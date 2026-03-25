Lady Breaks News About Procedure To Remain Child-Free, Ballistic BF Thinks He Has A Say In It

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Initially, my sister and brother-in-law never thought about having kids while dating. However, a few years after their marriage, both felt ready to become parents and gave it a shot. Basically, it’s super important to be on the same page before making this big decision.

Unlike this couple, where the woman made it clear that she wanted to be childfree, but the guy kept pushing her to change her mind. Moreover, he totally flipped out when she told him she had decided to have a procedure to not have kids! Here’s all the drama that followed…

More info: Reddit

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It can be extremely frustrating when childfree women are pressured to have kids by their partners

Image credits: ArthurHidden / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster started dating a guy, she clarified on the fifth date that she intended to stay childfree, but he got annoyed as he wanted kids

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She claimed that it was a deal-breaker for her, but the pushy guy refused to just end things, claiming it was “too early” to talk about kids

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Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The annoyed poster revealed that she was going to undergo a procedure to not have kids, but he totally flipped out on her

Image credits: Independent-Kiwi-390

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He claimed that her decision was like “drawing an aggressive line for them,” so the annoyed poster ended up dumping him

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how her two-and-a-half-month-old relationship came to an abrupt end. Our lady was firmly childfree, while the guy’s (Ben) dating profile mentioned that he was “open to kids.” That’s why she brought up the topic on their fifth date. He claimed he had always seen himself as a father, but when OP expressed herself, he replied that her kids would be “cute.”

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She stressed that she really loved her childfree life, but their conversation was cut short. However, Ben noticed that she had gone quiet after the talk and probed her about it. The poster came clean about how they didn’t align in the long term, so it would be best to end things. This upset him deeply, and he claimed it was “too early” in their relationship to talk about kids.

However, our lady refused to back down and said she had plans to undergo the procedure needed to avoid having kids. Lo and behold, Ben totally flipped, as this was like asking him to move to a different country. He felt she was throwing away the relationship over a “small disagreement,” and said that she was “drawing an aggressive line for them.”

No matter what he said, the poster didn’t budge from her decision. Apparently, Ben stressed that things between them had not yet progressed to the point where she would hear him out. That’s why he wanted to meet her, but the frustrated OP finally drew a line. She ended up dumping him, but it still bothered her whether she had done the right thing, so she vented online.

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Image credits: andrey.a.v / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A study suggests that Americans are rethinking whether they want to become parents. Moreover, the percentage of non-parents who don’t want any children rose from 14% in 2002 to 29% in 2023, while those who plan to have children in the future fell from 79% to 59%. Well, the poster is one of them, and she has every right to do what she wants with her life.

There are various reasons people choose this lifestyle. Experts stress, “This shift is driven by a complex mix of factors, from concerns about the environment and financial stability to a desire for personal freedom and fulfillment. Many child-free individuals feel that they can make a greater positive impact on the world without the responsibilities of parenthood.”

It’s also true that Ben has a right to be with someone who wants kids. However, netizens just couldn’t fathom why he was pushing for a relationship with OP. It was clear that they were not compatible. Research also emphasizes that when a couple displays profoundly incompatible patterns and behaviors, it’s really not worth fighting for, as it can harm both individuals.

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Some netizens blatantly called Ben a red flag as he was being so pushy and even tried to control what the poster did with her body. After all, only she can decide her life choices, so it’s a good thing she refused to budge. Many people applauded her for staying firm and breaking up with him instead. Don’t you agree with them? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens were aghast at how the guy felt he had a say in what the poster did to her body, and many called him a red flag

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