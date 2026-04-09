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Just because one partner gets pregnant doesn’t mean that the other person can shirk off responsibility. After all, being with a child comes with numerous challenges, so it’s nice to have someone look after the expecting mom and help her with the difficult things.

However, not everyone understands it. Just look at this pregnant woman who was completely neglected by her wife after she got a promotion and turned into a workaholic. One day, the expecting lady finally snapped and slammed her with some harsh words, sparking drama between the couple! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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It’s important for both partners to be equally involved in a pregnancy, rather than burdening one person

Image credits: Addictive Stock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster went through an IVF and got pregnant, her wife got a promotion around that time, and became extremely busy with work

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Image credits: user26142724 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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In fact, she turned into a workaholic, and the poster tried to do everything possible to get her attention, but felt completely neglected

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, she finally snapped, cried about how she felt alone, and that their baby was only hers since her wife was barely present during the pregnancy

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Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She quickly regretted saying that as her wife just left without a word, but she soon gave an update that the couple sat down and talked things through

Image credits: dekazigzag / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Apparently, her wife had been coaxed into taking the promotion, and the poster’s words were like a wake-up call for her

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The workload was messing with the poster’s wife’s health, but she was also scared that she would turn out like her parents

Image credits: vinnyorvinnie

She profusely apologized to the poster for subconsciously pulling away from her, and the poster finally felt better

In today’s story, we dive into a couple’s conflict as the original poster (OP) laments her difficulties. She and her wife went through IVF, and she became pregnant. Around the same time, her partner got a promotion in their company. Suddenly, she became extremely busy with work, started coming home late every day, and neglected the poster completely.

From cooking her meals to cleaning the house, OP tried everything to get her wife’s attention, but nothing seemed to work. She started to feel very lonely, unloved, and discarded, as there was barely any communication between them. One day, she was in tears thinking about it when her wife walked in, and she had an angry outburst, expressing all her concerns.

Her partner tried to point out that she was doing it all for their baby. However, OP snapped and said that it was hers alone, as the other woman was barely present during the pregnancy. She immediately regretted it after her wife left without a word, and wondered how she could fix things. The poster didn’t want to divorce her, but felt that she couldn’t really raise a child with her.

Soon, she gave an update that the two sat down and had a proper conversation, during which her wife broke down. She was coaxed into taking the promotion, and it was really affecting her health. She was also afraid of being like her parents, so she had subconsciously withdrawn, but she apologized profusely. The poster finally felt better after having the difficult but much-needed conversation.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Pregnancy is no joke as mothers face many challenges during the 9 months. Studies stress, “The uterus grows dramatically in size, and the cervix softens. Throughout pregnancy, the body retains more fluid, and blood volume increases. Respiration increases to support higher oxygen needs. The heart works harder, pumping more blood. The kidneys and liver increase in size.”

Also, let’s not forget all the mental health issues that they struggle with. Research emphasizes that depression and anxiety are the most common issues that women struggle with. These affect about 10 to 15 out of every 100 pregnant women. When a person is going through so much physically and mentally, wanting a supportive partner is the bare minimum, right?

While netizens condemned her wife’s behavior, some felt she was dealing with a lot, and OP’s update confirmed this. Experts highlight that this fear of becoming a parent is quite normal, but overcoming it is very important. Moreover, studies link workaholism with harmful negative consequences on a person’s emotional and physical health.

Well, it seemed like she really needed the reality check from the poster. Netizens were glad that the wife came around and decided to reduce her work to focus on OP. After all, work sustains us, but it’s our family that helps us navigate life’s challenges. Don’t you think so, too? We would love to hear from you, so feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments below!

While the wife’s negligence was inexcusable, many netizens felt she was also struggling a lot, and the two needed to communicate