ADVERTISEMENT

It can be flabbergasting to fully realize just how different things were in the past. Take advertisements as an example. They are ubiquitous in this day and age, and the industry is huge. But aside from the odd scandal here and there, they more or less make sense in terms of the message and art direction.

However, when you look at ads from the past through a modern lens, you realize just how much cultural attitudes have shifted over the decades and centuries. Our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of weird vintage ads to show you just how bizarre, unusual, and even socially tone-deaf promotions used to look. Keep scrolling for a mind-blowing visual history and marketing lesson.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black Racist Stereotypes Used In A Elliott's Paint And Varnish Company Advertisement, 1935

Vintage advertisement showing two cartoon figures with contrasting skin colors illustrating paint coverage for white veneer product.

R2J4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    1916 Kellogg's Toasted Corn Flakes Ad

    Vintage advertisement showing a child eating Kellogg's Toasted Corn Flakes, highlighting vintage advertisements charm.

    Lepke2011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    take all my money and keep the flakes, just don't hurt me

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Between You, Your Husband And Your Senator, Planned Parenthood, 1982

    Vintage advertisement showing a couple and a senator in bed discussing personal and political abortion rights.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It would be an understatement to say that the advertising market is big. It’s phenomenally large.

    As per Statista, it is forecasted to reach a whopping $1.17 trillion worldwide in 2025. The biggest segment of this market is TV and video advertising, clocking in at roughly $357.4 billion in 2025.

    The United States is in first place in terms of ad spending. This is projected to reach $466.34 billion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    1967 Advertisement For A Chemical Lobotomy

    Vintage advertisement for Serax (oxazepam) promoting anxiety and tension relief with a black and white photo.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Grove's Chill Tonic (1890s)

    Vintage advertisement showing a pig with a child's face promoting a tonic that makes children and adults fat.

    MetaHelvetica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    For A Better Start In Life, Start Cola Earlier

    Vintage advertisement showing a baby and mother promoting cola, illustrating controversial vintage advertisements from past eras.

    Veto13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Statista states that it’s predicted that the vast majority (82.2%) of all ad spending will come from digital sources in half a decade, in 2030.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the ad market, digital platforms such as Google and Facebook dominate spending. This has been reshaping the global landscape of traditional media.
    #7

    Wonder Sauna Hot Pants, 1970s

    Vintage advertisements showing a man and woman wearing inflatable Wonder Sauna Hot Pants to slim hips and thighs.

    notbob1959 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Creepy Clown Kool-Aid Ad (1956)

    Vintage advertisement featuring Kool-Aid with a clown promoting a pitcher of red drink in a nostalgic style.

    Ebonystealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    We All Got Vaccines, Except Dad

    Vintage polio vaccine advertisement showing a family with a man in an iron lung promoting vaccination awareness.

    Ebonystealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The main factors that have been driving growth in the ad market include things such as the increasing number of internet users, higher marketing budgets, as well as the growing consumption of media.

    At the same time, GDP growth and inflation have also impacted the market’s growth.
    #10

    The Most Inappropriate Ad Of All Time. 1975

    Vintage advertisement featuring a young woman holding a teddy bear promoting Baby Soft fragrance from vintage advertisements.

    tforbesabc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    7up: Why We Have The Youngest Customers In The Business

    Vintage advertisement showing a baby drinking from a 7-Up bottle, illustrating fascinating vintage advertisements today.

    Ebonystealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Gillette Razors 1950’s

    Vintage advertisement showing a baby holding a Gillette safety razor, highlighting fascinating vintage advertisements.

    70sTimewarp58 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One major part of the ad market is social media advertising. It’s expected to reach $275.98 billion in 2025.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furthermore, it is projected to grow at around 11.71% annually, to a predicted volume of $480.07 billion by 2030, Statista notes. The majority of social media ad spending will happen in the United States, reaching an estimated $103.07 billion in 2025.
    #13

    Jester Wools (1947, UK)

    Vintage advertisement showing a jester with a rainbow and a woman promoting Jester Wools for gayer garments.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as a flaming homosexual I can confirm that is makes you gayer

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Karo Kid, Karo Syrup Magazine Ad, 1948

    Vintage advertisement featuring a Deep South Peanut Pie recipe with Karo syrup and a cartoon child figure.

    notbob1959 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Diamond Dyes Ca 1880's

    Vintage advertisement showing a child covered in red dye with a shocked woman in the background, illustrating vintage advertisements.

    QueenHukriede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s likely that 82.9% of social media ad spending will be generated through mobile sources by 2030. By the same year, it’s estimated that there will be around a whopping 6.61 billion users in the social media advertising market.

    Statista explains that social media advertising is “increasingly leveraging advanced algorithms to enhance targeting precision and improve user engagement across diverse platforms.”
    #16

    1800's Soap Ad

    Vintage advertisement showing two children with contrasting appearances, highlighting outdated social attitudes in vintage advertisements.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Gingervating (1938)

    Vintage advertisement featuring a red-haired boy holding Canada Dry Ginger Ale, showcasing fascinating vintage advertisements.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Eat Ironized Yeast (1930s)

    Vintage advertisement showing a woman gaining weight with yeast, reflecting vintage advertisements that might not go down well today.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Increasingly, consumers are favoring personalized and authentic content on social media. This encourages brands to change their strategies and focus on relatability and transparency in their marketing.

    Brands are also leaning more toward social responsibility, sustainability, and community engagement in their advertising.

    Furthermore, short-form videos (i.e. bite-sized, engaging entertainment) are becoming increasingly popular, especially with younger demographics.

    Statista reports that there’s a “notable shift” toward content that is interactive and ephemeral. In other words, brands are trying to engage with consumers in real time.
    #19

    To Wake Up Gay In The Morning (1940s)

    Vintage advertisement showing a man waking up happy in bed promoting morning freshness from Ovaltine.

    Nanuq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cellophane (1954): Better Living Through Chemistry

    Vintage advertisement showing a baby in cellophane held by a stork, highlighting unusual vintage advertisements SEO keyword.

    PhilThecoloreds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Suits For Contortionists (Cricketeer Suits, 1972)

    Vintage advertisement showing a smiling man in a flexible suit highlighting freedom and comfort in vintage advertisements.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The social media ad market isn’t uniform. There are significant differences depending on the region and country you look at.

    For example, influencers are becoming more and more central to marketing strategies, especially in North America. Influencers use their authenticity in order to build trust with consumers.

    However, across the globe, in Asia, social media platforms are enhancing user experience and engagement via augmented reality ad formats.

    Meanwhile, in Europe, brands are focusing on transparency, data privacy, responsibility, and ethical advertising.
    #22

    V-8 Vegetable Juice 1950’s

    Vintage advertisement showing a woman pouring V8 vegetable juice for an excited young boy, reflecting vintage advertisements style.

    70sTimewarp58 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Charles E. Hires Co. 1892

    Vintage advertisement of a child enjoying a glass of Hires Root Beer, showcasing vintage advertisements from the past.

    Charles E. Hires Co. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Iver Johnson Revolvers, Before 1907

    Vintage advertisements showing a child holding a revolver with a doll, highlighting vintage advertisements' controversial nature.

    Iver Johnsons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the US, data-driven strategies are fundamental in the social media ad space, including using artificial intelligence algorithms to personalize content.

    But, say, in China, ads are strictly regulated, and so, brands use short video formats to create campaigns that resonate culturally.

    In Japan, storytelling in ads comes to the forefront, mixing tradition and technology, and heritage and modernity.

    And in the United Kingdom, there’s a focus on sustainability and ethical advertising.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Cook And Wash On Your Refrigerator! 1952

    Three women in vintage dresses use a combined refrigerator and stove in a fascinating vintage advertisements image.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Hamlin's Wizard Oil Poster, 1890

    Vintage advertisement for Hamlin’s Wizard Oil showing two elderly people promoting a remedy for rheumatism and related pains.

    commons.wikimedia.org , source Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    User avatar
    Aurelija Rakauskaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Please Let You Wife Come In The Living Room. Highpoint (1950s)

    Vintage advertisement showing a woman washing dishes with a Hotpoint electric dishwasher, highlighting vintage advertisements.

    Ebonystealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Harvard Business Review warns that focusing on eye-catching and creative advertisements can lead to poor marketing choices. Instead, you should focus on the ADPLAN framework to develop your ads so they resonate with your target audience. ADPLAN stands for attention, distinction, positioning, linkage, amplification, and net equity:

    1. Attention refers to what is interesting about your idea that will make people stop and notice it
    2. Distinction means understanding your brand voice and image, and how it compares to your competitors’ marketing
    3. Positioning alludes to the value and benefits that your product offers, beyond just entertainment
    4. Linkage suggests that you should focus on getting the point of your brand across to your audience, so they don’t get distracted and remember it
    5. Amplification refers to the positive reactions that you want your advertisement to create
    6. Net equity means that you should think about whether your ads reinforce the meaning and characteristics that your consumers already associate with your brand
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Wool Nose Warmer

    Retro advertisement showing a woman wearing a wool nose warmer, a quirky vintage advertisement from mid-20th century.

    Ebonystealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m putting my dollar in the mail right now. I wonder if it will come in time for winter?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Milton Bradley Shrunken Head Sculpting Kit (1975)

    Vintage advertisement for Shrunken Head apple sculpture kit with cartoonish grotesque face and Halloween theme.

    MetaHelvetica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Nobody Who Loves Bare-As-You-Dare Fashions Looks Dressed Without It! Body Paint, C1970

    Vintage advertisement showing colorful body paint on legs and arm, promoting unique and fascinating vintage advertisements.

    muskyraconteur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of these vintage ads surprised or took you aback the most? Which ones genuinely shocked you with how insensitive or bizarre they are? How do you think cultural attitudes and ads are likely to change in the decades to come? What do you personally think are the best and worst ads to be released in recent years?

    Let us know what you think in the comments below!
    #31

    Shirley Simkins And Sally Hayes, Lifersavers, 1957

    Vintage advertisements showing two women with Life Savers candy, highlighting vintage advertising style and product appeal.

    Ebonystealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    This Child Looks Like Pure Evil

    Vintage advertisement showing a smiling child watching jam spread on bread near packaged enriched bread loaf.

    TheBlindJustice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Did Not Age Well

    Vintage advertisement showing a surprised woman opening a ketchup bottle, highlighting vintage advertisements from past eras.

    ThrowawayId289 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Filming a TV ad for it: "Ok, now- No, no, Mary, you're supposed to not be able to open the other bottle, alright? Put the cap back on, we're doing another take."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Do You Still Beat Your Wife? 1950s

    Vintage advertisement showing a man spanking a woman with provocative text, representing controversial vintage advertisements.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Eating Out Gives You A Lift! Swift Premium Ham, 1960

    Vintage advertisement showing a girl excitedly holding a glass of milk with a plate of baked ham and vegetables.

    muskyraconteur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Open Up An Oreo And Take A Lick (1950)

    Vintage advertisement of a boy licking an Oreo cookie, highlighting creamy filling in classic vintage advertisements.

    MetaHelvetica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Old Spice. 1980

    Vintage advertisement featuring a young girl promoting Old Spice aftershave gift sets for Father's Day.

    tforbesabc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    1916 Ad For Wire Mosquito Netting Mask

    Vintage advertisement showing a baby protected by a wire netting surrounded by flying insects in a bedroom setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    The Flip'n Style Hair Dryer - "Even If You Can't Use It, It's Fun To Have"

    Vintage advertisement showing a smiling woman with a bald head holding a retro hair dryer, highlighting vintage advertisements.

    onepersononeidea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Facts

    Black and white vintage advertisement highlighting beauty features with text warning about using the wrong deodorant, vintage advertisements.

    bil_sabab Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Pamphlet From The Home Economics Department Of The Fruit Dispatch Company, 1939

    Vintage advertisement featuring a smiling anthropomorphic banana serving steaming food, illustrating fascinating vintage advertisements.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Keep Baby Safe

    Vintage advertisement showing a "Lull-A-Baby" car hammock for baby safety, a fascinating vintage advertisement example.

    vanhouten_greg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Drink Ovaltine To Wake Up Gay In The Morning! 1940s Ad

    Vintage advertisement showing a smiling woman in red nightwear promoting Ovaltine for a fresh morning, classic vintage ads.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Coca Cola Ad From 1951

    Vintage advertisements featuring a smiling woman holding a Coke bottle, showcasing classic hospitality and friendship themes.

    TastyCereal2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Dream Date Portrait Pillow

    Vintage advertisement showing a woman cuddling a portrait pillowcase in a fascinating vintage advertisements collection.

    Ebonystealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Buster Brown Shoes, Circa 1905

    Vintage advertisement poster with a creepy doll face breaking through paper, showcasing fascinating vintage advertisements.

    symphonic-ooze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Dr. Miles Nervine, 1941

    Vintage advertisement showing a couple in a car promoting Dr. Miles Nervine for automobile nerves and relaxation.

    grsims20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Instant Shoe Coloring By Lady Esquire 1964

    Vintage advertisement showing a woman applying shoe color, highlighting fascinating vintage advertisements and retro shoe products.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Leonetto Cappiello - Biscotines Union, C. 1906

    Vintage advertisement showing a smiling character holding a large biscuit, classic design from old advertising campaigns.

    Leonetto Cappiello Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Sugar: Your Weight Loss Ally. Mid-60s

    Vintage advertisement showing a woman drinking a soft drink, promoting sugar to curb appetite in a vintage advertisement.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Rainier Beer: Beneficial To Young And Old

    Vintage advertisement showing a child and elderly man drinking Rainier Beer, highlighting vintage advertisements that are controversial today.

    Ebonystealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Pizza Hut And Death, University Of S. Florida Newspaper, 1969

    Vintage advertisement featuring a grim reaper promoting Pizza Hut with a dark, eerie theme from a 1969 newspaper.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Racist Advertisement Represents A Black Boy Becoming White Thanks To Pears Soap’s “Magic” Based On The Fable Washing The Blackamoor White, Published In The Graphic For Christmas, 1884

    Vintage advertisement depicting children washing with soap, reflecting outdated and controversial themes from vintage advertisements.

    Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    1950s Ad

    Vintage advertisement showing a man comforting a woman in a kitchen with two Schlitz beer bottles on the table.

    POMANTRANS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Mccleans Toothpaste 1971

    Vintage advertisement featuring a smiling girl and dentist promoting Macleans White Fluoride for stronger, whiter teeth.

    tforbesabc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    1966 Ivory Liquid Soap Advertisement

    Vintage advertisement showing a couple and Ivory Liquid promoting young hands formula for appealing vintage advertisements.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I'd Like Something Good, Welch's Cocoanut, 1956

    Vintage advertisement showing excited children with a chocolate bar and melted chocolate, highlighting fascinating vintage advertisements.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Seemed Like A Good Place To Post This. Whiskey Toothpaste. LOL

    Vintage advertisement for whiskey toothpaste flavored with scotch and bourbon promoting unique oral hygiene products.

    bharreld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Curves Of Youth. 1887

    Vintage advertisement for Prof. Mack's chin reducer and beautifier promoting youth and reducing double chins.

    tforbesabc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Husbands Beat Wives. 1949

    Vintage advertisement for Betty Crocker cake mixes promoting unique baking contests and cake recipes.

    Dhorlin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    1950's Wastebasket Ad (Brand Unknown)

    Vintage advertisements featuring a woman in a white dress showcasing colorful retro wastebaskets on stairs

    morganmonroe81 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Lysol 1930's

    Vintage advertisement showing a married couple with a focus on outdated views about feminine hygiene and relationships.

    Rocko9999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Sea Monkeys, Bouffants And Inflatable Bodyguards, 1963

    Vintage advertisements featuring live sea-monkey necklace, bouffant hair styles, and an inflatable bodyguard toy.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    1965 Wham-O String A Tree

    Vintage advertisement for String-A-Tree spray decorating a Christmas tree with fluorescent ribbon in a historic vintage advertisement.

    Ebonystealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    This Little Psychopath Is Really Enjoying His Van Camp’s Pork And Beans (1952)

    Vintage advertisement showing a boy eating pork and beans, highlighting fascinating vintage advertisements from the past.

    Quick_Presentation11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Can't Get Tired Of The 50's

    Vintage advertisement showing a man spanking a woman, illustrating outdated views in vintage advertisements today.

    bad_werewolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Chlorodent Toothpaste 1953

    Vintage advertisement showing a woman with a spider web highlighting vintage advertisements and morning breath claims.

    on_those_1960s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Your Next Belt Buckle Will Be Bronzed Lips, 1972

    Vintage advertisement for custom bronze lip castings with detailed order instructions, illustrating fascinating vintage advertisements.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    It's A Soap Ad. (Pears Soap, Late 1800s - Early 1900s)

    Vintage advertisement showing a baby crawling out of a large soap dish, representing vintage advertisements from the past.

    Mosritian-101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Appliances 1964

    Vintage advertisement targeting wives for Christmas gifts, featuring household appliances, a classic example of vintage advertisements.

    70sTimewarp58 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    "Keep Her Where She Belongs..." - 1974 Weyenberg Massagic Shoes Ad

    Vintage advertisements featuring a woman resting next to a shoe with bold text showing outdated gender roles.

    FNaXQ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    An Ad For Drummond Sweaters From 1959

    Vintage advertisement showing men in hiking sweaters with climbing gear and a woman climbing a cliff, showcasing vintage advertisements.

    lampoluza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Drummond Sweaters

    Vintage advertisement showing a woman posing with sweaters illustrating vintage advertisements that might not go down too well today.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    The Game Is Broomsticks (Creepy Ad)

    Black and white vintage advertisement showing young people playing a game, highlighting vintage advertisements from past decades.

    mistermajik2000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Rice Council Of America - "Life" Magazine Ad - 1967

    Vintage advertisement showing a steak and rice dish with bold text, highlighting controversial vintage advertisements.

    WhileFalseRepeat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    The World’s Smartest Shirts, Van Heusen, 1952

    Vintage advertisement showing men in Van Heusen Oxford shirts with a controversial depiction in a retro style.

    notbob1959 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    American Poster By Alfred Parker For United States Office Of War Information/ Division Of Public Inquiries. United States Of America, 1943

    Vintage advertisements showing a mother and child canning vegetables, promoting self-sufficiency and homegrown food.

    esdfa20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!