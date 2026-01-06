Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Decides She’s Done Playing Chef For Rude In-Laws, Cancels Thanksgiving As They Mock Her Food
Woman cancels Thanksgiving, looking frustrated in kitchen holding phone among baking ingredients
Woman Decides She’s Done Playing Chef For Rude In-Laws, Cancels Thanksgiving As They Mock Her Food

Oleg Tarasenko
Oleg Tarasenko BoredPanda staff
Our life is a chain of interconnected events and situations, where one incident can trigger another, then a third, and so on. We may not even realize how complex our life situation is until something, sometimes quite minor, becomes a reason to reconsider everything.

The ust antale we’re about to tell you today, from the user u/april___sky___, is just another such story. The narrator felt for a long time that nothing bad was happening in her life – until finally, the disrespectful attitude of her in-laws led her to completely rethink her entire life.

More info: Reddit

    Sometimes, some cause in our life, even the pettiest thing, actually leads us to bigger consequences, making us reconsider our entire life

    Woman cancels Thanksgiving, frustrated in kitchen holding phone amid eggs and baking supplies

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post lives with her husband in his parents’ home basement, and the in-laws are actually quite toxic

    Forum post excerpt about a woman who cancels Thanksgiving after rude in-laws mock her food

    Woman cancels Thanksgiving after rude in-laws mock her cooking, photo of post complaining about uneaten cheesecake

    Woman cancels Thanksgiving in message saying she's fed up living with rude in-laws and won't cook for them.

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The in-laws made themselves a habit of regularly criticizing the author’s cooking, for Thanksgiving or Christmas

    Woman cancels Thanksgiving: screenshot of a post about rude in-laws mocking her food and expecting her to do everything

    Woman cancels Thanksgiving: screenshot of a typed post about in-laws, gaslighting, miscarriage and holiday anxiety

    Woman cancels Thanksgiving after arguing on couch with partner, both angrily pointing and gesturing in living room.

    Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman sometimes complained to her husband, but he just didn’t want to confront his parents

    Screenshot of woman saying she cancels Thanksgiving, won't cook for rude in-laws and will spend holiday with family

    Woman cancels Thanksgiving screenshot of forum text about partner refusing to move out

    Text screenshot of a woman rethinking life; woman cancels Thanksgiving decision after in-laws mock her food

    Woman cancels Thanksgiving, placing roasted turkey on decorated table with candles, pumpkins and autumn fruit

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So the author decided to put her foot down and refuse to cook for her in-laws from now on

    Screenshot of a social post about husband living in parents' basement and not saving, woman cancels Thanksgiving

    Forum screenshot of a woman describing family conflict; woman cancels Thanksgiving after in-laws mock her cooking

    Screenshot of a woman's message saying she will no longer cook for rude in-laws, woman cancels Thanksgiving

    Image credits: april___sky___

    Moreover, the woman wanted to rethink her life and marriage as well, and took it online, seeking support

    The Original poster (OP) and her husband live in his parents’ basement, ostensibly to save up money to buy their own home someday. However, according to our heroine, time passes, and they are still no closer to a new home for their family. Furthermore, the in-laws, as the OP explains, developed a habit of criticizing her cooking skills.

    Every time the original poster cooked for Thanksgiving or Christmas, her mother-in-law would constantly comment on how ugly and/or tasteless the meals were. This always upset the author immensely, and she complained to her husband, but he preferred to avoid confrontation with his parents.

    If you thought the couple didn’t pay rent, you’re definitely mistaken. The original poster explains that they pay rent, utilities, and Wi-Fi (which doesn’t stop the mother-in-law from “occasionally” turning off the router, even knowing her daughter-in-law works from home). The author’s husband also pays for his brother’s education and allowance.

    And now the original poster has decided to take the issue head-on. First, she declared that she no longer plans to cook for Christmas or Thanksgiving for the in-laws, who don’t appreciate her. Secondly, the woman decided to spend the holidays with her relatives to “recharge her batteries” and reflect on her life as a whole, including her future plans.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “In fact, the cooking situation was likely the last straw for this woman, a reason to seriously reconsider her life and wonder if it’s really the one she actually wanted,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Because, judging by her stories, the in-laws were more than toxic.”

    The expert believes that the husband’s parents are simply using him and his wife as sources of additional income and “labor force,” but, unlike in some similar situations, they didn’t even bother to create an emotionally comfortable environment for them. Incidentally, Irina believes that the husband is also responsible for the current situation.

    “For this man, the moment has come when he must choose the path of a husband or the path of a son. To begin the difficult but necessary process of separating from his parents or risk his marriage, not wanting to ruin his relationship with his mother. And, I hope, it won’t be too late to save this relationship,” Irina Matveeva sums up.

    Most people in the comments unanimously gave the author their full support, claiming that she acted absolutely correctly. And perhaps her only mistake here is that she should’ve staged this confrontation earlier. “Tell them you are sick of the complaints,” one of the responders wrote reasonably. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?

    The majority of commenters supported the woman, claiming that she was absolutely right to do it this way

    Reddit comment thread suggesting faking illness, woman cancels Thanksgiving after in-laws mock her food

    Reddit comments: woman cancels Thanksgiving after rude in-laws mock her, OP says she'll be more vocal.

    Forum screenshot of a comment on shared Thanksgiving cooking where woman cancels Thanksgiving after in-laws mock her food

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

