Toxic Wife Ruthlessly Humiliates Teacher Hubby On Zoom In Front Of Students, Mad When He Snaps

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As someone who has been working from home for the past three years, I find it irksome when someone constantly disturbs me. Fortunately, my family is aware of this, so they steer clear of my room during my work hours, but when guests visit, it’s a nightmare.

This teacher’s wife switched into a different person during his Zoom lessons and humiliated him in front of his students multiple times. He finally snapped at her, but she played the victim and demanded an apology from him. Read on to find out how he suspected there might be a bigger issue!

More info: Reddit

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Working from home can be a real hassle when the family refuses to respect your boundaries

Image credits: mego-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster was taking Zoom lessons from home, his wife suddenly flipped as she started interrupting him and humiliating him

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

As she refused to stop, the poster started working in their basement, but she still found ways to sabotage his online lessons

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The poster explained multiple times that he needed a quiet place, but she refused to budge, so he finally snapped and yelled at her

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Image credits: ThrowRAsabotaged

Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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He retaliated by playing the victim and demanded that he apologize, so the guy started wondering if she had postpartum depression

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Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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No matter what he did, her ridiculous shenanigans just wouldn’t stop, and she kept playing the victim of his “anger” when confronted

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Image credits: ThrowRAsabotaged

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He finally decided to speak to her doctor about PPD, but to avoid more drama in the house, the poster started taking the lessons from his car

In today’s weird tale, the original poster (OP) tells us how he started taking math lessons on Zoom during the pandemic. Little did he know that his wife would completely flip during that time. It started with small things like asking him to do things, but it slowly turned into full-blown tantrums. It seemed like she did everything within her power to humiliate him in front of his students.

The poor fellow had to move to the basement to conduct these classes, and even then, she made it a point to disturb him as much as possible. OP tried talking with her to help her understand, but nothing seemed to work. After explaining calmly, he finally blew up one day and yelled at her. She retaliated by playing the victim and demanding an apology from our guy.

He was utterly baffled by her, but soon gave an update that things had just escalated between them. She was mocking him behind the closed door, and when he opened it, he found her crouched with a cup to the door. The poster asked her to stop acting like a kid, but she feigned fear and acted like he was physically hurting her. He gave up, but after his lesson, he tried to talk to her again.

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However, she acted immature again and wouldn’t even let him have a proper conversation. Also, she started acting as if she were the victim of his anger, and when he suggested therapy, she claimed that he needed it. OP suspected that she might have postpartum depression and decided to talk with her doctor. Meanwhile, to avoid more drama, he took lessons from his car.

Image credits: tolikoffphotography / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The fact that his wife acted normally when he wasn’t busy definitely shows that there were some deeper issues with her. To get expert insights, Bored Panda got in touch with Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that it’s possible that the wife’s behavior likely boils down to a mix of attention-seeking and power struggles.

“Even though he’s physically in the house, his brain is at work, and for some people, that feels like being ignored. By interrupting his lessons, she’s essentially poking him to see if she can still get a reaction. In her mind, even a bad reaction (him getting angry) is better than being ignored for a math lesson,” our expert explained.

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However, having said that, Prof. Lobo claims that if the wife is really dealing with PPD, she might be short on empathy. Our expert elaborated that PPD doesn’t always look like sadness; sometimes, it looks like rage and irritation. She feels that the wife might genuinely feel like his work is an intrusion on her life, rather than seeing her interruptions as an intrusion on his.

Meanwhile, Prof. Lobo also conversed about the impact this whole thing can have on a marriage. She noted that as the guy had to escape from his house to survive the lessons, it shifted the power balance in a tricky way. She added, “It sets a precedent that if she makes things uncomfortable enough, the guy will be the one to move.”

“It buys him peace during the day but leaves the root issues, the lack of respect and the communication breakdown, to grow in the dark,” Prof. Lobo summed up. Well, I hope he was able to get both of them in therapy to try to resolve the issue. Don’t you agree? Let us know in the comments!

While many netizens felt that his wife was a narcissist, some also felt that there was something seriously wrong with her

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