When a Redditor asked people to spill the tea about the biggest scandals in their schools, they didn’t hold back. Some of these stories are so horrifying that they traumatized netizens for days, while others will make you question what goes on in people’s minds. Scroll down to see what I mean!

As kids or teenagers, we are not really afraid to explore things. That’s probably why the days spent in middle or high school can turn into either the most pleasant or the worst time of our lives. No wonder some of these (good or bad) memories are eternal.

#1 The French teacher became pregnant with a student, he was 18, she was around 30. She later divorced her husband at the time and married him. They are still married.

#2 One of the kids set himself on fire because a girl dumped him. I saw the whole video on the security cameras, the flame, the running, the sheer horror of the people that were close by and the smell next day......



Man, you don't want to smell something like that.

#3 The third floor b**b. Went to an all boys school and there was some commotion on the third floor bathroom near where my locker was located. Kids kept going in and out in and out to take a look.



Curiosity got to me because every single guy that walked out of the bathroom was crying laughing. So I assume my spot in line to see what it could be..



Someone took a s**t the size of a newborn baby. I mean this thing had a legit head and tail. It was unimaginable and hurt just looking at what this person produced. To this day, no one knows who took the massive s**t and who could have possible produced this baby sized s**t.



On the last day of school we host a large get together where teachers play students in basketball and videos / pics throughout the school year. The student videographers created a POV video of walking into the third floor and heading to the stall where this b**b was located. The whole school erupted, thinking we are about to see who caused a pause in everyone’s day. Our mascot walked out of the stall instead of the actual individual who took the s**t. One of the funniest scandals to occur at our school and still having us question who left the third floor b**b.

Some of these incidents are really shocking and raise concerns about what kids can get up to in school. Moreover, their actions impact the whole school, traumatizing other students. We wanted to understand better how it affects others. That’s why Bored Panda reached out to teacher and principal Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 22 years. She said that throughout her career, she has seen many such instances. She further explained that when the unthinkable happens at school, it’s like the foundation everyone stands on just cracks. For the students, it’s not just about the kids who were right there; the entire “safety bubble” bursts for everyone, she added.

#4 A girl gave birth in the dorms and then hid the baby's body.

#5 Student body president (Tom) was part of an armed robbery crew. Another student that was part of it accidentally shot himself during a getaway. Police figured it out after he went to the hospital. Tom ran to Mexico and a bunch of students went down and partied with him over spring break. He came back to the US and was living under a fake name in a different state, he was featured on America's Most Wanted and was caught soon after.



A year later a 31 year old conman faked records and enrolled as a 17 year old.

#6 Girl rigged the homecoming ballots so she was a finalist for Queen against 3 other ugly/unpopular girls. Teachers found out and we all had to re vote and she changed schools to avoid embarrassment.

Our expert explained that moments like these can either foster growth in schools or reveal pre-existing weaknesses. "These situations rarely create new problems; instead, they highlight issues that have been simmering beneath the surface. There may have been warning signs, but perhaps they were overlooked or not even recognized until a crisis erupted," she noted. However, Jyoti pointed out that moments like these can be a turning point for a school if they're brave enough to deal with the tough stuff. She thinks those who talk about what happened, learn from it, and make real changes end up stronger in the long run. But not if a school tries to sweep it under the rug or act as if nothing happened, she said. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Not much of a scandal per se but a kid threatened to shoot me in high school.



He was caught bringing a gun in the next day.

#8 During high school, a girl in my class accused our biology teacher for grabbing her breast. As usual, he was crucified a lot by the people. Later, it was proved that he hit his elbow accidentally on her chest while turning back or something. In our last class, he said to everyone with teary eyes that he ain't a p**o. And the girl came in front, gave him a chocolate bar, and apologized publicly. That's a f****d up incident.

#9 17 y/o girl got dumped couple days prior, suddenly decided jump off the 3rd floor. My class was actually on that floor. She poked her head in the back door of the class, borrowed a chair, used the chair to climb up and stand on the railing, and then jumped off.



The ground floor awning took the brunt of her fall. My friends who were saw her said she bounced once on the awning before it gave way and she fell through it and hit the ground.



Practically the whole school had a meltdown. Ambulance, police, screaming, crying, classes all cancelled etc.



She came back to school 2 days later like nothing happened. Had a bandaid on her cheek, but otherwise fine. No other injuries besides some bruises.



We all got talks about 'age-appropriate relationships', 's*****e is not the answer' and 'support your friends but also talk to a trusted adult' for weeks after.

Jyoti shared that her first instinct in a crisis is to stay level-headed and move straight into problem-solving mode. She observed that for teachers, the blow is often more emotional. There’s obviously a wave of shock, especially when it concerns students they’ve nurtured, she added. She described a divided staff room where some are haunted by the what-ifs, wondering if they missed a warning sign, while others double down to protect the other students from the fallout. “For everyone involved, the day becomes a high-stakes balancing act: trying to stop the downward spiral while coming to terms with the fact that they are living through a truly unforgettable, landmark disaster,” Jyoti noted.

#10 I would have been in Year 11 (UK) so around 15-16.



A girl a couple years (13-14) below me was a bit... promiscuous to say the least. Anyway, she sent a n**e photo to a guy and naturally it got spread around the school.



Then, a couple of students decided to print a copy of the picture and put it on a teacher's desk. The kicker? That teacher was her dad.



Had a friend in the homeroom class with that teacher. He said they were all giggling and laughing when he walked in, but when he saw the picture, my friend said the room went silent and cold. He had never been so terrified.



Anyway, the teacher just walked out and soon there was a police investigation and 2 lads got charged as minors for distribution of child pornography.

#11 It was learned that around a dozen 6th grade kids were being s******y active with each other. In 1985 it was a big deal.

#12 Kid took a dump and then put it in a vending machine.



Gross, but not a huge deal. Small towns are boring.

According to our expert, returning to a sense of normalcy is a gradual, delicate journey. Jyoti described the initial atmosphere as one of collective tension, where the school feels as though it is "holding its breath." During this phase, the whole atmosphere is heavy: students exchange whispers while teachers struggle to refocus their lessons on standard subjects like math or English. To bridge this gap, Jyoti noted that the school leans heavily on routine. "By reintroducing regular schedules and holding unifying assemblies, the staff works to signal that everything remains intact. Eventually, the environment stabilizes, not because the incident is erased from memory, but because the natural momentum of school life carries everyone forward," she finished.

#13 1 student tried to car-jack a teacher in the carpark.



Another student got arrested and sent to prison for money laundering and selling d***s.



And the worst thing was when this girl got r***d at a house party and blamed her guy best friend but there wasn’t enough evidence to arrest him over it. Everyone knew about it including the teachers who would actively call him a rapist in front of him leading to him having to move schools.



Few months later it turned out that the girls own brother r***d her when she was passed out at this party and blamed her friend because he didn’t like him.

#14 Our gym teacher got caught dating the English teacher. Both were married… just not to each other.

#15 One of our coaches who’d been there about 30 years got caught with a girl on his basketball team. Now, tons of women my age and a few years above me, came forth with stories etc of things he did or said that they witnessed as kids. No victim would formally testify. So instead of the dude losing his license, he gets fired and his wife ( a principal of another building ) divorced him. He’s coaching in a nearby state.

In the end, Jyoti pointed out that no matter how upsetting these moments are, they always become life lessons. "Both the students and the staff walk away having learned something important from the experience," she summed up. Well, seems like every school has its own way of handling things. After all, the most important thing in all this is the students and their well-being. Anyway, dear readers, that's it from our end, as we leave you to scroll through the remaining list. Which of these stories shocked you the most? Also, if you have any such experiences to share, please do so in the comments below!

#16 Many people, including me, thought that our English teacher/musical and play director was a groomer, and there was a specific girl in our grade that he was grooming. As I got older, I thought "this was a dumb, unfounded thing that kids believe for no reason."



Flash forward 20 years - nope, it was true. He had done it with multiple girls, many (if not all) were 15 or 16 at the time he started raping them. One of the brave girls, the only one whose a***e was inside the statute of limitations, testified and he was found guilty. During the impact statements (or whatever it is called), my classmate and a few other women all testified bravely about his grooming and a***e. For his part, he claimed his "memory was murky" and "found God." He ended up getting one year in prison and added to the s*x offender registry.

#17 I was. I used the school's payphone to make "you kicked my dog" prank calls to so many people that the cops got involved and the school had to move the phone to right in front of the main office.



And some pregnancies. But they're basically standard.

#18 One of the girls got pregnant and was sent to a home for unwed mothers… this was 1971🙄.

#19 Someone thought it would be funny to accuse a teacher of touching them inappropriately. It never happened, but of course the school had an obligation to investigate. It completely ruined his career, he ended up being forced to resign because the trust had been eroded and parents didn't want him around their children. He never got another teaching job again. It was a shame, he was a really good teacher and we lost him because some kid decided to be an a*****e.

#20 A foreign national of the asian descendant was k****d and hanged on a tree behind the wall of my school playground, killers stuffed his mouth with a cloth.



I was in morning school (7.30am to 12.30pm in noon)



We were given a half day that day we went home at 9am.



I was in 5th grade when that happened so like 22 years ago.

#21 In middle school, male music teacher was sleeping with female student. Obviously got caught, jailed, wife left him.



Dude I knew had a crush on that girl. They are married now.

#22 It was in the 70s, a couple were dating. Just before his graduation he was driving back to school with a friend from vocational school and had a wreck just on the edge of our small, rural community where the school was less than half a mile away.



The driver was k****d, his Fiat was torn into two pieces. All of us on the vocational school bus passed by and saw the car when coming back to the HS.



Turns out at the start of the next school year, his girlfriend who was younger and had not graduated was pregnant and had a son.



She was one of the prettiest and friendliest girls in school that everybody would have liked to date. Because it was small town in the Bible Belt, and in the 70s, she never outlived the reputation that was projected on her- she ended up marrying and divorcing a small time hustler who died young too.

#23 AIDS, without giving too many details. Some d*******g who has AIDS who was loaded with money started sleeping with highschool girls in my city. Infected multiple girls from different schools. This happened in the 90s. So on top of spreading AIDS he was a p**o too. 3 girls from my school got AIDS because of him. He also went around bars and slept with random women.

#24 A guy in my class dressed up as Michael Jordan for our end of year dress up day. Unfortunately he decided that the look wouldn't be complete unless he was in full body blackface, I'm talking arms and legs also completely covered in brown face paint. Unsurprisingly it didn't go down too well with the teachers. .

#25 Our counselor was married to the head football coach. The principal and the counselor were caught having an affair in the counselor’s office by a student. The head coach quit shortly after and the next school year the counselor had the same last name as the principal.

#26 Girl created a burn book of all the girls in the grade. She threw a party and someone found it sticking out from under her bed in her bedroom.



She won “Administration’s Most Wanted” as class superlative over 10 years ago. Sure that wouldn’t fly these days.

#27 A teacher at my school when I was younger had won a second place prize at a nation-wide teaching competition which was in recognition of his teaching and friendliness with the students, everyone really liked him.

The reward he received was some money, and the moment he got back to the school the headteacher asked him for it, and long story short he resigned that day and got employed at another school nearby.

The money she asked him to give her was little more than £160 in 2000/1.

#28 Graduated in 92...so genx, two that i remember and one was a girl disappearing because she got pregnant and the other was the first person have a nose piercing. She came into the new year after summer break with a diamond stud in her nose and it was a big deal among parents and teachers..



Oh music. When 2 live crew came out and people were caught playing that at school, that was a thing.



Probably pretty boring compare to modern high-school. So thankful we didn't have cell phones or social media.

#29 PhysEd teacher we had was pretty well liked, coached rugby, ran the leadership program, seemed like a great person to me and my peers.



His leadership class had just embarked on a two week mission trip to Guatemala when some former female students of his accused him of inappropriate conduct; he had s*x with one of their friends the day after she finished his class the previous semester, and she was underage at the time.



Well, none of this news made its way to the mission trip students, but somehow he was tipped off about the reckoning that was waiting for him back home. On their travel day back to Canada, he went on the bus with his students, went through security with them, then just… didn’t get on the plane. His students arrived home with no teacher, and he hasn’t been seen since.



Heard through the grapevine that he crossed into Belize and has been living under the radar under a new name. Pretty safe to say the accusations are true at this point. Still makes me sick that I looked up to the guy at one point in my life.

#30 One of my best friends had this absolute a*****e of a step-dad. Made him do every chore under the sun on their pig farm every morning before school, and til after dark after school. Verbally and physically a****d him and his mother relentlessly as well. I stayed at his place over a weekend once and saw a lot of s**t that shocked me, even though my mate said "he's taking it easy because you're here".

Anyway one day the cops showed up on my family's doorstep and asked to have a chat with me. It turns out my mate must have finally snapped, he shot his step-dad in the neck with a .22 rifle, narrowly missing his jugular. I and a few other friends had to testify in court. He ended up going to juvie then jail for about 8 years.

#31 Redneck junior shot the senior running back on the football team twice in the chest over $90 of weed. Buried him alive. Body wasn't found for a week.



School was shut down for a week out of fear of riots/fights - which was blown out of proportion.



Shooter was tried as an adult and sentenced to 30 years.

#32 I was for about three days. Long story short, I (ugly dude, 4.5/10) had been friends with a very popular girl (8 at minimum, 10 adjusted for the region) since we were in second grade. In Elementary School we'd go to each other's houses but things became more "normalized" when middle school started. But we still talked all the time because she was very sister-like to me. To this day (we're 40) I still call her mother "Mom" when I run into her.



Middle of Senior year, her dopey a*s dope of a boyfriend was so obviously flirting with the cute sophomore girl that it was undeniable. Turns out, when my friend rejected her boyfriend's request for s*x (she was a virgin because she didn't want to risk pregnancy), he called this sophomore girl and she sucked his soul in the school parking lot the next morning before school. Friend comes around the corner, s**t goes down. My actual sister and I are walking into school when it pops off, so we go check on her.



After a few minutes, Friend asks if I'll take her home. I call my mom, she wants to know why my sister hasn't beaten tf outta the soul sucker yet and says she'll excuse me. Like I said, my friend was almost family. We go to her house, I explain things to her parents because my friend is inconsolable. I go back to school and go about my day.



Next day, my buddy f*****g high fives me. Odd, because he's usually pissed off he has to be at school. Apparently, in the 25 minutes I wasn't at school, the rumor started that this smokeshow girl got her heart broken by her d*****s tool of a boyfriend so she dragged her dorky, race car loving dweeb guy friend home and let him hit it raw. About 3rd hour, perplexed, we ran into each other. We talked about it for 30 seconds. Neither of us started the rumor (although I appreciate the honor of even being considered for such a rumor), but we decided to lean into it for the rest of the day and the next day. Hand holding in the hallways, little kisses on the cheeks, snuggling our faces. We made a scene of it and it was absolutely the talk of the school.



Eventually, she told a friend that it didn't happen and I was just being a gentleman by taking her home. But it ruined Dopey the Tool, plus sophomore girl ditched him kinda immediately, so she and I decided to keep leaning into it. She called the house and told me. Returned to normal life by Friday. On Monday a junior girl was pregnant with a college boy's baby and we were off the hook. Good times.