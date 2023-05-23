I think by now we as a species have accepted the universal truth that whatever animals do, they will always be funnier, cuter, and sweeter than we’ll ever be. And it’s not like we are complaining about this, because every time we need a mood booster, cute funny animals are there for us. Even if you don’t have your own pet, the internet is full of funny animal videos and pics to turn any day into a much better one.

But not all animals are the same. Much like us humans, they have different characters, and they don’t hide them from anyone. Every now and then you will meet a pet who — though still cute and sweet — will be very skeptical of the shenanigans going on around them. The only thing is, their owners still find it very funny and make more pet videos and photos of their disapproving furry friends. That’s probably not the reaction animals really expect when giving us the squinty eyes. 

For your daily dose of cuteness, scroll down to admire a whole collection of skeptical animals. Vote for the cutest funny dog, cat, or guinea pig for that matter (if you can even decide on that!) and share this article with your friends to spread the good mood. In the comments, show us your own funny animal caught in one of their disapproving moods.   

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We Got A New Puppy. The Cat Is Skeptical

We Got A New Puppy. The Cat Is Skeptical

Malachi_-_Constant Report

12points
POST
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will eventually be best friends.

2
2points
reply
#2

Skeptical Little Owl - Cincinnati Zoo

Skeptical Little Owl - Cincinnati Zoo

DogsMeow Report

12points
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who are you? Who? Who? Who? Who?

3
3points
reply
#3

Skeptical Kitten

Skeptical Kitten

Report

11points
POST
#4

Calvin’s 1st Bday. He Seems So Skeptical

Calvin’s 1st Bday. He Seems So Skeptical

mrbakerfield Report

11points
POST
#5

I Adopted A Dog. Alabama Is Suspicious

I Adopted A Dog. Alabama Is Suspicious

HotSauceJenkins Report

11points
POST
#6

I Suggested We Go Inside, And Was Immediately Side Eyed

I Suggested We Go Inside, And Was Immediately Side Eyed

Less-Feature1412 Report

11points
POST
#7

My Friend’s Dog Is Always Concerned About Everything

My Friend’s Dog Is Always Concerned About Everything

to_crunch Report

11points
POST
D Gibson
D Gibson
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a slight anxiety problem , no biggie.

1
1point
reply
#8

Someone Was Not Happy About Being Left Behind While Go On Vacation

Someone Was Not Happy About Being Left Behind While Go On Vacation

blueberry_compote Report

11points
POST
#9

George Is Skeptical Of This Pillow

George Is Skeptical Of This Pillow

Egzo Report

10points
POST
D Gibson
D Gibson
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't blame him , I feel the same way about Nick Cage.

0
0points
reply
#10

This Is My Skeptical Gecko

This Is My Skeptical Gecko

Hollisismyname Report

10points
POST
#11

We Got Married On Saturday. One Of Our Dogs Seemed Skeptical Of The Whole Ordeal

We Got Married On Saturday. One Of Our Dogs Seemed Skeptical Of The Whole Ordeal

AllHanceOnDeck Report

10points
POST
#12

Is He Skeptical, Unimpressed Or Both? Who Knows What Goes Through His Little Brain But He’s Full Of Funny Faces And Poses

Is He Skeptical, Unimpressed Or Both? Who Knows What Goes Through His Little Brain But He’s Full Of Funny Faces And Poses

juicebox2424 Report

10points
POST
D Gibson
D Gibson
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like utter disdain, to me.

0
0points
reply
#13

I Love This Picture Of Skeptical Soaked From Swimming

I Love This Picture Of Skeptical Soaked From Swimming

michellex2plus Report

10points
POST
#14

Skeptical!

Skeptical!

rita_mcgill Report

10points
POST
#15

Captain Got His Teeth Cleaned And Came Home A Little Stoned And Skeptical About The Whole Thing

Captain Got His Teeth Cleaned And Came Home A Little Stoned And Skeptical About The Whole Thing

lapilc Report

9points
POST
#16

My Boston Looking Very Skeptical Of His Halloween Costume

My Boston Looking Very Skeptical Of His Halloween Costume

Zestymeatballs Report

9points
POST
#17

Saw This Skeptical Cat At My Local Hardware Store

Saw This Skeptical Cat At My Local Hardware Store

Shuang Report

9points
POST
#18

This Is Bear. A Kitten Who Can Convey More Skepticism Than Most Actors

This Is Bear. A Kitten Who Can Convey More Skepticism Than Most Actors

noreallyimfull Report

9points
POST
#19

Skeptical Pug

Skeptical Pug

merc__beer87 Report

9points
POST
#20

My Friend’s Dog Is... Skeptical

My Friend’s Dog Is... Skeptical

SnagginAssassin Report

9points
POST
#21

She Was A Little Bit Skeptical The Day We Brought Her Home

She Was A Little Bit Skeptical The Day We Brought Her Home

Callisos Report

9points
POST
#22

So I’m Laying On The Couch Eating Pizza When These Vultures Show Up. One Of Them Is Very Skeptical Of My Diet

So I’m Laying On The Couch Eating Pizza When These Vultures Show Up. One Of Them Is Very Skeptical Of My Diet

munaran Report

9points
POST
#23

Our Old Dog Is Skeptical Of The New Arrival

Our Old Dog Is Skeptical Of The New Arrival

JarrodChristopher Report

9points
POST
#24

Very Skeptical!

Very Skeptical!

JTAllen1995 Report

9points
POST
#25

I’m Cat Sitting For A Curious But Skeptical Cat

I’m Cat Sitting For A Curious But Skeptical Cat

not_jimmy_buffett Report

9points
POST
#26

Zeus Was Skeptical At Best About My Visit

Zeus Was Skeptical At Best About My Visit

bloopiedoobie Report

9points
POST
#27

My Friend Saw A Dog Who Was Kind Of Skeptical

My Friend Saw A Dog Who Was Kind Of Skeptical

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
#28

Skeptical Dog

Skeptical Dog

Tigerlily1510 Report

9points
POST
#29

My Dog Ghost Is Veryyyy Suspicious Why I’m Home On A Work Day

My Dog Ghost Is Veryyyy Suspicious Why I’m Home On A Work Day

Wolf-Track Report

9points
POST
#30

Our Office Dogs, Side Eye And Derp

Our Office Dogs, Side Eye And Derp

42Ozukuri Report

9points
POST
#31

You Have Cat To Be Kitten Me Right Now

You Have Cat To Be Kitten Me Right Now

kikihandsomeboy Report

9points
POST
#32

Ffion’s Face When You Break A Treat In Half And Tell Her It’s Two Treats

Ffion’s Face When You Break A Treat In Half And Tell Her It’s Two Treats

fantasticmissffion Report

9points
POST
#33

Petey: “Did You Know, Lake Michigan Has Its Own Bermuda Triangle-Like Area Where Strange Occurrences Happen?” Cash: “Say What?!”

Petey: “Did You Know, Lake Michigan Has Its Own Bermuda Triangle-Like Area Where Strange Occurrences Happen?” Cash: “Say What?!”

chicagodogrunner Report

9points
POST
#34

I See That Treat In Your Hand, But How Can I Know If I Can Really Trust You?

I See That Treat In Your Hand, But How Can I Know If I Can Really Trust You?

sabrinathecorgi Report

9points
POST
#35

Mom, Are You Sure Everything Is Okay? I’m Skeptical…

Mom, Are You Sure Everything Is Okay? I’m Skeptical…

a_bean_named_vasen Report

9points
POST
#36

Never Not Judging You

Never Not Judging You

jerrythepug Report

9points
POST
#37

After Her First Visit To The Vet, She’s Very Skeptical Of The Words “Car Ride”

After Her First Visit To The Vet, She’s Very Skeptical Of The Words “Car Ride”

BirdyBridget Report

8points
POST
#38

My Cat With A Skeptical Look

My Cat With A Skeptical Look

patsfan038 Report

8points
POST
#39

Skeptical Dog Is Skeptical

Skeptical Dog Is Skeptical

Baitlo Report

8points
POST
#40

Very Skeptical

Very Skeptical

Etherfrog Report

8points
POST
#41

The Skepticism Is Palpable

The Skepticism Is Palpable

inanycasethemoon Report

8points
POST
#42

Skeptical Frenchie Ain’t Buying Your BS

Skeptical Frenchie Ain’t Buying Your BS

LongLiveRyRos Report

8points
POST
#43

Forever The Skeptic

Forever The Skeptic

milkthefunk Report

8points
POST
#44

A Little Skeptical Of The Man In The Suit

A Little Skeptical Of The Man In The Suit

whomovedmycheez Report

8points
POST
#45

A Very Skeptical Boy

A Very Skeptical Boy

localnative22 Report

8points
POST
#46

Skeptical Cat Is Skeptical

Skeptical Cat Is Skeptical

RenegadeS10 Report

8points
POST
#47

My Mastiff Looking Rather Skeptical About Something

My Mastiff Looking Rather Skeptical About Something

Chuknorris86 Report

8points
POST
#48

Skeptical Dog

Skeptical Dog

iceyfreshV2 Report

8points
POST
#49

My Very Own Skeptical Puppy

My Very Own Skeptical Puppy

whateverdottcom Report

8points
POST
#50

Gremlin, My New Skeptical Best Friend

Gremlin, My New Skeptical Best Friend

Four-Triangles Report

8points
POST
#51

I Got Us The Hike Aid Because The Pup Can’t Walk Very Far Yet But I Can’t Stop Laughing And He’s Very Skeptical About This

I Got Us The Hike Aid Because The Pup Can’t Walk Very Far Yet But I Can’t Stop Laughing And He’s Very Skeptical About This

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#52

We Got This Dog In May, She Still Is Skeptical Of The Cat Whom We’ve Had For Years

We Got This Dog In May, She Still Is Skeptical Of The Cat Whom We’ve Had For Years

glopz101 Report

8points
POST
#53

Boris Is Skeptical About His New Hammock

Boris Is Skeptical About His New Hammock

kathmanducameron Report

8points
POST
#54

Baylee Is A Bit Skeptical

Baylee Is A Bit Skeptical

cjbutternut Report

8points
POST
#55

Pep Is Very Skeptical Of Cameras

Pep Is Very Skeptical Of Cameras

ohhkellee Report

8points
POST
#56

Theodore On His First Day Home... Skeptical Of His Bunny

Theodore On His First Day Home... Skeptical Of His Bunny

klempentine Report

7points
POST
#57

They Seem Skeptical Of Me

They Seem Skeptical Of Me

shelbyy2214 Report

7points
POST
#58

My Great Dane Is Skeptical Of Our New Chicks

My Great Dane Is Skeptical Of Our New Chicks

im_joe Report

7points
POST
#59

That Skeptic Look Just Melts My Heart

That Skeptic Look Just Melts My Heart

gaybeitch Report

7points
POST
#60

Romeo Is Skeptical About His First Toy

Romeo Is Skeptical About His First Toy

sglolita Report

7points
POST
#61

14 Years Old… Still Skeptical Of The Stairs

14 Years Old… Still Skeptical Of The Stairs

FakeWayne8 Report

7points
POST
#62

Skeptical Cat Will Never Fall For That Stupid Ball-In-Hand Trick That Always Gets The Dog

Skeptical Cat Will Never Fall For That Stupid Ball-In-Hand Trick That Always Gets The Dog

mickipedic Report

7points
POST
#63

The Face When Mom Says You Can’t Always Get What You Want

The Face When Mom Says You Can’t Always Get What You Want

tinyterrorreigns Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Some Say I’m An Expert In Giving Side Eye

Some Say I’m An Expert In Giving Side Eye

schnubbles Report

7points
POST
#65

You Sure It’s Tuesday? Feels Like Monday… Hmmm…

You Sure It’s Tuesday? Feels Like Monday… Hmmm…

luke_thebeagle24 Report

7points
POST
#66

My Monday Face! Happy Spring Though!

My Monday Face! Happy Spring Though!

cannella.the.iggy Report

7points
POST
#67

Ren’s Reaction That It’s Thursday Not Friday!

Ren’s Reaction That It’s Thursday Not Friday!

thelegendofnaga Report

7points
POST
#68

Caught In The Act

Caught In The Act

yuuki_puppy Report

7points
POST
#69

Who’s Floppy Ear Are You Trying To Photograph

Who’s Floppy Ear Are You Trying To Photograph

wishbonebelle Report

7points
POST
#70

I’m Very Skeptically About This Ramen

I’m Very Skeptically About This Ramen

bonnettcorgipups Report

7points
POST
#71

How Is Pizza Good For Mom And Guy But Bad For Me? I’m Thinking This Doesn’t Add Up…

How Is Pizza Good For Mom And Guy But Bad For Me? I’m Thinking This Doesn’t Add Up…

barnabeanduke Report

7points
POST
#72

Do You Think Guinness Ever Wonders If I’ll Stop Taking Pictures Of Him?

Do You Think Guinness Ever Wonders If I’ll Stop Taking Pictures Of Him?

carlhjelmen Report

7points
POST
#73

What Are You Looking At?

What Are You Looking At?

syr_waffles Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

Pretzel Is On A Tongue Out Tuesday Strike Until We Can Make Reels Again

Pretzel Is On A Tongue Out Tuesday Strike Until We Can Make Reels Again

As a consolation, please notice this picture has everything else you need: grump face, flippers, skeptical eyebrows, a very delicate drool bubble, etc.

porkchophound Report

7points
POST
#75

Doggo Seemed Skeptical And Judgemental When I Told Him That We Were Out Of Carrots (I.E. Treats)

Doggo Seemed Skeptical And Judgemental When I Told Him That We Were Out Of Carrots (I.E. Treats)

dtleung2k3 Report

7points
POST
#76

Feeling Skeptical

Feeling Skeptical

belle.birdie Report

7points
POST
#77

Is That So? I Don’t Believe A Word You Say

Is That So? I Don’t Believe A Word You Say

balouohnecrew Report

7points
POST
#78

I Don’t Know What A 5k Is, But You Do You, And I’ll Sit Right Here

I Don’t Know What A 5k Is, But You Do You, And I’ll Sit Right Here

ericafdvm Report

7points
POST
#79

Skeptical Doggo Is... Skeptical

Skeptical Doggo Is... Skeptical

konababyhippo Report

7points
POST
#80

Am Skeptical…

Am Skeptical…

rolo_wi Report

7points
POST
#81

She’s 19 And Skeptical

She’s 19 And Skeptical

Austintatious_