“Memes For Mathematicians”: 80 Memes Nerds Will Probably Love
Urban legends about how much students and people hate math might be exaggerated. While we're in school, many of us consider the subject impenetrable. However, at least in England, mathematics has been the most popular subject in high schools since 2014, as a whopping 85,000 to 90,000 students choose it at A-level.
If you're a fan of numbers and science, too, this list might just be for you. Bored Panda came across an Instagram page "Memes for mathematicians," and we just couldn't help but share some of their funniest posts with you. So, if you like equations, theorems, and parabolas, have a chuckle at the memes below!
More info: Instagram
Yeah but which sin did the pie commit? Was it a rhubarb pie? They're the worst. Turn your back on one and the next thing you know you're shopping for new cutlery.
The funny thing about this is Schrodinger created his thought experiment as a joke to criticize the Copenhagen Interpretation of quantum theory. And I'm a huge nerd for knowing that.
I found calculus to be pretty easy. I started young though.
If you change Calculus to Statistics you get the opposite result.
That's super cute! I't totally hang that on my wall!
I'd take a collider over new generations of tanks, jet fighters or ballistic missiles every time. Maybe not the best way to spend taxpayers money, but certainly not the worst.
WOW! There is a way for Gen-X to connect with Gen-Z!
I made a similar joke about myself today. After grunting and groaning to pick something up off the floor, I told the bartender "I can't help it! Every year goes by and I get a year older"!
Never use them. I prefer real calculators. I never go anywhere without my trusty Ti-34. It's small, solar powered and does everything I need.
At least 212,205 given the evidence I see here. Oh wait, there's me too, so 212,206
This need to happen to all those smug business majors.