Gone are the days of going above and beyond in the workplace. Many of us have learned after years of giving 110% that our efforts are never going to be rewarded. Instead, employees are now deciding to “act their wage” and do precisely what’s necessary to avoid getting fired.

But it appears that some workers have gotten a bit too lazy and are now failing to even complete the bare minimum. And the perfect place to see this in action is the One Job subreddit. This community shares hilarious photos of some of the worst mistakes employees have managed to make at work. From forgetting to proofread signs to serving customers questionable plates of food, it seems that even the simplest of tasks can go awry when workers just don’t care. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious fails, and be sure to upvote the ones that you think should have led to someone getting fired!