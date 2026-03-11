Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Delusional Guy Believes He Shouldn’t Help Out Pregnant Wife As He’s The Breadwinner, Gets Snubbed
Pregnant woman and man sitting on couch holding hands, highlighting issues with breadwinner beliefs and relationship tension.
Delusional Guy Believes He Shouldn’t Help Out Pregnant Wife As He’s The Breadwinner, Gets Snubbed

While I always knew pregnancy was challenging, it was not until my sister got pregnant that I experienced it closely. The changes that women go through honestly blew my mind. Wanting their partner’s support through all this is the bare minimum that they can ask for.

Even this heavily pregnant wife just couldn’t handle the household chores and felt that her husband should help out. Much to her disappointment, the guy turned hostile and claimed that he provided financially, which was enough. Scroll down to uncover how the story changed abruptly after he was snubbed by netizens!

More info: Reddit

    It’s strange how partners can be unempathetic when their wives are literally bringing a human into the world

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s wife was 7 months pregnant and having a lot of difficulty doing the household chores, so she expected him to help out

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, he felt that he provided for them financially, it was enough, and even accused her of being lazy, as she couldn’t do the chores

    Image credits: Dragana_Gordic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She called him selfish for not caring about her or their baby, but his family and friends all sided with him, claiming that his financial support was enough

    Image credits:

    However, netizens gave him a harsh reality check, so he had a conversation with his wife and decided to help her out after that

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) claimed that he was not a misogynist, but netizens proved otherwise. It all started when his wife, who was 7 months pregnant, asked for his help with household chores because it was becoming too much for her. However, our guy felt that, since he was providing for her financially, it was enough, and he refused to even lift a finger to help out.

    One day, things escalated when he was tired from work and refused to help her, sparking a fight. She clearly told him that if she did the chores, it wouldn’t be healthy for the baby, but he said that she was just being lazy. When she accused him of not caring about her, all he had to say was that they should stick to their agreed-upon roles, with her taking care of the household.

    When he went and whined about it to his friends and family, they all sided with him, which reassured him. However, after he vented online, netizens gave him a harsh reality check that opened his eyes. He finally grasped how painful a pregnancy can be and the transition that women go through. Well, he gave an update that he sat down and had a proper talk with his wife.

    She reiterated all the challenges she was facing, just as Redditors had said, and he felt awful about himself. Fortunately, he told her that he would be more helpful with the chores going forward and spoke about how his work-life balance was also an issue. Moreover, OP didn’t want his child to grow up with an absent dad like his, so he planned to put in more effort from his side.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Pregnancy is no joke, but sadly, men can be oblivious about it. Experts stress, “The uterus grows dramatically in size, and the cervix softens. Throughout pregnancy, the body retains more fluid, and blood volume increases. Respiration increases to support higher oxygen needs. The heart works harder, pumping more blood. The kidneys and liver increase in size.”

    It’s outrageous that while she was going through all that, the guy was complaining and whining about her role in household chores, urgh! Research emphasizes that certain chores can be highly risky for pregnant women and their babies. Pregnancy hormones soften or loosen the ligaments and joints, and the back is also more prone to strain during certain daily tasks.

    Many people claimed that he was a hypocrite for stating that he was not a misogynist but behaved exactly like one. Studies stress that for many women, misogyny isn’t just an occasional experience; it’s a lifelong battle. Moreover, they elaborate that the constant invalidation, bias, and emotional labor required to navigate such environments can manifest in long-term psychological trauma.

    Being heavily pregnant was already a difficult task, but to make her go through all his tantrums was the last thing she needed. Well, at least he realized that he was being an absolute jerk and decided to work on it. Better late than never, right? What are your thoughts about the story? We would love to hear from you, so feel free to type away in the comments section!

    Netizens were shocked by his lack of knowledge about pregnancy, and couldn’t help but call him a misogynist

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    maggyshannon avatar
    Margaret Shannon
    Margaret Shannon
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am hard pressed to say in a civilized way how much I dislike that man.

    2
    2points
    reply
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Came looking for the YTA comments, as there should have been 100% of them. Dude needs to wake the F up.

    1
    1point
    reply
