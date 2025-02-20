78 Of The Funniest Memes “College Confessions” Has Shared On Instagram (New Pics)
We’ve still got about a month left until the spring equinox, but many of us are already tired of the dark days and freezing cold mornings. I can't wait to see the flowers start blooming, the sun start shining and people walking around without gluing their eyes to the ground to avoid slipping on ice.
And if you’re looking for something to help chase away your winter blues, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the College Confessions Instagram account and gathered some of their funniest memes down below. Now, most of these pics don’t actually have anything to do with university. But hopefully, they’ll bring a smile to your face!
TBH the weirdest thing for me is social media has advanced so far you can track your family members. I really don't want that.
College is often considered to be the happiest time in a person’s life. Most students are young, excited to move away from home and eager to make new friends and seek out new experiences. Your time in university might be spent living with your closest friends, partying hard on the weekends and getting to dip your toes into adulthood without having to worry about all of the responsibilities just yet.
But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Earning a degree can be extremely stressful, as many students pull all-nighters to finish assignments and drink countless cups of coffee to stay awake studying. University also leaves many people saddled with debt that might follow them around for decades after they’ve graduated. And if you struggle to find a community that you mesh well with, those four years can feel like a lifetime.
Because being a college student can be so stressful, it’s nice to have places where you can relax, unwind and simply look at some silly memes. That’s where the College Confessions Instagram page comes in. The account has been around since March 2017, and has amassed an impressive 5.2 million followers in that time.
The page has shared over 9.5K posts and made countless people around the globe giggle from its content. At this point, the page is mostly for memes, rather than simply posts related to university. But that doesn’t make a difference to its fans! Many Instagram users are thrilled to scroll through their feeds and see these hilarious pics pop up.
If you happen to be a student or adult out there who’s wondering if attending college is right for you, CollegeRaptor notes that there are a few things everyone should probably know before enrolling. After all, it’s definitely not going to be exactly like all the movies you’ve seen. First, it’s important to look at the price of university realistically. It will probably not be worth it for you to go to your dream school and sink yourself $100,000 into debt if you can attend a similar program close to home for a fraction of the cost.
If you do end up going to college, try to take advantage of all the opportunities and events your school offers. Obviously, you won’t be able to attend every single one. But these are great opportunities to make friends and experience fun evenings out without spending money. Plus, these events might help you understand exactly what sorts of hobbies and extracurricular activities interest you.
Another important aspect of the college experience is living with roommates. But choosing who you’re going to share a living space with can be a delicate choice to make. Sharing a dorm with your best friend from high school might sound like a great idea, but things can quickly go wrong if you start getting sick of each other.
And agreeing to move in with a stranger can be dangerous if you have no idea how clean they actually are or what their lifestyle habits are like. Unfortunately, almost every person I met during college had a horror story about disgusting, cruel or bizarre things one of their roommates did.
If you have a degree, you might look back on your days in university fondly. And you might still keep in touch with your college friends every day. But if you never went on to earn a degree after high school, you might be wondering if it’s even worth it nowadays.
Business Insider took a look at the pros and cons of going to college, and they noted that it still does provide people with more opportunities in their careers. In fact, a whopping 95% of jobs require candidates to have at least some college experience when applying.
On the other hand, student loan debt is a huge factor to consider before getting a degree. If you can’t get scholarships and will be paying out of pocket for your education, it might be a mistake. Plus, depending on what you want to do, technical school might be a better option. Did you know that you don’t need a college degree to become a pilot? Going to university can still be a valuable life experience and provide people with knowledge on a variety of topics they wouldn’t have studied otherwise. But it’s not a dealbreaker in every profession.
Are these memes turning your frown upside down today, pandas?