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It’s weird to think that a few decades back, mental health was taboo, but the world has come really far. Getting professional help is just a call away. However, like humans can weaponize anything, people have started to use their mental health struggles as an excuse.

Just look at this autistic man who pushed his wife to the edge with his constant nagging and no help with their kids. What really broke the camel’s back was his extremely rude comment about their wedding photos! Here’s what he said, and all the drama that followed after that…

More info: Reddit

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It’s atrocious how some people feel no shame in weaponizing their mental health and distressing their partners

Image credits: bristekjegor / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s autistic husband’s mental health worsened after they had kids, so she managed the kids and finances on her own

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Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She couldn’t leave the kids alone with her husband as he put them in dangerous situations, but he nagged her when she was looking after them

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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One day, while they were driving, the poster brought up her wish to be a fitness instructor again, and he stressed that she should get back in shape

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Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He went on to insult her by claiming that her weight had ruined their wedding pictures, as she was 3 months postpartum at that time

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster pointed out how rude he sounded, but he continued to stress that they should have taken the pictures before she started showing

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Image credits: PiccoloAdorable1547

The frustrated poster was so sick of everything that she went numb and wanted to leave him, despite his attempt at an apology

In today’s marriage tale, we encounter another man-child husband as the original poster (OP) laments how he drove her to the brink. He was autistic and also struggled with other issues, but his blunt remarks often came off as cruel. Sadly, his mental health took a hit after they had kids, as he was really incapable of looking after them. This burdened the poster with all tasks.

In fact, he only worked and spent his free time on his hobbies. Meanwhile, our super mom took care of the house and the kids, and even managed the finances with her own money. He also had the audacity to show off when he gave her $50 once or twice every month. Speak about messed up, right? The most concerning part was how he carelessly treated his own children.

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He had put the kids in dangerous situations, so she was afraid to leave them alone with him. When she asked him to help out, he would get impatient and make a chaotic mess of it. However, when she did things on her own, he kept nagging her about how she did it. One day, things hit the fan when they were driving, and he kept talking about “his” future and goals.

The poster chimed in about her future and how she wants to be a fitness instructor again, when he said that she should get in shape. Moreover, he brought up their wedding when OP was 3 months postpartum and said that her weight had wrecked their photos. That was the final straw for our lady, and all she wanted to do was leave him, despite his apology.

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Image credits: gritsiv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens were aghast at how this man was using his autism to treat his wife like a free maid and nanny. To get expert insights, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that neurodivergent bluntness is usually an attempt to be helpful or accurate, and a partner who cares will feel terrible if they’ve caused pain.

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“In contrast, the man in the story continued to talk after his wife asked him to stop, laughed off a dangerous situation with a baby, and made a show of giving her a tiny amount of money. All this suggests a desire for control rather than a struggle with social cues. It seems like he was simply using his bluntness as a weapon to tear down her self-esteem,” she added.

Our expert also discussed how this whole situation impacted the wife. She commented that the woman was the sole emotional, financial, and physical anchor of the family. Prof. Lobo stressed that his “bluntness” has crossed the line into a disregard for her humanity. Our expert believes that the whole situation might force the woman to be in a constant survival mode.

Prof. Lobo elaborated that the poster cannot trust her husband with basic safety, so her brain stays hyper-vigilant 24/7, leading to cognitive exhaustion and extreme stress. “Her own identity, like her passion for fitness, gets buried under the weight of managing a partner who acts more like a third child than a co-parent,” she noted.

“She’s far from overreacting. Her mental health is signaling that this environment has become unsustainable. She deserves to be in a space where she is safe, respected, and truly seen,” Prof. Lobo concluded. I hope OP stays true to her word about being done with him. It’s high time she put herself first, isn’t it? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

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Netizens called out the husband for weaponizing his mental health, and many advised dumping him ASAP

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