Lady Turns Simple Broken Window Into A Race Issue, Claims BF Crossed A Line For Making 3 Kids Fix It

Many years ago, back in high school, I got into a fight with a classmate right in class (don’t ask why or how it happened!). We broke a cabinet in the classroom, and as a kind of punishment, we were forced to fix it together. Needless to say, about 3 hours later, we left the classroom, if not as best friends, then something very close to it.

Basically, fixing something you broke with someone not only brings you closer, but also helps you gain new skills and learn together. Apparently, that’s exactly what the user u/ButterTimeUlt was thinking when he suggested that the neighbor’s kids who broke his window fix it together with him. But, as it turns out, his girlfriend had a different idea…

More info: Reddit

Many outstanding pedagogical minds believe that teaching kids discipline through mending broken things is a great approach, but some people strongly disagree with this

Image credits: nikitabuida / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is a 25-year-old man who once found one of his door windows broken by the neighboring kids

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The kids brought their apologies, and their mom offered compensation to the author, but he suggested that they could fix the window together

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So they did, and they had a great time learning a useful skill, but then the man took unexpected heat from his girlfriend

Image credits: ButterTimeUlt

Turns out, she considered the whole situation as the “humiliation” of the kids by the man, and after a huge spat, they broke up

So, the original poster (OP), a 25-year-old man, recently discovered that the glass in one of his house’s doors was broken. The guy found a football and assumed the neighbor’s kids had hit the window with it while playing. Our hero just threw the ball into the neighbor’s yard, and then, after talking with the neighbor, discovered that it was indeed her three children.

The kids apologized, and their mom offered to compensate the author. But he came up with what he thought was a better idea. He said he’d rather fix the window himself with the kids. They readily agreed, as did their mom, and the four of them spent the next couple of hours fixing it. Our hero sincerely believed that the opportunity to teach the kids a useful skill was also worth it.

While the repairs were underway, the author’s girlfriend arrived and saw the whole group. After the kids left, she called him out for allegedly “humiliating” them. The OP was incredibly surprised, and during the discussion, it became clear that the woman had perceived the picture as “racist.” The whole point is that the author is white and all the kids were Black.

Our hero, whose stepdad is also Black and who grew up in a predominantly Black neighborhood, had never even considered anything like this. This story made the author reconsider the woman he was dating and called their future into question. After much deliberation, our hero decided to break up with her and then asked netizens for their opinions on the situation.

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Educators and psychologists believe that engaging in reparative actions with kids has a positive impact on them. For example, this article at Wise Compass notes that this effectively develops a sense of responsibility for their actions in children of all ages. This emphasizes the balance of consequences, where the child learns to independently restore the imbalance, rather than to simply apologize with words.

The authors of this dedicated article at All Pro Dad specifically say that children should be gently involved in this approach, not forced, so that they feel more important than things. Transforming discipline into education is only the right approach when it’s based on love and respect, the article reasonably claims.

In any case, from a pedagogical standpoint, the original poster did the right thing, but from a moral standpoint, his girlfriend seems less than reasonable. Anyway, if a white man and three Black kids fixing something together doesn’t evoke any associations in her mind other than “racism,” it really does look weird.

Incidentally, many commenters on the original post think so, too. Most people wrote that the author’s now-ex-girlfriend sounded truly insane, and that the guy must have dodged a bullet with her. “This girl has not learned how to properly deal with intrusive thoughts,” one of the responders wrote quite wisely. So what do you, our dear readers, actually think about this case?

Most people in the comments sided with the author, assuming that he probably dodged a bullet by leaving this woman

