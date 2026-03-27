Lady Aghast After “Perfect” BF Displays His Red Flags By Mocking Her Gift In Front Of Their Friends
Handmade gifts are so cool. I mean, a person poured their heart and soul into making something just so that I feel special. How heartwarming is that? However, some people prefer gifts with a price tag and don’t really value the ones crafted with love.
Just look at this guy who bought a pricey necklace for his girlfriend on their second anniversary. Meanwhile, he had the nerve to mock her in front of their friends for the handmade gift she had gotten him. Read on to uncover all the drama that followed after this humiliating episode!
More info: Reddit
Gifts are special not because of an expensive price tag, but because of the emotion behind them
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster and her boyfriend were celebrating their second anniversary with their friends when he gave her a pricey necklace
Image credits: Patty Zavala / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
She was thrilled and gave him the handmade book she had written about their love story, but his reaction shocked her
Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)
He dismissed all her efforts and humiliated her in front of their friends by ridiculing the book, so she stormed out in anger
Image credits: yogurtoo_
After that, she returned his necklace and broke up with him over the phone, but fearing he might come over to her home in anger, her friends stayed to support her
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) recalls how her “perfect” boyfriend’s true colors were exposed. Some mutual friends arranged an online date for them during the pandemic, and the two got into a relationship. Fast forward to their second anniversary, these same pals planned a celebratory lunch for them, and the couple was thrilled. However, that’s where the plot thickened.
During lunch, OP’s boyfriend gifted her an expensive necklace she had been eyeing, and she gushed with love. Well, the poster also took out her present, a book about their love story that she had made from scratch. While her friends all cheered, her boyfriend suddenly flipped and started criticizing the book, leaving OP utterly shocked and humiliated.
He even had the nerve to compare it to his expensive necklace and wouldn’t shut up about how terrible her gift was. The poster finally snapped, grabbed the book, and stormed out to her apartment, angry and hurt. Her phone started flooding with texts from everyone, but she didn’t answer. The guy had the audacity to say he was “looking out for her” so she wouldn’t “embarrass herself” in front of their friends.
After she vented online, people advised returning the necklace and breaking up with the toxic dude, and that’s exactly what she did. Lo and behold, the guy lost it! He was in a state of angry tears, and OP felt he would come over to her apartment in his fury. Thankfully, her friends showed up to her rescue, explained how they had cut him off, and apologized for setting them up.
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Netizens were shocked at how he humiliated her in front of their friends and tried to portray it as “looking out for her.” Research has revealed that “Few experiences are as damaging to the psyche as public humiliation. It is uniquely hurtful because it involves an intentional act that threatens our identity or social status. Its effects can have severe, lasting consequences on mental health.”
Moreover, his love for a price tag and his disrespect for all the effort she had put into the book shed light on who he really was. Studies emphasize that when a partner doesn’t appreciate your efforts, it often leads to feelings of being undervalued, resentful, or taken for granted. The poster must have been devastated after her boyfriend displayed his true colors.
Many people said he was a red flag from the beginning, but he hid it safely for two years. They applauded how quickly the poster was able to move on from him, despite being in love. Experts also stress that red flags are signs that the person probably can’t have a healthy relationship, and proceeding down the road together would be emotionally dangerous.
Some people also pointed out that his sudden anger when she returned the necklace to him sounded highly problematic. After all, she was only giving him a taste of his own medicine. Well, some people can dish it, but can’t take it. Would you have done the same thing if you were in the poster’s shoes? Feel free to type away your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens called the guy a red flag for caring more about a price tag, and many applauded the poster for ending things
There are commenters with sweet stories about "imperfect" gifts. I forgot to buy a Christmas gift for my husband. So I got him a big jar of pickles and some chocolate in the hope of being forgiven. He practically swooned at the pickles and said of the pickles and chocolate combo, "Am I pregnant?" 🤣
Well, the English is quite tortured, and it’s obvious that at least OP isn’t a native English speaker. I also suspect she’s from a different culture, and XBF may be, too. I had to laugh that in his defense, he said he was “looking out for [her] and didn’t want [her] to embarrass [herself] in front of friends,” then proceeds to pull out a bullhorn and embarrass her in front of friends. 🙄 In the early 90s, I got a job offer from Peter Norton, but wasn’t sure I could live in status-conscious LA, so I stayed six weeks in a hotel in North Hollywood and went about my usual business, getting groceries, working out, shopping, eating, swimming, etc to see whether it was doable. The obsession with status was the dealbreaker for me. It wasn’t possible to have a conversation with people without being quizzed on who you’re wearing, where you live, what you drive, where you work, what you do, etc.
I began to loathe people on sight because you can spot who’s gonna do it: They have metal logos dangling from their handbags and wallets, the temples of their glasses have the designer’s name in giant letters and big visible initials on the front, too; everything they’re carrying is an advertisement for one company or another. It was sooo gross.🤢 The saddest thing, though: I went to Le Dôme one afternoon to get a drink and maybe a dessert because I didn’t know whether a “civilian” could even get a table for dinner so it was just me there, drinking and looking at a magazine. Chaka Khan walks in (Aiieee! 🙆🏻♀️ Let me rock you! With a couple of bodyguard-looking men), points at me, and says, “Darling, you look AMAZING!” I look behind me to see who she’s talking to but it’s still just me there. She’s talking as if we’re old buds. She’s waving and smiling and says “It’s been waaay too long! Let’s get together soon!” We’d never laid eyes on each other before.Load More Replies...
There are commenters with sweet stories about "imperfect" gifts. I forgot to buy a Christmas gift for my husband. So I got him a big jar of pickles and some chocolate in the hope of being forgiven. He practically swooned at the pickles and said of the pickles and chocolate combo, "Am I pregnant?" 🤣
Well, the English is quite tortured, and it’s obvious that at least OP isn’t a native English speaker. I also suspect she’s from a different culture, and XBF may be, too. I had to laugh that in his defense, he said he was “looking out for [her] and didn’t want [her] to embarrass [herself] in front of friends,” then proceeds to pull out a bullhorn and embarrass her in front of friends. 🙄 In the early 90s, I got a job offer from Peter Norton, but wasn’t sure I could live in status-conscious LA, so I stayed six weeks in a hotel in North Hollywood and went about my usual business, getting groceries, working out, shopping, eating, swimming, etc to see whether it was doable. The obsession with status was the dealbreaker for me. It wasn’t possible to have a conversation with people without being quizzed on who you’re wearing, where you live, what you drive, where you work, what you do, etc.
I began to loathe people on sight because you can spot who’s gonna do it: They have metal logos dangling from their handbags and wallets, the temples of their glasses have the designer’s name in giant letters and big visible initials on the front, too; everything they’re carrying is an advertisement for one company or another. It was sooo gross.🤢 The saddest thing, though: I went to Le Dôme one afternoon to get a drink and maybe a dessert because I didn’t know whether a “civilian” could even get a table for dinner so it was just me there, drinking and looking at a magazine. Chaka Khan walks in (Aiieee! 🙆🏻♀️ Let me rock you! With a couple of bodyguard-looking men), points at me, and says, “Darling, you look AMAZING!” I look behind me to see who she’s talking to but it’s still just me there. She’s talking as if we’re old buds. She’s waving and smiling and says “It’s been waaay too long! Let’s get together soon!” We’d never laid eyes on each other before.Load More Replies...
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