75 Beautiful Collages Exploring The Hidden Repetition Found In Nature, Shared By This Artist
Nature rarely repeats itself exactly, yet somehow the same shapes, textures, and structures continue appearing everywhere, inside flower petals, insect wings, cracked earth, seashells, feathers, stones, and even entirely unrelated objects humans create. Artist Anna Reikher has built an entire visual language around noticing those hidden connections. Through her ongoing series "Nature’s Overlooked Patterns", Reikher creates carefully constructed digital collages that place seemingly unrelated forms side by side, revealing uncanny similarities between the natural world and everyday visual textures.
Below, we gathered 75 of her fascinating collages that reveal just how interconnected, patterned, and visually intelligent the natural world truly is.
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This striking bird is a Schlegel's Asity, which is endemic to Madagascar.
Originally known for her intricate nature-inspired jewelry, the artist has long explored the relationship between art and the natural world, drawing inspiration from insects, flora, minerals, birds, and microscopic details often overlooked in everyday life. Based near Lake Como in Italy, Reikher describes nature as the center of her creative process, and that fascination becomes unmistakably clear throughout this series.
A gorgeous Fiery-throated hummingbird and the Dēad-nettle leaf beetle aka Fasta.
A male Common Green Birdwing butterfly and an Antillean crested hummingbird
This striking insect is a Calodema ribbei, commonly known as the Rainbow Jewel Beetle and the vibrant bird is a Gouldian Finch.
A Crimson-bodied Lichen Moth and Southern Carmine Bee-eaters
This stunning creature is a Diactor bilineatus, commonly known as the Amazon leaf-footed bug or passion vine bug and a Blue Passion flower.
Spanish moth and a Cymbidium Kiwi Midnight 'Geyserland' orchid.
A Little Virgin Tiger Moth and a Viola cornuta 'Tiger Eye Yellow'
A Periander Metalmark butterfly and a Scarlet-bellied Mountain Tanager.
Spiny Flower Mantis and a mineral cluster of Rubellite Tourmaline and Quartz.
A Six-spot burnet moth and Almandine-pyrope garnets embedded within a graphite matrix.
A Stenoma Sexmaculata moth and cavansite crystals on a stilbite matrix.
Amesia sanguiflua moth and Mycena haematopus, commonly known as the bleeding fairy helmet.
A beautiful Red-fan parrot, also commonly known as the Hawk-headed parrot and a fungi called Turkey Tail.
An Umbrella cockatoo aka White cockatoo and a White King Protea.
A Sahul Sunbird, formerly known as the Olive-backed Sunbird and a Magnificent Owl butterfly
This moth is a Crimson-speckled Flunkey and a Hoya flower aka a Wax plant
Galahs, also known as pink and grey cockatoos or rose-breasted cockatoos and Malay Rose Torch Ginger flowers
This is a Mazuca strigicincta, commonly known as the Pikachu moth.