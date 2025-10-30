Teacher Gives Kids Hermit Crabs As Pets, Faces Backlash From Parent After One Of Them Dies

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers are the unsung heroes who often dip into their own pockets to make learning magical. They create elaborate projects, throw pizza parties, and sometimes, they bring in a classroom pet to teach a little empathy and responsibility. It’s a noble effort to make school more than just textbooks and tests.

But these well-intentioned gestures can be a minefield of unforeseen consequences. One teacher’s attempt to liven up a biology unit with some multi-legged friends didn’t just end in a lesson on science; it ended in a lesson on grief, blame, and the perils of giving away a living creature.

More info: Reddit

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details..

RELATED:

Classroom pets are a staple of childhood, but they can come with some very unexpected lessons

Close-up of a hand holding a hermit crab on a white shell, relating to teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets.

Share icon

Image credits: Taryn Elliott / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A teacher decided to give away hermit crabs to her students after a fun and engaging biology unit

Teacher gives kids hermit crabs as pets and faces backlash from parent after one dies, showing teacher burnout text.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher explaining her experience with classroom hermit crabs as pets and facing backlash after one died.

Teacher's classroom scene showing kids learning about hermit crabs as pets, sparking a parent backlash after one dies.

Teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets for a class project faces backlash after one crab dies.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two kids examining hermit crabs and insects on a table with microscopes, exploring pets and nature.

Share icon

Image credits: NextGenLab / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She asked permission from the powers that be, and got permission from the parents, even giving them care packs and detailed care instructions

Children taking turns caring for hermit crabs in a classroom, highlighting teacher and hermit crab pet controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a teacher giving hermit crabs to students with guardian permission and administrative clearance.

Teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets in classroom while facing backlash from parent after a hermit crab dies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher responds to student’s grief after hermit crab pet dies, facing backlash from a parent over the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher comforting upset child in classroom setting after hermit crab pet issue, highlighting pet care concerns and parental backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But a week after the giveaway, one of the fragile crabs passed away, and the student was left heartbroken

Text excerpt addressing backlash from parent after teacher gives kids hermit crabs as pets, focusing on responsibility and emotions.

Teacher faces backlash from parent after hermit crab pets given to kids result in the death of one fragile crab.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher explaining pet responsibility to kids while holding hermit crabs during a classroom lesson on social skills.

Alt text: Teacher gives kids hermit crabs as pets and provides care instructions after one of them dies, facing backlash from parent.

Teacher discussing hermit crabs as pets with a parent in a classroom, addressing concerns after one crab dies.

Share icon

Image credits: romeo22 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The teacher sent the child to grief counseling and provided plenty of support to help her understand this natural process

Text explaining parents were informed about hermit crabs as pets before permission slips were sent out in a school unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a screen discussing keeping hermit crabs as classroom pets and gauging interest before starting the unit.

Text excerpt explaining a teacher’s decision to give kids hermit crabs as pets and address concerns about the number of crabs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets and facing backlash after one dies.

Young student with backpack covering face in distress, relating to teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets incident.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The student’s mother was furious and complained to the principal, blaming the teacher for her child’s grief

Teacher gives kids hermit crabs as pets in classroom setting, sparking parent backlash after one crab dies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message expressing surprise about buying 22 hermit crabs on a teacher’s salary, highlighting teacher and hermit crabs.

Text message expressing gratitude for support and reflecting on mistakes in a situation involving hermit crabs as pets.

Text showing a teacher explaining plans to stop giving kids hermit crabs as pets and provide supervised care instead.

Image credits: imadeathroaway43

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The teacher was officially reprimanded for knowingly inflicting griefon a child over the dead pet

A dedicated teacher at a low-income school decided to spice up her biology unit by introducing a tank of hermit crabs. The kids were instantly obsessed, naming them, caring for them, and learning all about their quirky little lives. The teacher’s plan was simple and, in her mind, a win-win: she’d teach the kids about biology and responsibility in a fun, hands-on way.

After the unit, she decided to let three of her most responsible students adopt a crab. This wasn’t some rogue operation; she had a system, complete with permission slips, parent meetings, and an info packet on crab care. She even explicitly warned the parents that crabs are fragile. Everything seemed to be going perfectly according to her well-intentioned plan.

But a week later, the plan imploded. One of the students reported that her crab had passed away, and the child was, understandably, devastated. Instead of a sympathetic text, the teacher got an earful from the mother, who was now furious that she had “crossed so many lines” and given her daughter a pet in the first place. The mom took her outrage straight to the principal, who sided with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teacher found herself in an official meeting, being reprimanded for “knowingly inflicting grief on a child.” Her fun, educational, and personally-funded project had backfired in the most spectacular way, leaving her burned out, confused, and questioning if her attempt to teach responsibility had just made her a massive jerk.

Teacher looking concerned in office with colorful binders behind, reflecting on hermit crabs given as pets to kids.

Share icon

Image credits: kuprevich / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teacher’s impulse to use a classroom pet to teach responsibility is a well-established and often effective educational tool. The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry notes that pets can help children develop empathy, learn responsibility, and even improve their social skills. Her goal to give her students this valuable experience was rooted in sound educational and psychological principles.

However, the fatal flaw in her plan was the choice of animal. While they are often marketed as easy “starter pets,” hermit crabs are fragile and have a high mortality rate in captivity. According to PETA, most hermit crabs sold in pet stores are taken from the wild, and the stress of capture and transport, combined with the difficulty of replicating their natural habitat, means they often don’t live longer than a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, the teacher underestimated the emotional impact of a pet’s death, which is often a child’s first, profound experience with grief. As explained by the ASPCA, the loss of a pet can be incredibly painful for a child, and it requires careful and supportive guidance from adults, which the teacher tried her best to provide.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the mother’s angry reaction was unproductive, her core concern was valid. The teacher, as she later admitted, learned a hard lesson: while the idea of giving away a pet was good, the reality of giving away a creature so likely to perish was an unintentional but predictable setup for heartbreak.

Do you think the teacher was doing the right thing by going the extra mile with this lesson or should she have stuck to the approved script? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The internet, while sympathetic, ultimately agreed that giving away live animals to students was a mistake

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing the teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets and handling grief after one dies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion on teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets and facing backlash after one dies.

Reddit comments discussing a teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets and facing backlash after one crab dies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets and facing backlash after one dies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments discussing a teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets and parental concerns after one dies.

Reddit discussion text about a teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets and facing backlash after one dies.

Reddit comments showing a teacher discussing giving kids hermit crabs as pets and facing backlash from parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets and facing backlash after one dies.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets and parent backlash after one dies.

Teacher giving kids hermit crabs as pets during animal biology lesson, facing backlash after one dies.