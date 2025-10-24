“I Feel Like I’m Going Insane”: Wife Sick Of Hubs’s Emotional Cruelty, Ponders Ditching Him For Good

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s funny how impressionable toddlers can be, and I only realized this after my sister had her first baby. My niece is literally like a parrot that mimics everything that we say or do, so we all have to be super cautious around her.

Speaking of toddlers mimicking, this mom was absolutely mortified when her child started yelling and hitting her, just like her husband, who always screams his head off at her. However, what really triggered her was the kid saying she’s scared when “daddy shouts.” Read on to find out what really happened…

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Some parents forget the fact that their toddlers copy almost everything they do, even the bad things

Happy family walking outdoors in a sunlit forest, highlighting emotional struggles and wife pondering ditching husband for good.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster and her partner have been together for 10 years, and have 2 kids, but the man is emotionally violent towards her

Alt text: Text expressing feelings of going insane due to partner's emotional cruelty in a troubled relationship.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background describing emotional cruelty from a husband with a short temper and growing relationship struggles.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a woman describing emotional cruelty and physical a***e from her husband, considering leaving him.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a wife describing emotional cruelty from her husband, expressing feelings of distress and contemplating leaving him.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing emotional cruelty and verbal a***e from a husband, highlighting ongoing mental strain and thought of leaving.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a wife describing emotional cruelty from husband and contemplating leaving him for good.

Share icon

Text describing emotional cruelty and conflict in a troubled relationship causing distress and thoughts of leaving.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text message showing a wife confronting her husband about emotional cruelty and questioning if she is overreacting

Share icon

Image credits: helloworld213

ADVERTISEMENT

Man with intense expression in low light, representing emotional cruelty and relationship distress themes.

Share icon

Image credits: Paul Jai / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Every time he loses his temper at her, he says something really hurtful, and then apologizes, but their toddler is copying him and yelling at the poster

Alt text: Text expressing a wife’s struggle with emotional cruelty from her husband and feeling like she’s losing her mind.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a wife expressing struggle with emotional cruelty and solo parenting due to husband's long workdays.

Share icon

Text about toddler acting out, hitting and expressing anger, reflecting emotional cruelty and distress in family dynamics.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a wife feeling heartbroken and considering leaving due to husband's emotional cruelty and anger affecting their children.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a wife expressing frustration with husband's emotional cruelty, considering leaving for her and her children’s safety.

Share icon

Wife expressing frustration with husband's emotional cruelty and considering leaving him for good after serious issues arise.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing emotional cruelty and a wife feeling hurt by her husband's ongoing behavior over the years.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text expressing emotional exhaustion and feeling like giving up on family after years of fighting emotional cruelty in marriage.

Share icon

Image credits: helloworld213

Wife upset and emotional, holding tissue while arguing with husband on a couch about emotional cruelty and relationship issues.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The toddler also confessed that she’s scared when “daddy shouts,” and the heartbroken poster considered leaving, but he accused her of giving up on their family

Text expressing feeling physically and mentally drained and questioning emotional cruelty in a marriage and the need to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Update message about feeling heard and coping with emotional cruelty from husband and recent loss of mother.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text expressing unhappiness in a relationship and feeling emotionally hurt by a partner's cruelty.

Share icon

Text on a plain background expressing emotional pain and fear related to a broken heart and difficult relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text excerpt about contacting local council for help with emotional cruelty in a troubled marriage situation.

Share icon

Text expressing frustration about emotional cruelty in marriage, feeling like going insane and considering leaving husband.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman shares feeling overwhelmed by emotional cruelty in marriage, considering leaving husband for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ALT text: Text describing emotional cruelty and weight insults causing pain and thoughts of leaving husband for good.

Share icon

Image credits: helloworld213

Young girl covering her face with hands, symbolizing emotional distress and cruelty in a troubled family situation.

Share icon

Image credits: Caleb Woods / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She is sick of him cursing at her in front of their kids, and he also keeps calling her unstable since she has a few mental health issues

Text showing a wife describing emotional cruelty from her husband and feeling like she’s going insane.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a wife feeling like she’s going insane due to husband’s emotional cruelty and considering leaving him.

Share icon

Wife describes emotional cruelty from husband, feeling overwhelmed and considering leaving him for good due to his harsh behavior.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife feeling emotionally crushed by husband's cruelty, expressing heartbreak while daughter looks on silently nearby.

Share icon

Text expressing a wife’s fear and resolve amid emotional cruelty, contemplating separation for the children’s well-being.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post about struggling with mental health and emotional cruelty from husband, wife considering leaving him for good.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing emotional cruelty in a marriage and considering leaving for support from the council and finding a house.

Share icon

Image credits: helloworld213

Worried wife holding baby, showing distress from emotional cruelty and feeling like she's going insane.

Share icon

Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She has finally had enough, confessing everything to a friend, and is secretly planning to leave him, as he will make it hell for her if he finds out

Text excerpt about fear of leaving husband and emotional cruelty, highlighting wife's struggle with emotional a***e.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Wife experiencing emotional cruelty from husband, feeling trapped and considering leaving for her family's well-being.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a wife describing taking steps toward emergency housing due to emotional cruelty from husband.

Share icon

Wife overwhelmed by emotional cruelty, feeling like going insane, and considering leaving husband for good.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a wife feeling ashamed but supported while dealing with emotional cruelty in her marriage.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text describing emotional cruelty and decision to leave husband after a*****e behavior and mixed signals.

Share icon

Wife struggles with emotional cruelty from husband, feeling trapped and considering leaving him for good.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman expressing fear and emotional distress, feeling overwhelmed by emotional cruelty in a troubled relationship.

Share icon

Image credits: helloworld213

She has applied for emergency housing through her local council, and she’s acting normal so that he doesn’t get a hint about her plan

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she’s sick of her partner of 10 years, with whom she has two kids. The thing is, he has a really short temper, and every little thing sets him off. In fact, once, he even pushed her, but there was never any physical violence after that. However, speaking of emotional cruelty, she literally faces it almost every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The worst part is that he shouts his head off, screams, and even curses at her right in front of their toddler, who is picking it up quickly. She has also started yelling and taking out her anger on her mom, just like dad does, and this just triggered the poster a lot. Moreover, the kid also admitted that she feels sad when her father gets angry and scared when he shouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ugh, that’s truly horrifying coming from a little child, and it has shaken OP, who is contemplating leaving him for good. However, this man is so good at manipulating that he accused her of “not fighting for their family” and even claimed that she won’t be able to survive on her own. Besides, he has gotten worse in the past six months, and she has really had enough.

Previously, she was doubtful about it, since it’s not physical violence, but netizens assured her that emotional violence is just as harmful. OP also gave an update that she finally confessed everything to a friend and has decided that she is really going to leave him. In fact, she even mustered up the courage and applied for emergency housing through her local council.

The poster also mentioned that if her partner found out about it, he would give her hell. A lot of netizens suggested that she keep this a secret, and that’s exactly what she is doing. Now, she’s desperately waiting to hear from the council or get some advice from Women’s Aid.

Worried woman receiving emotional support from friend, dealing with emotional cruelty and considering leaving relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

While we know that emotional violence is awful, research says that it can have devastating effects on victims. It claims that they may feel anxious, afraid, confused, hopeless, and even question their self-worth, which makes it difficult for them to leave. No wonder the poster keeps doubting whether emotional cruelty really counts as violence and has stayed with him for so long.

Experts also warn that people who have been through it may develop neuroticism, chronic stress, attachment challenges, or emotional disconnect. This sounds super scary to me because she already has a few mental health issues. The man’s behavior is just worsening her psychological health. This just proves why she feels physically and mentally drained all the time.

It seems that the psychological condition of her daughter is equally bad, as she keeps enacting her father. Just when we think that’s awful, research warns that exposure to parental yelling can have serious implications for the child’s long-term well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further states that it can cause them to dissociate and get into fights, and it also shuts down their prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for cognitive functions. However, she can still save her and the other kid from further damage by leaving him, so I guess, the quicker it happens, the better for all of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of people also pointed out that he truly sounds like a narcissist who only cares about himself, and I must say, I agree. Even the fact that there is always a “but” attached to all his apologies says a lot about him, doesn’t it? Do you agree with the verdict given by netizens? We would love to hear your thoughts about this story, so feel free to type away in the comments below!

Folks online assured her that emotional violence is just as bad as physical violence, and many advised her to ditch him as soon as possible

Screenshot of an online forum post where a user advises someone dealing with emotional cruelty in a marriage.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing emotional cruelty and a wife feeling like she is going insane.

Share icon

Text saying he is not worthy of your love, reflecting emotional cruelty and struggle in a difficult relationship situation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife expressing emotional pain and frustration over husband's cruelty, contemplating leaving the marriage for her well-being.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing sympathy to a wife feeling emotional cruelty and considering leaving her husband for good.

Share icon

Comment discussing emotional cruelty in a marriage, highlighting wife’s struggle and consideration of leaving husband for good.

Share icon

Text discussing securing a safe home and higher priority for leaving emotional cruelty and domestic a***e situations.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter urges wife to leave husband due to emotional cruelty and harm, advising contact with women’s aid or refuge services.

Share icon

Screenshot of a text criticizing emotional cruelty from a partner and encouraging leaving for a better life.