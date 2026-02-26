Wife Refuses To Eat “Garbage” Anymore, Husband Claims He’s Being Starved By Her Healthy Meals

ADVERTISEMENT

One of my exes was an incredible cook, and food was his love language, so I could literally write a book about the numerous delicious dishes I ate. In fact, after our breakup, the only thing that I missed about him was his cooking.

Speaking of food, this woman was forced to eat unhealthy food as her husband was grossed out by her healthy choices. However, she didn’t want their daughter to eat all the junk, so she made nice meals while asking him to cook for himself. Read on to find out how dramatic he got!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Everyone has different food preferences, but forcing your taste on your partner is clearly controlling behavior

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster always ate home-cooked vegetarian meals, but after meeting her husband, she started eating unhealthy food, as he preferred it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever she cooked something she liked, he hated it, so she completely gave up, but when their daughter grew up, she snapped

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She didn’t want her to become unhealthy, so she started preparing proper meals for her and asked her husband to cook for himself

Image credits: Cantbethathealthy

ADVERTISEMENT

He agreed, but soon got whiny as he felt “excluded,” yet he refused to even try what the poster had cooked for herself and their daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she used to eat only home-cooked vegetarian meals and barely ate out. However, it all changed drastically after she met her husband, who mostly ate junk food and didn’t like anything other than a variation of meat, cheese, and starch. The poor woman had to adapt her cooking to suit him.

The worst part was that if she occasionally made something healthy for herself, he didn’t like it, so she stopped cooking it altogether. However, when their daughter was old enough to eat with them, OP realized how unhealthy her body had gotten. Obviously, she didn’t want their child to eat such junk all the time, so she finally told her husband that enough was enough.

She started preparing nice meals for them and asked him to get takeout only for himself. He hated all the meals that she made and refused to try even one bite to see how it tasted. Well, the poster humbly mentioned that she was a good cook, as others really enjoyed her food, but since he wouldn’t eat it, she told him to cook for himself. In the beginning, he agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after a few days, he started feeling “excluded” and felt it was unfair that they ate such nice meals, while he was stuck with the not-so-nice ones. OP was baffled as she was giving him a choice to just eat what she made, but he kept declining it. After that, he was really grumpy and even called the poster a jerk for not including him and not cooking his preferences.

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After she vented online, netizens instantly declared that the guy sounded extremely controlling. He didn’t even let her cook meals like she wanted before their daughter was born. Experts also stress, “A controlling partner isn’t always overtly threatening or aggressive. Sometimes they are emotionally manipulative and use guilt as a tool for influence.” That sounds like him, doesn’t it?

The troubled poster gave him so many options to choose from, but he refused to compromise and lashed out at her. Even research emphasizes that when one partner seldom compromises, it can make the other person feel disrespected. It further elaborates that such behavior can quickly turn destructive towards the intimacy between a couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many netizens pointed out that he was just acting out because he resented cooking for himself, when she had been doing it for him before. Sadly, 80% of women in marriages or cohabiting relationships act as the primary meal preparers. Well, it’s high time that men started cooking for themselves if they want the food to be just how they prefer it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks also stated that he was annoyed that what he ate was portrayed as bad in front of their daughter. However, it is the truth. WHO has declared that an unhealthy diet is one of the leading risks for the global burden of disease. The guy should also think about his own health and start eating the nice meals that she makes before it’s too late.

What are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to drop them in the comments!

Netizens couldn’t help but call the man controlling and a man-child for throwing toddler-like tantrums over food

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT