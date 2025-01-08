Now, imagine if there was actually a ghost and you had to live there knowing there was a spirit roaming around. Well, people in this list don’t have to imagine it – they actually lived through it (or lied about it convincingly). So, let’s dive in to read about their experiences. Just beware, after reading these stories, the next unexplained sound in your house might feel a lot scarier.

Have you ever been alone at home and something odd, like an unexplained sound or movement, happened? Your brain probably jumped to one of these conclusions – someone broke in, or there’s a ghost .

#1 I lived in a house once where the previous owners wife died there. He left a bunch of furniture including a rocking chair with a matching rocking leg rest.



So one night I came downstairs for a late night snack had to been after midnight and I was the only one down there, and there is this rocking chair and leg rest just rocking away all by themselves in sync.

#2 My grandparents house has a ghost of an old lady that literally sits in the corner of the guest room and knits. I've only seen her twice and both times only frightened me because I never expect to see her.

#3 Parents moved into a house where they believe the previous owners practiced witchcraft. The bought a house in New Hampshire and one of the rooms was painted red so they repaint, but my mom would hear things and the worst night was when my older sister who was like 4 at the time called my mom into her room and said “ look, there’s a ghost over there!” they moved out of that house a month after I was born. My mom blames my addiction to horror movies on that house.

One of the most iconic sub-genres of horror movies is those about haunted houses, like The Changeling (1980), The Innocents (1961) and The Uninvited (1944), which Entertainment Weekly dubbed as three of the best movies of this sub-genre, where a ghost (or some other kind of supernatural creature) haunts a house and usually its residents. So, just the topic of haunted houses continues to interest people. Well, at least some people from this Reddit thread, where a netizen asked about their haunted house experiences, believe this phenomenon is real (or they’re good liars).

#4 I was staying in an apt over an old theatre in a mining town.

Apt was easily 60' above the street.

Woman, blue hued, in long dress... just appears in my peripheral vision. I turn to look.... And she does the same. We meet eyes while she pauses there watching me. She then walks across the room and out the front wall of the apt over the street. I look out the window and nothing.



I'm like "I need sleep".



I mention this to owner and he explains there was a balcony there but it was lost in a fire decades ago where a woman died trying to escape said fire. Now it's a solid wall where a doorway was. He just added "long blue dress?"



Like bro..things you could have mentioned in the housing ad!

#5 A light in my house kept coming back on when I had turned off-couple who formerly had that room were dead



Felt Someone brush past me in condo, former tenant had died



Saw a mans face with long hair and old style clothes on my TV, realized the TV was off



Had a problem with my son, saw him in front of me on a sofa smiling at me, that spooked me!



When my oldest brother died, I was not able to attend his funeral, he appeared, smiling in a blue shirt. He was buried in a blue shirt. Was very comforting to me❤️



I dont know why I see and dream things.

#6 Currently live in “haunted” house, and we have had the usual happen: doors opening/closing by themselves, voices when no one is around, shadow people. The one thing that takes the cake though is the goddamn pizza! We were having dinner and watching television when a slice of pizza lifted up and flipped over toppings down and then flipped back over the other way! I’m still scratch my head at how or why this happened.This sounds like a bad joke but trust me it isnt.

While reading through these stories, you might think that some of them sound like scenarios from horror movies, like the ones we mentioned earlier. Well, the media a person consumes tends to affect their worldview. From opinions about world events to critical thinking and creativity, the media has influence over it all. Since horror movies are one of the most popular genres, a person likely watches at least one horror movie in their lifetime. Then, there are urban legends that are spread from person to person about hauntings, unexplained phenomena, and things like that. So, when you are aware of stories like that, it’s natural to jump to conclusions that a certain event in your life is also due to the paranormal.

#7 House not too old (1950s) but haunted. After I moved in, I used to walk into my room and smell fresh flowers - I'm no gardener so dont have any in the house. Heard a man's voice call my name one night - no one knew my name in my town and the house next door was empty. Heard slippers scuffing up the hallway on carpet - that I'd just removed. It all felt pretty peaceful, just an older couple keeping an eye on things.



One night I heard a man cough in my lounge - it felt sinister and freaked my dog out so I smudged and crystalled. Nothing since.

#8 I live in a house where 3 people died. Mostly, its the doors opening and closing on their own. Its not even scary anymore, just frustrating. That and the footsteps coming from my attic, which is pretty terrifying when its like 2 AM and you hear footsteps above you. Especially when there is no way a human can get up there and walk around.

#9 My Dad was [taken from us] before I was born. When I was still in elementary school, I would feel someone tightening the cover on my bed at night. I would look around the room and didn't see anyone. When I told my Mom, she told me it was my Dad tucking me in. She said that he wanted me to be a girl. Also sometimes I would be out flying in the sky like the birds on his back. He would bring me back home when it would get dark. Then I would wake up and look around the room, and go back to sleep. It didn't scare me.

Granted, we’re not saying that all the stories shared in this list are made up. We’re just pointing out that sometimes when an individual experiences something odd and nothing logical can explain it, their mind tends to fill in the gaps themselves. Especially, since the human brain tends to catastrophize (jump to the worst-case scenario), and let’s admit – the haunting doesn’t seem so fun. Plus, many reports of hauntings later get proven to be based on incorrect, misrepresented science, manipulation, assumption, and things like that. For instance, in some cases, the houses that were claimed to be haunted were later found to have carbon monoxide leakage. So, the residents weren’t being taunted by a ghost, they were simply experiencing CO poisoning symptoms like hallucinations, blurred vision, and feelings of dread.

#10 I moved into a house built in the 1890s several years ago. A few weeks after moving in, before meeting any neighbors, I heard heavy footsteps coming down the attic steps outside my bedroom. I then heard footsteps on the staircase for the first / second floor, and someone say my name. My husband was 30 miles away, nobody in town knew me or had access to my house, and there was nobody outside at the time. I grabbed my baby, phone and keys, and ran outside to wait. We searched the house top to bottom and never found anything, but I've heard the footsteps multiple times. We have no upstairs plumbing or hvac, so it remains unsolved.



I've also heard music playing downstairs, talking to previous owners this was common. It's just commonplace now, and we don't always have stuff going on. A lot of major remodeling has been done, so I guess maybe that's why it's happening. Honestly the repairs are scarier than anything else.

#11 100 year old farmhouse.



I used to hear a odd bell like noise once in a while.

#12 So this has been happening recently the first encounter happened when i was playing with my 2 year old brother and i was chasing him into our L shaped hallway and i saw him take a left and went into my sisters room and when i went there to get him he wasnt there but turns out he went into my mums room.



The second encounter happend at night randomly for 3 weeks where sometimes i was awake and sometimes i was outcold but the times i was asleep would wake up with objects that had no chance of of falling off my draw like my laptop or art books and when i was awake i would see something run across my dark room and nock off small things like controlers.



This may not be as scary as the rest of the storys but this is my experience.

Of course, sometimes there is some evidence that might suggest paranormal activity, like pressure, magnetic or temperature variations, maybe even some inexplicable photo, video, or audio data. Yet, there’s a possibility that, again, there’s nothing paranormal, and it’s just some other cause that science hasn’t been able to discover yet. Or maybe there are actual ghosts, but they’ve managed to stay under our science’s radar. So far, who knows what the future holds?

#13 I don't live in an old house, I live in an apartment building that is 11 years old. There's a ghost in my apartment. Don't experience it very often but on occasion it will turn on my iPod. Occasionally there will be scratching coming from the craft room door. And every now and then you will hear a growl. Once saw what seemed to be a small white dog dash behind my sofa; I checked and both of my doggos were sleeping on a chair on the other side of the room.

#14 I lived in my parents guest house when I was younger one night my kids were crying in the other room and I got up to check on them and they were on a bunk bed when I went in their room 2 shadow figurs were leaning over them and turned to me I screamed and ran towards them grabbed them with the shadow figures beside me and ran out I never screamed like that or felt fear like that before.

#15 When I was about 4 yrs/old? My parents lived in an farm house. My two older brothers shared a bedroom upstairs. I slept in my parents room (I believe) which was downstairs. Both of my parents, and both of my brothers, claim that the story is true.



On various nights, in the dead of night, the window in my brother's room would suddenly fly open. The room to their door would open and shut. Then there would be footfalls on the landing (think open walkway that looks down onto the living area) towards the stairs. The footfalls would then go down the stairs.



When my parents heard my brothers scream, then the footfalls on the landing, they would rush towards the stairs just to see... nothing. The footfalls always ended at the bottom of the stairs.



We didn't live there long and finally moved into another house.

#16 We live in a 150 year old farmhouse. The first week we lived here, my iPhone was sitting 5 or 6 feet away from me, hadn't been touched in a while (like 20 minutes or more) and Siri just said "You are in my realm". There was no history of the phone saying this, or of any activity.



A few months later, my cat woke my up, waited at the foot of my bed and kept meowing until I got out of the bed. She went to the top of the stairs, and waited until I followed. Followed her downstairs and she just sat in the middle of the room. I checked a few things to make sure something hadn't caught fire or whatever, while she just sat in the middle of the room looking up the staircase. The house was SO quiet it was eerie and disturbing, usually something makes a noise in this place. I turned around to go upstairs, and thought I stood in something wet and bent over to check, but it was just a weird spot that was so cold, I thought my socks were wet. When I stood up, I felt a hand on my right shoulder. Nobody was there.





Doors occasionally open, and TV remotes constantly go missing. We've lost I think 5 now, and have never found one. Every single piece of furniture has been removed from the TV room during renovations, so it's not like something ended up in a void under the couch.





Two years ago, I was at a flea market and bumped into a former co-worker I hadn't seen in quite a while (who ended up living just around the corner). She pointed at a couple and said to go introduce myself, as they lived in our house in the 80s. I introduced myself, said I live in their old house and they immediately asked how the ghost was doing! Apparently it had a thing for TV remotes back then as well.

#17 My sister and I were just reminiscing the other day about this house we grew up in. We lived in a townhouse in a complex of low income rental homes for most of our childhoods. Very bad vibes in general, none of the three of us kids were ever alone in any part of the house at any time because we were dead terrified to be. I peed the couch once because my mother refused to accompany me upstairs to the washroom, and I was too scared to go alone. The house was built more upwards that outwards so it was a long tall steep staircase and long hallways. The bathroom was at the end of the hallway, and you had to cross the hall at the top of the stairs to turn on the hall light.



We've collectively experienced a few events ranging from bad feelings, recurring nightmares, strange occurences, to apparitions. Strange events include my sister sleep walking to the top of the stairs and screaming at the top of her lungs that I was going to die. She never did sleep walk again and to her chagrin I am alive and well. Apparitions include the man sitting at the dining room table the morning of my birthday, and the child in the stairwell window that had no landing to stand on beneath it. That was the only time we saw our parents acknowledge we had a problem, because we were looking at it from outside the house. We were the driveway, all 5 of us and our dog in the car after a camping trip. We stayed with family friends that night.

#18 There were poltergeists in the apartment where I was living. We were three flatmates, one guy that did not believe in anything paranormal, and me and my best friend. I started hearing noises at night, our two bedrooms were side by side and there was something knocking from her side, like something made of glass. We investigated, turned out it was the bottles she kept in her room shaking by themselves at night. Got worse later. Some of her clothes were teleporting to my room when we were outside together. One day I was spending a week alone there, I heard my keys shaking on the door when I was trying to sleep. The morning after, I found the strap (5 centimeters long?) of my keys completely and tightly wrapped around the ring that was holding my keys together. Same day, there was a black mass in the corridor and the curtain of the bathtub was moving by itself, I still remember the sound it was making on the metal pipe. Nearly got an anxiety attack, I called my best friend and she came back early from her holidays to stay with me. My dad called a medium and a lady to make a spiritual cleanse.

#19 My house and my house before this, both were very old, my best friend's great grandpa lived in my current one. I'll just say what happens here. Everyday, at 2:30PM to 3:00PM, I'll hear banging underneath my floorboards as if someone is under the house and trying to get help/trying to get me underneath to [end] or kidnap me. I constantly feel watched through my windows as if my neighbor is looking at me while I'm dancing or getting dressed or anything. My dogs will be walking out of my room and just randomly look down the hall as if someone is walking there, but nobody would be in that vicinity/would be home with me. And just last night, I put my hand near the edge of my bed and something that wouldn't move if my hand moved had moved and touched the palm of my hand.

#20 When my mom was about 8 months pregnant with me, my parents were trying to decide on my name (they weren’t sure whether I’d be a boy or girl). So in my house, built in the 1800s, there’s a mini room through this coat closet that has a window overlooking the creepy basement stares. Basically, this house is super wacky.



My two older siblings, both less than 5 at that point, were unable to write their own names at this point in life (important to the story). They would play in this weird room. My mom would clean up the room pretty regularly because of my siblings.



My mom and dad finally decided on the names “julia” or “grace” for if I was a girl. However, one day, my mom went in the room to clean, and “Julia Grace” was written on the wall. My mom swore there were ghosts in our house, but this felt like it confirmed everything. She panicked, painted over the names, and named me something else entirely.

#21 I had the odd experience growing up that my sceptical adult brain could probably chalk up to a wild imagination or something now, but it's interesting how my mum agreed with me that there was a presence in the house when I shared it with her. She told me she feels a presence in her bedroom sometimes, like she feels completely fine before she goes into the room and then when she passes through the door there's a strange feeling like there's someone there. It's always at the top of the stairs near my room and my parents' room. One time we were having construction done at the bottom of the stairs, my Dad saw something at the top of the landing, Mum says he jumped like he'd seen a -well- he'll deny all knowledge of that if you asked him about it now. We're not sure what exactly he saw, we only know whatever he did see scared someone who's usually quite bravely inclined.



But anyway, my experience is the only one I can vouch for. It most definitely could have been a trick of the light, but I'll let you all make up your minds, it's fun to speculate. I must've been about 15-16, I was lying in bed and the door was slightly ajar, it wasn't nighttime, but I was sleepy so I decided to take some time out. It's worth noting that everyone in the house was downstairs and we had a baby gate at the bottom of the stair's because my brother's children were over, I definitely would've heard people coming up our old creaky stairs because my room is the one closest to them (and they're old and creaky). So anyway I'm lying in bed looking at the door and I see a tall shadow travel from the stairs into my mum's room, from what I remember I think it eclipses the door completely. I remember picking my head up and calling "mum?", I remember how confused I was because I didn't hear the footsteps. I got up and looked around, there was no one upstairs.



If we're entertaining this as an apparition I don't think it's harmful or malicious. I've never felt in danger, but there are constantly shadows in my parents' room that we can't explain, it looks like a head and shoulders and nothing seems to be casting it, very spooky. I have loads of other experiences, but again, it's all speculation isn't it.