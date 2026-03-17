GF Keeps Giving Horrible B-Day Gifts, BF Breaks Up, Internet Appalled As He Shares 2-Year Update

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Giving someone a gift is a way of showing them you care and that you’ve put a lot of thought into making them happy. Even though most folks try to get their loved ones good presents, there are some people who hardly put in any effort and think they can just get away with it.

This is what one man kept facing because his girlfriend was only getting him presents that she wanted for herself, which made him feel bad. When he reached his breaking point and trashed a gift of hers, it ended their 8-year relationship for good.

More info: Reddit

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Constantly being given terrible gifts that seem to be poorly thought out can make a person feel unloved and unappreciated

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that even though he and his girlfriend had been together for 8 years, she only got him things as presents that she wanted to use

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Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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On his birthday, when she got him a pencil lengthener, the man trashed her gift, which made her angry, but she also admitted that she did such things on purpose

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When the woman was called out by her family for her thoughtless actions, she tried to blame it on her ADHD, but also agreed to attend counseling with the poster

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After attending therapy with his girlfriend, the man decided to break up with her, but was shocked when her dad begged him to reconsider and take her back

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Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Two weeks after the breakup, the man received a bunch of gifts from his ex, of all the things on his wishlist, but he wasn’t swayed and refused to get back together with her

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The man shared an update two years later, stating that he no longer drank to cope with his feelings, had lost a lot of weight, and also got a promotion at work

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To protect his peace of mind, the poster had blocked his ex after getting their house transferred into his name, and felt good about having distance from her

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The man also learned that his ex had married someone else, and later divorced that person because she was still not over him

Even though the OP and his girlfriend seemed to have quite a strong relationship that lasted eight years, the man hated the kinds of presents that his partner gave him. He had begun to notice that whenever she gave him a gift, it was always something that she wanted and eventually ended up using.

According to experts, when a loved one keeps giving thoughtless presents like this, it is important to talk to them about it at some point. Rather than letting the behavior continue and feeling bad about it, it’s best to confront them and also tell them how hurtful it can be to receive such poorly thought-out gifts.

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This time, though, the man reached his breaking point because his girlfriend gave him a pencil lengthener as a birthday present. That’s why he threw it in the trash almost immediately, but it also led to a big fight between them because the woman couldn’t understand why he would do such a thing.

Although it might not seem like such a big deal to receive a bad gift, psychologists explain that it can actually make a person feel misunderstood or underappreciated. This is especially true when romantic partners give terrible presents, because it might show that they don’t care or know much about their loved one’s interests.

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At first, the man was willing to work on the gifting issues with his partner because he felt that her ADHD was probably the cause of her behavior. Eventually, he got to know that she was doing it all on purpose and that she wasn’t even checking his wishlist to see what things he would like to receive.

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At first, the couple decided to work through their issues by going to counseling, but the OP realized that he didn’t want to keep dating her and put up with such behavior. That’s why he ended their 8-year relationship, even though her dad begged him to take her back.

In situations like this, it might be quite tough to end things with a longtime partner, but marriage experts state that it’s important to know when to step away from a toxic relationship. When one partner is always being selfish with their needs and not considering what the other individual wants, it’s a red flag that shouldn’t be ignored.

Although the man struggled quite a bit after the breakup, he was glad that he had ended things with his girlfriend. She did try to win him back by buying a lot of things on his wishlist, but luckily, he didn’t give in to her manipulation. The best part is that, two years later, the OP had reached a wonderful phase of life and was content with where he was.

What do you think about this story, and do you believe the couple could have actually worked things out? We’d love to hear your opinion on all of this.

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People sided with the man and felt that he made the right decision by ending his one-sided relationship sooner rather than later

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