ADVERTISEMENT

It can be flabbergasting to fully realize just how different things were in the past. Take advertisements as an example. They are ubiquitous in this day and age, and the industry is huge. But aside from the odd scandal here and there, they more or less make sense in terms of the message and art direction.

However, when you look at ads from the past through a modern lens, you realize just how much cultural attitudes have shifted over the decades and centuries. Our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of weird vintage ads to show you just how bizarre, unusual, and even socially tone-deaf promotions used to look. Keep scrolling for a mind-blowing visual history and marketing lesson.