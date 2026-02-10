ADVERTISEMENT

Urban legends about how much students and people hate math might be exaggerated. While we're in school, many of us consider the subject impenetrable. However, at least in England, mathematics has been the most popular subject in high schools since 2014, as a whopping 85,000 to 90,000 students choose it at A-level.

If you're a fan of numbers and science, too, this list might just be for you. Bored Panda came across an Instagram page "Memes for mathematicians," and we just couldn't help but share some of their funniest posts with you. So, if you like equations, theorems, and parabolas, have a chuckle at the memes below!

More info: Instagram

#1

Math meme about the sin of pi being zero with two crows reacting to the joke in a humorous setting

memeformathematicians Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah but which sin did the pie commit? Was it a rhubarb pie? They're the worst. Turn your back on one and the next thing you know you're shopping for new cutlery.

    #2

    Tweet meme about mathematicians joking on limits, perfect for memes for mathematicians and math nerd humor.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #3

    Cat peeking through a torn box with text referencing Schrödinger, a funny meme for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The funny thing about this is Schrodinger created his thought experiment as a joke to criticize the Copenhagen Interpretation of quantum theory. And I'm a huge nerd for knowing that.

    #4

    Math problem asking to find gf(x) with a close-up of a person's concentrated face, math memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #5

    Meme showing a funny take on scientists transforming stress into electricity, fitting memes for mathematicians humor.

    memeformathematicians Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Geez, my wife could power a monster Tesla coil!

    #6

    Google search autocomplete results for calculus includes phrases like makes me depressed, no sense, feel stupid, and cry, related to memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I found calculus to be pretty easy. I started young though.

    #7

    Two SpongeBob characters labeled physicists and biologists reacting to a large green monster labeled calculus in a meme for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If you change Calculus to Statistics you get the opposite result.

    #8

    Hand-drawn math function characters with equations like y=x, y=sinx, and y=logax in a memes for mathematicians style.

    memeformathematicians Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's super cute! I't totally hang that on my wall!

    #9

    Meme comparing expected and actual haircuts using mathematical equations, perfect for memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    betsy-isnot avatar
    Betsy Steinhart
    Betsy Steinhart
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Is that young Ron Livingston on the left?

    #10

    Students solving complex math problems on a chalkboard during a math competition, appealing to mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #11

    Small dog labeled theta being interviewed, caption referencing the math meme about sin theta equaling theta concept.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #12

    Text meme about building one more particle collider to find particles and solve physics, featuring Future Circular Collider map.

    memeformathematicians Report

    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    I'd take a collider over new generations of tanks, jet fighters or ballistic missiles every time. Maybe not the best way to spend taxpayers money, but certainly not the worst.

    #13

    Pythagoras holding a triangle with a humorous math quote about love triangles in memes for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #14

    Salty technical writer leaves complex math proof as an exercise, showing memes for mathematicians with advanced formulas.

    memeformathematicians Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    I find this applicable to my situation.

    #15

    Professor's note on one-sided formula sheet humorously countered by engineers using a Mobius strip in this memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #16

    Meme comparing engineers and pure mathematicians with a humorous take on invention and theorem application.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #17

    Calculator humor showing simple math as playful numbers and advanced math as complex expressions, fitting memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    In my day (the 80's) you better have the HP 15c or 16c calculator or you're toast in calculus.

    #18

    Man with mustache aligned to a parabola graph f(x) = -x squared, a humorous memes for mathematicians concept.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #19

    Handwritten math meme showing funny number 68 plus or minus 1, a humorous meme for mathematicians and math nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    WOW! There is a way for Gen-X to connect with Gen-Z!

    #20

    Math meme showing a can lid being opened twice, illustrating integration by parts with a math humor twist.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #21

    Mathematicians meme on a wall with a historic portrait and the phrase take my number featuring numeric tear-off tabs.

    memeformathematicians Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    AVOGADRO! I have a degree in Chemistry so yeah.

    #22

    Tweet discussing a dream about a new number system using waves and dots with handwritten examples in a notebook, math memes.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #23

    Line graph showing Warren Buffett’s age increasing steadily over time, illustrating a simple math-related meme for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    I made a similar joke about myself today. After grunting and groaning to pick something up off the floor, I told the bartender "I can't help it! Every year goes by and I get a year older"!

    #24

    Sheep, close-up wool, and patterned sweater representing mathematical functions and derivatives for memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #25

    Buzz Lightyear in a math meme showing calculator app normally versus rotated with advanced math symbols for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    Never use them. I prefer real calculators. I never go anywhere without my trusty Ti-34. It's small, solar powered and does everything I need.

    #26

    Distorted close-up photo of a dog representing confusion in math memes for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #27

    Tweet showing a scatter plot of testosterone vs IQ with a humorous question, a popular memes for mathematicians content.

    memeformathematicians Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Builds rockets, cars etc.

    #28

    Math meme showing a humorous essay reference with a biblical quote, perfect for memes for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #29

    Three troll faces with math humor about incorrect calculations and adding a hypothetical number, meme for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    We "Math" at my favorite watering hole all the time.

    #30

    Funny meme comparing engineers, physicists, and mathematicians with a humorous take for memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #31

    Comments humorously ruling out numbers as answers to how many people are on earth in 2025, a memes for mathematicians joke.

    memeformathematicians Report

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    At least 212,205 given the evidence I see here. Oh wait, there's me too, so 212,206

    #32

    Man in winter clothes surrounded by math and physics diagrams and memes for mathematicians humor concept.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #33

    Math memes sharing jokes about civil engineering, economics, statistics, and geography humor for mathematicians and nerds to enjoy.

    memeformathematicians Report

    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Well I have a geology joke and it rocks

    #34

    Mathematicians meme showing a police officer writing a ticket while a man humorously argues speed is relative.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #35

    A math meme for mathematicians showing confusion over term cancellation and sign errors in equations.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #36

    Scene from The Office meme showing a woman labeled students comparing two math symbols, caption on math memes humor.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #37

    Confused man reacting to a math meme about infinite $1 and $20 bills with equal worth in memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    And because of inflation they'd both be completely worthless

    #38

    European woman cold outside, frozen American man covered in ice, and a mathematician stretching, meme for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #39

    Mathematical equation and integral with humorous Bernoulli meme relevant to memes for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #40

    Tweet humor about a bug hitting a windshield, referencing physics and theory of relativity in memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #41

    Person holding a Rubik’s Cube combining Iceland and Cuba flags as a math meme for mathematicians about ice cube.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #42

    Math meme about curvy functions and Schrödinger's wave function, combining humor and mathematical concepts for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #43

    Stone statue holding its head with hands, featuring a math meme stating six without S is 9 for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #44

    Handwritten note with a math integral as pin code, combining memes for mathematicians and math humor for nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #45

    A meme from a math guide showing Type I error as false positive and Type II error as false negative with pregnancy test examples.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #46

    Drake meme comparing the Vans logo with a math version showing (ANS) to the power of one-half for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #47

    Humorous math meme showing pentagon, hexagon, octagon shapes and a downward trending portfolio graph labeled portfoliogone.

    memeformathematicians Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    This need to happen to all those smug business majors.

    #48

    Social media post humor showing a math meme about PDF as a popular religion, for memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Well, I for one worship PDF!

    #49

    Math memes featuring a confused doll face and instructions to press forehead when writing wrong answers.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #50

    Graph showing Germany’s five biggest cities aligned on a 4th-degree polynomial curve, a math meme for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Yeah, but don't you just hate when that happens?

    #51

    Side-by-side images of normal cat and mathematician cat meme illustrating humor in memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    I just thought that was how cats in Greece spoke

    #52

    Math meme showing integral symbol as a worm with text about being scared of a worm, perfect for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #53

    Parrot wearing graduation cap humorously symbolizes earning a degree in mathematics in a memes for mathematicians context.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #54

    Math meme showing root beer poured into a squared glass with a funny mathematicians joke about beer.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #55

    Mathematical meme showing the equivalence of square root of one-half and square root of two divided by two values.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #56

    Mathematics meme showing a play on sine over cosine using a map of Tanzania for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #57

    Two cartoon people and a dog, with a math meme about divisibility, humor for mathematicians and math nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    OK smarty pants then what's 17 x 5,882,353?

    #58

    Anime character reacting to math equations with cube roots and sums, illustrating memes for mathematicians and nerd humor.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #59

    Gru presenting a math meme with four panels humorously about math majors and physics tests, popular among mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #60

    Two orange kittens lying on a green couch forming a perpendicular shape, a meme for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #61

    Scene from animated movie with math meme featuring trigonometry joke about sin, cos, and tan for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #62

    Medieval knights with swords labeled as physics and chemistry terms, a meme for mathematicians involving the letter K.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #63

    Comparison meme featuring Gauss's formula and simple division, illustrating humor in memes for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Boy, he looked like c**p when he was 7.

    #64

    Car vandalism replaced with a math integral symbol on paper taped over a car license plate meme for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #65

    Integral calculus meme for mathematicians showing a solved equation, a plane, and a lost wheel in a ditch plus constant C.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #66

    Motivational math meme with colorful text encouraging mathematicians to consult their identity matrix, featuring thoughtful man images.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #67

    Anatomical meme showing sinus infection vs distorted cosinus infection, a funny meme for mathematicians and math nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #68

    Aerial views of Central Park shown with mathematical matrix operations illustrating memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #69

    Mathematician meme showing a miner digging through layers, illustrating integration by parts concept humor for math nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #70

    Map showing Germany's four largest cities forming a perfect rectangle, a clever memes for mathematicians concept.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #71

    Math worksheet with integrals to solve, featuring a cartoon character saying forgot +C, added it meme for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #72

    Math meme using emojis to represent equations and set theory concepts, perfect for memes for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #73

    Color-coded math meme ranking chart showing sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent functions in rows and columns for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #74

    Calc III cartoon character surrounded by advanced calculus formulas, illustrating math memes for mathematicians and nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #75

    Young man wearing an engineering shirt poses with an oscilloscope showing a waveform, illustrating memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #76

    Induction stove meme referencing mathematical induction, a popular concept in memes for mathematicians and math nerds.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #77

    LeBron James facepalming beside math meme about Planck constant mistake in memes for mathematicians.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #78

    Two-panel meme for mathematicians comparing a teen who won Kahoots and solved a Rubik's cube with Einstein who never did.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #79

    Pikachu reacting to different math expressions illustrating memes for mathematicians with playful math humor.

    memeformathematicians Report

    #80

    Brain scan meme showing less activity doing vector calculus and more brain activity trying to add two 2-digit numbers, math humor for mathematicians

    memeformathematicians Report

