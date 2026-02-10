ADVERTISEMENT

Urban legends about how much students and people hate math might be exaggerated. While we're in school, many of us consider the subject impenetrable. However, at least in England, mathematics has been the most popular subject in high schools since 2014, as a whopping 85,000 to 90,000 students choose it at A-level.

If you're a fan of numbers and science, too, this list might just be for you. Bored Panda came across an Instagram page "Memes for mathematicians," and we just couldn't help but share some of their funniest posts with you. So, if you like equations, theorems, and parabolas, have a chuckle at the memes below!

More info: Instagram