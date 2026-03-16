Man Rages As Hubby Dumps Household Chores On Him, Netizens Wonder If He’s Really Busy With “Work”

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Some people are either too lazy or hate doing household chores. They unfairly dump all the work either on their parents while they’re growing up or on their partners later in life. When it becomes a habit, they use every trick in the book to avoid these tasks.

This guy was frustrated with his husband because the man always had to “work” whenever he was asked to do any chores. Things got dramatic after he promised to clean the guest room for his mom’s visit but again used the work excuse, so his partner just snapped! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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It can’t be an “equal” relationship if one partner is constantly burdened with all the household chores

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster had a full-time job, but his husband was a workaholic, so all the responsibility of household tasks always fell on his shoulders

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Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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When his husband was asked to help with the chores, he either had work or didn’t do them properly, which made the poster think he was weaponizing his incompetence

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Image credits: Sharmin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster reached a breaking point when his husband invited his mom to visit but didn’t clean the guest room, so he decided not to do it either

Image credits: MyTraumaDumpy

When netizens suspected he was cheating, the poster clarified that he wasn’t, and he planned to hire outside help to do his chores

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) vents about his workaholic husband, who was a postdoc at a university. However, since the guy worked long hours, including weekends, it meant all the household chores fell on OP’s shoulders. Whenever the poster asked him to work a little less, he got defensive, but when asked to help with chores, things backfired for our man.

Apparently, OP’s husband was extremely bad at all chores and did them so shabbily that they had to be redone. That’s why the poster only asked him to take out the trash, thinking it was the easiest task, but the guy messed that up as well. It all led OP to believe that the guy was purposely going to work to avoid the chores or was weaponizing his incompetence.

Things got heated when the guy invited his mom to stay with the couple. The poster divided the cleaning between them and asked his husband to take care of the guest room. He agreed to do it, but in the end, again used the “work” card to shirk his responsibility. This really triggered OP, who decided that enough was enough and refused to clean the room at all.

He soon gave an update that his husband’s mother was very understanding about the situation. On the other hand, he felt that netizens were harsh on his partner, as he felt the guy was just incompetent and not weaponizing it. Moreover, he clarified the doubts of many people who felt the guy had been cheating on him, as his colleagues told OP how much he worked.

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite what the poster said, many people felt that his husband was extremely unsupportive and draining him. Research emphasizes that cortisol is one of the body’s stress hormones that works with specific brain regions to influence mood, motivation, and behavior. Feeling unsupported by your partner can lead to physical stress, as evidenced by elevated cortisol levels.

Netizens also felt that the poster was constantly sacrificing his time and effort so that his husband could easily pursue his dream career. Experts stress that when one partner seldom compromises, it can make the other person feel disrespected. They further elaborate that such behavior can quickly turn destructive towards the intimacy between a couple.

It really seems like the guy was so successful at his job only because OP was literally providing him with all the support and time he needed to succeed. No wonder the poster grew sick of this unequal distribution of household labor between them. Even studies have proven that this can be detrimental and may negatively impact relationships.

Netizens also found it weird that he was a genius in his field yet incompetent at chores. In the end, OP admitted that he was going to ask his husband to pay for hired help to do his part of the tasks. Well, as long as his partner agrees and the poster doesn‘t have to bear all the burden, it sounds like a good resolution. Don’t you agree? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens argued that the guy was indeed weaponizing his incompetence and that the poster should stop being his “servant”