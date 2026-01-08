Bored Panda has put together a list of the best answers for you to scroll through before your next bath or shower. Upvote your favorites and feel free to share your own hygiene tips in the comments section below.

Someone recently asked , " What's a hygiene habit that people don't talk about but really should? " and people didn't hold back. They shared a mix of tips, some (seemingly) obvious and others that might surprise you. From washing behind your ears, to cleaning your belly button, soaking dog leashes once a week, and using a soap that actually suits your body chemistry...

You can smell great, look clean and fresh but still be totally gross below the surface. The dirty blind spots are everywhere. Hiding behind your ears, under your fingernails, on your phone and in other places some bods don't bother to check.

So you think you're clean? You shower or bath every day, brush your teeth and wash your hands... Job done. Well, not quite. There's a lot more to hygiene than the simple things we were taught as kids.

#1 Your kids are not as good at hygiene as you think they are. As a mom and a former teacher, they need help and refreshers on what to do throughout childhood and into their teen years. You’re not watching them shower after a certain point so if they got something wrong they’re doing it wrong for life. Also as they enter puberty (or preferably starting before) start talking about the need for clean body parts and how that changes as they grow, prepare them for the mean things kids say if they smell (sounds mean but better a prep from you than a jab from a peer) and how to protect themselves from hygiene related issues if they start showering in a locker room.

Good hygiene isn't just about keeping your body clean. It extends to so much more... Your home, your pets, the way you prepare food, how you change and dispose of a baby's diaper. Hygiene is about any behavior that improves cleanliness and helps to prevent the spread of germs and diseases. ADVERTISEMENT

#2 BELLY BUTTONS ARE ESSENTIAL TO WASH!!!

#3 Cleaning your tongue. Brushing alone doesn’t handle bad breath.

#4 Most athletic shoes can and should be washed. Too many folks just think shoes are rank and there is nothing to be done about it. WASH THEM.

#5 Cleaning earbuds/airpods. Super easy to get an ear infection from dropping those suckers on the ground.

#6 Cleaning the ridges of your ears, they're disgusting bacteria traps. .

#7 Wash your legs and feet when you shower! Water alone isn’t cleaning them.

#8 Cleaning your phone.



People touch it all day and never think about the germs on it.

#9 Wash behind your ears. Grannies know what's up.

#10 Pick a soap that works with your body chemistry. Some people use one that's supposed to smell like sage but it makes them smell like great grandma's moldy attic.

#11 Cleaning under your fingernails is underrated. Washing your hands is only step one tbh.

#12 If you have a dog, wash their leash in a bucket every so often. It’s been dragged through so much and then you put your hands on it….

#13 Cleaning your earring holes!!!! Idk if it’s just me, but I always get a whiff of them when they smell bad.

#14 "Training your scalp/hair" isn't a thing. Some people produce more sebum. Those people need to wash their hair more frequently. I CAN SMELL YOUR HAIR OIL, AND IT MAKES ME WANT TO PUKE.

#15 You’re likely wearing too much perfume or cologne and no one wants to tell you to your face. it’s an accessory, i shouldn’t be able to smell it on you from 5-10+ feet away.

#16 If you have back acne and long hair consider washing your back in the shower after you've conditioned as well as keeping it off your back while styling afterwards.





The silicones and other smoothing products can irritate your skin and pores.

#17 Clean the nose pads on your glasses. Depending on the type you have, sweat and the oil from your nose can make it smelly and can literally erode metal frames.

#18 People forget how grimy their water bottles get, especially the lids and rubber seals. A quick scrub every couple days makes a huge difference. So In my experience, It’s one of those quiet hygiene wins you don’t notice until you finally do it.

#19 Close the lid before you flush. Especially if you keep your toothbrush nearby.

#20 WASH YOUR HANDS WHEN YOU GET HOME. I don't do anything till I've taken my outside clothes off and wash my hands. So many things you've touched that thousands of people have touched with hands from who knows where on who knows what.

#21 Cleaning the showerhead.

#22 Washing stuff you get from the store, especially when it doesnt come in sealed packaging. You don't know where its been or who has touched it. Wash your produce, clothing, dishes, household items and honestly even disinfect new toys.



It's not a personal hygeine habit, but it is crucial in preventing spread of illnesses. Don't put your faith in the general public, ever. Wash the things that you bring into your home.

#23 If you suffer from acne, make sure you are cleaning your phone and changing your pillowcase every night.... I used to use a clean tee-shirt on my pillow and flip it inside out the next day, when toss in the wash and replace with a clean tee-shirt.



Pillowcases have hair product, hair oils, sweat and drool on it - so wash your face and put it on a clean surface every night when you sleep. It will help with breakouts.

#24 Take your washing out of the washer/dryer when you're done with it stop letting it fester and get minging.

#25 Here’s a specific one. Don’t put bar citrus in your drink. Those things have been rolling around in the back of nasty trucks and the bar you’re ordering your drink or even water from don’t wash the rinds because they’re meant to spritz into your drink and be set aside. I cringe every time I see someone put a bar lemon or lime straight into their drink.

#26 Stop breeding bacteria!



The number of guys who stink because of a dirty bathroom is wild. It's like a science lab of smells they track and spread everywhere.



Don't let moisture sit and bacteria spread!



- Keep A bathroom window open or fan running for 1hr after showering. Longer in humid climates.

- Keep towel on a drying rack, fully open. If folded, make sure there's space between the layers

- Dry off in the shower to prevent a wet floor

- Don't leave sweaty/damp/wet clothes crumpled-up

- Pee in the toilet. Seriously, dudes!... Sit down at home

- Clean your towels at least once a week

- Clean your loofah and scrubbers weekly. Dishwasher is convenient

- Don't bring the outside into where you clean yourself (no shoes)

- Keep a rag to wipe water from the counter after use

- Keep your counter clear to make cleaning easy

- Disinfect shower at least quarterly

- Wash your shower curtain with bleach monthly

- White towels washed with bleach are a good hack if you don't have time/interest to vinegar wash and dry on high heat



Edit: If you use the dishwasher, clean it properly with bleach and vinegar before using with dishes.

#27 As you get older, look into Persimmons soap. Trust me...

#28 Lotion on your feet after showering. I know it sounds odd, but you'd be surprised at how many people have given me weird looks when I tell them it's a habit for me. if you struggle with dry feet especially, it WILL be a life savior after a while.

#29 Start making your kids bathe nightly in 4th grade. Including a hair wash. Supervise until they have it right. Buy deodorant and make them apply it. Supervise until they have it right. Brush teeth after breakfast please. We're sick of leaning over your nasty smelling kids trying not to gag while helping them. Greasy late elementary/middle school hair stanks.

#30 Wear deodorant



Mostly dudes I feel like they really didn't get the memo. I'm so tired of these stinky men walking around smelling like onions left out in the sun 🤢.

#31 Don’t wipe from back to front. Ever. Especially if you’re a woman.

#32 Using a washcloth is more efficient in cleaning your body than just a bar of soap.

#33 If you have stinky feet, please just use talcum powder.

#34 Always wash your hands before eating anything.

#35 Wash your rubber gloves with hot soapy water after use and before removing.



I wear rubber gloves when cleaning the toilet and bathroom, etc. Might be OTT, seems sensible to me.

#36 Shaving your armpits…even as a guy! You will stink so much less, and you will feel more clean! Deodorant will apply with ease. You will love it and wonder why you didn’t shave them to begin with.