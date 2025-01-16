75 Hilarious Things Kids Have Done, As Documented By Their Parents Online (New Pics)
Becoming a parent can be one of the most rewarding—yet challenging—things you can do in life. Raising your munchkins to be semi-decent members of society is a tough mission, especially while you’re also juggling work, chores, and whatever remains of your hobbies, fitness, and social life. But it’s all worth it in the end.
To show you some of the joys of parenting and how brilliantly creative children can be, Bored Panda has collected some of the coolest examples of kids doing, saying, and writing funny (and sometimes bizarre!) things. Kid logic feels very different from how we operate as adults, and it’s a good reminder for everyone to have a bit more fun in their lives. Scroll down for the most amusing pics and remember to upvote your fave ones.
She Said "Look Mom!" So I Looked And She Was Posing Like This. I Think My Daughter Has Some Talent
Would Not Stop Crying Until She Got Her Own Cone Of Shame
Every family’s approach to raising children is going to vary, but some broadly accepted truths get you the best results. Ideally, as a parent, you should aim to raise kids who are confident, independent, resilient, empathetic, and capable. On the flip side, you want to avoid situations that might eventually make your children lose their self-esteem, disrespect all authority figures, or approach life with anxiety rather than purpose and clarity.
That’s easier said than done. Nobody’s perfect. Everyone’s human and makes mistakes. But as a parent, you really do need self-awareness, intent, and to pivot when you realize you’re messing up.
This Child Is Hilarious
I Think We Need To Make Naming Our Brains A Thing. Pure Genius
My 8 Year Old Daughter Is Trolling Me
There are four main parenting styles that researchers generally single out: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved (also known as neglectful) parenting.
In simple terms, the first style is the best, while all the others are imbalanced, fulfilling only a part of the kids’ needs and wants. Meanwhile, the last one is the most damaging to a young child’s self-esteem and can have negative repercussions for their entire adult life.
Kids Are Weird
She Had A Flashback
When Your Three Year Old Tells A Man At McDonald's That His Pants Are Falling Down
In a nutshell, authoritative parenting focuses on a balanced approach that mixes love, support, connection, responsiveness, and transparency with clear rules, expectations, and communication. It’s a fair approach where the parent takes the time and energy to engage with their children’s feelings, not shying away from explaining to them why certain rules exist, why they shouldn’t be broken, and what will happen if they are.
My 4 Year Old Niece Can't Read And Bought Me This Birthday Card Because It Featured "A Cute Dog With A Party Hat"
Financial Planning
It Sounds Like She Respected Your Advice, Though
Generally, authoritative parents raise children who go on to be independent, confident, well-adjusted, and socially competent adults. That being said, there’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ parent. The authoritative parenting style is the most time-consuming and requires a lot of effort.
If you sometimes fall short of your ideal standards, try not to beat yourself up over it. Just learn from your mistakes and do better. Be kind. Be patient. Be nurturing.
My Daughter Insisted On Watching The Cookies While Waiting For The Oven To Heat Up. She Stayed Like That For 10 Minutes
My 10 Year Old Daughter Loves To Set Her Barbies Up In Elaborate Scenarios. This Was The Scene On Our Back Patio The Other Day. These Ladies Have Been At This For Hours
Ok ladies... now we transition into downward facing doll
If the authoritative style is the North Star of parenting, guiding everyone, then the authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved styles are what you want to avoid as much as possible. According to research, authoritarian parents generally value only one-way communication where they set very strict rules for behavior at home and outside of it. They have very high standards, don’t tolerate mistakes, and want their rules to be followed without question.
He Was Raised Well
My Girlfriend's 9 Year Old Daughter: "I Invented This So I Don't Have To Stop Playing Videogames To Drink My Water". I've Dubbed It The "Pwning Pouch"
Who Wants A Boring Medal? Not This Kid
Generally, authoritarians aren’t very nurturing. They’re also rather inflexible and dislike negotiations. Kids who grow up in these sorts of households tend to be well-behaved and are good at following instructions.
That being said, this parenting style can also raise young adults who are aggressive or shy, socially inept, and struggle to independently make decisions. Their self-esteem can suffer. Alternatively, authoritarian parents can also raise kids who rebel against any and all authority figures when they grow up.
Left For 10 Minutes, 6 Year Old Cousin Decided To Help
I Thought I Lost $350 And Then Three Months Later I Found It In My Four Year Olds Room
Had A Sneezing Attack And My Daughter Made Me A "Potion" To Feel Better
On the other side of the scale, you’ll find permissive parenting. It’s a style that focuses on being nurturing, warm, and supportive while avoiding too many rules or expectations. In short, these parents see their children more as their friends than as growing human beings for whom they’re responsible.
Less discipline and fewer rules can lead to some pretty harmful consequences, such as unhealthy eating habits (and the resulting health issues and obesity), and a lack of structure when it comes to homework, bedtime, and screen use. There’s a general disregard for moderation and too much impulsivity, entitlement, and issues with self-regulation.
Took My Daughter To Get Ingredients To Bake My Wife A Birthday Cake. Then She Saw The Decorative Edible Eyes
Valentine's Day Card From A Student
I Like Her Style
Uninvolved—aka neglectful—parenting is the worst of the bunch. It centers around a very hands-off approach. These parents may or may not be able to fulfill their kids’ basic needs. They’re usually emotionally detached or otherwise disengaged from their children’s lives.
At home, there are very few expectations (if any…) and there’s little to no nurturing to be found. On the plus side, kids raised by uninvolved parents are resilient, self-sufficient, and independent. But the biggest drawbacks are that they might grow up struggling with emotional regulation, academic achievements, and social relationships.
Found My Old Diary Entry From 2000
My Son's Journal Entry Today
My Kids Made A Snowman And Found Halloween Eyes
Self-empathy is very important for exhausted, overworked, and burnt-out parents to have. You have to take care of yourself and your core needs (food, sleep, etc.) before you sacrifice everything for your loved ones. When you’re well-rested and content, you’re in a much better position to support your family. When you’re chronically tired, you end up being frustrated, sometimes feeling unappreciated and might end up lashing out. If you need extra support at home, be vocal about it.
Back In The Day
My Daughter Backed Into A Light Pole And Promptly Got Out Of The Vehicle And Fled The Scene. Her Very First Hit And Run
My Son Is Awesome At Hide And Seek
What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? What parenting styles have worked best and worst for you? How do you deal with the challenges that raising kids involves? How do you make sure that you're documenting all the best memories before they grow up? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!
Found This While Helping My 5 Year Old Son Clean His Room. He Said It's For "Just In Case"
Kids Are The Best
Kids Are So Funny And They Don’t Even Know It
My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door
Fair Question
My Daughter Is Planning Her First Sleepover. I’m Concerned About #2
My Son's Letter To The Toothfairy
I Found This In My Son’s Room. Should I Be Concerned?
I guess he screams in this jar and then immediately closes the lid to make sure his scream doesn't escape. P.s. Op make sure not to break that jar. You never know how many (loud ear-deafing) screams will come out after the jar breaks.
My Younger Brother, Everyone
Replace it with aluminum foil tape and the sign with "your turn"
To Be Fair, Most People Never Pack Nearly Enough Kaleidoscopes For A Trip
Kids In Summer School Are The Best
I Think That Kid Knows Something You Don't, He Knows What He's Doing
Not Sure If Stupid Or Genius
Power To The Dinosaur
How To Cook A Turkey By 6 Year-Old Me
When I Was A Child I Went To The Zoo And Drew This Monstrosity
My 2 Year Old Using Her Binoculars To Look At Ants
Hehe. Looks like she is even looking through them backwards like "Wow these ants look like gnats from all the way up here"
My Kids Inherited My Childhood Toys, And Only My Daughter Wants To Play With "Dolls". Action Man Is Now Loving The Sweet Life
My Son Feeding His Fake Dog Goldfish While His Real Dog Sits Outside
You Be Whatever You Want To Be, Buddy
I Wrote This About My Dad When I Was 6, My Parents Will Never Let Me Live It Down
He's Cute Though
Right In The Feels
Sudden Realization
I came to an easy reconciliation and acceptance of learning I was adopted when I was 7 by saying "Well, we adopted Split [our dog] and SHE'S family, so it's the same thing, right?" XD
Kids Are Brutal
When You’re 10 Year Old Plays A Prank On You
Respectfully Upset
My Kids Made A Poster For Their Rap Group
Kids
That's Right, Kid. Nobody
I Would Be Haunted Too
VelociRyan
Kids Started The Day By Bringing Me Black Coffee (With Soy Sauce), Then Followed That Up With This Zombie Image Behind My Cars Back-Up Camera
This Eight-Year-Old Is Going Places
That fart looks quite happy with its accomplishments. I like that fart.
My Son Didn't Approve Of The Class Valentines Cards I Picked So He "Fixed" Them
Nailed It
Just Found This Contract In Our Playroom, Written By My Older Son And Signed By My Younger Son
Rain Can't Stop Me
Thankfully, I Forgot To Take Out The Recycling. Think I’ll Hold Onto This Rare Find
The Prank My Kids Played On Me This Morning
For The Love Of God, I Just Want To Wipe
It’s Bad Enough I Have To Worry About Kendra, Dylan And Luci In NY, Now Their Toilet Has Started Smoking
My Aunt Just Shared Her Son’s Assignment With Me
My 4 Year Old Shows Off Her Spelling On Netflix
She comes running in to brag she can spell Moana. Not sure whether to facepalm or be proud, she's technically not wrong.