Wife Refuses To Eat “Garbage” Anymore, Husband Claims He’s Being Starved By Her Healthy Meals
Woman in orange shirt happily holding a bowl of food refusing making husband nice meals in a cozy kitchen setting
Wife Refuses To Eat “Garbage” Anymore, Husband Claims He’s Being Starved By Her Healthy Meals

3

22

3

One of my exes was an incredible cook, and food was his love language, so I could literally write a book about the numerous delicious dishes I ate. In fact, after our breakup, the only thing that I missed about him was his cooking.

Speaking of food, this woman was forced to eat unhealthy food as her husband was grossed out by her healthy choices. However, she didn’t want their daughter to eat all the junk, so she made nice meals while asking him to cook for himself. Read on to find out how dramatic he got!

More info: Reddit

    Everyone has different food preferences, but forcing your taste on your partner is clearly controlling behavior

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster always ate home-cooked vegetarian meals, but after meeting her husband, she started eating unhealthy food, as he preferred it

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Whenever she cooked something she liked, he hated it, so she completely gave up, but when their daughter grew up, she snapped

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She didn’t want her to become unhealthy, so she started preparing proper meals for her and asked her husband to cook for himself

    Image credits: Cantbethathealthy

    He agreed, but soon got whiny as he felt “excluded,” yet he refused to even try what the poster had cooked for herself and their daughter

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she used to eat only home-cooked vegetarian meals and barely ate out. However, it all changed drastically after she met her husband, who mostly ate junk food and didn’t like anything other than a variation of meat, cheese, and starch. The poor woman had to adapt her cooking to suit him.

    The worst part was that if she occasionally made something healthy for herself, he didn’t like it, so she stopped cooking it altogether. However, when their daughter was old enough to eat with them, OP realized how unhealthy her body had gotten. Obviously, she didn’t want their child to eat such junk all the time, so she finally told her husband that enough was enough.

    She started preparing nice meals for them and asked him to get takeout only for himself. He hated all the meals that she made and refused to try even one bite to see how it tasted. Well, the poster humbly mentioned that she was a good cook, as others really enjoyed her food, but since he wouldn’t eat it, she told him to cook for himself. In the beginning, he agreed.

    However, after a few days, he started feeling “excluded” and felt it was unfair that they ate such nice meals, while he was stuck with the not-so-nice ones. OP was baffled as she was giving him a choice to just eat what she made, but he kept declining it. After that, he was really grumpy and even called the poster a jerk for not including him and not cooking his preferences.

    Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After she vented online, netizens instantly declared that the guy sounded extremely controlling. He didn’t even let her cook meals like she wanted before their daughter was born. Experts also stress, “A controlling partner isn’t always overtly threatening or aggressive. Sometimes they are emotionally manipulative and use guilt as a tool for influence.” That sounds like him, doesn’t it?

    The troubled poster gave him so many options to choose from, but he refused to compromise and lashed out at her. Even research emphasizes that when one partner seldom compromises, it can make the other person feel disrespected. It further elaborates that such behavior can quickly turn destructive towards the intimacy between a couple.

    Many netizens pointed out that he was just acting out because he resented cooking for himself, when she had been doing it for him before. Sadly, 80% of women in marriages or cohabiting relationships act as the primary meal preparers. Well, it’s high time that men started cooking for themselves if they want the food to be just how they prefer it.

    Some folks also stated that he was annoyed that what he ate was portrayed as bad in front of their daughter. However, it is the truth. WHO has declared that an unhealthy diet is one of the leading risks for the global burden of disease. The guy should also think about his own health and start eating the nice meals that she makes before it’s too late.

    What are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to drop them in the comments!

    Netizens couldn’t help but call the man controlling and a man-child for throwing toddler-like tantrums over food

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cannot fathom hating vegetables. I maybe was fortunate(?) in that my parents presented vegetables and a variety of foods to me as a child in a positive way and didn't give in when I did throw tantrums (and I was raised in a Hispanic family, which meant a wider variety of foods) but I absolutely adore vegetables. I actually prefer most of them raw vs cooked and particularly love Brussels sprouts (so crunchy!) and bell peppers raw. I know some people have actual food avoidance/texture issues, but it sounds like OP's husband is just permanently stopped at the toddler "chicken tenders and fries" phase. How sad to hate vegetables and not even be willing to try and expand your palate! You don't have to like everything you try, but you should at least try things!

    1
    1point
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is stopping him learning how to cook healthy meals for himself, as he is so certain he doesn't like her cooking? He should be thankful she is teaching their daughter healthy eating habits.

    0
    0points
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm trying to understand their pre-child life... She ended up eating like him to keep him happy? She deprived herself to stop his complaints? I have a relative with similar tastes to the husband. However, I doubt he'd complain about others eating healthy food - he'd simply get his own junk. Which leaves the other person to say "Coooool, more beet and goat cheese salad for me."

    0
    0points
    reply
