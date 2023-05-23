I think by now we as a species have accepted the universal truth that whatever animals do, they will always be funnier, cuter, and sweeter than we’ll ever be. And it’s not like we are complaining about this, because every time we need a mood booster, cute funny animals are there for us. Even if you don’t have your own pet, the internet is full of funny animal videos and pics to turn any day into a much better one.

But not all animals are the same. Much like us humans, they have different characters, and they don’t hide them from anyone. Every now and then you will meet a pet who — though still cute and sweet — will be very skeptical of the shenanigans going on around them. The only thing is, their owners still find it very funny and make more pet videos and photos of their disapproving furry friends. That’s probably not the reaction animals really expect when giving us the squinty eyes.

For your daily dose of cuteness, scroll down to admire a whole collection of skeptical animals. Vote for the cutest funny dog, cat, or guinea pig for that matter (if you can even decide on that!) and share this article with your friends to spread the good mood. In the comments, show us your own funny animal caught in one of their disapproving moods.