77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today
It can be flabbergasting to fully realize just how different things were in the past. Take advertisements as an example. They are ubiquitous in this day and age, and the industry is huge. But aside from the odd scandal here and there, they more or less make sense in terms of the message and art direction.
However, when you look at ads from the past through a modern lens, you realize just how much cultural attitudes have shifted over the decades and centuries. Our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of weird vintage ads to show you just how bizarre, unusual, and even socially tone-deaf promotions used to look. Keep scrolling for a mind-blowing visual history and marketing lesson.
Black Racist Stereotypes Used In A Elliott's Paint And Varnish Company Advertisement, 1935
1916 Kellogg's Toasted Corn Flakes Ad
Between You, Your Husband And Your Senator, Planned Parenthood, 1982
It would be an understatement to say that the advertising market is big. It’s phenomenally large.
As per Statista, it is forecasted to reach a whopping $1.17 trillion worldwide in 2025. The biggest segment of this market is TV and video advertising, clocking in at roughly $357.4 billion in 2025.
The United States is in first place in terms of ad spending. This is projected to reach $466.34 billion.
1967 Advertisement For A Chemical Lobotomy
Grove's Chill Tonic (1890s)
For A Better Start In Life, Start Cola Earlier
Statista states that it’s predicted that the vast majority (82.2%) of all ad spending will come from digital sources in half a decade, in 2030.
In the ad market, digital platforms such as Google and Facebook dominate spending. This has been reshaping the global landscape of traditional media.
Wonder Sauna Hot Pants, 1970s
Creepy Clown Kool-Aid Ad (1956)
We All Got Vaccines, Except Dad
The main factors that have been driving growth in the ad market include things such as the increasing number of internet users, higher marketing budgets, as well as the growing consumption of media.
At the same time, GDP growth and inflation have also impacted the market’s growth.
The Most Inappropriate Ad Of All Time. 1975
7up: Why We Have The Youngest Customers In The Business
Gillette Razors 1950’s
One major part of the ad market is social media advertising. It’s expected to reach $275.98 billion in 2025.
Furthermore, it is projected to grow at around 11.71% annually, to a predicted volume of $480.07 billion by 2030, Statista notes. The majority of social media ad spending will happen in the United States, reaching an estimated $103.07 billion in 2025.
Jester Wools (1947, UK)
The Karo Kid, Karo Syrup Magazine Ad, 1948
Diamond Dyes Ca 1880's
It’s likely that 82.9% of social media ad spending will be generated through mobile sources by 2030. By the same year, it’s estimated that there will be around a whopping 6.61 billion users in the social media advertising market.
Statista explains that social media advertising is “increasingly leveraging advanced algorithms to enhance targeting precision and improve user engagement across diverse platforms.”
1800's Soap Ad
Gingervating (1938)
Increasingly, consumers are favoring personalized and authentic content on social media. This encourages brands to change their strategies and focus on relatability and transparency in their marketing.
Brands are also leaning more toward social responsibility, sustainability, and community engagement in their advertising.
Furthermore, short-form videos (i.e. bite-sized, engaging entertainment) are becoming increasingly popular, especially with younger demographics.
Statista reports that there’s a “notable shift” toward content that is interactive and ephemeral. In other words, brands are trying to engage with consumers in real time.
To Wake Up Gay In The Morning (1940s)
Cellophane (1954): Better Living Through Chemistry
Suits For Contortionists (Cricketeer Suits, 1972)
The social media ad market isn’t uniform. There are significant differences depending on the region and country you look at.
For example, influencers are becoming more and more central to marketing strategies, especially in North America. Influencers use their authenticity in order to build trust with consumers.
However, across the globe, in Asia, social media platforms are enhancing user experience and engagement via augmented reality ad formats.
Meanwhile, in Europe, brands are focusing on transparency, data privacy, responsibility, and ethical advertising.
V-8 Vegetable Juice 1950’s
Iver Johnson Revolvers, Before 1907
In the US, data-driven strategies are fundamental in the social media ad space, including using artificial intelligence algorithms to personalize content.
But, say, in China, ads are strictly regulated, and so, brands use short video formats to create campaigns that resonate culturally.
In Japan, storytelling in ads comes to the forefront, mixing tradition and technology, and heritage and modernity.
And in the United Kingdom, there’s a focus on sustainability and ethical advertising.
Cook And Wash On Your Refrigerator! 1952
Hamlin's Wizard Oil Poster, 1890
Please Let You Wife Come In The Living Room. Highpoint (1950s)
Harvard Business Review warns that focusing on eye-catching and creative advertisements can lead to poor marketing choices. Instead, you should focus on the ADPLAN framework to develop your ads so they resonate with your target audience. ADPLAN stands for attention, distinction, positioning, linkage, amplification, and net equity:
- Attention refers to what is interesting about your idea that will make people stop and notice it
- Distinction means understanding your brand voice and image, and how it compares to your competitors’ marketing
- Positioning alludes to the value and benefits that your product offers, beyond just entertainment
- Linkage suggests that you should focus on getting the point of your brand across to your audience, so they don’t get distracted and remember it
- Amplification refers to the positive reactions that you want your advertisement to create
- Net equity means that you should think about whether your ads reinforce the meaning and characteristics that your consumers already associate with your brand
Wool Nose Warmer
Milton Bradley Shrunken Head Sculpting Kit (1975)
Nobody Who Loves Bare-As-You-Dare Fashions Looks Dressed Without It! Body Paint, C1970
