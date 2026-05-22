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Nature rarely repeats itself exactly, yet somehow the same shapes, textures, and structures continue appearing everywhere, inside flower petals, insect wings, cracked earth, seashells, feathers, stones, and even entirely unrelated objects humans create. Artist Anna Reikher has built an entire visual language around noticing those hidden connections. Through her ongoing series "Nature’s Overlooked Patterns", Reikher creates carefully constructed digital collages that place seemingly unrelated forms side by side, revealing uncanny similarities between the natural world and everyday visual textures.

Below, we gathered 75 of her fascinating collages that reveal just how interconnected, patterned, and visually intelligent the natural world truly is.

More info: Instagram | anna-reikher.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

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Premium 59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This striking bird is a Schlegel's Asity, which is endemic to Madagascar.

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Originally known for her intricate nature-inspired jewelry, the artist has long explored the relationship between art and the natural world, drawing inspiration from insects, flora, minerals, birds, and microscopic details often overlooked in everyday life. Based near Lake Como in Italy, Reikher describes nature as the center of her creative process, and that fascination becomes unmistakably clear throughout this series. 
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    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rosy Maple moth

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    Premium     55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A gorgeous Fiery-throated hummingbird and the Dēad-nettle leaf beetle aka Fasta.

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    #4

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    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blue admiral butterfly

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    #5

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    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Splendid Fairywren (actual name)

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    #6

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    #7

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    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A male Common Green Birdwing butterfly and an Antillean crested hummingbird

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    #8

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    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hebes Pink Forester butterfly

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    #9

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    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This striking insect is a Calodema ribbei, commonly known as the Rainbow Jewel Beetle and the vibrant bird is a Gouldian Finch.

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    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Emerald Starling

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    #11

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    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Crimson-bodied Lichen Moth and Southern Carmine Bee-eaters

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    #12

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    #13

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    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An awesome Ghost glass frog and the mineral Sodalite

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    #14

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    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This stunning creature is a Diactor bilineatus, commonly known as the Amazon leaf-footed bug or passion vine bug and a Blue Passion flower.

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    #15

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    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Mother of Pearl moth and a Labradorite stone

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    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elephant hawk moth and a Virichic tulip

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    #17

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    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Deceptive Sallow moth

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    #18

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    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Red-eared fire tail and a Spotted Lanternfly

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    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spanish moth and a Cymbidium Kiwi Midnight 'Geyserland' orchid.

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    #20

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    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Swallow tail moths and a Great Blue Heron

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    #21

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    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Belti Sphinx moth

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    #22

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    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Little Virgin Tiger Moth and a Viola cornuta 'Tiger Eye Yellow'

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    #23

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    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Periander Metalmark butterfly and a Scarlet-bellied Mountain Tanager.

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    #24

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    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Great Eggfly butterfly

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    #25

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    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spiny Flower Mantis and a mineral cluster of Rubellite Tourmaline and Quartz.

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    #26

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    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Six-spot burnet moth and Almandine-pyrope garnets embedded within a graphite matrix.

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    #27

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    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ruby Tiger moth

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    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Stenoma Sexmaculata moth and cavansite crystals on a stilbite matrix.

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    #29

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    #30

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    #31

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    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amesia sanguiflua moth and Mycena haematopus, commonly known as the bleeding fairy helmet.

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    #32

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    #33

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    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A beautiful Red-fan parrot, also commonly known as the Hawk-headed parrot and a fungi called Turkey Tail.

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    #34

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    #35

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    #36

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    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An Umbrella cockatoo aka White cockatoo and a White King Protea.

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    #37

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    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Tussock moth and a Snowy Egret

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    #38

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    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Virgin Tiger moth

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    #39

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    #40

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    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Yellow-fronted Woodpecker and a Timor Jezebel butterfly

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    #41

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    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Wattled Ploughbill and a Garden Pea flower

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    #42

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    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hyacinth Macaws and Dutch Iris flowers

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    #43

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    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Clymene moth and a Pied Avocet

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    #44

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    #45

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    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another beautiful Splendid Fairywren and a Blue Pansy

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    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A White Witch moth and Fairy Inkcap mushrooms

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    #47

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    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Walker's Owl moth and Chocolate Cosmos

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    #48

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    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Black Witch moth

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    #49

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    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Sahul Sunbird, formerly known as the Olive-backed Sunbird and a Magnificent Owl butterfly

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    #50

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    #51

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    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This moth is a Crimson-speckled Flunkey and a Hoya flower aka a Wax plant

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    #52

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    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Red Lacewing butterfly

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    #53

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    #54

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    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Galahs, also known as pink and grey cockatoos or rose-breasted cockatoos and Malay Rose Torch Ginger flowers

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    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a Mazuca strigicincta, commonly known as the Pikachu moth.

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