“Terrifying Self-Portrait”: 41 Times Kids Proudly Presented Their Wild Drawings As Art
Nobody’s born an artist. Sure, some people show talent early on, but even the most gifted ones need time and plenty of practice before things start to click.
And sometimes, those early attempts are quite unique. We’ve gathered a gallery of kids portraits that may not be technically perfect, but make up for it with charm, creativity, and pure honesty.
They're the embodiment of Bob Ross' legendary term, happy accidents, and probably ended up in the family hall of fame—on the fridge.
Actually Love This, But He's Not Wrong
“Striving For Accuracy”
When Your Son Is Sitting There Very Quietly, It’s Usually Time To Worry
After a few minutes, he says daddy look, I’ve drawn you! He’s 6, and his drawing skills are incredible!
A Kid At Today’s Pull-Over Prevention Drew A Portrait Of Me
I Guess I Resemble A Vampire
She Did A Great Job
Nailed It
Portrait Of Me
A 7-Year-Old Told Me She’d Draw My Portrait. Look At This Stunner
So Much Expression
One Of My Friends Was Drinking At A Haunted Inn In Central NY And Met A Wiccan And A Self-Described Satyr And My Kid Drew Their Portrait
Portrait Of Mom
My Cousin's First Drawing Of Her Mum, She's 5
My Friend's Daughter Had A School Assignment To "Write Once Sentence About A Family Member And Draw A Picture About It"
Me When I Was 7 And Told To Draw Myself In 20 Years
Seen On A Wall Of Self-Portraits Done By 4th Graders
Most Kids Draw Dragons And Animals And Battles And Stuff, My Little Cousin Draws Danny DeVito And Dr Phil
My Daughter’s Terrifying Self-Portrait In Kindergarten
4 -Year-Old Did A Portrait Of Me. I Think She Nailed It Personally
This Is A Chalk Portrait Of Me That A Neighbor Kid Drew Eight Years Ago
I’m not sure what inspired her to put “I am king” on the shirt, but I like to think that children can just recognize a sense of natural-born leadership when they see it.
I Went To A Cafe This Morning And After Working For A Bit A Boy Came Over And Handed Me This And Said “I Drew You”
With That Mask There’s No Way To Know Who It Is
This Is It. The Pinnacle Of My Existence. A Kid Drew Me And Gave It To Me And Probably The Sweetest Thing Forever
She Tried To Draw Me, Shes 10
Drawing I Made When I Was 7 Or So. Was Trying To Be Nice To My Chain Smoking Grandfather By Gifting Him A Portrait Of Him
My Little Brother Made A Self-Portrait
My "Self-Portrait" When I Was 6... It's Like Looking Into A Mirror
Spot-On Portrait Of Myself From One Of My Preschoolers
My 6-Year-Old Drew A Portrait Of Me, And Maybe I Need To Be More Joyful
I Told My 7-Year-Old Niece To Draw Me Something Because I'll Get It Tattooed And She Drew This. That's Me In The Drawing Too, With My Red Hair
This Portrait A Kid Drew Of Me Is Actually Great And Maybe Also Slightly Indicative Of Current Mental State
A Little Child Who Was Sitting Near Me At The Beach Came Over Very Politely To Offer Me This Portrait She’d Made
My likeness has never been captured so well. Day made.
Snow Day So Kid #4 Had Me Sit For A Portrait At Her Art Easel
A Friend’s Kid Drew This Not-So-Flattering Portrait Of Me
Making sure to point out that I have “no hair,” “old, squinty eyes,” and “humongous ears,” so I’ve got that going for me.
She Said This Was Mommy
When I Was In Kindergarten They Told Us To Draw Our Mom. Needless To Say, She Was The Happiest Person On Earth The Second She Saw It
My (Almost) 3-Year-Old Told Me She Was Drawing A Pig... Then Said, “That Kinda Looks Like You.”
And This Is My Dad
Children were asked to draw portraits of their fathers from memory on Father's Day and then compare them to the original. USA. 1949. This is one of them.