45 Comical Situations Imagined By This Comic Artist Where Vampires And Other Creatures Deal With People
As Halloween approaches, there's nothing better than some supernatural humor. So, today, we are happy to share hilarious content by the talented artist Alexandra Paige, who creates webcomics featuring vampires, werewolves, and other mythical creatures.
This American artist started writing short comics back in 2015, and in 2020, she created a series called "Jean and Clark". This comic's characters deal with daily life struggles as well as with supernatural beings creating humorous situations.
This is what the artist wrote about herself: "I enjoy reading horror novels, watching Ghibli films, and Kingdom Hearts! My bestie and I host an LGBTQ Discord for artists."
So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this supernatural world and let us know in the comments which comic was your favorite!
More info: Facebook | patreon.com | twitter.com | Instagram | webtoons.com | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
"I want to eat but I have no mouth" - Sounds like a scary sequel
Awwwwww these are so cute
I like those, very quirky! Even though it took me embarrassingly long to understand that both mains are men xD
I love thèse, thank you
Awwwwww these are so cute
I like those, very quirky! Even though it took me embarrassingly long to understand that both mains are men xD
I love thèse, thank you