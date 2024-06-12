The majority of things that happen in life can be easily explained by logic or some area of science , whether it's economics, sociology, psychology, or whatever else. Yet, from time to time, some people experience things that have origins that aren't so solvable. So, they get stuck in people's memories for a long time, usually due to how odd or even spooky they are. These stories are today's focus. So, let's take a trip. Just beware: some of them are rather creepy! More info: Reddit

#1 I was working as a cashier in a restaurant. The first thing we’d do after greeting a customer was get their name to write at the top of their ticket. This customer was particularly chatty, and I was making small talk with her when a very strange look came over her face and she got quiet. It was then that I realized I’d written a name, her actual name, on her ticket without ever asking her for it/being told what it was. It was her first (and s**t, probably her last) time in that restaurant.

#2 I heard a voice, not with my ears but also not in my head, that said, "you don't have to go home". This was as I was walking home, and for some reason, it just woke something in me. I turned around and walked away. Slept on the streets for a couple of weeks before being taken into foster care. That is how I left my abusive family. I just decided in that moment to not go home, and that was that.



Angel? Higher self? Hallucination? I have no explanation.

#3 2017. My wife, a good friend of ours, and myself were walking in a small fishing village in the northeast. It was a small town- but no one was out that night. We were talking and walked by a dock. My wife leaned over to peer into the water. At that moment, a creature roughly three-four feet long with a splayed tail and dragonfly like features flew into her face. She screamed- and it disappeared into the dark of night. No creature like that lives in Iceland. If we all weren’t there, we wouldn’t believe it. Still have no idea what to make of it.



The next day an Icelander told us it was a troll, but I think he was messing with us.

As we can see in this list, many people have experienced mysterious and unexplainable events that stuck with them. Some of them, like flickering lights (that kind of remind us of Stranger Things), can maybe be written off as some electrical fault. Yet, there are some things that no probable explanation fits, which makes them very spooky. Still, some think that if anything happens, there’s supposed to be some kind of explanation for it, even if humans can’t wrap their heads around it.

#4 When I was like 12, our power flickered on and off repeatedly one night and all the lights turned blue and made the weirdest electrical screaming sound I've ever heard in my life, it was also happening at the neighbors across the street. It lasted about 20 minutes before everything went back to normal.



My grandma was hysterical and threw me into the tub (I'm not sure why), and grandpa went outside to investigate. After a long time he came in, reassured my grandma it was just a downed power pole down the road and people were already there, and sent us off to bed. However, he didn't go back to bed and sat downstairs watching the door all night with his shotgun without sleeping. He admitted several years later that he actually had no idea wtf that was and there was no pole.

#5 I once was changing pants in my room before work and took off my belt. After putting on my other pair of pants, I went to put my belt back on but it belt was gone. No one else was in the room and I spent a good 10 minutes looking for it as I had simply set it on the floor. It’s been 10 years and I’ve never seen that belt again.

#6 I had just gotten married. My buddy was driving me home from work. Outside my house he asked if he could try on my wedding band. I handed it to him and he dropped it, in the car with the door closed. We searched the car for over two hours and never found it.

For example, just as we mentioned before with the flickering lights, some of these mysterious incidents can be explained by logical stuff. Let’s take the eerie feeling that someone is following you -- apparently, it can be caused by certain forms of epilepsy. Or seeing invisibly moving things can be a sign of a certain region of a person's brain being damaged. Then, some out-of-body experiences, a sensation of a person's consciousness leaving their body, can also be explained medically. Experts say that things like stress, trauma, conditions like epilepsy, migraines, or even cardiac arrest can be a reason for that. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 It’s kind of a sad but bittersweet memory. My grandma (I call her Mimi) was on hospice. We thought she had a few weeks and I planned on going to see her the next weekend again.

It was my first day back to work after the holidays and I all of the sudden felt really sick and went home, which is kind of difficult in my job especially the first day back. I was standing in my bedroom trying to figure out what I wanted to do, kind of restless and all of the sudden felt this huge emotional drop, like deeeeep all encompassing sadness. I could hardly breathe. I took a shower because it calms me, and about 5-10min later my mother called to tell me my Mimi passed. I just said, “I know.” 🥹.

#8 Friend was visiting for a weekend nd we where chilling in the basement watching movies and catching up when i ran upstairs to the kitchen to grab a snack. When i was about to head back downstairs i noticed what i thought was my friend walking up the stairs to the uper floor so i assumed my friend was going to the bathroom. When i went back down they where as i left them chilling on the couch. After explaining we both terrified checked the house. Nobody else was ever found in the house and no sign of break in. Still cant explain it.

#9 My sister and I were sitting in the living room reading on a cloudless day around 2 pm or so. All of the sudden, it was like I went blind. Pitch black, couldn’t even see a hand in front of your face dark. It lasted a little more than a second or two, and when I got my vision back I looked over at my sister. She had the same face I did and asked me what the f**k just happened. Big bay window in our living room so I still have no explanation of what happened.

But for some, the logical stuff isn’t the answer that is satisfying enough. So, they go for paranormal explanations. Typically, these experiences are attributed to something magical, folkloric, or simply supernatural. Since most of the time, these explanations don't normally take scientific steps, paranormality is dubbed as a pseudoscience. Yet, it doesn’t stop people from believing and using it to justify seemingly unexplainable things. The most commonly discussed paranormal phenomena are ghosts and the big question, "Are they real?" Basically, ghosts are believed to be inhabitants of the netherworld that visit our world from time to time in a variety of forms, depending on the witness. The belief about ghosts and the things they cause on earth is so common that in many societies, funerals are held for the deceased just so they won't come back in this form and haunt the living. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 When I was taking care of my dad we used to eat hot dogs whenever I was too tired to cook. One night I got home and as I was turning the stove on I remembered we'd run out of buns. I double-checked both the fridge and the pantry, but there were none. We were completely out. So I made clam chowder and made a note to get more buns the next day. I got up at 6 the next morning and went downstairs to start breakfast, and there on the countertop, by itself, presented as if a gift, was a brand new unopened bag of hot dog buns. Dad and I had both slept through the night. So it would seem at some point between midnight and 6am, a bag of hot dog buns just materialized on the counter from the void.

#11 Woke up one night to a loud CRACK sound. Spouse and I creep out of the bedroom to see the railing of the stairs fell. The apparently brass or otherwise metal attachment on the top of the stairs holding it to the wall looked like it had been cut through or something. Idk how it happened, but we just got a new railing. Never saw anything like that before or since. And like, yes the stairs are inside the house. Idk what would cause that to happen, it was loud as f**k.

#12 When I was a baby my Mom said something woke her up in the middle of the night to check on me. I was hanging by my head outside my crib. Wormed my body out but my fat head got stuck. Probably should be dead.

But are ghosts actually a real thing that causes all this seemingly weird stuff? Well, sadly (or not so sadly, depending on how you perceive the ghostly presences), science doesn’t really support their existence. There's a machine called the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which was built to help scientists answer fundamental open questions of physics. It has already helped them to learn about particle decay, find hints of new particles, and even reexamine the current knowledge about the Big Bang. Physicist Brian Cox believes that the LHC can help dismiss the existence of the paranormal, as even it seemingly can't find any tangible evidence for them being real.

#13 I once shut my ear in a car door. No idea how, have tried to recreate it and can’t, but my god that hurt!

#14 I had just finished replacing all the burned out bulbs in my rented condo. I was talking to my wife and said “but when the one above the stair well goes out I’ll call maintenance for that cause I’m not climbing up there”. We then looked at that specific light and at that moment it burned out. This was like 5 years ago and we still talk about it.

#15 I saw a glowing magenta orb about 5 feet off the ground. I drove past it then drove back to see it again and it was gone. Really weird.

This, in a way, proves that those who claim to see ghosts only do so because they've led themselves to believe they have. Basically, if you think paranormal activity is real, you are more inclined to believe you have witnessed it rather than look for a logical and common-sense explanation for it. Well, that means that we need to find another explanation for the mysterious stuff on this list, as, apparently, ghosts weren’t responsible for them. Maybe sometime in the future, another kind of research will come and disprove the one we discussed. Only time will tell. Have you ever experienced something mysterious and unexplainable? Share it with us in the comments, and upvote the experiences you find the most interesting!

#16 When I was a kid I was tent camping in my friend's yard. The outside lights were shining on the one wall of the tent. I was talking to my friend and I swear to this day I saw the shadow of a man walk by but the light shown through his eyes and mouth as if they were transparent. Kind of like if you held a mask up to a light. I jumped at yelled what was that? My friend sees the shadow and unzips the tent to look but no one was there. It was too fast for someone to get away even running.



We walked around the yard and house with flashlights but never found anything. That was over 40 years ago and I can still replay that sight in my mind as if it just happened.

#17 One morning I met a couple on the east side of the state in City A. It was a holiday. They were from City B in the middle of the state, and I lived in City C on the west side. We were all visiting a landmark that day. At the time we did not discuss any of these details about where we were visiting from.





Several hours later, I was back in City C, about to have the holiday menu at a local restaurant, and I look up and there's that same couple, also about to eat.





Totally by chance, we had made reservations for the same time at the same restaurant, days/weeks ahead of time, left the same landmark on the other side of the state around the same time, and drove 250 miles to eat at the same restaurant.

#18 Several years ago, I was having a hard time with life. My mom had recently died, my dog had recently died, and I may have been going thru some sort of midlife crisis.



I decided to try meditation to try to get a grip on everything.



But I had no idea how to meditate. (Still don't), so I found a guided meditation on YouTube.



The video was pretty typical; get comfortable, focus on breathing, blah, blah, blah.



Then, he says, "I want you to focus on the memory of your best day".



Immediately, I remembered my best day. It was the summer after I graduated from high school. I had no "adult" plan and made a spur of the moment decision to take a road trip. I had quite a bit of money from all the graduation gifts.



My mom was not on board. She said there was no way she would allow an 18 year old girl to drive around the US on her own.



We were arguing about it and the friend of my stepbrother overheard. He offered to go with me.



We talked about it for weeks and begrudgingly my mom gave permission.



The first few days were awkward. I knew this boy, but didn't really *know* him.



But, with nothing else to do while driving, we talked about everything. We had so much more on common than I had previously realized. Over the course of the next couple of weeks, we became friends.



The specific memory during the guided meditation was of the 2 of us sitting in a diner. We sitting across from each other in a booth. I can perfectly remember how the sunlight reflected off his hair and in that moment, I was in love with being alive.



But here's the thing.....that never happened. None of it. I didn't go on a road trip. I never became friends with this person.



When the video told me to remember my favorite memory, the diner scene popped in my head and I somehow knew the back story.



It was one of the strangest things I've ever experienced.



I know it sounds like I just made up an imaginary story, but it didn't feel like a made up story. It was a memory. I wasn't daydreaming; I was *remembering*.

#19 When I was living at home in my parents house , I was on my stomach reading a book in bed . Out of nowhere , I felt a forceful push on my back as if someone had pressed HARD on it my spine . I was so shocked I jumped up . No one was there. I thought maybe I had had a back spasm or something … but I was young and I really really do not thing I did . Not to mention I had never had back spasms before nor since . I believe that house was haunted but this was the strangest thing to have happened there .



Another time my mom took a photo of me with my Nextel phone in my hand , on my way to school one day . I placed the phone down. And I couldn’t find it again . I tore the house up looking for that phone . It’s almost 20 years later and never turned up .

#20 My first name comes from a dream a close friend of my mom's had, before my mom got pregnant with me, where she felt that God spoke to her, telling her my mom would have a boy soon, and telling her my name/a couple things about my character.



So my mom's friend told my parents, parents believed it/mom got pregnant and used the name in the dream.

#21 When I was 10 years old I didn't want to go to school one day. I faked a stomachache so my Grandmother would let me stay home. Ive always been a bad liar, so my Gma tried to call my bluff. She told me if I was too sick for school then she would be scheduling me a Drs Appointment. 3 hours later I was rushed into emergency surgery. My fake illness was actually appendicitis and It was so inflamed that if I hadn't come in that day my appendix would have ruptured potentially [ending] me. I felt 100% fine that day. Faking sick saved my life...

#22 I was sleeping on my night shift break when I heard muffled cries. Then the clock flew off the wall and shattered into a million pieces right beside me. Then something touched my hair. I no longer work night shift on that unit.

#23 At friends house. Friend was in garage working on dirt bike. Driveway empty because parents left a while ago. Go inside to grab a soda but decide to look for his cat. Who I haven't seen all day. I walk into the office and as Im calling her name, a deep man's voice goes "Meow" right into my right ear. I jump and run around the main floor looking for who said that. Didn't find anyone.

#24 Had my wedding ring fall off of my finger while I had my hand dangling out of a car window while driving. Very upsetting to arrive at the hotel I was staying at to realize it had slipped off, wasn't in my pockets or in the car anywhere - checked the floorboards, under the seats, console, I even checked the trunk - and figured it was probably laying on the side of the road somewhere along a 60 mile stretch of interstate. But I was exhausted. It had been a very stressful day of travel. I checked into my hotel room, pushed my suitcase just inside the door of my room and passed out on the nearest bed. Didn't even stop in the bathroom to pee, or bother to get undressed or take off my shoes, just laid down on top of the hotel bed went straight to sleep.



Woke up the next morning and sat up looking at my ring finger now minus a wedding band. I saw a glint of light on the desk by the window on the far side of the room. I'd been so tired the night before I hadn't even closed the curtains so the sunlight was pouring in. I got up and walked over to the desk to see what it was. It was my wedding ring sitting by itself on the desktop. I must have stared at it for a solid minute trying to work out how it got there. I didn't have it when I came into the room and I up until that minute hadn't even been on that side of the room. Still can't explain how it got there.

#25 I hit a patch of black ice in the dark going 60mph down the highway. At the time, I drove a 1 ton cargo van. It hit the guard rail and flipped. Not only did I walk away without a scratch, the car was drivable and I was only 30 min late to work.

#26 I was shoving a cut of rail cars over a crossing, pickup truck ran the crossing (around the crossing arms) and got hit by the rear car. After the truck came to a stop, I saw a man wearing white get out of the passenger side and then saw the driver get out. I assumed they were going to switch seats for some reason (drunk, no insurance, whatever). When the police arrived, I walked down to the crossing to give them my info. I asked if the driver and passenger were ok and they informed me that there was no passenger, luckily. That's when i looked at the truck and saw that the passenger door was completely smashed into the cab where the knuckle hit it square on. I asked my conductor, who was watching the shove, if he saw a passenger, and he told me that there was only the driver.

#27 I have a few. I think the most unexplainable one was when I lived in a household of 7. A disembodied woman's voice was individually calling people by their name and bothering them until they woke up from sleep. Then my sister and I heard the voice yell my name and we were both fully awake. I was just resting my eyes trying to sleep and she had headphones on but no music at the time.

#28 When I was in middle school getting ready in the bathroom, I felt this random urge to look behind me at the door frame. I glanced up in the mirror and then I whip my head around…



I can’t prove what I saw and I know our minds like to play tricks on us, and I was in a super bad place mentally at this time, but; A completely black spirit or shadow was staring at me with red beaming eyes. A hefty size.



It looked like a big fat shadow man with red eyes PEEKING at me from the door frame and when I turned around it quickly hid back behind the wall of the hallway.



I swung the bathroom door closed so fast and I was so utterly shocked and speechless I didn’t say anything to my parents and I just casually continued my routine. Then I mentioned it to my friends and they were just as confused. I still cannot explain it but I remember it SO VIVIDLY.



Everytime I think about the way this… thing, stared at me I literally get mild chills and my heart races or my eyes water. I swear this ain’t no stupid b******t reddit horror short-story, I saw IT. The way the outline of its body was wispy like black smoke and its bright red eyes the f*****g way it swiftly hid behind the wall.. it’s crazy. I never ever experienced anything like that again. Even at my lowest point.



I don’t know what the hell that was but it still haunts me to this day. I just can never forget it.

#29 Story starts a similar way to some other stories in here. was getting ready for school one morning in about 5th grade, put my socks on my chair, turned around to put on a shirt, turned back to chair, no more socks. weird but whatever, i dont have time to question it. i grab another pair and head to school.



the real weird part comes five years later. i’m fifteen, theres a big family dinner at my house. dad decides to get fancy and break out the cloth napkins from our dining room closet that we absolutely never open. one of my cousins opens her napkin, which had been neatly folded and not touched since i was probably about seven (my parents dont host a lot of the family get-togethers) and sitting inside is *one* of my missing socks from 5th grade. no trace of the other one to this day, and im coming up on my 22nd birthday.

#30 My house some times smells of meatloaf and I cannot figure out why.

#31 Woke up at the bottom of a lake once as a kid. Felt all peaceful, but had this nagging feeling I should swim to the surface. No idea how I ended up in the lake.

#32 Ok this is a weird one. I was about to get on the feeder road to a busy highway. As i was approaching the intersection, I heard a booming male voice IN THE MIDDLE OF MY HEAD! saying "Check you tires before you get on the highway". It was not a voice I recognized nor was the radio on. I did a hasty U-turn and went straight to a tire guy I have used in the past. As he was checking the front tires he turned the wheel to reveal the tire so badly worn you could see the metal exposed wires. My tire guy said." Good thing you came in here, if you would have gone on the highway, that tire would have blown and you could have been killed!" I know this sounds like b******t, but it happened. Nothing like that has ever happened to me before or since. No, I am not delusional or on any meds. As I said, I did not recognize that voice. It was so jarring that i did that U turn without even thinking about it. I posted this before and people said Angels or some other divine interference. I am not a religious guy or prone to that sort of easy out explaination. Still mystified after 10 years. I also have a UFO story with my Mom and brother,,,,,Ah another time,,,.

#33 When I was about 13y/o I was away for summer in the south of my country, 300 kms from home in a lakeside town.

I was about to cross the Street with my bicycle, but a van with its side door fully open had the right of way before me. It drove a reasonable speed in the meandering town road, so I had a good look inside where i saw two guys in their mid twenties walk around and moving stuff around. Two entirely unbeknownst men to me. But one looked at me jumped to the opening of the Van and yelled excitedly my name. The van passed me an got on a more straight part of the street, took on speed and drove off, the man still looking at me out of the door. That was 30 years ago and I still regularly think of it.

#34 A bit of a back story, I was ten when my mom died. She was 29 and had been suffering with cancer for eight years when she passed. She was an awesome mom in every way despite her illness. I miss her every day. But when I was pregnant I was really missing her to the point I thought I might need counseling. I was praying to have peace about, but was very sad I didn't have her with me through this pregnancy. For the first and only time in the 49 years she's been gone I dreamed of her. I dreamed that night she was good enough to come down from heaven and spend the day with me. We did what we normally used to do which was go to Marshall Field's and shop and have lunch. It was such a happy healing time. ( I was at my grandma's house when my mom passed so I never got to say goodbye.) Anyway we finished up shopping and eating and went back to my childhood home's backyard and she gave me a kiss and a hug goodbye and told me she loved me and went back up into Heaven. I woke up and had such peace and healing. I went through the rest of my pregnancy with no issues and treasure that dream to this day.

#35 My GF at the time (late 90's) had her grandfather pass away. I was on the other side of the country, never met her grandparents.



I was walking and talking with a friend when I stopped and knew something was wrong, but not exactly what. He even saw the look on my face and asked me what was wrong. A conversation later and I stopped the time her grandfather passed.



No idea how I felt that but I'll die an honest man, swearing it's a true story.

#36 Was run over by a van as a child. Dragged for 3 blocks before the van stalled when my leg covered the exhaust pipe (burning a hole in my knee). I survived with mostly burns (road rash on my face and arms), a hairline fracture in my ankle, and the hole in my knee. The bicycle I was riding somehow bent around my head and kept it from hitting the ground so I never sustained any head trauma. The chances of all of that happening are astronomically low.

#37 Not me but my grandparents story.



My grandpa may have take 5 sick days off his entire career. My grandma was a stay at home wife. After he retired they both worked at a local flower shop. After about 15 years he never once took a day off. One day they were getting ready for work and he said he was feeling off and was going to stay home. She got in the car, turned it on, had a weird feeling, then decided to stay home as well since it wasn’t like him. As she opened the door she heard a thud. Turned the corner and saw my grandpa bleeding from his ears. He had a massive brain aneurysm. She called 911 and they just so happened to be about 100 yards away from their house for whatever reason. Immediate surgery at the hospital. Doctors said the aneurysm is the type that if she would have been even a minute later and the ambulance wasn’t right there, he 100% would have died.



To this day she can’t explain what told her to stay home. Whether it be a divine intervention. Or being married for so long and knew something was wrong. But everything went so perfect for him to survive it.

#38 It was my first week of culinary school in 2012. I specifically remember it being end of day on Friday and putting my $1000 brand new knife kit in my locker. I remember thinking to myself "Should I bring it home?? No I already have so much stuff to carry on the bus." And I shut my locker, locked it and left. Monday rolls around and I open up my locker getting my stuff for the next lab and I noticed my knife kit is gone. It had just disappeared. I was, and still am completely baffled. I never found it. But I definitely, one hundred percent know for a fact I put that knife kit in my locker that Friday. I changed my locker without telling the college, there were rumors about security guards stealing knife kits and selling them but I don't know. So weird.

#39 When I was 2 or 3 I woke up really early one morning - still dark, and I ran to my parents bed and fell back asleep. All 3 of us woke up at some point and one of my parents (can’t remember which) said they had a weird dream about 3 ghosts who looked like old men with long beards standing at the edge of the bed. I know I also had that dream, and so did the other parent. We call them ZZ Top. Like, I know I was young, but my mom and dad are both no nonsense people and they remember me telling them in detail about my dream.



None of us felt afraid. We felt protected and peaceful.