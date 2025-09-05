ADVERTISEMENT

Gone are the days of going above and beyond in the workplace. Many of us have learned after years of giving 110% that our efforts are never going to be rewarded. Instead, employees are now deciding to “act their wage” and do precisely what’s necessary to avoid getting fired.

But it appears that some workers have gotten a bit too lazy and are now failing to even complete the bare minimum. And the perfect place to see this in action is the One Job subreddit. This community shares hilarious photos of some of the worst mistakes employees have managed to make at work. From forgetting to proofread signs to serving customers questionable plates of food, it seems that even the simplest of tasks can go awry when workers just don’t care. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious fails, and be sure to upvote the ones that you think should have led to someone getting fired!

#1

You Could Have Just Moved It

Road with a poorly painted curved line around a pile of leaves showing a preventable fail on street markings.

Far_Novel4383 Report

    #2

    Did They Just Spin It Randomly And Put It In?

    Mismatched tactile paving and sidewalk tiles creating a perfectly preventable fail on a wet street corner.

    chanchowancho Report

    #3

    Installed A Drain. Forgot The Draining Part

    Park area flooded due to a misplaced drain causing a perfectly preventable fail in urban water management.

    Rare_Locksmith115 Report

    The One Job subreddit is a staple on the platform, as it has been around since 2012 and amassed an impressive 852K members. This community shares photos of those classic moments that make you want to scream, “You had one job!” and manages to unite members together against lazy employees who clearly don’t care at all about their jobs.

    But at the end of the day, can we really blame these employees for not giving 100% while on the clock? After all, a 2022 Gallup poll revealed that job unhappiness has hit an all-time high, and I don’t think it’s improved much over the past few years. Half of American workers reported that they feel stressed at their jobs every single day, and 60% of employees admitted that they’re emotionally detached at work. One fifth of workers even said that their job makes them miserable.
    #4

    Worst Ramp I’ve Ever Seen

    Indoor stairway with a wheelchair ramp blocked by several steps causing a perfect preventable fail.

    Benjaminq2024 Report

    #5

    Who Do We Call Now?

    Fire truck wheel catching fire, smoke rising, illustrating a perfectly preventable fail in an emergency vehicle.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #6

    Caught Me Off Guard

    Door with a pull sign but the handle is a flat metal plate showing a perfectly preventable fail.

    Sad-Vacation4614 Report

    When it comes to why so many people hate their jobs, therapist Tess Brigham says that many, particularly young people, had unrealistic expectations for what their day-to-day work lives would entail. It’s also possible that people are frustrated by the lack of career advancement opportunities they’ve been given, and they’re tired of waiting patiently for a raise or promotion.

    Social media can also play a role in the disdain many of us have for our jobs, as it tends to feed us a distorted version of reality when all we see are influencers on beaches and celebrities relaxing on boats. And, of course, a bad boss or manager can turn even your dream job into a nightmare. 
    #7

    Add Wheelchair Access, Please

    Ramp with a large step defeating its purpose, showcasing a hilarious perfectly preventable fail in construction design.

    StuzaTheGreat Report

    #8

    When You Forget The Mission

    LA vegan chain fail as adding meat to menu causes abrupt closure of all locations in California story headline.

    cobainstaley Report

    #9

    Girls About To Try New Things

    Women’s restroom sign showing male urinal inside, illustrating a perfectly preventable fail in public bathroom design.

    Suspicious_Demand322 Report

    Lots of workers have also come to realize that there’s absolutely no reason for them to try hard at work if they’re going to get paid the exact same amount for doing the bare minimum. This is where the idea of “acting your wage” comes in. US News reports that this has become a popular trend in the workplace to prevent burnout and prioritize having a healthier work-life balance.  
    #10

    Eh, Close Enough

    Restroom doors with mismatched men and women signs showing a perfectly preventable fail in signage placement.

    Rare_Locksmith115 Report

    #11

    Let Me Just Print The Braille

    Seat number sign inside a bus incorrectly installed upside down, showcasing a perfectly preventable fail.

    monkOnATrebuchet Report

    #12

    And They Took The Whole Time Making A New One

    Sean O’Casey Bridge in Dublin fails to open for ships due to lost remote control, a perfectly preventable fail.

    Partimenerd Report

    While some argue that “acting your wage” at work might jeopardize potential opportunities for career advancement and weaken relationships with colleagues, it seems like the right move when you’re working at a company that clearly doesn’t value you or that you don’t plan on staying at for years to come. Plus, if it means that you have more time and energy to focus on personal projects, you might actually begin to enjoy your workday more than you ever have before!
    #13

    Post Fell Over, They Put It Back In Wrong-Way Up

    Street scene showing a fallen trash can and poorly placed pole causing a perfectly preventable fail in urban design.

    TheTwist Report

    #14

    Staircase Not Recommended To Drunk People

    Staircase with confusing, uneven steps showing a hilarious preventable fail in construction design.

    cordie45 Report

    #15

    Why Tf Did You Make This Worksheet In Black And White?

    Test question asking which country flag is shown with incorrect answer annotations, showcasing a perfectly preventable fail.

    taikifooda Report

    How many mistakes do you think you make during a typical workday? Whether it’s showing up to a meeting 5 minutes late, signing off an email with “Bet wishes” or inputting data incorrectly, all humans make errors. And according to one poll, one in five employees in the UK have made a “critical mistake” at work and gotten away with it. 12% of British workers also admit that they’ve made an error that cost their company money. Whoops!
    #16

    Humans Have 6 Fingers Instead Of 5

    Door handle with a golden hand shape that looks confusing, illustrating a perfectly preventable fail.

    m70v Report

    #17

    The Tattoo Regret Is Going To Be Strong With This One

    Tattoo with a misspelled phrase showing a perfectly preventable fail from a humorous job blunder collection.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #18

    I Now Identify As A Surname

    Dropdown menu showing gender options with a fail including an incorrect or irrelevant option in the list.

    LolMaker12345 Report

    Even Harvard Business Review understands that mishaps happen to everyone in the workplace. Apparently, there are a few mistakes that we’re all guilty of making at work. One of which is having an aha-moment. Sometimes we suddenly realize that the way we’ve been doing something for months, or even years, wasn’t necessarily the most efficient way. But as long as we learn from this epiphany, we can move past it! 

    Meanwhile, another type of mistake that we’re all guilty of making from time to time is the sloppy kind. Whether it’s from rushing or being exhausted because you didn’t sleep last night, these are preventable errors that we should try to avoid as much as possible.  

    #19

    At The University I'm At They Decided To Fence Off A Path To Prevent People Going Up It

    Wooden fence blocking concrete path with a visible dirt trail bypassing it, illustrating a perfectly preventable fail.

    DrJonjon Report

    #20

    Shouldn’t It Read “Casted”?

    Animated characters from Total DramaRama standing together with confused expressions, illustrating hilarious perfectly preventable fails.

    xJageracog Report

    #21

    Nice Poll Bro

    Twitter poll asking who is winning the election between Trump or Kamala, showing interactive social media fail.

    Plastic_Mess_9827 Report

    Another form of workplace mistake that Harvard Business Review points out is a “stretch mistake.” These happen when we accidentally stretch ourselves too thin and end up with too much on our plates. And finally, there are high-stakes mistakes. These are the big errors that we definitely can’t get away with making too often, but one won’t ruin your entire career. (As long as you learn from it!)
    #22

    He Walked Into The Wrong Bathroom... How Embarrassing!

    Man mistakenly enters wrong bathroom at airport, highlighting a perfectly preventable fail involving confusing restroom signs.

    oof-sound Report

    #23

    Just A Picture Of A Printout Of A Picture Of A Sign

    Printed sign taped on a wall showing a preventable fail warning in Spanish and English about not throwing wipes or paper in the toilet.

    aguacatelife7 Report

    #24

    Nice Going, Costco

    Frozen chicken wings packaging showing a fail with uncooked, raw chicken pieces held in hand.

    CMikeHunt Report

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these hilarious epic fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the mistakes that you can’t believe employees made, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever seen a colleague do something similar. Then, if you’re in the mood to giggle at even more of these unfortunate photos, we’ve got another Bored Panda list for you to check out featuring the same subreddit right here!
    #25

    Just Bit Into A Kitkat With No Wafer

    Partially unwrapped chocolate bar with a bite taken sideways, illustrating one job fail on a wooden table surface.

    HrZ_Player Report

    #26

    A For Effort

    Empty McDonald's cup held in front of a TV screen showing a blurred image, highlighting a perfectly preventable fail.

    Shay_Galaxy Report

    #27

    Lorem Ipsum Dolor

    Dark-colored packaging box with placeholder text and small star decorations, highlighting a perfectly preventable fail.

    noah_makes_things Report

    #28

    One Of My Markers Came Without The Color

    Close-up of a hand holding a pale green marker labeled 167 and a cap missing its green light tip in a preventable fail.

    Glitch_The_Floof Report

    dustinalcaraz_1 avatar
    The PanDA
    The PanDA
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    looks like a paint pen that you need to press in the tip to get the paint going...

    #29

    When You Have 50/50 Chance To Get It Right

    HDMI and USB ports mismatched with wrong connector types causing a perfectly preventable fail in electronic setup.

    Orbisthefirst Report

    #30

    Good Luck Beating This Level

    Cartoon character trying to find rainbow lolly in a maze puzzle illustrating a hilarious perfectly preventable fail.

    SomePatientDude Report

    #31

    My Student’s Watch

    Black watch with sparkling stones and incorrect Roman numerals, showing a hilarious perfectly preventable fail.

    broken_softly Report

    #32

    To Do The Absolute Bare Minimum

    Screenshot of Twitter posts highlighting a perfectly preventable fail with the phrase you had one job.

    howardkinsd Report

    #33

    Accidentally Drenched My Scrambled Eggs In Too Much Salt Because Of This

    Salt and pepper shakers with labels painted on the wrong containers, a classic preventable fail humor photo.

    IndependencePlus4485 Report

    #34

    Kayaking Shirt Was Was Printed With Text Right Side Up Completely Ruining The Joke

    Black t-shirt fail showing inverted text on the ordered shirt versus correct text on the received shirt, a hilarious preventable fail.

    arkiser13 Report

    #35

    To Paint A Road In A Straight Line

    View from a car showing a road with multiple overlapping yellow lines, a perfectly preventable fail on road marking.

    rowansc1 Report

    #36

    Installing Parking Curbs Instead Of Speed Bumps

    Mishap caused vendor to install parking curbs instead of speed bumps outside Home Depot, a hilarious preventable fail.

    Ok_Jello6474 Report

    #37

    Yep, That's Evidence Of Delivery All Right

    UPS delivery notification showing blurred image of package drop location, illustrating a hilarious perfectly preventable fail.

    zEdgarHoover Report

    #38

    Left-Handed People Rise Up

    Social media post celebrating International Lefthanders Day with raised fists illustration and fieldwork Seattle logo.

    ZhangtheGreat Report

    #39

    Yes The German Flag

    Keychain shaped like a Germany soccer jersey with an upside-down flag, showcasing a perfectly preventable fail.

    Ok-Let3362 Report

    #40

    It’s Like They Didn’t Even Try

    Sidewalk tactile paving installed with a large gap, showing a perfectly preventable fail in construction work.

    dagonb1 Report

    #41

    “8” Slices. It Sure Looks Like 7 To Me

    Unbaked garlic toast slices on a baking tray showing a perfectly preventable food fail.

    JoeBlow509 Report

    #42

    School Put Braille Behind A Fly Wire Screen

    Handicap access sign posted on a door covered by a metal mesh screen, showing a perfectly preventable fail.

    FredsMedia Report

    #43

    Red Is Good, Green Is Wrong

    Comparison of fabric material, thickness, sutures, and hemming quality showing preventable fails in manufacturing.

    GenVonKlinkerhoffen Report

    #44

    Nine Or Six?

    Elevator panel with buttons for various floors, highlighting a perfectly preventable fail with missing number 4 button.

    tiga_94 Report

    #45

    Will Amazon Refund Me If I Actually Do It?

    Product listing of a MikroTik router showing a funny preventable fail with dishwasher safe marked yes.

    Is dishwasher safe: Yes.

    4reddityo Report

    #46

    How Am I Supposed To Use This Power Outlet?

    Radiator valve installed directly in front of a wall power outlet displaying a perfectly preventable fail.

    toyotsupraa80 Report

    #47

    How Are You Supposed To Read It Without Spaces?

    Close-up of a Morse code necklace spelling a name, showcasing a perfectly preventable fail in design or execution.

    Frosty_Water_6551 Report

    #48

    User Interface Is Understandable, User Interface In Question:

    Spice bottle with shaker lid on upside down, a perfectly preventable fail in everyday kitchen items.

    Late_Ad_4910 Report

    #49

    Only Noticed Once I Got Home

    Packaging showing a kitchen peeler labeled as a bottle opener, highlighting a perfectly preventable fail.

    AnywhereHuman3058 Report

    #50

    It's The 2025 New Year, Not 2024

    Fireworks over London during New Year's celebration, captured in a live news broadcast showing a preventable fail moment.

    You-dogwater Report

    #51

    This Locker Number Is Upside Down

    Metal locker with a label placed upside down, representing a perfectly preventable fail from one job tasks.

    Not_Some_Random_Dude Report

    #52

    Yep. Bard Still Sucks

    Screenshot showing AI overview stating the 844th digit of pi is a Ferrari in a humorous fail example.

    throwaway_2011111 Report

    #53

    I Guess Someone Forgot To Add The Question…

    Practice problems page showing apple count and weight table, highlighting a perfectly preventable fail in data accuracy.

    IJustDoThingslol Report

    #54

    Somebody Put A Heavy Pallet On Top Of Raspberries, Which, Believe It Or Not, Are Not Very Strong

    Damaged and leaking pallet of packaged raspberries showcasing a perfectly preventable fail in packaging and handling.

    Equal_Canary5695 Report

    #55

    Someone Forgot Geography

    Map of the United States with Oregon incorrectly highlighted instead of Nebraska, illustrating a preventable fail.

    RailwayFan2728 Report

    #56

    Walmart Said “I Don’t Care Anymore”

    Blenders on store shelf with price tags, featuring a Black+Decker model with quiet technology and smart controls.

    CrashsucksatYT Report

    #57

    Someone Can’t Write The Alphabet Correctly

    Playground alphabet board with missing letters and spelling error showcasing a hilarious preventable fail.

    GoldLogical4731 Report

    #58

    The "Allen Wrench" Supplied To Assemble My New Office Chair Is Completely Round

    Close-up of a damaged screwdriver tip held by a hand, illustrating a perfectly preventable fail.

    Reinventing_Wheels Report

    #59

    I Am Willing To Bet This Is Standard Throughout The Hotel

    Hand plugging a power adapter into an outlet blocked by a countertop edge in a perfect preventable fail photo.

    GetOffMyUnicorn70 Report

    #60

    Saw This Sign By A Church I Was Passing

    Church sign with a poorly completed religious message, showing a hilarious preventable fail outdoors in daylight.

    A_user222 Report

    #61

    Not A Single Tile Is Matched To The Pattern

    Misaligned floor tiles with a repeating pattern showcasing a perfectly preventable fail in home flooring installation.

    Money_Record_3303 Report

    #62

    My City Celebrated Unveiling These Benches On A Bridge Downtown

    A bench installed on a raised curb on a bridge, showcasing a perfectly preventable fail in public seating design.

    outremonty Report

    #63

    Randomly Ordered Multiscreen Display At My Local KFC

    Fast food restaurant self-order kiosks with a partially broken digital menu and people standing nearby, illustrating a preventable fail.

    whateverartisdead Report

    #64

    Eating Jolly Rancher Gummies When I Find This Guy In My Fruits?

    A hand holding a plastic container with a pink wax face mold inside, showcasing a perfectly preventable fail.

    Seahme Report

    #65

    Wall Protector Broke The Wall

    Hole cut in wall around pipe showing a perfectly preventable fail in home repair or installation.

    ShepardMedia Report

    #66

    Left A Bit Right A Bit, Perfect

    A streetlight pole installed in the middle of a driveway causing a perfectly preventable fail.

    ohjobagain Report

    #67

    How Do You Forget To Put In The Job Name?

    Rejection email from Discord hiring team mentioning job application status and encouraging future opportunities, illustrating job fail.

    oof-sound Report

    #68

    Apparently There's A New Flag For China

    Photo ID size chart showing passport photos with country flags, demonstrating a perfectly preventable fail in labeling and sizing.

    Tomavogic Report

    #69

    "C**p! Eh, Nobody Will Notice"

    Historic building with two gargoyle statues on the roof, showcasing a perfectly preventable fail in architectural design.

    BiggestChap1979 Report

    #70

    I Was In Charge Of Cooking The Rice

    Pink rice cooker overflowing with uncooked rice spilling out from under the lid, showcasing a perfectly preventable fail.

    Basil_Box Report

    #71

    That’s Definitely The Flag Of Ireland

    List of visa-free countries with Ireland incorrectly shown with UK flag circled, an example of a preventable fail.

    BabyChesssalmon Report

    #72

    Scientific Notation For A Telephone Number

    Phone number on sign displays a clearly preventable fail with incorrect scientific notation in a perfectly preventable fail scenario.

    vadnyclovek Report

    #73

    8th Grade Graduation Banner Found On Amazon

    Graduation banner with misspelled text ntex stop instead of next stop, illustrating a preventable fail.

    Flower127 Report

    #74

    The Cutting Line For This Bag Was Drawn Below The Plastic Rail Thing To Close It

    Close-up of a packaging fail showing a sachet labeled reclosable with incorrect spelling in a preventable fail photo.

    Bla_Z Report

    #75

    Using AI For An Advert That Has An Address... No One Is Finding This Restaurant

    Two ice cream cones with cracked waffle cones placed in a glass, illustrating a perfectly preventable fail.

    Key_Virus_338 Report

    #76

    So Does This Mean 8'-2"?

    Two workers in a garage near a clearance bar that is too low, illustrating a hilarious preventable fail moment.

    Federal_Designer4002 Report

    #77

    France? Italy? Nvm

    Language setting options showing flags and misspelled language names in a hilarious preventable fail.

    Geperks Report

    #78

    Dear Hung-Rite Sign Co

    Letter from WOW Productions calling a sign company morons for misspelling the company sign, illustrating a preventable fail.

    Reasonable-Rub2243 Report

    #79

    What Time Do You Close? Close

    Hotel opening hours sign showing inconsistent times with confusing closure note, illustrating a preventable fail.

    jacob3405 Report

