Guy Crushed After Wife Says He Doesn’t “Excite” Her, Considers Divorce As She Suggests Open Marriage

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Marriage is supposed to be a partnership, but when communication fails and resentment creeps in, even the strongest relationships can wobble. Add exhaustion, young kids, and intimacy issues to the mix, and small cracks can turn into earthquakes.

One guy recently turned to an online community to vent after his wife suggested opening up their marriage. Instead of feeling like an exciting new chapter, the idea hit him like a punch to the gut, and now he thinks he knows just why she suggested it.

More info: Reddit

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Marriage can get complicated, especially when exhaustion, parenting, and unmet expectations pile up

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After more than a decade together, one guy told netizens how his marriage had slowly drifted into a boring bedroom, despite his best efforts

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Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Things went sideways, though, when his wife told him he no longer “excites” her and suggested opening up the marriage to “exploration”

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Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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He immediately wondered whether someone else was already involved, especially after noticing her strange behavior around her phone and the mention of a certain coworker

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Image credits: YesItsABurnerAcct

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Feeling hurt and suspicious, he refused his wife’s idea outright and is now wondering online whether his marriage is already beyond saving

The original poster (OP), a 38-year-old IT pro, says he and his wife have been together for 12 years and married for 9. They share two young kids, and like many busy parents, life has become a constant juggle. He says he’s the main breadwinner and handles most morning routines while trying to alleviate her “burnout”.

Despite the chaos of work and parenting, OP says he’s tried to reconnect. He suggested date nights, couples therapy, and even small attempts to bring excitement back into their romantic relationship. Still, he says their intimate life has stalled completely, with his wife often saying she’s exhausted or emotionally drained.

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Then came a conversation that blindsided him. A few nights ago, his wife sat him down and bluntly told him he no longer “excites” her. She said she wanted to “explore” and suggested opening their marriage so they could both pursue new experiences outside their relationship.

OP says he immediately wondered whether someone else was already involved. While his wife denied having anyone in mind, he admits her recent behavior feels suspicious. She’s been protective of her phone, laughing at messages, and frequently mentioning a coworker named Brian. Now he’s wondering online if their marriage is already doomed.

Theory and real life rarely behave the same way and, for OP’s at least, his wife’s request didn’t feel like an intellectual relationship experiment, it felt personal. Very personal. Especially with “Brian” suddenly popping up in conversation like it’s no big deal. But what do the experts have to say about non-monogamous marriages?

Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Open marriages and consensual non-monogamy have been getting a lot more airtime lately. Podcasts discuss them, TikTok debates them, and relationship blogs dissect them to no end. However, experts say one thing keeps popping up: these arrangements only really work when both partners want them and communicate openly from the get-go.

Relationship counselors stress that healthy open relationships usually grow out of stability, not chaos. If a couple is already dealing with communication breakdowns or intimacy struggles, adding new partners can act less like a solution and more like tossing gasoline onto a smoldering relationship fire.

Then there’s the awkward question nobody loves asking. Sometimes when someone suggests opening a relationship, there’s already a person hovering somewhere in the background. That doesn’t automatically mean cheating happened, but secrecy, vague answers, and suspicious timing can destroy trust.

At the same time, therapists say conversations like these can shine a harsh spotlight on deeper relationship problems. Requests for “exploration” or “excitement” often point to unmet emotional needs, lingering resentment, or simple burnout. In OP’s case, we’d say his wife’s drinking and texting are a red flag… that’s also on fire.

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OP’s rightfully exhausted, confused, and trying to figure out whether this marriage still has a future. There’s no denying his gut is yelling, “Lawyer up!”, and a few netizens, too. What’s your take? Was OP right to shut down the open marriage idea, or should couples at least explore these conversations? Share your thoughts in the comments!

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In the comments, readers said staying in the unhealthy relationship for the kids would set a terrible example for them

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