ADVERTISEMENT

We hear of many relationships falling apart because of emotional and physical violence. Just hearing these stories makes my skin crawl with terror. I can’t even imagine the pain that the victims go through, and how they have the courage to go back to being “normal.”

Just look at this woman, who finally realized how toxic her husband was, all thanks to mustard. Little did she know that her food preference would be the last straw that unraveled their whole marriage! Here’s how she fought off all the nightmarish drama that followed…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s scary how anything can trigger violent people, even their partners’ food preferences

Image credits: clockwork_lemon / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband called her a picky eater just because she didn’t like to eat mustard, and got angry when she refused

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Milan / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Her refusal triggered him so much that he started slandering her, and she feared for her life when he was driving erratically

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She refused to go home after that and went to a hotel after work, so he kept harassing her with calls and messages, but she ignored him

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She also revealed how he used to coax her into getting intimate with him, and even mentioned that she was financially stable to survive after their divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dusanpetkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Fortunately, she was safe at work from him, continued to stay in the hotel, and refused to reply to any of his texts or calls

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While living alone, the poster realized that she had lost her identity because of him, and she had also been a victim of domestic violence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she felt very lonely, the poster didn’t have the emotional energy to go back to him, so she started looking for a good divorce lawyer

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Much to her horror, he soon found her hotel as he followed her from her workplace, so she talked with him in the lounge area

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: user15285612 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He accused her of ending things over “one mistake,” and even got violent when she tried to walk away, but she pointed at the security cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He let her go, and she asked him to only contact her for their divorce proceedings, but it broke her heart that he was pinning all the blame on her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He texted her that she should come with him for Thanksgiving dinner with his family, but she ignored him and celebrated on her own

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, she got a call from her mother-in-law, and the poster realized that her husband had told them lies, portraying her as the villain

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tete_escape / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her lawyer had advised not engaging with her husband’s family, so the poster hung up on her mother-in-law instead of revealing the truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, she got texts from the toxic guy for making his mother cry, and he creepily even threatened to find her and take her home

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: maedocc

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, she was hospitalized after that as she faced physical misconduct from him, but she was granted a protective order and moved states

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwrapickyeater

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She slowly started her healing journey by going to therapy, doing things that she loved, and trying to move on from the damage her ex had done

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwrapickyeater

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She was also trying to process all the rage that she was feeling at herself for allowing him to treat her the way he did, and it was very painful for her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: boggy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite being so overwhelmed by everything, the poster was still trying her best to leave behind the past and didn’t want the update to be a negative one

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwrapickyeater

She had started exercising, made new friends, and also started working on being happy, and refused to do anything she didn’t want to do

Be warned, folks, because today’s story is quite tragic but ends on a positive note. One day, while returning from a road trip, the original poster’s (OP) husband lost it as she didn’t want to eat mustard. He drove aggressively, and his verbal violence made her fear for her life. He also threw in the word “divorce,” so she stayed at a hotel the next day instead of going home from work.

That’s when the barrage of texts and phone calls started, but she ignored him. Even though she was feeling lonely living solo, OP realized how she had lost her identity because of him. The mustard was just the tip of the iceberg as she recalled his emotionally and physically violent behavior before. However, the worst part was that he found the hotel where she was staying.

ADVERTISEMENT

He tried to get violent with her in the lounge, but she quickly pointed to the security camera. Somehow, she got rid of him, but knew that it was not the end. He kept calling because he wanted her to come for Thanksgiving dinner with his family, but obviously, she was a no-show. Her mother-in-law called her, and OP learned how he had twisted the tale to demonize her, so she hung up on the woman.

Unfortunately, she faced physical misconduct from him after that and had to be hospitalized. However, she was granted a protective order soon, moved a few states over, and started her healing journey. Everything was still very painful and overwhelming. Nonetheless, OP updated that she was dealing with her rage, slowly learning new things, and also trying to rediscover herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Just like netizens, my heart reached out to the poster, who suffered so much because of her cruel husband. Experts stress that emotional and psychological violence can have long-term effects on the brain and body. From depression to anxiety and a loss of sense of self, the detrimental impact can leave a person doubting themselves and barely trusting anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, research also emphasizes that “Domestic violence is strongly associated with psychiatric problems, including increased risk for PTSD. Exposure to chronic trauma contributes to emotional dysregulation, fear, and social isolation, which may further exacerbate mental health conditions.” I truly can’t comprehend how much the poster went through in such a short time.

Unfortunately, stats reveal that intimate partner violence alone affects more than 12 million people every year. Over 1 in 3 women (35.6%) in the US have experienced physical misconduct, violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime. That’s a pretty frightening statistic, and it’s infuriating to think that such terrible things still keep happening behind closed doors.

It gave netizens some comfort to know that, at least, OP’s story had a positive ending. However, most of them were furious that her ex walked scott-free. Honestly, he deserved to be behind bars, but alas, the world is extremely unfair. Don’t you agree? If you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you have handled it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens were aghast that she went through so much, but applauded her for coming out of the tragedy strong and fighting for herself

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT