As Halloween approaches, there's nothing better than some supernatural humor. So, today, we are happy to share hilarious content by the talented artist Alexandra Paige, who creates webcomics featuring vampires, werewolves, and other mythical creatures.

This American artist started writing short comics back in 2015, and in 2020, she created a series called "Jean and Clark". This comic's characters deal with daily life struggles as well as with supernatural beings creating humorous situations.

This is what the artist wrote about herself: "I enjoy reading horror novels, watching Ghibli films, and Kingdom Hearts! My bestie and I host an LGBTQ Discord for artists."

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this supernatural world and let us know in the comments which comic was your favorite!

