stove. It Has Been Discontinued. A New Top Costs About $500 And Used Tops Are $250 In Not Good Condition

    40ozT0Freedom Report

    #20

    My Partner Spent The Last 3 Weeks Sanding And Painting Our New Kitchen Drawers. We Go To Screw Them Back On And

    My Partner Spent The Last 3 Weeks Sanding And Painting Our New Kitchen Drawers. We Go To Screw Them Back On And

    fj_kelly Report

    #21

    Trying To Remodel. Brand New Kitchen Is Edgy I Suppose

    Trying To Remodel. Brand New Kitchen Is Edgy I Suppose

    OrokinDiapers Report

    The dishwasher is another appliance that loses its full efficiency at 10 years old. Experts say that if the costs of the repair exceed 50% of the appliance's original cost, it's not really worth repairing. If it's more than 10 years old, just go for a new one; you'll have to eat out of the plates and bowls that it washes, after all.

    #22

    This Is What Happens When Mom Tries To Install Something

    This Is What Happens When Mom Tries To Install Something

    RandalGraves Report

    #23

    Installed The Stove, Boss

    Installed The Stove, Boss

    nothings_unpossible Report

    #24

    In The "Newly Remodeled Bathroom" Of My Apartment

    In The "Newly Remodeled Bathroom" Of My Apartment

    hardnormaldaddy Report

    The repairs and renovations experts advise doing every 15 years are more serious and costly. They include partially remodeling your kitchen, replacing the central AC, and the asphalt shingles on your roof. The kitchen will likely be the most costly of the three, as some estimates claim a mid-range kitchen remodel would cost around $20,000.
    #25

    Fell While Painting My Bathroom

    Fell While Painting My Bathroom

    addictedtotreegas Report

    #26

    Was Told By My Builder That This Was The Correct Paint Color For The Walls

    Was Told By My Builder That This Was The Correct Paint Color For The Walls

    Jay-rodMo Report

    #27

    Just Moved Into Our First Home With My Wife. She Wanted To Hang A Picture, But Ended Up Drilling Into A Sprinkler Pipe. 40 Minutes To Shut Off, Do Not Recommend

    Just Moved Into Our First Home With My Wife. She Wanted To Hang A Picture, But Ended Up Drilling Into A Sprinkler Pipe. 40 Minutes To Shut Off, Do Not Recommend

    reddit.com Report

    When your lovely home becomes 20 years old, it's time for some serious improvements to the outside of the house. This includes replacing the gutters, windows, and wooden fencing. One thing inside the house you should upgrade every 20 years is the light switches. At that point, they'll probably have discoloration and be loose or wiggly. Time to shop for some new ones!
    #28

    When The Contractor Installs Your Brand New Vanity And Does This To Make The Pipes Fit

    When The Contractor Installs Your Brand New Vanity And Does This To Make The Pipes Fit

    Sampyify Report

    #29

    How The Worker Installed My Baseboards After Getting New Flooring

    How The Worker Installed My Baseboards After Getting New Flooring

    Mahmoud0Tamim Report

    #30

    Spent $40,000 Renovating My New Home. Just Got The Itemized Budget, "Install Sliding Door Stopper: $100". Here’s A Photo Of The "Installed" Door Stopper

    Spent $40,000 Renovating My New Home. Just Got The Itemized Budget, "Install Sliding Door Stopper: $100". Here’s A Photo Of The "Installed" Door Stopper

    reduxde Report

    If you're thinking about remodeling, Pandas, be sure to be careful; you probably wouldn't want the adventures here on this list to happen to you. If you're looking for some more home improvement disasters, head here! And if you've recently taken up a home improvement project, let us know in the comments about how it's going!
    #31

    New Windows That Are Supposed To Help With Thermal Efficiency Break During Install

    New Windows That Are Supposed To Help With Thermal Efficiency Break During Install

    jonsey_j Report

    #32

    My Contractor Was Re-Sheathing The Roof When His Labourer Accidentally Installed A Skylight In My Son's Room With His Foot

    My Contractor Was Re-Sheathing The Roof When His Labourer Accidentally Installed A Skylight In My Son's Room With His Foot

    Spice-Nine Report

    #33

    How My Friend, Who Has A Mechanical Engineering Degree, Installed His Mailbox

    How My Friend, Who Has A Mechanical Engineering Degree, Installed His Mailbox

    IvanBeefkoff Report

    #34

    Hired A Guy For A Shower Renovation. Here Is His Tile Work. He Came Highly Recommended

    Hired A Guy For A Shower Renovation. Here Is His Tile Work. He Came Highly Recommended

    GuitarHair Report

    #35

    Just A PSA To Not Use Handymen To Do Any Plastering. This Was Also "Sanded"

    Just A PSA To Not Use Handymen To Do Any Plastering. This Was Also "Sanded"

    GirthyBrain Report

    #36

    Mom Spray Painted A Perfectly Good Microwave And Fridge To Match

    Mom Spray Painted A Perfectly Good Microwave And Fridge To Match

    BeanFrank2 Report

    #37

    My Dad Painted The Light Yellow

    My Dad Painted The Light Yellow

    yasbo Report

    #38

    "Measure Twice Cut (Or Drill) Once" And Make Sure The Cabinet Pulls Go On The Correct Side Of The Door

    "Measure Twice Cut (Or Drill) Once" And Make Sure The Cabinet Pulls Go On The Correct Side Of The Door

    homeownerpartyofone Report

    #39

    Has The Tiler Done A Reasonable Job Here?

    Has The Tiler Done A Reasonable Job Here?

    Not sure if I am overreacting to the tiling quality. Having our kitchen done and most of it looks fine but this section just looks wonky and I am pretty disappointed. The guy doing it is a friend who says there is nothing you can do as the wall was not even. Is that really true? This has not been grouted yet. Will it look better after that (it was going to be dark grout).

    Strangely___Brown Report

    #40

    Hired A Local Contractor To Fix A Leak Under My Kitchen Sink A Few Years Ago, Never Inspected His Work. Installing A Dishwasher Today And This Is How He Repaired It

    Hired A Local Contractor To Fix A Leak Under My Kitchen Sink A Few Years Ago, Never Inspected His Work. Installing A Dishwasher Today And This Is How He Repaired It

    flippergonzo Report

    #41

    Spilled A Whole Can Of Paint On My Wooden Floor. What Now?

    Spilled A Whole Can Of Paint On My Wooden Floor. What Now?

    clem_ha Report

    #42

    On The Other Side Of Our Guest Bathroom Is Our Kitchen Where He Had Our Microwave Installed By "Professionals"

    On The Other Side Of Our Guest Bathroom Is Our Kitchen Where He Had Our Microwave Installed By "Professionals"

    CommanderLexaa Report

    #43

    We Haven't Had A Kitchen In Months And We're Finally Ready To Move Things Back In. Our Cabinets Are Smaller And Our Plates Don't Fit Anymore

    We Haven't Had A Kitchen In Months And We're Finally Ready To Move Things Back In. Our Cabinets Are Smaller And Our Plates Don't Fit Anymore

    We had a pretty bad leak under our kitchen floor. Took forever for our landlord to get someone to fix the flooring after the leak was fixed. They decided we needed to remodel the kitchen and our new cabinets are smaller than the ones we had previously. Not quite sure how to work this one out.

    wildblueh Report

    #44

    Just Had Our Bathroom Renovated. The Attention To Detail Was Second To None

    Just Had Our Bathroom Renovated. The Attention To Detail Was Second To None

    JacobBailes Report

    #45

    What We Thought Were A Few Planks That Needed To Be Replaced Turned Into Thousands Of Dollars To Repair The Rot In Our House. Our Siding Is Also Low In Stock So We Can't Get Enough To Fix It

    What We Thought Were A Few Planks That Needed To Be Replaced Turned Into Thousands Of Dollars To Repair The Rot In Our House. Our Siding Is Also Low In Stock So We Can't Get Enough To Fix It

    The_Angry_Fish Report

    #46

    Put A Little Too Much Pressure While Drilling A Hole Through My Wall

    Put A Little Too Much Pressure While Drilling A Hole Through My Wall

    lioxo Report

    #47

    Mom And Dad Are Getting The Bathroom Renovated And The Tiler Did This

    Mom And Dad Are Getting The Bathroom Renovated And The Tiler Did This

    -langko Report

    #48

    Dad Was Drilling In New Blinds And Shattered The Glass

    Dad Was Drilling In New Blinds And Shattered The Glass

    Navy-NUB Report

    #49

    Renovating For My Old Man. I Knew I Had Safety Glasses Somewhere But Couldn’t Find Them. Ended Up With A Wood Chip In My Eye. My Safety Glasses Were On My Head The Whole Time

    Renovating For My Old Man. I Knew I Had Safety Glasses Somewhere But Couldn’t Find Them. Ended Up With A Wood Chip In My Eye. My Safety Glasses Were On My Head The Whole Time

    hurthunna Report

    #50

    Waited 3 Weeks For New Countertops. Installers Dropped And Broke The Sink Side Piece

    Waited 3 Weeks For New Countertops. Installers Dropped And Broke The Sink Side Piece

    labtech67 Report

    #51

    Was Excited About Our Upcoming Long Weekend Kitchen Remodeling Project

    Was Excited About Our Upcoming Long Weekend Kitchen Remodeling Project

    nepal2america Report

    #52

    Tiles Were Installed Yesterday

    Tiles Were Installed Yesterday

    rachelowitz Report

    #53

    An Unholy Mess Of Ceiling Drywall Repair

    An Unholy Mess Of Ceiling Drywall Repair

    Pardon_my_baconess Report

    #54

    They Ran Out Of Tiles When Renovating And Created This Monstrosity

    They Ran Out Of Tiles When Renovating And Created This Monstrosity

    CaitySoul Report

    #55

    This Remodeled Bathroom With A Carpeted Step Blocking A Vanity Drawer

    This Remodeled Bathroom With A Carpeted Step Blocking A Vanity Drawer

    TheSanityInspector Report

    #56

    Just Don’t Leave The Water On And Swing The Faucet. This Is A Remodeled Kitchen In My Sister's New House

    Just Don’t Leave The Water On And Swing The Faucet. This Is A Remodeled Kitchen In My Sister's New House

    funny_ha_ha_ho_ho- Report

    #57

    Downstairs Landlord Came Round To Fix Some Stuff A Week Ago. He Left The Shared Front Door Like This

    Downstairs Landlord Came Round To Fix Some Stuff A Week Ago. He Left The Shared Front Door Like This

    Bi0-D Report

    #58

    Pretty Sure The Previous Owners Used A Can Of Pineapple To Fix The Floor

    Pretty Sure The Previous Owners Used A Can Of Pineapple To Fix The Floor

    docmarty73 Report

    #59

    Floor Repair Was Going Well, Until We Opened Our New Tile Boxes And Realized The Store Sent Us The Wrong One. Also, The Tile Manufacturer Has Been Hacked And Can’t Access Their Inventory

    Floor Repair Was Going Well, Until We Opened Our New Tile Boxes And Realized The Store Sent Us The Wrong One. Also, The Tile Manufacturer Has Been Hacked And Can’t Access Their Inventory

    woof_eichler Report

    #60

    My Parents Hired A Contractor To Add A New Window To Their Bedroom

    My Parents Hired A Contractor To Add A New Window To Their Bedroom

    It’s a holiday home, the contractor was supposed to add the window during winter while my parents were away. The contractor ran away with the money. My parents worked with these guys many times before so they trusted them.

    seriouscheeseaddict Report

    #61

    Contractors Have Tile Spacers But Don’t Know How To Use Them

    Contractors Have Tile Spacers But Don’t Know How To Use Them

    LoopeyMonkey Report

    #62

    When The Contractor Quits And Leaves You Without A Kitchen For Months

    When The Contractor Quits And Leaves You Without A Kitchen For Months

    Long story short, the kitchen designer I worked with at Home Depot referred me to a contractor that I assumed worked for Home Depot. He conned me into paying cash up front and took off with my money. I was left without a kitchen and have 3 small children. It was absolute hell.

    When I contacted Home Depot, they said that their worker was not supposed to refer me to the contractor because he, in fact, didn’t work for them and was just one of their valued customers. They told me they can’t be held liable. I explained that regardless if the worker wasn’t supposed to do it they still did and I am without money or a kitchen now. Home Depot did not care. I don't know if this worker had a side deal with the "contractor" or what was going on.

    I ended up having to build my own kitchen, my mom helped me but that was the most stressful 2 months of my life. Yes I have all proof and will be taking the con artist contractor and Home Depot to small claims court.

    Charisma_Fairy813 Report

    #63

    My Toilet Was Installed Too Close To The Wall So I Can't Fit The Cover On The Tank

    My Toilet Was Installed Too Close To The Wall So I Can't Fit The Cover On The Tank

    TobogganFetish Report

    #64

    My Grandparents Recently Remodeled Their Bathroom

    My Grandparents Recently Remodeled Their Bathroom

    Wedgiepants Report

    #65

    I Decided To Finish Up A Sample Size Of The Paint For Edging And Then Start Rollering. Found Out The Sample Was Satin And The Wall Color Is Flat

    I Decided To Finish Up A Sample Size Of The Paint For Edging And Then Start Rollering. Found Out The Sample Was Satin And The Wall Color Is Flat

    LogicalVariation741 Report

    #66

    A Somewhat Handy Family Member Of Mine's Shower Remodel

    A Somewhat Handy Family Member Of Mine's Shower Remodel

    DawNoFd3aTh Report

    #67

    How Not To Install A Metal Roof

    How Not To Install A Metal Roof

    Xander395 Report

    #68

    Dropped A 1/2 Gallon Of Paint Down The Stairs

    Dropped A 1/2 Gallon Of Paint Down The Stairs

    YoungSaucyTheDripGod Report

    #69

    Contractor Insists This Is Ok

    Contractor Insists This Is Ok

    MoltenCamels Report

    #70

    My Door Was Loose, Some Of The Screws In The Hinges. Landlord Did The Renovation Themselves

    My Door Was Loose, Some Of The Screws In The Hinges. Landlord Did The Renovation Themselves

    RainbowUnicornDrag Report

    #71

    It's Like The Wall Ate The Light Switch Cover

    It's Like The Wall Ate The Light Switch Cover

    denver_2_cosprings_real_estate Report

    #72

    Why Hire An Electrician When You Can Just Improvise? An Extension Cord Turned Permanent Outlet! Remember Folks, Some Things Are Best Left To The Professionals

    Why Hire An Electrician When You Can Just Improvise? An Extension Cord Turned Permanent Outlet! Remember Folks, Some Things Are Best Left To The Professionals

    lesliesellssavannah Report

    #73

    DIY Vent Cut In Basement Glass

    DIY Vent Cut In Basement Glass

    Faced with the prospect of either cutting through a wall or replacing the window in my (separate from living area) basement I decided to have a go at cutting a hole.

    Pretty safe to say I’ve nailed it, AMA, happy to share my wisdom.

    exarch19 Report

    #74

    Plumbers Did This And Vanished

    Plumbers Did This And Vanished

    SyanticRaven Report

    #75

    I’ve Always Religiously Worn Gloves When Using Expanding Foam. From Today Onwards, I’ll Also Wear A Hat

    I’ve Always Religiously Worn Gloves When Using Expanding Foam. From Today Onwards, I’ll Also Wear A Hat

    Sealing up some gaps in the under stairs cupboard after a recent mouse infestation. Didn’t realise I had smooshed my head into the foam for over an hour, by which time it had almost fully cured.

    My already receding hairline is even balder now after having to cut it all out. Stay safe guys.

    Mexijim Report

    #76

    Do Your Best, Caulk The Rest

    Do Your Best, Caulk The Rest

    reddit.com Report

    #77

    My Friend's House. "We Will Finish Renovating, Someday"

    My Friend's House. "We Will Finish Renovating, Someday"

    martymarty004 Report

    #78

    Drilled A Hole For Some Electrical Wiring Outside, But Forgot Our Terrace Stuff Was Moved Outside Yesterday

    Drilled A Hole For Some Electrical Wiring Outside, But Forgot Our Terrace Stuff Was Moved Outside Yesterday

    Smile_S77 Report

    #79

    The "Fix" My Plumber Used After Damaging My Bathroom Wall

    The "Fix" My Plumber Used After Damaging My Bathroom Wall

    During the installation of the soap case and new taps, plumber accidentally drilled into a pipe, causing the wall to flood from the inside. To rectify the situation, it took an extra hour and broken tile which he charged me for. Also, I forgot to mention that he put in this abomination of a tile instead of matching the original design.

    shivanik19 Report

    #80

    New Shower Started Leaking

    New Shower Started Leaking

    We remodeled our shower recently because the floor pan of the old one started leaking. I went to take a shower in it today and water came pouring out of one the light fixtures in our kitchen. I had to poke holes in the ceiling to drain the water while we wait for remediation. Fun times.

    i_is_snoo Report

    #81

    Just Got My Bathroom Remodeled

    Just Got My Bathroom Remodeled

    Richroyrich Report

    #82

    Contractor Drills Through The Ceiling Right Into My Bathtub

    Contractor Drills Through The Ceiling Right Into My Bathtub

    dead_meat101 Report

    #83

    The Contractor Who Both Installed And Painted Around This

    The Contractor Who Both Installed And Painted Around This

    PettyDangleberry Report

    #84

    I'm Renovating My Bathroom. This Is How My House's Previous Owners Installed The Outdoor Spigot

    I'm Renovating My Bathroom. This Is How My House's Previous Owners Installed The Outdoor Spigot

    Mizzinno Report

    #85

    This Was My Mom's Fix To Her Tile Work

    This Was My Mom's Fix To Her Tile Work

    mouthwashcatt Report

    #86

    Another Interesting Showing. I Don't Need To Wash My Hands That Bad

    Another Interesting Showing. I Don't Need To Wash My Hands That Bad

    urbanopolis_to Report

