ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody’s born an artist. Sure, some people show talent early on, but even the most gifted ones need time and plenty of practice before things start to click.

And sometimes, those early attempts are quite unique. We’ve gathered a gallery of kids portraits that may not be technically perfect, but make up for it with charm, creativity, and pure honesty.

They're the embodiment of Bob Ross' legendary term, happy accidents, and probably ended up in the family hall of fame—on the fridge.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Actually Love This, But He's Not Wrong

Child's terrifying self-portrait painting framed and hung on wall, showcasing a wild and proud kids' art expression.

Ruesavatar Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    “Striving For Accuracy”

    Child’s wild and terrifying self-portrait drawing, proudly presented as art with scribbles and exaggerated features.

    educatedandfree Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    When Your Son Is Sitting There Very Quietly, It’s Usually Time To Worry

    Child's drawing of a terrifying self-portrait with exaggerated facial features and a camera on the chest.

    After a few minutes, he says daddy look, I’ve drawn you! He’s 6, and his drawing skills are incredible!

    dharford79 Report

    11points
    POST
    #4

    A Kid At Today’s Pull-Over Prevention Drew A Portrait Of Me

    Child holding a terrifying self-portrait drawing with large eyes, a wide grin, and wild hair sketched in pencil.

    NiMaitresses Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    I Guess I Resemble A Vampire

    Person wearing glasses and headphones next to a terrifying self-portrait drawing made by a kid they babysit.

    performativity Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    She Did A Great Job

    Child's wild drawing of a terrifying self-portrait framed and displayed proudly on a desk with a stuffed animal nearby.

    carsonkrow Report

    10points
    POST
    #7

    Nailed It

    Man wearing glasses stands next to a framed terrifying self-portrait drawing by a child on a white wall.

    sleepwalkingdog Report

    10points
    POST
    #8

    Portrait Of Me

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing with wild lines and abstract features showcasing imaginative art by kids.

    ritas.random.thoughts Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A 7-Year-Old Told Me She’d Draw My Portrait. Look At This Stunner

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing with bold features and expressive eyes in colorful crayon on white paper.

    TaraSkurtu Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    So Much Expression

    Child's terrifying self-portrait sketch showing a distorted face with uneven features drawn in pencil on paper.

    MumInBits Report

    9points
    POST
    #11

    One Of My Friends Was Drinking At A Haunted Inn In Central NY And Met A Wiccan And A Self-Described Satyr And My Kid Drew Their Portrait

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing of two people, featuring exaggerated facial features and wild style details.

    ItALFoDisco Report

    9points
    POST
    #12

    Portrait Of Mom

    Child's pencil drawing of a wild self-portrait with exaggerated facial features and playful design elements.

    katya.tour Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    My Cousin's First Drawing Of Her Mum, She's 5

    Child's wild drawing of a terrifying self-portrait with blue crayon and playful scribbles on paper.

    shmadui91 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My Friend's Daughter Had A School Assignment To "Write Once Sentence About A Family Member And Draw A Picture About It"

    Child's drawing and writing showing a self-portrait with a wild depiction of a mom drinking wine.

    8gxe Report

    9points
    POST
    #15

    Me When I Was 7 And Told To Draw Myself In 20 Years

    Child's wild drawing of a terrifying self-portrait with abstract features on lined notebook paper.

    Akonkira Report

    9points
    POST
    #16

    Seen On A Wall Of Self-Portraits Done By 4th Graders

    Child's wild drawing of a terrifying self-portrait filled with text and abstract features labeled swamp house.

    safetyknife Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Most Kids Draw Dragons And Animals And Battles And Stuff, My Little Cousin Draws Danny DeVito And Dr Phil

    Two kids' wild drawings of people on graph paper showing terrifying self-portrait art with colorful pencil details.

    Just_Dallas Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My Daughter’s Terrifying Self-Portrait In Kindergarten

    Child's terrifying self-portrait with blue eyes and two lost teeth proudly presented as wild kids' art on a table.

    BlueMeanie03 Report

    8points
    POST
    #19

    4 -Year-Old Did A Portrait Of Me. I Think She Nailed It Personally

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing with wild, chaotic black lines on white paper, showing expressive eyes and hair.

    farmingandJesus Report

    8points
    POST
    #20

    This Is A Chalk Portrait Of Me That A Neighbor Kid Drew Eight Years Ago

    Child's chalk drawing on asphalt depicting a smiling figure wearing brown pants and green shoes as a terrifying self-portrait.

    I’m not sure what inspired her to put “I am king” on the shirt, but I like to think that children can just recognize a sense of natural-born leadership when they see it.

    screenwritery Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Went To A Cafe This Morning And After Working For A Bit A Boy Came Over And Handed Me This And Said “I Drew You”

    Child's wild drawing of a terrifying self-portrait with glasses and earrings on white paper.

    1followernodad Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    With That Mask There’s No Way To Know Who It Is

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing with glasses, smiling face, and dark shaded cheeks on white paper.

    LizerReal Report

    8points
    POST
    #23

    This Is It. The Pinnacle Of My Existence. A Kid Drew Me And Gave It To Me And Probably The Sweetest Thing Forever

    Child's colorful drawing of a person with big red cheeks and a wide smile, showcasing a terrifying self-portrait art style.

    imcheeseka Report

    8points
    POST
    #24

    She Tried To Draw Me, Shes 10

    Child's drawing of a terrifying self-portrait with exaggerated facial features and wild hair in simple lines on paper.

    Decent-Gold1497 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Drawing I Made When I Was 7 Or So. Was Trying To Be Nice To My Chain Smoking Grandfather By Gifting Him A Portrait Of Him

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing with scribbles and abstract shapes proudly presented as wild art.

    Bubavon Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    My Little Brother Made A Self-Portrait

    Child’s terrifying self-portrait drawing with wild colors and exaggerated facial features in a framed art style.

    EnderJackson Report

    8points
    POST
    #27

    My "Self-Portrait" When I Was 6... It's Like Looking Into A Mirror

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing with exaggerated facial features and wild, proud artistic expression on paper.

    juxtapositionist Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Spot-On Portrait Of Myself From One Of My Preschoolers

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing in green marker on white paper, proudly presented as wild kids' artwork.

    CoDaddyy Report

    8points
    POST
    #29

    My 6-Year-Old Drew A Portrait Of Me, And Maybe I Need To Be More Joyful

    Child's wild drawing on a Fisher-Price doodle board showing a terrifying self-portrait with a sad expression.

    House_Feminist Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    I Told My 7-Year-Old Niece To Draw Me Something Because I'll Get It Tattooed And She Drew This. That's Me In The Drawing Too, With My Red Hair

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing with red hair, monster faces, and handwritten text on white paper.

    silqco Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    This Portrait A Kid Drew Of Me Is Actually Great And Maybe Also Slightly Indicative Of Current Mental State

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing in red marker with wild facial features on a whiteboard surface

    danniecrumb Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    A Little Child Who Was Sitting Near Me At The Beach Came Over Very Politely To Offer Me This Portrait She’d Made

    Child's wild drawing of a terrifying self-portrait with glasses and long hair on torn notebook paper.

    My likeness has never been captured so well. Day made.

    A_living_stem Report

    7points
    POST
    #33

    Snow Day So Kid #4 Had Me Sit For A Portrait At Her Art Easel

    Child's drawing of a terrifying self-portrait with glasses and a Georgia shirt, showcasing wild artistic expression.

    mikekofoed Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    A Friend’s Kid Drew This Not-So-Flattering Portrait Of Me

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing with abstract features and scribbled text on lined paper showing wild artistic expression.

    Making sure to point out that I have “no hair,” “old, squinty eyes,” and “humongous ears,” so I’ve got that going for me.

    daxlowery Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    She Said This Was Mommy

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing on crumpled paper with wild lines, representing expressive kids' art presentation.

    h3llbun Report

    7points
    POST
    #36

    When I Was In Kindergarten They Told Us To Draw Our Mom. Needless To Say, She Was The Happiest Person On Earth The Second She Saw It

    Child's drawing of a terrifying self-portrait with distorted facial features and red teeth on a blue background.

    NotASlapper Report

    7points
    POST
    #37

    My (Almost) 3-Year-Old Told Me She Was Drawing A Pig... Then Said, “That Kinda Looks Like You.”

    Child's drawing of a terrifying self-portrait with large eyes and a simple smile on a whiteboard surface.

    coffeemakesmenice Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    And This Is My Dad

    Young girl proudly presenting her terrifying self-portrait drawing alongside a man in a suit, showcasing wild kid art.

    Children were asked to draw portraits of their fathers from memory on Father's Day and then compare them to the original. USA. 1949. This is one of them.

    PrylOffKing Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    My Heart Just Melted Like Butter. My Kid Drew A Portrait Of Me

    Child’s terrifying self-portrait drawing in red marker showing a simple figure with a smiling face on white paper.

    unrealvivek Report

    6points
    POST
    #40

    Thank You. I Think She Did A Great Job For A Kid. It's Rare For Children To Pay Close Attention To Facial Features. She Did

    Child’s terrifying self-portrait drawing held next to the real person it depicts, showcasing kids’ wild artistic creativity.

    NatalkaKyiv Report

    6points
    POST
    #41

    My Daughter’s Birthday Card To Me, Her Dad, Says “Mom” On It And Features A Picture Of My Wife And Her

    Child's terrifying self-portrait drawing in blue crayon with "Happy Birthday" and "Mom" written on white paper.

    TummyPuppy Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!