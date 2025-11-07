Man Houses And Supports His In-Laws, Is Furious When MIL Cuts His Wife Out Of The Will
People often say that we should never bite the hand that feeds us, or rather, just be grateful to the ones who help us when we need it the most. Sadly, not everyone understands this, and they end up taking advantage of the folks who supported them.
That’s what’s happening with this family, as the widowed mother plans to leave the inheritance to her son, but nothing for the daughter. Her son-in-law felt that this was very unfair after he housed and took care of them. Here’s all the drama that followed when he voiced it to his wife!
More info: Reddit
Living with in-laws can be challenging, but realizing that they are not grateful for your kindness can be hard to digest
After his father-in-law passed away, the poster housed and took care of his mother-in-law and brother-in-law, as they were dependent on the man for everything
Image credits: Old-Memory1603
However, neither of them has a retirement plan, and the mother has enabled her child so much that he doesn’t even know what to do with his money
Image credits: Old-Memory1603
When they got their father’s life insurance, the mother and brother got everything, while the poster’s wife didn’t get a single penny
Image credits: Old-Memory1603
What really frustrates him is that his mother-in-law plans to leave all the inheritance to her son, so the poster suggested that they move out
Image credits: Old-Memory1603
However, this sparked a conflict with his wife as she accused him of only caring about money, while she was willing to give away everything to her brother
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) narrates how he’s upset with his wife’s family. Recently, his father-in-law passed away, so he took in his mother-in-law and brother-in-law. The mother and son were completely dependent on the father, so OP almost did all the important things like taking care of the bills, the funeral, estate planning, and other major tasks.
They didn’t even know that the man had life insurance, and it all went to the two, without OP’s wife getting anything. However, the problem is that neither of them has proper savings or a retirement plan. When OP suggested that his wife and her mom start a joint account, the older lady rejected this suggestion as she wanted her son to have her inheritance.
While this 27-year-old man works, he was completely dependent on his father for literally everything else. Also, he never had a girlfriend, and shows no signs of moving out. Moreover, he has a hefty bank balance, but doesn’t even know what to do with it. When the mother decided to leave him everything, even the poster’s wife agreed that he would need it.
This is what’s bothering the poster so much. Despite everything that he and his wife have done for the two, the couple will receive nothing in return. Probably frustrated by all this, he suggested that they should move out, but his wife snapped at him and even accused him of only caring about money.
When he vented online, netizens were quick to point out that they were mooching off OP, and he would end up being their retirement plan. They were also shocked at how the adult son had been pampered by his mom. Unfortunately, parental enabling is common, as a study shared that in July 2020, 52% of US adults aged 18 to 29 lived at home with their parents.
Moreover, experts warn that enabling adult children can negatively impact their personal growth, leading to a lack of self-reliance, poor coping skills, and potential mental health issues like anxiety. While parents may think that they are trying to protect their adult child, they don’t realize that it’s causing more harm to them. No wonder the guy acts like a manchild and takes no responsibility.
People also claimed that the wife needed to see the truth about how her mom and brother were indeed acting ungrateful towards her husband. Data shows that 75% of couples reported having problems with an in-law. Research suggests that after marriage, the husband and wife may end up in major conflicts because of in-laws, which might harm their relationship.
Many people also warned OP that if the mother and son keep living and mooching off them, it might cause trouble in their marriage. Folks suggested that the healthiest option would be to set boundaries with them at the earliest. Do you agree with their advice? We would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so feel free to type them away in the comments section!
Folks online claimed that the mother and son were mooching off him, and advised him to set clear boundaries with them
The guy sounds like a massive ahole, as the money has nothing to do with him. If they were mooching of him and the daughter, or she has been really hurt by it, then fine, but by his own account the plan was always that they pay rent, and the wife doesn't seem to care about getting an inheritance,and wants them to continue with the planned move in. By all means make sure they pay their way while they are loving their, but trying to force his wife to make it conditional on getting a cut of an inheritance which may or may not still exist in the future anyway is just greed.
