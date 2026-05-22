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Nature rarely repeats itself exactly, yet somehow the same shapes, textures, and structures continue appearing everywhere, inside flower petals, insect wings, cracked earth, seashells, feathers, stones, and even entirely unrelated objects humans create. Artist Anna Reikher has built an entire visual language around noticing those hidden connections. Through her ongoing series "Nature’s Overlooked Patterns", Reikher creates carefully constructed digital collages that place seemingly unrelated forms side by side, revealing uncanny similarities between the natural world and everyday visual textures.

Below, we gathered 75 of her fascinating collages that reveal just how interconnected, patterned, and visually intelligent the natural world truly is.

More info: Instagram | anna-reikher.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com