Man Houses And Supports His In-Laws, Is Furious When MIL Cuts His Wife Out Of The Will

People often say that we should never bite the hand that feeds us, or rather, just be grateful to the ones who help us when we need it the most. Sadly, not everyone understands this, and they end up taking advantage of the folks who supported them.

That’s what’s happening with this family, as the widowed mother plans to leave the inheritance to her son, but nothing for the daughter. Her son-in-law felt that this was very unfair after he housed and took care of them. Here’s all the drama that followed when he voiced it to his wife!

More info: Reddit

Living with in-laws can be challenging, but realizing that they are not grateful for your kindness can be hard to digest

Image credits: gzorgz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After his father-in-law passed away, the poster housed and took care of his mother-in-law and brother-in-law, as they were dependent on the man for everything

Image credits: Old-Memory1603

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, neither of them has a retirement plan, and the mother has enabled her child so much that he doesn’t even know what to do with his money

Image credits: Old-Memory1603

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When they got their father’s life insurance, the mother and brother got everything, while the poster’s wife didn’t get a single penny

Image credits: Old-Memory1603

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What really frustrates him is that his mother-in-law plans to leave all the inheritance to her son, so the poster suggested that they move out

Image credits: Old-Memory1603

However, this sparked a conflict with his wife as she accused him of only caring about money, while she was willing to give away everything to her brother

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) narrates how he’s upset with his wife’s family. Recently, his father-in-law passed away, so he took in his mother-in-law and brother-in-law. The mother and son were completely dependent on the father, so OP almost did all the important things like taking care of the bills, the funeral, estate planning, and other major tasks.

They didn’t even know that the man had life insurance, and it all went to the two, without OP’s wife getting anything. However, the problem is that neither of them has proper savings or a retirement plan. When OP suggested that his wife and her mom start a joint account, the older lady rejected this suggestion as she wanted her son to have her inheritance.

While this 27-year-old man works, he was completely dependent on his father for literally everything else. Also, he never had a girlfriend, and shows no signs of moving out. Moreover, he has a hefty bank balance, but doesn’t even know what to do with it. When the mother decided to leave him everything, even the poster’s wife agreed that he would need it.

This is what’s bothering the poster so much. Despite everything that he and his wife have done for the two, the couple will receive nothing in return. Probably frustrated by all this, he suggested that they should move out, but his wife snapped at him and even accused him of only caring about money.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When he vented online, netizens were quick to point out that they were mooching off OP, and he would end up being their retirement plan. They were also shocked at how the adult son had been pampered by his mom. Unfortunately, parental enabling is common, as a study shared that in July 2020, 52% of US adults aged 18 to 29 lived at home with their parents.

Moreover, experts warn that enabling adult children can negatively impact their personal growth, leading to a lack of self-reliance, poor coping skills, and potential mental health issues like anxiety. While parents may think that they are trying to protect their adult child, they don’t realize that it’s causing more harm to them. No wonder the guy acts like a manchild and takes no responsibility.

People also claimed that the wife needed to see the truth about how her mom and brother were indeed acting ungrateful towards her husband. Data shows that 75% of couples reported having problems with an in-law. Research suggests that after marriage, the husband and wife may end up in major conflicts because of in-laws, which might harm their relationship.

Many people also warned OP that if the mother and son keep living and mooching off them, it might cause trouble in their marriage. Folks suggested that the healthiest option would be to set boundaries with them at the earliest. Do you agree with their advice? We would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so feel free to type them away in the comments section!

Folks online claimed that the mother and son were mooching off him, and advised him to set clear boundaries with them

Text conversation about man supporting in-laws and concerns over mother-in-law cutting wife out of will, discussing retirement plans.

Screenshot of online discussion about a man supporting his in-laws and issues with a will dispute involving his wife and MIL.

Reddit advice discussing man supporting in-laws and conflict over mother-in-law cutting wife out of will.

Man houses and supports his in-laws, reacts angrily when mother-in-law cuts his wife out of the will.

Reddit discussion about a man supporting his in-laws and anger over mother-in-law cutting wife out of will.

Reddit comment discussing man housing and supporting his in-laws while dealing with inheritance and family conflict issues

Man supports in-laws but is furious when mother-in-law cuts wife out of the will, causing family conflict.

Text conversation about a man supporting his in-laws and conflict over his wife being cut out of the will by MIL.