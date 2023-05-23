124 Funny Skeptical Animals To Make Your Day Perfect
I think by now we as a species have accepted the universal truth that whatever animals do, they will always be funnier, cuter, and sweeter than we’ll ever be. And it’s not like we are complaining about this, because every time we need a mood booster, cute funny animals are there for us. Even if you don’t have your own pet, the internet is full of funny animal videos and pics to turn any day into a much better one.
But not all animals are the same. Much like us humans, they have different characters, and they don’t hide them from anyone. Every now and then you will meet a pet who — though still cute and sweet — will be very skeptical of the shenanigans going on around them. The only thing is, their owners still find it very funny and make more pet videos and photos of their disapproving furry friends. That’s probably not the reaction animals really expect when giving us the squinty eyes.
For your daily dose of cuteness, scroll down to admire a whole collection of skeptical animals. Vote for the cutest funny dog, cat, or guinea pig for that matter (if you can even decide on that!) and share this article with your friends to spread the good mood. In the comments, show us your own funny animal caught in one of their disapproving moods.
We Got A New Puppy. The Cat Is Skeptical
Skeptical Little Owl - Cincinnati Zoo
Skeptical Kitten
Calvin’s 1st Bday. He Seems So Skeptical
I Adopted A Dog. Alabama Is Suspicious
I Suggested We Go Inside, And Was Immediately Side Eyed
My Friend’s Dog Is Always Concerned About Everything
Someone Was Not Happy About Being Left Behind While Go On Vacation
George Is Skeptical Of This Pillow
We Got Married On Saturday. One Of Our Dogs Seemed Skeptical Of The Whole Ordeal
Is He Skeptical, Unimpressed Or Both? Who Knows What Goes Through His Little Brain But He’s Full Of Funny Faces And Poses
I Love This Picture Of Skeptical Soaked From Swimming
Skeptical!
Captain Got His Teeth Cleaned And Came Home A Little Stoned And Skeptical About The Whole Thing
My Boston Looking Very Skeptical Of His Halloween Costume
Saw This Skeptical Cat At My Local Hardware Store
This Is Bear. A Kitten Who Can Convey More Skepticism Than Most Actors
Skeptical Pug
My Friend’s Dog Is... Skeptical
She Was A Little Bit Skeptical The Day We Brought Her Home
So I’m Laying On The Couch Eating Pizza When These Vultures Show Up. One Of Them Is Very Skeptical Of My Diet
Our Old Dog Is Skeptical Of The New Arrival
Very Skeptical!
I’m Cat Sitting For A Curious But Skeptical Cat
Zeus Was Skeptical At Best About My Visit
My Friend Saw A Dog Who Was Kind Of Skeptical
Skeptical Dog
My Dog Ghost Is Veryyyy Suspicious Why I’m Home On A Work Day
Our Office Dogs, Side Eye And Derp
You Have Cat To Be Kitten Me Right Now
Ffion’s Face When You Break A Treat In Half And Tell Her It’s Two Treats
Petey: “Did You Know, Lake Michigan Has Its Own Bermuda Triangle-Like Area Where Strange Occurrences Happen?” Cash: “Say What?!”
I See That Treat In Your Hand, But How Can I Know If I Can Really Trust You?
Mom, Are You Sure Everything Is Okay? I’m Skeptical…
Never Not Judging You
After Her First Visit To The Vet, She’s Very Skeptical Of The Words “Car Ride”
My Cat With A Skeptical Look
Skeptical Dog Is Skeptical
Very Skeptical
The Skepticism Is Palpable
Skeptical Frenchie Ain’t Buying Your BS
Forever The Skeptic
A Little Skeptical Of The Man In The Suit
A Very Skeptical Boy
Skeptical Cat Is Skeptical
My Mastiff Looking Rather Skeptical About Something
Skeptical Dog
My Very Own Skeptical Puppy
Gremlin, My New Skeptical Best Friend
I Got Us The Hike Aid Because The Pup Can’t Walk Very Far Yet But I Can’t Stop Laughing And He’s Very Skeptical About This
We Got This Dog In May, She Still Is Skeptical Of The Cat Whom We’ve Had For Years
Boris Is Skeptical About His New Hammock
Baylee Is A Bit Skeptical
Pep Is Very Skeptical Of Cameras
Theodore On His First Day Home... Skeptical Of His Bunny
They Seem Skeptical Of Me
My Great Dane Is Skeptical Of Our New Chicks
That Skeptic Look Just Melts My Heart
Romeo Is Skeptical About His First Toy
14 Years Old… Still Skeptical Of The Stairs
Skeptical Cat Will Never Fall For That Stupid Ball-In-Hand Trick That Always Gets The Dog
The Face When Mom Says You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Some Say I’m An Expert In Giving Side Eye
You Sure It’s Tuesday? Feels Like Monday… Hmmm…
My Monday Face! Happy Spring Though!
Ren’s Reaction That It’s Thursday Not Friday!
Caught In The Act
Who’s Floppy Ear Are You Trying To Photograph
I’m Very Skeptically About This Ramen
How Is Pizza Good For Mom And Guy But Bad For Me? I’m Thinking This Doesn’t Add Up…
Do You Think Guinness Ever Wonders If I’ll Stop Taking Pictures Of Him?
What Are You Looking At?
Pretzel Is On A Tongue Out Tuesday Strike Until We Can Make Reels Again
As a consolation, please notice this picture has everything else you need: grump face, flippers, skeptical eyebrows, a very delicate drool bubble, etc.