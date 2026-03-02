Single Mom Has The Nerve To Dump Son On Friend Despite Refusal, She Contemplates Involving Cops

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a single parent is a difficult job, and one that folks don’t really get breaks from, which is why it can often feel exhausting. That’s also the reason they might sometimes reach out to friends and family for babysitting help and be a bit demanding when they do.

This is what happened to one woman who told her friend that she couldn’t look after her baby, but got stuck with the kid anyway when the mom just drove off. The woman couldn’t believe the audacity of her friend, and it caused huge cracks in their relationship.

When people take advantage of their loved ones for their own personal gain, it often shows their true colors

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her friend of ten years, Claire, has four kids, and got left by her husband, because of her last accidental pregnancy that he couldn’t handle

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Claire found it tough to handle being a single mom and kept asking the poster for babysitting help

Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, Claire asked her friend to look after her baby, as she had time off, and she kept pushing even though the poster had a spa appointment

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite the poster’s refusal, Claire just came over, left her baby at her home, and drove off without saying a word

Image credits: Doja

The poster texted Claire, saying she’ll call the police if she doesn’t come back soon, and she debated dropping the baby off at Claire’s sister’s or ex-husband’s home

As the OP had shared, her friend seemed to want many children even though her husband was not on the same page. After they had two kids, he decided he wanted to be done increasing their family, but that’s when she accidentally had the third. Even though he did his best to get on board, it all became too much for him when she had a fourth child.

In situations like this, where a couple can’t seem to agree about growing their family, experts explain that it’s important for them to have multiple discussions on the matter or seek professional help. Eventually, both people need to be on the same page about how many kids they want to have, or else one person might end up being resentful.

That’s exactly what happened to Claire’s husband, and she was then forced to be a single mom. That’s why she kept asking the poster for help with childcare, even though the childfree woman wanted to have her alone time. She did her best to help out, but also tried to set boundaries with her friend.

It can be difficult to say no to being a babysitter, especially if you know that your loved one is struggling with parenting responsibilities. Professionals state that the best way to deal with this is by setting limits on how much help you’ll be willing to give, and not to waver on that as much as possible.

Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the poster was off from work for the week, she had set up many activities and restful moments to enjoy. She had also booked a hairdresser appointment, a spa session, and a pass to use at the gym and pool. That’s why she felt annoyed when Claire reached out just then for babysitting help.

Even though the OP kept saying no to her friend, Claire kept pushing and manipulating her to give in. Eventually, she showed up at the poster’s house, left her baby there, and then drove off without saying a single thing. This obviously shocked the OP, who couldn’t believe her friend would do such a thing.

It can feel difficult to stand up to a manipulative friend who does things like this, but it’s better than dealing with their toxic behavior for too long. Although it might be painful to set boundaries with them, it’s better not to tolerate their actions and to set stern consequences for any lines they cross.

That’s why the woman texted Claire to tell her that she would call the police if she didn’t come back soon to pick up her son. The OP also decided to drop the child off at a known contact of Claire so that she didn’t have to babysit anymore and could actually enjoy the activities she had planned for her day.

What do you think about the single mom’s tactics, and how would you have dealt with them? Do share your honest thoughts in the comments below.

Most people advised the poster to end her toxic friendship and to call the police on Claire

