Unhinged Mom At Trampoline Park Stops Lady With Kids From Leaving, Says She’s Too Young To Be A Mom
Unfortunately, we live in a world that consists of more evil people than good ones, or at least that’s what I think, looking at the news these days. There are certain entitled folk who do whatever they want without even thinking about the consequences of their actions.
Just look at this random Karen at a trampoline park who felt that a mom was “too young” to have 3 kids, so she called the cops. Apparently, she wanted to “verify” that they were really her children, but she fell flat on her face! Here’s how it went down…
Some toxic folks just can’t bear to see happy kids with an adult supervising them, and love to act nosy
Image credits: galitskaya / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster took her 3 kids to an indoor play center, where a random lady kept eyeing them, and even came and spoke to her 3-year-old
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
When the poster asked her what she wanted, the lady claimed that she was “too young” to have so many kids
Image credits: len44ik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The annoyed poster took her kids and left, but the lady blocked her car, said she wanted to “verify” that they were her kids, and called the cops
Image credits: bilanol / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The officer checked the poster’s ID and asked a few questions to her kids, and it was pretty obvious that she was their mom
Image credits: Dry-Reputation6966
Well, the officer told the poster that she could press charges against the woman for troubling her 3-year-old and also harassing her
Today’s story was quite traumatizing for the original poster (OP), a mom to three kids ranging from age 3 to 10. As per their Sunday routine, she took them out to an indoor play center with trampolines and foam pits, where the children were enjoying themselves a lot. Suddenly, the mom noticed a group of women eyeing her kids, and one even approached her 3-year-old.
The lady started asking him ridiculous questions that he couldn’t understand, so OP rushed over. Well, the woman acted all snobby and said that the poster seemed “too young” to have so many kids. The mom seemed like any other tired mother would, so she reiterated that they were her children and told the woman to back off, but they still kept staring.
Even her 10-year-old noticed this, so the poster grabbed her kids, made them sit in their car, and was about to leave. However, the mean lady came and stood in front of the car, claiming she wanted to “verify” that the children were really hers. In fact, she even called the cops, but after quickly investigating, the officer realized that OP was indeed their mom.
That’s when the tables turned on the other woman, as they also checked the camera footage. Well, the officer told the poster that she could press charges against the random stranger. It turned out that OP could get her for harassing her toddler, preventing her from leaving, and even filing a false emergency report, so she wondered whether she should really do it.
Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Netizens couldn’t help but chorus “yes” because everyone felt that she deserved it. Let’s look at all the penalties that she could face for the crimes that the rude woman committed. Harassing a minor: jail time, fines, probation, restraining orders, or a criminal record; unlawful restraint: felony, incarceration, fines, or probation; false emergency report: substantial fines or prison sentences.
Well, it seems like OP has a lot of power in her hands, and she should definitely use it. After all, it was a big scare for her. A survey has revealed that mothers of three children report more stress than moms of one or two, while mothers of four or more children actually report lower stress levels. The poster was already going through a lot, and the last thing she needed was this entitled Karen.
Experts also stress that “Entitled people have a tendency to adopt self-image goals, often leading them into conflict with others. Entitlement can be dangerous. Such people are more likely to experience chronic disappointment, unmet expectations, and a self-reinforcing cycle of behavior that puts them at risk for harm psychologically or socially.”
Isn’t that exactly what happened in the story today, where the woman literally dug her own grave by trying to act all high and mighty? However, she definitely deserves to pay for the trouble she caused, as there is a high chance that it could have gone south if the officer wasn’t a good one. What would you do in OP’s shoes? Let us know in the comments below!
Netizens were shocked by the woman’s unhinged behavior, and they claimed that the poster should definitely press charges
please tell me she pressed charges, this woman is unhinged and needs to see the consequences of her actions
I checked the reddit. Apparently this is BS. A lot of nearly identical posts of this one. It used to be McDonald's Play Place, but switched to other locations.
I wonder what I could do if for some reason I thought a person was not the actual guardian of the child they have with them? Like the guy in the busy, that mass mur.derer. Because apparently calling the police is wrong. Look, the other lady was a b/tch about it, but just someone tell us what to do to protect children in such situations.
ask the kid before commiting false imprisonment?Load More Replies...
im pretty sure youd notice the child looking more distressed if it was being kidnapped by a stranger. i doubt those kids would give off i need help vibes if they were running around having fun. you also shouldnt approach the youngest of the bunch and start asking them questions. its not wrong to call the cops if you suspect someone but this lady was an harasser and it was never about the kids in the first place.
