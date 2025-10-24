Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Feel Like I’m Going Insane”: Wife Sick Of Hubs’s Emotional Cruelty, Ponders Ditching Him For Good
Young child with blonde hair covering face, conveying emotions related to emotional cruelty and feeling like going insane.
Couples, Relationships

“I Feel Like I’m Going Insane”: Wife Sick Of Hubs’s Emotional Cruelty, Ponders Ditching Him For Good

It’s funny how impressionable toddlers can be, and I only realized this after my sister had her first baby. My niece is literally like a parrot that mimics everything that we say or do, so we all have to be super cautious around her. 

Speaking of toddlers mimicking, this mom was absolutely mortified when her child started yelling and hitting her, just like her husband, who always screams his head off at her. However, what really triggered her was the kid saying she’s scared when “daddy shouts.” Read on to find out what really happened…

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Some parents forget the fact that their toddlers copy almost everything they do, even the bad things

    Happy family walking outdoors in a sunlit forest, highlighting emotional struggles and wife pondering ditching husband for good.

    Happy family walking outdoors in a sunlit forest, highlighting emotional struggles and wife pondering ditching husband for good.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her partner have been together for 10 years, and have 2 kids, but the man is emotionally violent towards her

    Alt text: Text expressing feelings of going insane due to partner's emotional cruelty in a troubled relationship.

    Alt text: Text expressing feelings of going insane due to partner's emotional cruelty in a troubled relationship.

    Text on a white background describing emotional cruelty from a husband with a short temper and growing relationship struggles.

    Text on a white background describing emotional cruelty from a husband with a short temper and growing relationship struggles.

    Text excerpt showing a woman describing emotional cruelty and physical a***e from her husband, considering leaving him.

    Text excerpt showing a woman describing emotional cruelty and physical a***e from her husband, considering leaving him.

    Text excerpt showing a wife describing emotional cruelty from her husband, expressing feelings of distress and contemplating leaving him.

    Text excerpt showing a wife describing emotional cruelty from her husband, expressing feelings of distress and contemplating leaving him.

    Text describing emotional cruelty and verbal a***e from a husband, highlighting ongoing mental strain and thought of leaving.

    Text describing emotional cruelty and verbal a***e from a husband, highlighting ongoing mental strain and thought of leaving.

    Text excerpt showing a wife describing emotional cruelty from husband and contemplating leaving him for good.

    Text excerpt showing a wife describing emotional cruelty from husband and contemplating leaving him for good.

    Text describing emotional cruelty and conflict in a troubled relationship causing distress and thoughts of leaving.

    Text describing emotional cruelty and conflict in a troubled relationship causing distress and thoughts of leaving.

    Alt text: Text message showing a wife confronting her husband about emotional cruelty and questioning if she is overreacting

    Alt text: Text message showing a wife confronting her husband about emotional cruelty and questioning if she is overreacting

    Image credits: helloworld213

    Man with intense expression in low light, representing emotional cruelty and relationship distress themes.

    Man with intense expression in low light, representing emotional cruelty and relationship distress themes.

    Image credits: Paul Jai / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Every time he loses his temper at her, he says something really hurtful, and then apologizes, but their toddler is copying him and yelling at the poster

    Alt text: Text expressing a wife’s struggle with emotional cruelty from her husband and feeling like she’s losing her mind.

    Alt text: Text expressing a wife’s struggle with emotional cruelty from her husband and feeling like she’s losing her mind.

    Text excerpt showing a wife expressing struggle with emotional cruelty and solo parenting due to husband's long workdays.

    Text excerpt showing a wife expressing struggle with emotional cruelty and solo parenting due to husband's long workdays.

    Text about toddler acting out, hitting and expressing anger, reflecting emotional cruelty and distress in family dynamics.

    Text about toddler acting out, hitting and expressing anger, reflecting emotional cruelty and distress in family dynamics.

    Text about a wife feeling heartbroken and considering leaving due to husband's emotional cruelty and anger affecting their children.

    Text about a wife feeling heartbroken and considering leaving due to husband's emotional cruelty and anger affecting their children.

    Text showing a wife expressing frustration with husband's emotional cruelty, considering leaving for her and her children’s safety.

    Text showing a wife expressing frustration with husband's emotional cruelty, considering leaving for her and her children’s safety.

    Wife expressing frustration with husband's emotional cruelty and considering leaving him for good after serious issues arise.

    Wife expressing frustration with husband's emotional cruelty and considering leaving him for good after serious issues arise.

    Text excerpt discussing emotional cruelty and a wife feeling hurt by her husband's ongoing behavior over the years.

    Text excerpt discussing emotional cruelty and a wife feeling hurt by her husband's ongoing behavior over the years.

    Text expressing emotional exhaustion and feeling like giving up on family after years of fighting emotional cruelty in marriage.

    Text expressing emotional exhaustion and feeling like giving up on family after years of fighting emotional cruelty in marriage.

    Image credits: helloworld213

    Wife upset and emotional, holding tissue while arguing with husband on a couch about emotional cruelty and relationship issues.

    Wife upset and emotional, holding tissue while arguing with husband on a couch about emotional cruelty and relationship issues.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The toddler also confessed that she’s scared when “daddy shouts,” and the heartbroken poster considered leaving, but he accused her of giving up on their family

    Text expressing feeling physically and mentally drained and questioning emotional cruelty in a marriage and the need to leave.

    Text expressing feeling physically and mentally drained and questioning emotional cruelty in a marriage and the need to leave.

    Update message about feeling heard and coping with emotional cruelty from husband and recent loss of mother.

    Update message about feeling heard and coping with emotional cruelty from husband and recent loss of mother.

    Text expressing unhappiness in a relationship and feeling emotionally hurt by a partner's cruelty.

    Text expressing unhappiness in a relationship and feeling emotionally hurt by a partner's cruelty.

    Text on a plain background expressing emotional pain and fear related to a broken heart and difficult relationship.

    Text on a plain background expressing emotional pain and fear related to a broken heart and difficult relationship.

    Text excerpt about contacting local council for help with emotional cruelty in a troubled marriage situation.

    Text excerpt about contacting local council for help with emotional cruelty in a troubled marriage situation.

    Text expressing frustration about emotional cruelty in marriage, feeling like going insane and considering leaving husband.

    Text expressing frustration about emotional cruelty in marriage, feeling like going insane and considering leaving husband.

    Alt text: Woman shares feeling overwhelmed by emotional cruelty in marriage, considering leaving husband for good.

    Alt text: Woman shares feeling overwhelmed by emotional cruelty in marriage, considering leaving husband for good.

    ALT text: Text describing emotional cruelty and weight insults causing pain and thoughts of leaving husband for good.

    ALT text: Text describing emotional cruelty and weight insults causing pain and thoughts of leaving husband for good.

    Image credits: helloworld213

    Young girl covering her face with hands, symbolizing emotional distress and cruelty in a troubled family situation.

    Young girl covering her face with hands, symbolizing emotional distress and cruelty in a troubled family situation.

    Image credits: Caleb Woods / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She is sick of him cursing at her in front of their kids, and he also keeps calling her unstable since she has a few mental health issues

    Text showing a wife describing emotional cruelty from her husband and feeling like she’s going insane.

    Text showing a wife describing emotional cruelty from her husband and feeling like she’s going insane.

    Text discussing a wife feeling like she’s going insane due to husband’s emotional cruelty and considering leaving him.

    Text discussing a wife feeling like she’s going insane due to husband’s emotional cruelty and considering leaving him.

    Wife describes emotional cruelty from husband, feeling overwhelmed and considering leaving him for good due to his harsh behavior.

    Wife describes emotional cruelty from husband, feeling overwhelmed and considering leaving him for good due to his harsh behavior.

    Wife feeling emotionally crushed by husband's cruelty, expressing heartbreak while daughter looks on silently nearby.

    Wife feeling emotionally crushed by husband's cruelty, expressing heartbreak while daughter looks on silently nearby.

    Text expressing a wife’s fear and resolve amid emotional cruelty, contemplating separation for the children’s well-being.

    Text expressing a wife’s fear and resolve amid emotional cruelty, contemplating separation for the children’s well-being.

    Text post about struggling with mental health and emotional cruelty from husband, wife considering leaving him for good.

    Text post about struggling with mental health and emotional cruelty from husband, wife considering leaving him for good.

    Text discussing emotional cruelty in a marriage and considering leaving for support from the council and finding a house.

    Text discussing emotional cruelty in a marriage and considering leaving for support from the council and finding a house.

    Image credits: helloworld213

    Worried wife holding baby, showing distress from emotional cruelty and feeling like she's going insane.

    Worried wife holding baby, showing distress from emotional cruelty and feeling like she's going insane.

    Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She has finally had enough, confessing everything to a friend, and is secretly planning to leave him, as he will make it hell for her if he finds out

    Text excerpt about fear of leaving husband and emotional cruelty, highlighting wife's struggle with emotional a***e.

    Text excerpt about fear of leaving husband and emotional cruelty, highlighting wife's struggle with emotional a***e.

    Alt text: Wife experiencing emotional cruelty from husband, feeling trapped and considering leaving for her family's well-being.

    Alt text: Wife experiencing emotional cruelty from husband, feeling trapped and considering leaving for her family's well-being.

    Text excerpt showing a wife describing taking steps toward emergency housing due to emotional cruelty from husband.

    Text excerpt showing a wife describing taking steps toward emergency housing due to emotional cruelty from husband.

    Wife overwhelmed by emotional cruelty, feeling like going insane, and considering leaving husband for good.

    Wife overwhelmed by emotional cruelty, feeling like going insane, and considering leaving husband for good.

    Text showing a wife feeling ashamed but supported while dealing with emotional cruelty in her marriage.

    Text showing a wife feeling ashamed but supported while dealing with emotional cruelty in her marriage.

    Alt text: Text describing emotional cruelty and decision to leave husband after a*****e behavior and mixed signals.

    Alt text: Text describing emotional cruelty and decision to leave husband after a*****e behavior and mixed signals.

    Wife struggles with emotional cruelty from husband, feeling trapped and considering leaving him for good.

    Wife struggles with emotional cruelty from husband, feeling trapped and considering leaving him for good.

    Woman expressing fear and emotional distress, feeling overwhelmed by emotional cruelty in a troubled relationship.

    Woman expressing fear and emotional distress, feeling overwhelmed by emotional cruelty in a troubled relationship.

    Image credits: helloworld213

    She has applied for emergency housing through her local council, and she’s acting normal so that he doesn’t get a hint about her plan

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she’s sick of her partner of 10 years, with whom she has two kids. The thing is, he has a really short temper, and every little thing sets him off. In fact, once, he even pushed her, but there was never any physical violence after that. However, speaking of emotional cruelty, she literally faces it almost every day.

    The worst part is that he shouts his head off, screams, and even curses at her right in front of their toddler, who is picking it up quickly. She has also started yelling and taking out her anger on her mom, just like dad does, and this just triggered the poster a lot. Moreover, the kid also admitted that she feels sad when her father gets angry and scared when he shouts. 

    Ugh, that’s truly horrifying coming from a little child, and it has shaken OP, who is contemplating leaving him for good. However, this man is so good at manipulating that he accused her of “not fighting for their family” and even claimed that she won’t be able to survive on her own. Besides, he has gotten worse in the past six months, and she has really had enough.

    Previously, she was doubtful about it, since it’s not physical violence, but netizens assured her that emotional violence is just as harmful. OP also gave an update that she finally confessed everything to a friend and has decided that she is really going to leave him. In fact, she even mustered up the courage and applied for emergency housing through her local council.

    The poster also mentioned that if her partner found out about it, he would give her hell. A lot of netizens suggested that she keep this a secret, and that’s exactly what she is doing. Now, she’s desperately waiting to hear from the council or get some advice from Women’s Aid.

    Worried woman receiving emotional support from friend, dealing with emotional cruelty and considering leaving relationship.

    Worried woman receiving emotional support from friend, dealing with emotional cruelty and considering leaving relationship.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    While we know that emotional violence is awful, research says that it can have devastating effects on victims. It claims that they may feel anxious, afraid, confused, hopeless, and even question their self-worth, which makes it difficult for them to leave. No wonder the poster keeps doubting whether emotional cruelty really counts as violence and has stayed with him for so long.

    Experts also warn that people who have been through it may develop neuroticism, chronic stress, attachment challenges, or emotional disconnect. This sounds super scary to me because she already has a few mental health issues. The man’s behavior is just worsening her psychological health. This just proves why she feels physically and mentally drained all the time.

    It seems that the psychological condition of her daughter is equally bad, as she keeps enacting her father. Just when we think that’s awful, research warns that exposure to parental yelling can have serious implications for the child’s long-term well-being. 

    It further states that it can cause them to dissociate and get into fights, and it also shuts down their prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for cognitive functions. However, she can still save her and the other kid from further damage by leaving him, so I guess, the quicker it happens, the better for all of them.

    A lot of people also pointed out that he truly sounds like a narcissist who only cares about himself, and I must say, I agree. Even the fact that there is always a “but” attached to all his apologies says a lot about him, doesn’t it? Do you agree with the verdict given by netizens? We would love to hear your thoughts about this story, so feel free to type away in the comments below!

    Folks online assured her that emotional violence is just as bad as physical violence, and many advised her to ditch him as soon as possible

    Screenshot of an online forum post where a user advises someone dealing with emotional cruelty in a marriage.

    Screenshot of an online forum post where a user advises someone dealing with emotional cruelty in a marriage.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing emotional cruelty and a wife feeling like she is going insane.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing emotional cruelty and a wife feeling like she is going insane.

    Text saying he is not worthy of your love, reflecting emotional cruelty and struggle in a difficult relationship situation.

    Text saying he is not worthy of your love, reflecting emotional cruelty and struggle in a difficult relationship situation.

    Wife expressing emotional pain and frustration over husband's cruelty, contemplating leaving the marriage for her well-being.

    Wife expressing emotional pain and frustration over husband's cruelty, contemplating leaving the marriage for her well-being.

    Comment expressing sympathy to a wife feeling emotional cruelty and considering leaving her husband for good.

    Comment expressing sympathy to a wife feeling emotional cruelty and considering leaving her husband for good.

    Comment discussing emotional cruelty in a marriage, highlighting wife’s struggle and consideration of leaving husband for good.

    Comment discussing emotional cruelty in a marriage, highlighting wife’s struggle and consideration of leaving husband for good.

    Text discussing securing a safe home and higher priority for leaving emotional cruelty and domestic a***e situations.

    Text discussing securing a safe home and higher priority for leaving emotional cruelty and domestic a***e situations.

    Commenter urges wife to leave husband due to emotional cruelty and harm, advising contact with women’s aid or refuge services.

    Commenter urges wife to leave husband due to emotional cruelty and harm, advising contact with women’s aid or refuge services.

    Screenshot of a text criticizing emotional cruelty from a partner and encouraging leaving for a better life.

    Screenshot of a text criticizing emotional cruelty from a partner and encouraging leaving for a better life.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Search online for an organisation to help. If you can't find one, Planned Parenthood is really good about putting you in touch with resources. Make a plan, get out. Once you're out, file a restraining order with the police immediately, so he can't take the kids and use their safety against you. Every abu.sed person knows that things can always get worse, but as soon as you believe they can also get better, you're on your way to independence. It's a really hard road but focus on your kids and you'll get through it. But you have to commit to leaving, because going back or hesitating increases the danger significantly.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like your advice should be provided when these articles are shared. BP should provide some basic resource for people, it might help and causes no harm. Like when we watch a show about s e l f h a r m and at the end the show provides resources for people who are having issues.

    sophiederonde avatar
    ShadowKat
    ShadowKat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your partner is a*****e and a gaslighter. YOU have been putting up with emotional manipulation for too long. Be strong. Ask for help! Using your MH against you is pathetic. Trust me, he will beg and cry, then bad-mouth you to everyone and become more unstable. Keep your children and yourself safe - physically and mentally. Starting again is scary, but waking up in misery and fear every day...??? I wish you all the very best.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so sad to be people trapped in a*****e relationships, because even if all the signs are there they can't see it or they are afraid to leave. I'm happy that OP realised that there was a***e, many don't. I hope she and her children will be happy without this guy.

