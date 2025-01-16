ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a parent can be one of the most rewarding—yet challenging—things you can do in life. Raising your munchkins to be semi-decent members of society is a tough mission, especially while you’re also juggling work, chores, and whatever remains of your hobbies, fitness, and social life. But it’s all worth it in the end.

To show you some of the joys of parenting and how brilliantly creative children can be, Bored Panda has collected some of the coolest examples of kids doing, saying, and writing funny (and sometimes bizarre!) things. Kid logic feels very different from how we operate as adults, and it’s a good reminder for everyone to have a bit more fun in their lives. Scroll down for the most amusing pics and remember to upvote your fave ones.

#1

She Said "Look Mom!" So I Looked And She Was Posing Like This. I Think My Daughter Has Some Talent

A child playfully pretends to punch through cracked pavement, creating a hilarious-kids moment.

    #2

    Would Not Stop Crying Until She Got Her Own Cone Of Shame

    Hilarious kid and dog wearing cones, the child holding a toy, creating a funny moment at home.

    #3

    Hate When That Happens

    Hilarious milk jug in fridge with drawn face and toy gun, surrounded by creamer bottles, beneath note about bad milk.

    Every family’s approach to raising children is going to vary, but some broadly accepted truths get you the best results. Ideally, as a parent, you should aim to raise kids who are confident, independent, resilient, empathetic, and capable. On the flip side, you want to avoid situations that might eventually make your children lose their self-esteem, disrespect all authority figures, or approach life with anxiety rather than purpose and clarity.

    That’s easier said than done. Nobody’s perfect. Everyone’s human and makes mistakes. But as a parent, you really do need self-awareness, intent, and to pivot when you realize you’re messing up.
    #4

    This Child Is Hilarious

    Twitter post about hilarious kids with a humorous dialogue between a child and a parent, hashtag #mumlife.

    #5

    I Think We Need To Make Naming Our Brains A Thing. Pure Genius

    Tweet by Marcy G about a funny story involving her 7-year-old child naming their brain Jeremy; hilarious-kids anecdote.

    #6

    My 8 Year Old Daughter Is Trolling Me

    Coffee maker with humorous stick figure and snowman mug, showcasing Hilarious-Kids theme.

    There are four main parenting styles that researchers generally single out: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved (also known as neglectful) parenting.

    In simple terms, the first style is the best, while all the others are imbalanced, fulfilling only a part of the kids’ needs and wants. Meanwhile, the last one is the most damaging to a young child’s self-esteem and can have negative repercussions for their entire adult life.
    #7

    Kids Are Weird

    Tweet by Alix E. Harrow: A hilarious-kid expresses dislike for dinner with creative phrases instead of saying "gross".

    #8

    She Had A Flashback

    Tweet screenshot about a 3-year-old's delayed reaction to a bruise, shared by @itsnourbby. Hilarious-Kids moment.

    #9

    When Your Three Year Old Tells A Man At McDonald's That His Pants Are Falling Down

    Young child humorously eyeing a customer at a fast-food counter, showcasing hilarious-kids moments.

    In a nutshell, authoritative parenting focuses on a balanced approach that mixes love, support, connection, responsiveness, and transparency with clear rules, expectations, and communication. It’s a fair approach where the parent takes the time and energy to engage with their children’s feelings, not shying away from explaining to them why certain rules exist, why they shouldn’t be broken, and what will happen if they are.

    #10

    My 4 Year Old Niece Can't Read And Bought Me This Birthday Card Because It Featured "A Cute Dog With A Party Hat"

    Husky with a birthday hat and humorous text, celebrating with hilarious flair.

    #11

    Financial Planning

    Tweet about a kid's funny question to the tooth fairy, shared by a user.

    #12

    It Sounds Like She Respected Your Advice, Though

    Tweet about a daughter's funny comment on her mom's seriousness, highlighting Hilarious-Kids moments.

    Generally, authoritative parents raise children who go on to be independent, confident, well-adjusted, and socially competent adults. That being said, there’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ parent. The authoritative parenting style is the most time-consuming and requires a lot of effort.

    If you sometimes fall short of your ideal standards, try not to beat yourself up over it. Just learn from your mistakes and do better. Be kind. Be patient. Be nurturing.

    #13

    Same

    Text about a three-year-old acting like a college friend, showcasing hilarious kids' bedtime antics.

    #14

    My Daughter Insisted On Watching The Cookies While Waiting For The Oven To Heat Up. She Stayed Like That For 10 Minutes

    Curious child stares intently at a tray of cookie dough balls in a cozy kitchen setting. Hilarious kids moment.

    #15

    My 10 Year Old Daughter Loves To Set Her Barbies Up In Elaborate Scenarios. This Was The Scene On Our Back Patio The Other Day. These Ladies Have Been At This For Hours

    Dolls posed in yoga positions on a concrete surface, creating a funny scene inspired by hilarious-kids' creativity.

    If the authoritative style is the North Star of parenting, guiding everyone, then the authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved styles are what you want to avoid as much as possible. According to research, authoritarian parents generally value only one-way communication where they set very strict rules for behavior at home and outside of it. They have very high standards, don’t tolerate mistakes, and want their rules to be followed without question.

    #16

    He Was Raised Well

    Child’s funny school worksheet with "leaving" as favorite activity, featuring a simple drawing of a vehicle. Hilarious-Kids.

    #17

    My Girlfriend's 9 Year Old Daughter: "I Invented This So I Don't Have To Stop Playing Videogames To Drink My Water". I've Dubbed It The "Pwning Pouch"

    Child humorously drinks with straw, holding a game controller, embodying hilarious-kids theme.

    #18

    Who Wants A Boring Medal? Not This Kid

    Tweet about an 8-year-old's funny reason for losing the spelling bee, emphasizing candy over a boring medal. Hilarious-kids moment.

    Generally, authoritarians aren’t very nurturing. They’re also rather inflexible and dislike negotiations. Kids who grow up in these sorts of households tend to be well-behaved and are good at following instructions.

    That being said, this parenting style can also raise young adults who are aggressive or shy, socially inept, and struggle to independently make decisions. Their self-esteem can suffer. Alternatively, authoritarian parents can also raise kids who rebel against any and all authority figures when they grow up.

    #19

    Left For 10 Minutes, 6 Year Old Cousin Decided To Help

    Child's humorous drawing of a sad face on paper.

    #20

    I Thought I Lost $350 And Then Three Months Later I Found It In My Four Year Olds Room

    A toy cash register with play money, representing hilarious-kids playing store games.

    #21

    Had A Sneezing Attack And My Daughter Made Me A "Potion" To Feel Better

    A cup filled with markers and ice, illustrating hilarious-kids' creativity and playfulness.

    On the other side of the scale, you’ll find permissive parenting. It’s a style that focuses on being nurturing, warm, and supportive while avoiding too many rules or expectations. In short, these parents see their children more as their friends than as growing human beings for whom they’re responsible.

    Less discipline and fewer rules can lead to some pretty harmful consequences, such as unhealthy eating habits (and the resulting health issues and obesity), and a lack of structure when it comes to homework, bedtime, and screen use. There’s a general disregard for moderation and too much impulsivity, entitlement, and issues with self-regulation.

    #22

    Took My Daughter To Get Ingredients To Bake My Wife A Birthday Cake. Then She Saw The Decorative Edible Eyes

    Funny cake with googly eyes and colorful sprinkles, reflecting a hilarious kids' creation.

    #23

    Valentine's Day Card From A Student

    Child's funny drawing and note thanking a teacher for pushing them to their "goals", with humorous stick figures.

    #24

    I Like Her Style

    Tweet about a kid's humorous school invitation featuring the principal.

    Uninvolved—aka neglectful—parenting is the worst of the bunch. It centers around a very hands-off approach. These parents may or may not be able to fulfill their kids’ basic needs. They’re usually emotionally detached or otherwise disengaged from their children’s lives.

    At home, there are very few expectations (if any…) and there’s little to no nurturing to be found. On the plus side, kids raised by uninvolved parents are resilient, self-sufficient, and independent. But the biggest drawbacks are that they might grow up struggling with emotional regulation, academic achievements, and social relationships.

    #25

    Found My Old Diary Entry From 2000

    Child's humorous diary entry about a day out, mentioning a Britney Spears CD.

    #26

    My Son's Journal Entry Today

    Child's drawing in a diary says "nothing happened today," featuring a simplistic figure with raised arms. Hilarious kids moment.

    #27

    My Kids Made A Snowman And Found Halloween Eyes

    Snowman with a carrot nose and funny eyes, created by children in winter, showcasing hilarious kids' creativity.

    Self-empathy is very important for exhausted, overworked, and burnt-out parents to have. You have to take care of yourself and your core needs (food, sleep, etc.) before you sacrifice everything for your loved ones. When you’re well-rested and content, you’re in a much better position to support your family. When you’re chronically tired, you end up being frustrated, sometimes feeling unappreciated and might end up lashing out. If you need extra support at home, be vocal about it.

    #28

    Back In The Day

    Tweet capturing a funny moment with a child joking about Netflix DVDs and the internet. Hilarious-kids perspective on old technology.

    #29

    My Daughter Backed Into A Light Pole And Promptly Got Out Of The Vehicle And Fled The Scene. Her Very First Hit And Run

    Child hilariously stuck in a toy car in a garden, capturing a funny childhood moment.

    #30

    My Son Is Awesome At Hide And Seek

    A young child humorously playing with a broom, surrounded by a stone wall and wooden furniture.

    What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? What parenting styles have worked best and worst for you? How do you deal with the challenges that raising kids involves? How do you make sure that you're documenting all the best memories before they grow up? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!
    #31

    Found This While Helping My 5 Year Old Son Clean His Room. He Said It's For "Just In Case"

    Toy set with orange water gun, play money, and toy phone in a metal box. Hilarious-Kids play essentials.

    #32

    Kids Are The Best

    Text post about hilarious kids overheard in a coffee shop asking about tattoos.

    #33

    Kids Are So Funny And They Don’t Even Know It

    Funny tweets about kids’ misunderstandings, with a nephew confusing ‘parole’ and ‘patrol’ for a National Guard mom.

    #34

    My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door

    Handwritten sign by a child saying "Don't come in without knocking please" with funny spelling mistakes. Hilarious-kids moment.

    #35

    Fair Question

    Funny tweet capturing a kid's hilarious question about cat anatomy.

    #36

    My Daughter Is Planning Her First Sleepover. I’m Concerned About #2

    Handwritten sleepover to-do list by hilarious kids, including pillow fight and baking.

    #37

    My Son's Letter To The Toothfairy

    A child's funny note apologizing for eating their tooth.

    #38

    I Found This In My Son’s Room. Should I Be Concerned?

    A small jar labeled "madness" on a shelf, featuring a turquoise string, showcasing a hilarious kids' idea.

    #39

    My Younger Brother, Everyone

    Sign with "Shall we play a game?" above an empty toilet paper holder, showcasing hilarious kids' humor.

    #40

    To Be Fair, Most People Never Pack Nearly Enough Kaleidoscopes For A Trip

    Tweet by Julius Sharpe about hilarious kids, mentioning a packing mishap with no underwear and two kaleidoscopes.

    #41

    Kids In Summer School Are The Best

    Text exchange between kids during recess humorously highlights counting error and spelling confusion.

    #42

    I Think That Kid Knows Something You Don't, He Knows What He's Doing

    Text post about a kid's funny name spelling mishap in kindergarten.

    #43

    Not Sure If Stupid Or Genius

    Funny kids' creative writing assignment ends with a squid's demise instead of a school story.

    #44

    Power To The Dinosaur

    Hilarious kids moment: A parent shares a funny story about their 6-year-old's witty response about being a "roar model."

    #45

    How To Cook A Turkey By 6 Year-Old Me

    Funny turkey recipe written by a child, featuring simple and amusing cooking instructions.

    #46

    When I Was A Child I Went To The Zoo And Drew This Monstrosity

    Child's funny drawing labeled "Duck" depicting a simplified bird outline.

    #47

    My 2 Year Old Using Her Binoculars To Look At Ants

    Child sitting on the ground wearing a yellow shirt and using purple binoculars, embodying a hilarious kids moment outdoors.

    #48

    My Kids Inherited My Childhood Toys, And Only My Daughter Wants To Play With "Dolls". Action Man Is Now Loving The Sweet Life

    Toy astronaut holding a green plush frog in a colorful playroom. Hilarious-Kids themed play setup.

    #49

    My Son Feeding His Fake Dog Goldfish While His Real Dog Sits Outside

    A child playing with toys indoors while a dog watches through the glass door. Hilarious-kids scene.

    #50

    You Be Whatever You Want To Be, Buddy

    Child with face paint resembling a traffic light, showcasing a humorous moment. Hilarious-Kids.

    #51

    I Wrote This About My Dad When I Was 6, My Parents Will Never Let Me Live It Down

    Kids' humorous dad description with cute handwritten answers about his favorites and special qualities.

    #52

    He's Cute Though

    Text conversation showcasing kids' hilarious logic about aging and smoking.

    #53

    Right In The Feels

    Tweet about a funny interaction with a child struggling to write a paragraph, highlighting hilarious kids' logic.

    #54

    Sudden Realization

    Tweet with a humorous story about a 3-year-old's hilarious misunderstanding involving a family pet dog.

    #55

    Kids Are Brutal

    Tweet shows a funny interaction between a parent and their kid, highlighting Hilarious-Kids' innocent humor.

    #56

    When You’re 10 Year Old Plays A Prank On You

    Hilarious-Kids: Child's face with funny drawings reflected in a heart-shaped mirror.

    #57

    Respectfully Upset

    Text about a toddler's funny reaction after knocking over a chair, highlighting hilarious-kids parenting moments.

    #58

    My Kids Made A Poster For Their Rap Group

    Kid's funny drawing spelling "Basement Rapers" in large letters on a sketchpad.

    #59

    Kids

    Tweet screenshot featuring a funny conversation with a 7-year-old about cooking skills.

    #60

    That's Right, Kid. Nobody

    Screenshot of a tweet about a funny conversation with a nephew explaining the number 69 as a meme.

    #61

    I Would Be Haunted Too

    Hilarious kids tweet about a funny school story involving a kindergartener's comment on their mom.

    #62

    VelociRyan

    Tweet by Jaron Myers humorously describing a kid acting like a dinosaur at a soccer game. Hilarious-Kids moment.

    #63

    Kids Started The Day By Bringing Me Black Coffee (With Soy Sauce), Then Followed That Up With This Zombie Image Behind My Cars Back-Up Camera

    Car backup camera displaying a hilarious unexpected spooky figure.

    #64

    This Eight-Year-Old Is Going Places

    Two handmade booklets by kids titled "The Fart That Killed Everyone," showcasing hilarious-kids creativity.

    #65

    My Son Didn't Approve Of The Class Valentines Cards I Picked So He "Fixed" Them

    Hilarious kids' Valentine's cards with funny edits from Henry, featuring hearts and pink designs.

    #66

    Nailed It

    Hilarious-Kids' diary entry with misspellings about the 4th of July, humorous childhood memory.

    #67

    Just Found This Contract In Our Playroom, Written By My Older Son And Signed By My Younger Son

    Child's handwritten note on paper, humorously stating game agreement, illustrating kids' logic.

    #68

    Rain Can't Stop Me

    A kid wearing an umbrella hat swings joyfully in the backyard. Hilarious-kids moments captured in play.

    #69

    Thankfully, I Forgot To Take Out The Recycling. Think I’ll Hold Onto This Rare Find

    Child with a cardboard box on their head sits humorously in a blue bin, wearing colorful striped pants. Hilarious kids scene.

    #70

    The Prank My Kids Played On Me This Morning

    Kids' spilled drink on a laptop with a princess cup nearby, creating a humorous mess.

    #71

    For The Love Of God, I Just Want To Wipe

    Realistic fake spiders placed on toilet paper in a bathroom prank by hilarious kids.

    #72

    It’s Bad Enough I Have To Worry About Kendra, Dylan And Luci In NY, Now Their Toilet Has Started Smoking

    Toilet humor setup resembling a face, featured in a Hilarious-Kids theme.

    #73

    My Aunt Just Shared Her Son’s Assignment With Me

    Child's humorous worksheet response with drawing, featuring a sketch and reasons for not serving in the military. Hilarious-Kids.

    #74

    My 4 Year Old Shows Off Her Spelling On Netflix

    iPad screen search for Moana shows kids' movies, including Coco and Lilo & Stitch, creating a hilarious-kids moment.

    She comes running in to brag she can spell Moana. Not sure whether to facepalm or be proud, she's technically not wrong.

    #75

    This Is A Picture I Took When I Was Young

    Distorted face of a child shouting with mouth wide open, representing hilarious kids in a funny moment.

