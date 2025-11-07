Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Houses And Supports His In-Laws, Is Furious When MIL Cuts His Wife Out Of The Will
Couple reviewing bills and documents at kitchen table, concerned about man houses and supports his in-laws financial situation.
Family, Relationships

Man Houses And Supports His In-Laws, Is Furious When MIL Cuts His Wife Out Of The Will

People often say that we should never bite the hand that feeds us, or rather, just be grateful to the ones who help us when we need it the most. Sadly, not everyone understands this, and they end up taking advantage of the folks who supported them.

That’s what’s happening with this family, as the widowed mother plans to leave the inheritance to her son, but nothing for the daughter. Her son-in-law felt that this was very unfair after he housed and took care of them. Here’s all the drama that followed when he voiced it to his wife!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Living with in-laws can be challenging, but realizing that they are not grateful for your kindness can be hard to digest

    Older couple smiling and signing documents with a professional, illustrating man supporting his in-laws and will issues.

    Image credits: gzorgz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After his father-in-law passed away, the poster housed and took care of his mother-in-law and brother-in-law, as they were dependent on the man for everything

    A man supports and houses his in-laws, upset when his mother-in-law excludes his wife from the inheritance will.

    Text about a man supporting his in-laws and his frustration after his mother-in-law cuts his wife out of the will.

    Text excerpt about a man supporting his in-laws and the impact of the mother-in-law cutting his wife out of the will.

    Image credits:

    Young man wearing headphones and playing video games on a couch, appearing frustrated while supporting his in-laws.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, neither of them has a retirement plan, and the mother has enabled her child so much that he doesn’t even know what to do with his money

    Text on a white background discussing in-laws moving into the home after the father-in-law passed away.

    Text excerpt about man supporting in-laws and wife taking over caretaking after FIL's help in household responsibilities.

    Text excerpt showing a man explaining how he supports his in-laws and manages estate planning responsibilities.

    Text about man supporting in-laws and anger over mother-in-law cutting wife out of will on a plain background.

    Text discussing a man supporting his in-laws and issues with the mother-in-law cutting his wife out of the will.

    Image credits:

    Man counting money and coins at a table with receipts and a calculator, illustrating financial support for in-laws.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When they got their father’s life insurance, the mother and brother got everything, while the poster’s wife didn’t get a single penny

    Text discussing a man supporting his in-laws and his anger when mother-in-law excludes his wife from the will.

    Text excerpt discussing a man who supports his in-laws and concerns about the mother-in-law cutting his wife out of the will.

    Man houses and supports his in-laws, feeling furious after mother-in-law cuts his wife out of the will.

    Alt text: Man houses and supports his in-laws while dealing with his mother-in-law cutting wife out of the will conflict

    Text excerpt from a man who houses and supports his in-laws, upset over his mother-in-law cutting his wife out of the will.

    Text passage expressing frustration over lack of respect despite financial support for in-laws and future help promised.

    Man houses and supports his in-laws, visibly upset while discussing family conflict regarding will and inheritance.

    Image credits:

    Couple reviewing bills and financial documents at kitchen table, stressed about in-laws and family support issues.

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    What really frustrates him is that his mother-in-law plans to leave all the inheritance to her son, so the poster suggested that they move out

    Text explaining a man supporting his in-laws and his anger over his wife being cut out of the will by his mother-in-law.

    Text excerpt discussing discovering a life insurance policy after extensive record digging by a man supporting his in-laws.

    Text excerpt discussing communication barriers between family members, highlighting issues with language and support for in-laws.

    Text excerpt discussing a man supporting his in-laws and conflict over wife’s exclusion from the will by mother-in-law.

    Man houses and supports his in-laws, faces conflict after mother-in-law cuts wife out of the will.

    Text discussing a man who houses and supports his in-laws and challenges when the mother-in-law cuts his wife out of the will.

    Image credits:

    However, this sparked a conflict with his wife as she accused him of only caring about money, while she was willing to give away everything to her brother

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) narrates how he’s upset with his wife’s family. Recently, his father-in-law passed away, so he took in his mother-in-law and brother-in-law. The mother and son were completely dependent on the father, so OP almost did all the important things like taking care of the bills, the funeral, estate planning, and other major tasks.

    They didn’t even know that the man had life insurance, and it all went to the two, without OP’s wife getting anything. However, the problem is that neither of them has proper savings or a retirement plan. When OP suggested that his wife and her mom start a joint account, the older lady rejected this suggestion as she wanted her son to have her inheritance.

    While this 27-year-old man works, he was completely dependent on his father for literally everything else. Also, he never had a girlfriend, and shows no signs of moving out. Moreover, he has a hefty bank balance, but doesn’t even know what to do with it. When the mother decided to leave him everything, even the poster’s wife agreed that he would need it.

    This is what’s bothering the poster so much. Despite everything that he and his wife have done for the two, the couple will receive nothing in return. Probably frustrated by all this, he suggested that they should move out, but his wife snapped at him and even accused him of only caring about money.

    Man and older woman discussing documents at table, representing man housing and supporting his in-laws scenario.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he vented online, netizens were quick to point out that they were mooching off OP, and he would end up being their retirement plan. They were also shocked at how the adult son had been pampered by his mom. Unfortunately, parental enabling is common, as a study shared that in July 2020, 52% of US adults aged 18 to 29 lived at home with their parents.

    Moreover, experts warn that enabling adult children can negatively impact their personal growth, leading to a lack of self-reliance, poor coping skills, and potential mental health issues like anxiety. While parents may think that they are trying to protect their adult child, they don’t realize that it’s causing more harm to them. No wonder the guy acts like a manchild and takes no responsibility.

    People also claimed that the wife needed to see the truth about how her mom and brother were indeed acting ungrateful towards her husband. Data shows that 75% of couples reported having problems with an in-law. Research suggests that after marriage, the husband and wife may end up in major conflicts because of in-laws, which might harm their relationship. 

    Many people also warned OP that if the mother and son keep living and mooching off them, it might cause trouble in their marriage. Folks suggested that the healthiest option would be to set boundaries with them at the earliest. Do you agree with their advice? We would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so feel free to type them away in the comments section!

    Folks online claimed that the mother and son were mooching off him, and advised him to set clear boundaries with them

    Text conversation about man supporting in-laws and concerns over mother-in-law cutting wife out of will, discussing retirement plans.

    Screenshot of online discussion about a man supporting his in-laws and issues with a will dispute involving his wife and MIL.

    Reddit advice discussing man supporting in-laws and conflict over mother-in-law cutting wife out of will.

    Man houses and supports his in-laws, reacts angrily when mother-in-law cuts his wife out of the will.

    Reddit discussion about a man supporting his in-laws and anger over mother-in-law cutting wife out of will.

    Reddit comment discussing man housing and supporting his in-laws while dealing with inheritance and family conflict issues

    Man supports in-laws but is furious when mother-in-law cuts wife out of the will, causing family conflict.

    Text conversation about a man supporting his in-laws and conflict over his wife being cut out of the will by MIL.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The guy sounds like a massive ahole, as the money has nothing to do with him. If they were mooching of him and the daughter, or she has been really hurt by it, then fine, but by his own account the plan was always that they pay rent, and the wife doesn't seem to care about getting an inheritance,and wants them to continue with the planned move in. By all means make sure they pay their way while they are loving their, but trying to force his wife to make it conditional on getting a cut of an inheritance which may or may not still exist in the future anyway is just greed.

