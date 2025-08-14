Wife Accuses Husband Of Domestic Violence, Drains Him Of Last Drop Of Empathy For Her

ADVERTISEMENT

All couples have fights from time to time, it’s natural. After all, there are no sets of people who can get along 100% of the time — we’re all different and these differences can lead to disagreements. What matters is how these situations are solved.

Well, the couple from today’s story is definitely not a good example. They got into a fight over faith healing and soon things spiraled so much that one of them got arrested, while the other possibly fell victim to an attack. And none of them had any empathy for each other.

More info: Reddit

All couples have bumps in their road, only for some it’s something solvable, while for others it’s detrimental

For this couple, their one fight ended up basically ending their whole marriage

It all started when a man doubted faith healing services that his wife was into

Soon, she started acting out and even called police on him, saying he was a violent stalker

This caused the man to get arrested and spend a night in jail

When he got back, the woman started complaining about how she had been attacked, but the man couldn’t bring himself to care — he was over her

Let’s just say that the OP’s wife had fallen down a religious rabbit hole. To be more specific, she got into healing services at churches, where, as the post’s author put it, the community lays hands on you and speaks in tongues.

Basically, these services technically come from an ancient Christian tradition of the person in the ministry laying hands on the head or shoulders of the recipient to help people to solve their, usually, inner problems, or in other words, to heal. Naturally, whether you believe this does something or not differs from person to person.

The OP is among those who are relatively skeptical about it, but decided to put up with it for the sake of his wife. Until she expressed that she wanted to treat their son’s skin infection with it. This time, the man expressed his skepticism out loud, as he didn’t want his kid at the crowded event with people who were sick with various things.

The woman didn’t like this. She started pointing out to various people, saying that their faith had brought them from far away, implying that it must work, or something along those lines. Again, it’s questionable whether these things actually work. Scientists and philosophers dismiss it as pseudoscience — a practice that is incompatible with the scientific method.

That means that if a person believes it heals them and it works, it might be down to the placebo effect — the belief that it works being the actual thing that heals, rather than the act itself.

Coming back to the story, as we already mentioned, the woman didn’t like her husband’s skepticism. At first, she acted kind of calm about it, but then exploded on him in the car. She berated him for not caring for their kids.

Then suddenly, she demanded to be let out of the car, which the man didn’t want to do — it was late and in the middle of the road, but she didn’t let go of the idea. So, he let her out. He followed her to make sure she was safe, but she hated it and called the police on him.

And that wasn’t even the full extent of it. She told them her husband was a stalker. When the cops arrived, she insinuated he was violent, which got the man arrested. No doubt it was a jerk-ish move on her part.

Someone lying about being a victim can stem from a variety of reasons, from intoxication to extreme anger and manipulation. The latter can be applied to this story. Yet, it doesn’t end with the arrest.

When the OP got back home from spending a night in jail, his wife dropped news for him — she had been attacked later during the night. Yet, the man had lost all his empathy for her and didn’t react. It wasn’t only that — she had a tendency to make things up out of thin air, so he wasn’t sure he even believed her.

Many netizens didn’t believe her either and said the man wasn’t in the wrong for acting this way. Later, in the update, the OP said that he no longer plans to spend his life with this woman and will look for lawful ways to deal with the situation.

That means we’re not going to get any updates any time soon, and we’re left to make up our minds about the situation. Well, what we can say is that it doesn’t look nice, however you put it. Granted, we only heard the man’s side of the story, so it would be interesting to hear what the woman has to say, but it’s doubtful that it will happen.

What do you think — who is the main jerk in this story?

Quite a few netizens didn’t believe the woman either and weren’t that surprised when the man updated that he’ll be divorcing her

