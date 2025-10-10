Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Entitled Mom Goes To Adults-Only Spa With Two Kids, Furious When They Are Not Allowed Inside
Young girl with pigtails and pink bows focused on tablet while lying on floor indoors, related to taking daughters get nails done.
Entitled People, Relationships

Entitled Mom Goes To Adults-Only Spa With Two Kids, Furious When They Are Not Allowed Inside

Going for a spa day is always fun because it leaves people feeling relaxed and lighter than when they came in. The problem is that, even a spa, like every other professional place, has rules that its customers have to follow, or else they’ll be turned away.

This is what one frazzled mom realized after bringing her two young children to a hotel spa without checking whether it allowed kids or not. When the manager politely refused to let her and her daughters in, she left in a huff and wondered whether to trash their business.

More info: Mumsnet

    Every establishment sets rules that its customers have to follow, or else they won't be allowed on the premises

    Close-up of a person taking daughters to get nails done with a technician applying nail polish in a salon setting.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she had decided to get her nails done at a hotel spa, and brought her daughters along as the appointment was just after their school time

    Mother and daughters sitting together at a nail salon, enjoying quality time while getting nails done.

    Mother and daughters sitting together at a nail salon, enjoying quality time while getting nails done.

    A mother taking daughters aged 5 and 9 to a nail bar where they enjoy snacks and use an iPad during their visit.

    A mother taking daughters aged 5 and 9 to a nail bar where they enjoy snacks and use an iPad during their visit.

    Mother and daughters smiling while taking daughters get nails done at a nail salon with colorful polish options.

    Mother and daughters smiling while taking daughters get nails done at a nail salon with colorful polish options.

    Two daughters lying on bed smiling while watching a tablet, representing taking daughters get nails done experience.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Since the poster had always taken her kids to nail appointments before, she assumed they'd be allowed to stay with her in the hotel spa as well

    Mother taking daughters to get nails done, sitting together and waiting with an iPad after school appointment.

    Mother taking daughters to get nails done, sitting together and waiting with an iPad after school appointment.

    Receptionist speaking harshly about kids not being allowed inside while taking daughters to get nails done.

    Receptionist speaking harshly about kids not being allowed inside while taking daughters to get nails done.

    A mother and her daughter sitting side by side, happily taking daughters to get nails done at a salon.

    A mother and her daughter sitting side by side, happily taking daughters to get nails done at a salon.

    Mother and daughter taking daughters get nails done together at a bright, modern nail salon with blue chairs.

    Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The spa receptionist told the mom that her daughters couldn't come inside or stay there, as they wanted to keep the atmosphere silent and relaxing for customers

    Mother and daughters smiling while taking daughters to get nails done at a salon with colorful nail polish displays visible.

    Mother and daughters smiling while taking daughters to get nails done at a salon with colorful nail polish displays visible.

    Mother and daughters sitting together at a nail salon, taking daughters to get nails done and enjoying quiet time.

    Mother and daughters sitting together at a nail salon, taking daughters to get nails done and enjoying quiet time.

    Spa entrance with a mother and daughter denied entry while taking daughters to get nails done trip.

    Spa entrance with a mother and daughter denied entry while taking daughters to get nails done trip.

    Parent and daughters sitting together at a nail salon, enjoying taking daughters to get nails done and bonding time.

    Parent and daughters sitting together at a nail salon, enjoying taking daughters to get nails done and bonding time.

    Young girl holding mother's hand outdoors, reflecting a moment before taking daughters to get nails done.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster eventually left the place in tears because the spa's owner also came by and explained that children weren't allowed in their establishment

    Text showing a comment about taking daughters to get nails done and their expected good behavior in the salon reception.

    Text showing a comment about taking daughters to get nails done and their expected good behavior in the salon reception.

    Text about a parent taking daughters to get nails done and expecting respectful staff behavior during the visit.

    Text about a parent taking daughters to get nails done and expecting respectful staff behavior during the visit.

    Mother and daughters smiling together while taking daughters to get nails done at a bright and colorful nail salon.

    Mother and daughters smiling together while taking daughters to get nails done at a bright and colorful nail salon.

    Image credits: OrlaMcCool

    The woman felt that the receptionist and manager had been overbearing and rude with her, which is why she thought of filing a complaint against them

    The poster had been excited to visit a new hotel spa that someone had given her a voucher for, and she really wanted to get her nails done there for a special occasion. Since her appointment was just after her kids’ school, she decided to take her daughters along without checking if the place even allowed children.

    The reason it’s important to check if an establishment is kid-friendly is that some of them have strict rules or age restrictions in place. According to hoteliers, certain spas only cater to adults and want to promote a calm and relaxing environment for them, which is why they might not want little children around.

    Adult-only spaces like this tend to have strict regulations and might require people to provide identification to prove that they are over 18 years of age. Therefore, parents with young kids need to familiarize themselves with these rules ahead of time, rather than bringing the little ones there.

    Unfortunately, the mom assumed that since her children were allowed to sit with her when she went to nail bars, she’d also be able to bring them to the hotel spa. That’s why she got a big shock when the receptionist there told her that her little ones couldn’t sit there and definitely weren’t allowed inside.

    Young girl with pigtails lying on a rug, focused on a tablet, illustrating taking daughters to get nails done experience.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster didn’t know what to do because she couldn’t possibly leave her kids and go for her nail appointment, so she kept begging the receptionist to find a solution to her problem. Eventually, the situation had to be escalated to the spa’s owner, who told her that no children were allowed in their establishment under any circumstances.

    Even though the hotel employees were probably trying their best to keep the situation under control and be polite with their customer, the OP felt that they were simply not understanding her at all. She found herself in tears because of the “rude and unfair” treatment of the owner and receptionist.

    In most situations like this, workers have to figure out how to placate their customers without letting things escalate. Even if they are faced with a “Karen,” experts state that service workers should keep calm and not lose their cool, even if they are provoked. Since they are usually considered the face of the brand, this is of the utmost importance.

    It’s possible that the hotel spa workers also let their frustration show, which then made the mom feel embarrassed and annoyed. She simply wanted to have a relaxing day getting her nails done, but instead had to leave in tears with her girls in tow. Although it’s not ideal, hopefully it taught her to call ahead and check whether establishments are kid-friendly.

    Who do you think is right in this situation? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts.

    Most people felt that the woman had overreacted to the situation and should have checked if her kids would be allowed at the spa

    Mother and daughters smiling while taking daughters to get nails done at a bright and colorful nail salon.

    Mother and daughters smiling while taking daughters to get nails done at a bright and colorful nail salon.

    Spa reception area with a no children rule, explaining challenges when taking daughters to get nails done.

    Spa reception area with a no children rule, explaining challenges when taking daughters to get nails done.

    Mother and daughters happily taking daughters to get nails done, enjoying quality bonding time at the nail salon.

    Mother and daughters happily taking daughters to get nails done, enjoying quality bonding time at the nail salon.

    Comment about taking daughters to get nails done, discussing nail salon and adults-only spa policies.

    Comment about taking daughters to get nails done, discussing nail salon and adults-only spa policies.

    Comment expressing concern about children using iPads without headphones during a nail salon visit, related to taking daughters getting nails done.

    Comment expressing concern about children using iPads without headphones during a nail salon visit, related to taking daughters getting nails done.

    Mother and daughters smiling together at a nail salon, enjoying quality time while getting nails done.

    Mother and daughters smiling together at a nail salon, enjoying quality time while getting nails done.

    Mother and daughters smiling together while taking daughters to get nails done at a vibrant nail salon.

    Mother and daughters smiling together while taking daughters to get nails done at a vibrant nail salon.

    Comment discussing the challenges and etiquette of taking daughters to get nails done in a spa setting.

    Comment discussing the challenges and etiquette of taking daughters to get nails done in a spa setting.

    Text excerpt about opinions on taking daughters to nail salons, discussing no kids rules and child-free spaces in nail salons.

    Text excerpt about opinions on taking daughters to nail salons, discussing no kids rules and child-free spaces in nail salons.

    Mother and daughter smiling while getting nails done together at a salon, enjoying quality bonding time and pampering.

    Mother and daughter smiling while getting nails done together at a salon, enjoying quality bonding time and pampering.

    Nail art
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    What do you think ?
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is the kind of person who tries to force people to give up their seats on an airplane and walks into a restaurant 5 minutes before closing and expects to be seated. I can just hear her saying "But-we'll-be-quick-I-promise-my-kids-are-so-hunnnnngrrrry!" Having children doesn't entitle you to exceptions and I say that as a parent.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oh yes - another "Your rules don't apply to *me!*" parent.

    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    One can assume they have a "no kids" rule for a reason. I'm sure mom doesn't like it when "her" rules are ignored or challenged....

