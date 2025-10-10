Entitled Mom Goes To Adults-Only Spa With Two Kids, Furious When They Are Not Allowed Inside
Going for a spa day is always fun because it leaves people feeling relaxed and lighter than when they came in. The problem is that, even a spa, like every other professional place, has rules that its customers have to follow, or else they’ll be turned away.
This is what one frazzled mom realized after bringing her two young children to a hotel spa without checking whether it allowed kids or not. When the manager politely refused to let her and her daughters in, she left in a huff and wondered whether to trash their business.
Every establishment sets rules that its customers have to follow, or else they won’t be allowed on the premises
The poster shared that she had decided to get her nails done at a hotel spa, and brought her daughters along as the appointment was just after their school time
Since the poster had always taken her kids to nail appointments before, she assumed they’d be allowed to stay with her in the hotel spa as well
The spa receptionist told the mom that her daughters couldn’t come inside or stay there, as they wanted to keep the atmosphere silent and relaxing for customers
The poster eventually left the place in tears because the spa’s owner also came by and explained that children weren’t allowed in their establishment
The woman felt that the receptionist and manager had been overbearing and rude with her, which is why she thought of filing a complaint against them
The poster had been excited to visit a new hotel spa that someone had given her a voucher for, and she really wanted to get her nails done there for a special occasion. Since her appointment was just after her kids’ school, she decided to take her daughters along without checking if the place even allowed children.
The reason it’s important to check if an establishment is kid-friendly is that some of them have strict rules or age restrictions in place. According to hoteliers, certain spas only cater to adults and want to promote a calm and relaxing environment for them, which is why they might not want little children around.
Adult-only spaces like this tend to have strict regulations and might require people to provide identification to prove that they are over 18 years of age. Therefore, parents with young kids need to familiarize themselves with these rules ahead of time, rather than bringing the little ones there.
Unfortunately, the mom assumed that since her children were allowed to sit with her when she went to nail bars, she’d also be able to bring them to the hotel spa. That’s why she got a big shock when the receptionist there told her that her little ones couldn’t sit there and definitely weren’t allowed inside.
The poster didn’t know what to do because she couldn’t possibly leave her kids and go for her nail appointment, so she kept begging the receptionist to find a solution to her problem. Eventually, the situation had to be escalated to the spa’s owner, who told her that no children were allowed in their establishment under any circumstances.
Even though the hotel employees were probably trying their best to keep the situation under control and be polite with their customer, the OP felt that they were simply not understanding her at all. She found herself in tears because of the “rude and unfair” treatment of the owner and receptionist.
In most situations like this, workers have to figure out how to placate their customers without letting things escalate. Even if they are faced with a “Karen,” experts state that service workers should keep calm and not lose their cool, even if they are provoked. Since they are usually considered the face of the brand, this is of the utmost importance.
It’s possible that the hotel spa workers also let their frustration show, which then made the mom feel embarrassed and annoyed. She simply wanted to have a relaxing day getting her nails done, but instead had to leave in tears with her girls in tow. Although it’s not ideal, hopefully it taught her to call ahead and check whether establishments are kid-friendly.
Who do you think is right in this situation? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts.
Most people felt that the woman had overreacted to the situation and should have checked if her kids would be allowed at the spa
This is the kind of person who tries to force people to give up their seats on an airplane and walks into a restaurant 5 minutes before closing and expects to be seated. I can just hear her saying "But-we'll-be-quick-I-promise-my-kids-are-so-hunnnnngrrrry!" Having children doesn't entitle you to exceptions and I say that as a parent.
Oh yes - another "Your rules don't apply to *me!*" parent.
