Teacher Gives Kids Hermit Crabs As Pets, Faces Backlash From Parent After One Of Them Dies
Teachers are the unsung heroes who often dip into their own pockets to make learning magical. They create elaborate projects, throw pizza parties, and sometimes, they bring in a classroom pet to teach a little empathy and responsibility. It’s a noble effort to make school more than just textbooks and tests.
But these well-intentioned gestures can be a minefield of unforeseen consequences. One teacher’s attempt to liven up a biology unit with some multi-legged friends didn’t just end in a lesson on science; it ended in a lesson on grief, blame, and the perils of giving away a living creature.
Classroom pets are a staple of childhood, but they can come with some very unexpected lessons
A teacher decided to give away hermit crabs to her students after a fun and engaging biology unit
She asked permission from the powers that be, and got permission from the parents, even giving them care packs and detailed care instructions
But a week after the giveaway, one of the fragile crabs passed away, and the student was left heartbroken
The teacher sent the child to grief counseling and provided plenty of support to help her understand this natural process
The student’s mother was furious and complained to the principal, blaming the teacher for her child’s grief
Image credits: imadeathroaway43
The teacher was officially reprimanded for knowingly inflicting griefon a child over the dead pet
A dedicated teacher at a low-income school decided to spice up her biology unit by introducing a tank of hermit crabs. The kids were instantly obsessed, naming them, caring for them, and learning all about their quirky little lives. The teacher’s plan was simple and, in her mind, a win-win: she’d teach the kids about biology and responsibility in a fun, hands-on way.
After the unit, she decided to let three of her most responsible students adopt a crab. This wasn’t some rogue operation; she had a system, complete with permission slips, parent meetings, and an info packet on crab care. She even explicitly warned the parents that crabs are fragile. Everything seemed to be going perfectly according to her well-intentioned plan.
But a week later, the plan imploded. One of the students reported that her crab had passed away, and the child was, understandably, devastated. Instead of a sympathetic text, the teacher got an earful from the mother, who was now furious that she had “crossed so many lines” and given her daughter a pet in the first place. The mom took her outrage straight to the principal, who sided with her.
The teacher found herself in an official meeting, being reprimanded for “knowingly inflicting grief on a child.” Her fun, educational, and personally-funded project had backfired in the most spectacular way, leaving her burned out, confused, and questioning if her attempt to teach responsibility had just made her a massive jerk.
The teacher’s impulse to use a classroom pet to teach responsibility is a well-established and often effective educational tool. The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry notes that pets can help children develop empathy, learn responsibility, and even improve their social skills. Her goal to give her students this valuable experience was rooted in sound educational and psychological principles.
However, the fatal flaw in her plan was the choice of animal. While they are often marketed as easy “starter pets,” hermit crabs are fragile and have a high mortality rate in captivity. According to PETA, most hermit crabs sold in pet stores are taken from the wild, and the stress of capture and transport, combined with the difficulty of replicating their natural habitat, means they often don’t live longer than a year.
Ultimately, the teacher underestimated the emotional impact of a pet’s death, which is often a child’s first, profound experience with grief. As explained by the ASPCA, the loss of a pet can be incredibly painful for a child, and it requires careful and supportive guidance from adults, which the teacher tried her best to provide.
While the mother’s angry reaction was unproductive, her core concern was valid. The teacher, as she later admitted, learned a hard lesson: while the idea of giving away a pet was good, the reality of giving away a creature so likely to perish was an unintentional but predictable setup for heartbreak.
Do you think the teacher was doing the right thing by going the extra mile with this lesson or should she have stuck to the approved script? Share your thoughts in the comments!
The internet, while sympathetic, ultimately agreed that giving away live animals to students was a mistake
she did her research by... asking a guy who was breeding and selling them. of course he's gonna upsell these poor critters, he's a f*****g hermit crab breeder????
