Guy Uses “Boys Trip” As A Disguise For His Affair, Refuses To Come Home For Family Emergency

Picture this: you end up in an extremely serious situation with your family, where your presence is not just wanted but desperately needed. Of course, you would count on your partner to ditch whatever they are doing and come look after your kid, wouldn’t you?

This man didn’t really think so when his distressed wife asked him to return from his “boys weekend”, as her sister was in a coma. Instead of running home to take care of their kid, he straightaway refused, leaving the woman confused and angry. Scroll down to find out why he did it!

More info: Reddit

Not everyone is fortunate enough to end up with a perfect parent who puts them above everything else

Two men fishing by the lake on a boys trip, one holding a fishing rod and a beer bottle, enjoying outdoors.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster and her husband made a deal where each goes on a “YOLO weekend” to enjoy time away from parental duties

Image credits: SadWifeAITA84

Two men smiling and taking a selfie outdoors during a boys trip in a forested area near a car.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When her husband went off for a “boys weekend,” her sister got in a serious accident and ended up in the ICU, so she asked him to return to look after their kid

Image credits: SadWifeAITA84

Woman holding child in baby carrier while talking on phone, illustrating impact of guy using boys trip as affair disguise.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Much to her surprise, he refused to come home, and they had a huge fight over it, yet he only came back the next day

Image credits: SadWifeAITA84

Woman looking worried while talking on the phone, representing a family emergency amid a boys trip affair disguise.

Share icon

Image credits: sodawhiskey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Because of him, she had to keep their daughter with a friend, so she lashed out at him when he returned

Image credits: SadWifeAITA84

Two men enjoying beers and laughing together on a couch during a casual boys trip outing.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, due to all the stress about her sister and lack of sleep, she started wondering whether she was being too harsh

Man sitting alone, looking at his phone, illustrating a boys trip used as a disguise for an affair during a family emergency.

Image credits: SadWifeAITA84

Woman in a red sweater looking worried and thoughtful, sitting indoors near a window in a bright room.

Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster gave an update that her sister was doing well, but on the other hand, what netizens had said was true: her husband was cheating on her

Screenshot of a Reddit post titled positive Off My Chest, discussing a personal update unrelated to boys trip affair disguise.

Image credits: SadWifeAITA84

Woman lying in a hospital bed looking concerned while waiting during a family emergency with a boy’s trip affair disguise.

Image credits: yaroslav-astakhov- / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He had panicked when she called him back, and it took him so much time to return, as he was asking his friends to cover for him

Text about a family recovering and growing closer while a guy uses a boys trip as a disguise for his affair.

Image credits: SadWifeAITA84

Man uses boys trip excuse as disguise for affair while woman shows distress and refuses to engage during serious talk at home.

Image credits: avistock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, one friend finally cracked and revealed that he had been having an affair with a woman from his work for about a whole month

Image credits: SadWifeAITA84

Of course, she separated from him, but it made her realize how strangers from the internet helped her more than her own husband

Today’s story is quite dramatic, all thanks to the original poster’s (OP) husband and his bizarrely frustrating behavior. They have been married for six years and have a 3-year-old daughter (Elle). However, they both really enjoy their individual time away with friends as well. That is why they have set up a “YOLO weekend” deal.

Basically, both are allowed to take it once a year just to enjoy and go nuts without worrying about looking after Elle the next morning. Well, it was her husband’s turn, and he went on a fishing trip with his friends to a cabin about 30 minutes away. Unfortunately, tragedy struck, and OP’s sister got in a serious accident and ended up in the ICU.

Naturally, she called her husband and asked him to return, but to her surprise, he just refused. She must be dumbstruck because it was the first time that he ever did this. They had a major fight, and yet, he only returned the next day. At this point, OP was majorly pissed and lashed out against him, as she had barely slept for days. Probably frustrated, she vented online seeking advice.

Netizens rushed to comfort her, but a few claimed that there’s a possibility that her husband might be cheating. Much to her dismay, it turned out to be true, and that’s why he took so long to return, as he was convincing his friends to cover for him. Finally, one of them cracked and confessed that he had been having an affair for a month!

Man uses boys trip excuse while woman lies in hospital bed with doctors attending during family emergency.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her sister’s recovery was probably the one good thing that might have helped the poster get through this. Sadly, data shows that men are more likely to cheat than women. About 20% of men and 13% of women have a physical relationship with someone other than their partner while still married, and OP’s cheater husband falls in this category.

It’s frustrating how these folks who have an affair barely ever care about the impact it can have on their spouse. Experts warn that infidelity can have devastating long-term effects on the person who is cheated on. However, did you know that there’s even a term for it called Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder? The worst part is that it can have the same impact as PTSD.

It’s so sorrowful to think that she was barely managing the news about her sister when she was forced to deal with this as well. Many people pointed out that his friends who covered for him might be cheaters as well, and if you think about it, this could be true; we may never know.

They also wondered why he didn’t worry about Elle or his sister-in-law during such a situation, and his negligence also says a lot about him. Well, it’s a good thing that OP separated from him because research has shown that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past.

In her last update, she claimed that she’s getting used to her new normal and only focusing on Elle and her sister. I hope she got the strength to overcome it. What about you? Let us know your thoughts on the story in the comments!

Netizens didn’t shy away from calling the cheater husband a ‘bad father and human’ for not having any empathy during a serious situation

Online forum discussion about a guy using boys trip as disguise for affair and refusing to come home for family emergency.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy using a boys trip as a disguise for an affair and refusing to come home.

Text from online forum post about a guy using boys trip as a disguise for affair, refusing to come home during family emergency.

Text post from Reddit user mdsnbelle discussing a husband using boys trip as a disguise for affair during family emergency.

Reddit comment expressing shock at husband using boys trip as a disguise for affair and refusing to come home for family emergency.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy using a boys trip as a disguise during a family emergency.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a guy who uses a boys trip as a disguise for his affair and refuses to support family emergency.

Screenshot of an online comment saying "NTA good luck with your divorce" in a discussion about a guy using boys trip as disguise.

Man uses boys trip as a disguise for affair, refuses to come home during family emergency, causing frustration and concern.

Screenshot of a user comment reacting to a guy using boys trip as a disguise for his affair and refusing to come home.