To show you some of the joys of parenting and how brilliantly creative children can be, Bored Panda has collected some of the coolest examples of kids doing, saying, and writing funny (and sometimes bizarre!) things. Kid logic feels very different from how we operate as adults, and it’s a good reminder for everyone to have a bit more fun in their lives. Scroll down for the most amusing pics and remember to upvote your fave ones.

Becoming a parent can be one of the most rewarding—yet challenging—things you can do in life. Raising your munchkins to be semi-decent members of society is a tough mission, especially while you’re also juggling work, chores, and whatever remains of your hobbies, fitness, and social life. But it’s all worth it in the end.

#1 She Said "Look Mom!" So I Looked And She Was Posing Like This. I Think My Daughter Has Some Talent Share icon

#2 Would Not Stop Crying Until She Got Her Own Cone Of Shame Share icon

#3 Hate When That Happens Share icon

Every family’s approach to raising children is going to vary, but some broadly accepted truths get you the best results. Ideally, as a parent, you should aim to raise kids who are confident, independent, resilient, empathetic, and capable. On the flip side, you want to avoid situations that might eventually make your children lose their self-esteem, disrespect all authority figures, or approach life with anxiety rather than purpose and clarity. That’s easier said than done. Nobody’s perfect. Everyone’s human and makes mistakes. But as a parent, you really do need self-awareness, intent, and to pivot when you realize you’re messing up.

#4 This Child Is Hilarious Share icon

#5 I Think We Need To Make Naming Our Brains A Thing. Pure Genius Share icon

#6 My 8 Year Old Daughter Is Trolling Me Share icon

There are four main parenting styles that researchers generally single out: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved (also known as neglectful) parenting. In simple terms, the first style is the best, while all the others are imbalanced, fulfilling only a part of the kids’ needs and wants. Meanwhile, the last one is the most damaging to a young child’s self-esteem and can have negative repercussions for their entire adult life.

#7 Kids Are Weird Share icon

#8 She Had A Flashback Share icon

#9 When Your Three Year Old Tells A Man At McDonald's That His Pants Are Falling Down Share icon

In a nutshell, authoritative parenting focuses on a balanced approach that mixes love, support, connection, responsiveness, and transparency with clear rules, expectations, and communication. It’s a fair approach where the parent takes the time and energy to engage with their children’s feelings, not shying away from explaining to them why certain rules exist, why they shouldn’t be broken, and what will happen if they are. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My 4 Year Old Niece Can't Read And Bought Me This Birthday Card Because It Featured "A Cute Dog With A Party Hat" Share icon

#11 Financial Planning Share icon

#12 It Sounds Like She Respected Your Advice, Though Share icon

Generally, authoritative parents raise children who go on to be independent, confident, well-adjusted, and socially competent adults. That being said, there’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ parent. The authoritative parenting style is the most time-consuming and requires a lot of effort. If you sometimes fall short of your ideal standards, try not to beat yourself up over it. Just learn from your mistakes and do better. Be kind. Be patient. Be nurturing. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Same Share icon

#14 My Daughter Insisted On Watching The Cookies While Waiting For The Oven To Heat Up. She Stayed Like That For 10 Minutes Share icon

#15 My 10 Year Old Daughter Loves To Set Her Barbies Up In Elaborate Scenarios. This Was The Scene On Our Back Patio The Other Day. These Ladies Have Been At This For Hours Share icon

If the authoritative style is the North Star of parenting, guiding everyone, then the authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved styles are what you want to avoid as much as possible. According to research, authoritarian parents generally value only one-way communication where they set very strict rules for behavior at home and outside of it. They have very high standards, don’t tolerate mistakes, and want their rules to be followed without question. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 He Was Raised Well Share icon

#17 My Girlfriend's 9 Year Old Daughter: "I Invented This So I Don't Have To Stop Playing Videogames To Drink My Water". I've Dubbed It The "Pwning Pouch" Share icon

#18 Who Wants A Boring Medal? Not This Kid Share icon

Generally, authoritarians aren’t very nurturing. They’re also rather inflexible and dislike negotiations. Kids who grow up in these sorts of households tend to be well-behaved and are good at following instructions. That being said, this parenting style can also raise young adults who are aggressive or shy, socially inept, and struggle to independently make decisions. Their self-esteem can suffer. Alternatively, authoritarian parents can also raise kids who rebel against any and all authority figures when they grow up. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Left For 10 Minutes, 6 Year Old Cousin Decided To Help Share icon

#20 I Thought I Lost $350 And Then Three Months Later I Found It In My Four Year Olds Room Share icon

#21 Had A Sneezing Attack And My Daughter Made Me A "Potion" To Feel Better Share icon

On the other side of the scale, you’ll find permissive parenting. It’s a style that focuses on being nurturing, warm, and supportive while avoiding too many rules or expectations. In short, these parents see their children more as their friends than as growing human beings for whom they’re responsible. Less discipline and fewer rules can lead to some pretty harmful consequences, such as unhealthy eating habits (and the resulting health issues and obesity), and a lack of structure when it comes to homework, bedtime, and screen use. There’s a general disregard for moderation and too much impulsivity, entitlement, and issues with self-regulation. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Took My Daughter To Get Ingredients To Bake My Wife A Birthday Cake. Then She Saw The Decorative Edible Eyes Share icon

#23 Valentine's Day Card From A Student Share icon

#24 I Like Her Style Share icon

Uninvolved—aka neglectful—parenting is the worst of the bunch. It centers around a very hands-off approach. These parents may or may not be able to fulfill their kids’ basic needs. They’re usually emotionally detached or otherwise disengaged from their children’s lives. At home, there are very few expectations (if any…) and there’s little to no nurturing to be found. On the plus side, kids raised by uninvolved parents are resilient, self-sufficient, and independent. But the biggest drawbacks are that they might grow up struggling with emotional regulation, academic achievements, and social relationships. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Found My Old Diary Entry From 2000 Share icon

#26 My Son's Journal Entry Today Share icon

#27 My Kids Made A Snowman And Found Halloween Eyes Share icon

Self-empathy is very important for exhausted, overworked, and burnt-out parents to have. You have to take care of yourself and your core needs (food, sleep, etc.) before you sacrifice everything for your loved ones. When you’re well-rested and content, you’re in a much better position to support your family. When you’re chronically tired, you end up being frustrated, sometimes feeling unappreciated and might end up lashing out. If you need extra support at home, be vocal about it. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Back In The Day Share icon

#29 My Daughter Backed Into A Light Pole And Promptly Got Out Of The Vehicle And Fled The Scene. Her Very First Hit And Run Share icon

#30 My Son Is Awesome At Hide And Seek Share icon

What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? What parenting styles have worked best and worst for you? How do you deal with the challenges that raising kids involves? How do you make sure that you're documenting all the best memories before they grow up? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!

#31 Found This While Helping My 5 Year Old Son Clean His Room. He Said It's For "Just In Case" Share icon

#32 Kids Are The Best Share icon

#33 Kids Are So Funny And They Don’t Even Know It Share icon

#34 My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door Share icon

#35 Fair Question Share icon

#36 My Daughter Is Planning Her First Sleepover. I’m Concerned About #2 Share icon

#37 My Son's Letter To The Toothfairy Share icon

#38 I Found This In My Son’s Room. Should I Be Concerned? Share icon

#39 My Younger Brother, Everyone Share icon

#40 To Be Fair, Most People Never Pack Nearly Enough Kaleidoscopes For A Trip Share icon

#41 Kids In Summer School Are The Best Share icon

#42 I Think That Kid Knows Something You Don't, He Knows What He's Doing Share icon

#43 Not Sure If Stupid Or Genius Share icon

#44 Power To The Dinosaur Share icon

#45 How To Cook A Turkey By 6 Year-Old Me Share icon

#46 When I Was A Child I Went To The Zoo And Drew This Monstrosity Share icon

#47 My 2 Year Old Using Her Binoculars To Look At Ants Share icon

#48 My Kids Inherited My Childhood Toys, And Only My Daughter Wants To Play With "Dolls". Action Man Is Now Loving The Sweet Life Share icon

#49 My Son Feeding His Fake Dog Goldfish While His Real Dog Sits Outside Share icon

#50 You Be Whatever You Want To Be, Buddy Share icon

#51 I Wrote This About My Dad When I Was 6, My Parents Will Never Let Me Live It Down Share icon

#52 He's Cute Though Share icon

#53 Right In The Feels Share icon

#54 Sudden Realization Share icon

#55 Kids Are Brutal Share icon

#56 When You’re 10 Year Old Plays A Prank On You Share icon

#57 Respectfully Upset Share icon

#58 My Kids Made A Poster For Their Rap Group Share icon

#59 Kids Share icon

#60 That's Right, Kid. Nobody Share icon

#61 I Would Be Haunted Too Share icon

#62 VelociRyan Share icon

#63 Kids Started The Day By Bringing Me Black Coffee (With Soy Sauce), Then Followed That Up With This Zombie Image Behind My Cars Back-Up Camera Share icon

#64 This Eight-Year-Old Is Going Places Share icon

#65 My Son Didn't Approve Of The Class Valentines Cards I Picked So He "Fixed" Them Share icon

#66 Nailed It Share icon

#67 Just Found This Contract In Our Playroom, Written By My Older Son And Signed By My Younger Son Share icon

#68 Rain Can't Stop Me Share icon

#69 Thankfully, I Forgot To Take Out The Recycling. Think I’ll Hold Onto This Rare Find Share icon

#70 The Prank My Kids Played On Me This Morning Share icon

#71 For The Love Of God, I Just Want To Wipe Share icon

#72 It’s Bad Enough I Have To Worry About Kendra, Dylan And Luci In NY, Now Their Toilet Has Started Smoking Share icon

#73 My Aunt Just Shared Her Son’s Assignment With Me Share icon

#74 My 4 Year Old Shows Off Her Spelling On Netflix Share icon She comes running in to brag she can spell Moana. Not sure whether to facepalm or be proud, she's technically not wrong.



